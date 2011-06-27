  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-Series Wagon
  4. Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon
  5. Review
Appraise this car

2012 Ford E-Series Wagon Review

Pros & Cons

  • Capacious interior
  • extensive customization options.
  • Tight second-row legroom
  • dated platform.
Other years
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
List Price
$17,990
Used E-Series Wagon for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

When it comes to all-out utility and passenger hauling, the 2012 Ford E-Series full-size van remains a decent choice among a decidedly small group of competitors.

Vehicle overview

There's no getting around it: the most efficient way to transport a lot of people and/or cargo is a very big box on wheels. That's no doubt why the Ford E-Series (or Econoline) has been a mainstay of the full-size van market for decades.

Compared to earlier versions, the 2012 Ford E-Series has seen little in the way of changes. It's still basically a large steel box with a pug nose, riding on a full frame chassis. Of course, advancements in performance, safety and features have been made, but the essential and effective blueprint remains.

That means it can transport up to 15 passengers or handle the move of a small apartment. The base engine for the E-Series is a 4.6-liter V8 that struggles with the van's heft, but the 5.4-liter V8 and 6.8-liter V10 are more than up to any task you can throw their way. What's missing, though, is a turbodiesel option, which would provide even greater grunt along with better fuel economy.

Compared to its chief rivals, the similarly designed Chevrolet Express and its GMC Savana corporate twin, the Ford E-Series has a few advantages such as a factory navigation system and Ford's commercial-oriented Crew Chief and Ford Work Solutions options. But if you can think outside the traditional box, there are other vans worth considering.

Ford's own Transit Connect is quite a bit smaller and doesn't have as much brute hauling ability, but it still offers a surprising amount of space and utility in a more fuel-efficient package that's also easier to drive. And then there's the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, whose tall architecture allows 6-footers to stand up inside and offers an even greater amount of space than the E-Series along with better fuel economy, thanks to its small turbodiesel engine. We suggest cross-shopping the competition, but the 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon remains a very popular choice for passenger van use.

2012 Ford E-Series Wagon models

The full-size 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon is offered in three basic configurations: eight-passenger E-150, 12-passenger E-350 Super Duty and 15-passenger E-350 Super Duty Extended. Each model is offered in basic XL or better-equipped XLT trim.

Standard equipment on the base XL includes 16-inch steel wheels, vinyl upholstery, front air-conditioning, a tilt steering wheel and a six-speaker AM/FM radio with an auxiliary audio jack. The uplevel XLT adds chrome bumpers, cloth upholstery, rear air-conditioning, cruise control, power accessories and a CD stereo.

The XLT is available with the Premium package, which includes alloy wheels, running boards, leather-trimmed quad captain's chairs, a power driver seat, keyless entry, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, privacy glass, Sync voice activation and an auto-dimming rearview mirror.

Other available options include a sliding passenger-side door (as opposed to the standard swing-open dual doors), upgraded towing packages, telescoping side towing mirrors, Ford Work Solutions options for commercial use, different seating configurations, an in-dash six-CD changer, a navigation system and a rearview camera.

2012 Highlights

For 2012, the Ford E-Series Wagon sees just a couple of minor changes, including a standard audio input jack and new alloy wheels.

Performance & mpg

The 2012 E-Series Wagon has three engines to choose from. Standard on the E-150 is a 4.6-liter V8 that produces 225 horsepower and 286 pound-feet of torque. Optional on the E-150 and standard on all E-350 models is a 5.4-liter V8 that makes 255 hp and 350 lb-ft of torque. Both engines are paired with a four-speed automatic transmission. E-350 buyers can upgrade to a 6.8-liter V10 that churns out 305 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic comes with the V10. Properly equipped, an E-350 can tow up to 10,000 pounds.

Fuel estimates vary depending on axle ratios. The 4.6-liter V8 turns in an EPA-estimated 13 mpg city/17 mpg highway and 15 mpg in combined driving. The 5.4-liter engine is rated at 12/16/13 mpg for the E-150 and 11/15/13 mpg for the E-350. The 6.8-liter V10 is estimated at 10/14/12 mpg.

Safety

All E-Series passenger vans come standard with four-wheel antilock disc brakes and stability control. Side airbags are not available.

Driving

The base 4.6-liter V8 seems ill-suited for such a utilitarian and brawny hauler as the 2012 Ford E-Series. It is just barely sufficient for motivating light loads, and acceleration is lethargic at best. Either of the more powerful engines will likely satisfy most drivers, but we still wish Ford offered a diesel option. The big van drives just about how you'd expect. The turning circle is enormous and any change in direction is accompanied by a sizable amount of body roll. Passengers used to a carlike ride will probably find the E-Series a bit crude but forgivable, considering its considerable utility.

Interior

Don't expect too much in the way of captivating design with the 2012 Ford E-Series. Function definitely takes a priority over form inside, with blocky, industrial shapes dominating the dash and hard plastics far outnumbering padded surfaces. Fortunately, controls are well placed and storage is plentiful. Opting for the captain's chairs provides better comfort, but legroom can be tight for second-row passengers.

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon.

Be the first to write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 15
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
11 city / 15 hwy
Seats 12
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
255 hp @ 4500 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
MPG
13 city / 16 hwy
Seats 8
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
225 hp @ 4800 rpm
See all Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon features & specs
More about the 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon

Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon Overview

The Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon is offered in the following submodels: E-Series Wagon Van. Available styles include E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), and E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon?

Price comparisons for Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon trim styles:

  • The Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL is priced between $17,990 and$17,990 with odometer readings between 43736 and43736 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2012 E-Series Wagons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,990 and mileage as low as 43736 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon.

Can't find a used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford E-Series Wagon for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,205.

Find a used Ford for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $10,623.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford E-Series Wagon for sale - 4 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $24,843.

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 8 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,093.

Should I lease or buy a 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials
Check out Ford E-Series Wagon lease specials

Related Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles