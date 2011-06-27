Vehicle overview

There's no getting around it: the most efficient way to transport a lot of people and/or cargo is a very big box on wheels. That's no doubt why the Ford E-Series (or Econoline) has been a mainstay of the full-size van market for decades.

Compared to earlier versions, the 2012 Ford E-Series has seen little in the way of changes. It's still basically a large steel box with a pug nose, riding on a full frame chassis. Of course, advancements in performance, safety and features have been made, but the essential and effective blueprint remains.

That means it can transport up to 15 passengers or handle the move of a small apartment. The base engine for the E-Series is a 4.6-liter V8 that struggles with the van's heft, but the 5.4-liter V8 and 6.8-liter V10 are more than up to any task you can throw their way. What's missing, though, is a turbodiesel option, which would provide even greater grunt along with better fuel economy.

Compared to its chief rivals, the similarly designed Chevrolet Express and its GMC Savana corporate twin, the Ford E-Series has a few advantages such as a factory navigation system and Ford's commercial-oriented Crew Chief and Ford Work Solutions options. But if you can think outside the traditional box, there are other vans worth considering.

Ford's own Transit Connect is quite a bit smaller and doesn't have as much brute hauling ability, but it still offers a surprising amount of space and utility in a more fuel-efficient package that's also easier to drive. And then there's the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter, whose tall architecture allows 6-footers to stand up inside and offers an even greater amount of space than the E-Series along with better fuel economy, thanks to its small turbodiesel engine. We suggest cross-shopping the competition, but the 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon remains a very popular choice for passenger van use.