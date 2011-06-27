Vehicle overview

We can't think of a vehicle that's less of a fashion statement than the 2010 Ford Econoline Wagon. Unlike passenger cars or SUVs (or even pickups nowadays), Ford's venerable, old-school people mover sees functional changes as needed to keep it viable, while cosmetic changes happen about as often as Halley's Comet comes around. Though the last complete redesign happened in 1992, the Econoline has received some recent updates that should keep this dozen-plus-people mover popular.

Whether you need to transport up to 15 people or an apartment's worth of furniture, the Econoline is up to the task. Engine choices range from a small V8 to a burly V10, allowing a towing capacity of up to 10,000 pounds. But there are other vehicles vying for your attention. In recent years, the Mercedes-Benz-built Sprinter (marketed under the Dodge brand in the U.S. until this year) has been a very viable alternative to domestic vans like the Econoline. Notably, it's more space efficient (by virtue of its NBA-spec headroom architecture) and fuel efficient. On the downside, though, it's considerably more expensive, doesn't offer nearly as much towing capacity and, at over a foot taller than the American vans, might not fit in some garages.

Compared to its main rivals, the Chevrolet Express/GMC Savana twins, the Ford matches up reasonably well. Furthermore, the Econoline offers a few key features -- such as a navigation system, satellite radio and a rearview camera -- that its rivals don't. The 2010 Ford Econoline may be a child of the 20th century, but numerous updates through the years have kept it competitive in this utilitarian segment. As such, it earns our recommendation, though we'd advise sampling the competition as well to determine which passenger van best meets your needs.