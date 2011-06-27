Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,124
|$12,162
|$14,804
|Clean
|$8,814
|$11,747
|$14,251
|Average
|$8,195
|$10,917
|$13,144
|Rough
|$7,575
|$10,087
|$12,038
Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,617
|$12,983
|$13,423
|Clean
|$12,189
|$12,540
|$12,921
|Average
|$11,332
|$11,653
|$11,918
|Rough
|$10,475
|$10,767
|$10,915
Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,101
|$11,840
|$14,232
|Clean
|$8,792
|$11,436
|$13,700
|Average
|$8,174
|$10,627
|$12,637
|Rough
|$7,556
|$9,819
|$11,573
Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,107
|$14,096
|$16,719
|Clean
|$10,730
|$13,615
|$16,094
|Average
|$9,976
|$12,653
|$14,845
|Rough
|$9,222
|$11,691
|$13,596
Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,535
|$12,109
|$14,367
|Clean
|$9,211
|$11,695
|$13,830
|Average
|$8,564
|$10,869
|$12,757
|Rough
|$7,916
|$10,042
|$11,683
Estimated values
2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,624
|$10,679
|$12,493
|Clean
|$8,331
|$10,314
|$12,026
|Average
|$7,745
|$9,585
|$11,092
|Rough
|$7,160
|$8,856
|$10,159