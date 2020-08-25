Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 97,556 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,998$1,648 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead - Peoria / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! 3rd Row Seat 5.4L Efi Ffv V8 Engine Medium Flint; Cloth Captain Chairs Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is AutoNation Certified and includes the following: Thorough 125 pt. inspection 90 day, 4000 mile Powertrain Warranty what ever comes first. Example of covered items on the 90 day warranty include the following: Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Main Shaft, Axle Shafts, Tie Rods, Control Arms, Power Steering Motor, Brake Master Cylinder, Alternator, Starter, AC Compressor, Thermostat, ABS System, Power Seat Motor, Power Window Regulator, Door Lock Actuator, Knock Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Heater and AC Blower Motor, Radiator, and more. See dealer for additional details. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL0BDB24782
Stock: BDB24782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 34,277 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,568
Tempe Auto Plaza 101 - Tempe / Arizona
Whistle while you work with this suitable 2011 Ford E-150 XL Cargo Van shown in Ingot Silver Metallic. This machine is built on a rugged platform and is powered by a dependable Triton 5.4 Liter V8 that offers 255hp while connected to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission that allows you to maneuver with ease. This Rear Wheel Drive team help you to secure near 16mpg on the highway. Inside our XL you will see work detailed must-haves that you need to get the job done. Look at the way the door handles are placed lower to offer easy access as well as the two-step tier at the base of the sliding door to simplify getting in and out for work. Factory A/C and a powerful heater help keep your temperatures balanced as you work away. A tachometer monitors your engines workload and a transmission oil cooler help you get the most out of each trip. Our Ford E-150 offers standard AdvanceTrac traction and stability control w/ABS and even a tire pressure monitoring system to help make sure bad situations don't get worse. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL2BDA21173
Stock: T336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 60,165 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,792
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. Ford E-350SD 2011 Dark Blue Pearl Metallic Newly Detailed, 12-Passenger Seating w/Captain's Chairs, 16' Sport Wheel Covers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Captain's Chairs, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL8BDA64366
Stock: 23182P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 77,636 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$14,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Our 2009 Ford E-350 15 Passenger VAN is perfect for organizations needing the people hauling capability that this beautiful vehicle has. Powered by a 5.4 Liter V8 that offers 255hp while mated to a durable 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The Rear Wheel Drive Super Duty full-size van offers the stability and traction control plus supplying near 15mpg on the open road to help you own any situation at hand. With power door locks, windows, and exterior mirrors, our E-350 is a dream in the comfort department! This van also boasts reading lights, power outlets, beverage holders, a backup sensor, and more! This Ford has the authority to haul all the people and gear you need. Safety from Ford has been taken into consideration with the Airbags, AdvanceTrac with roll stability, traction control along with anti-lock braking system. Come in and give this Ford E-350 a try! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL7BDA11573
Stock: 191916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,996
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
0KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Delivers 15 Highway MPG and 11 City MPG! This Ford Econoline Wagon delivers a Flex-Fuel V8 5.4L/330 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 5.4L EFI FFV V8 ENGINE (STD), Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering wheel.*This Ford Econoline Wagon Comes Equipped with These Options *Sport wheel covers, Spare tire and wheel, Solar tinted glass, Slim line color-keyed engine cover console-inc: dual bin stowage, (3) cup holders, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rear cargo light, Rear 3-point shoulder/lap safety belts in all positions, Pwr steering, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, LT245/75R16E all-season BSW tires.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Select Automotive, 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL5BDA98812
Stock: 10989A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 49,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$15,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **5.4 V8 GAS**EXTENDED**PASSENGER VAN**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 5.4L V8 EFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Speed control, Traction control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF PASSENGER VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2011 Ford E-350 Super Duty XLT RWD Extended Passenger Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL7BDB12712
Stock: 30899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 93,268 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2011 Ford E-350SD XLT Passenger Van XLT RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL9BDA66949
Stock: 30430A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$10,533
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
XLT trim. Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Flex Fuel, Rear Air, CarAndDriver.com explains "As with its full-size pickups, Ford's big vans have been bestsellers in their segment for decades.". KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. WHO WE ARE: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL7BDA53357
Stock: BDA53357T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 54,887 milesTitle issue, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$16,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
INSURANCE TITLE REPAIRD LEFT SIDE LOW MILES NICE 15 PASSENGER VAN OVER 80 VAN 500 USED CARS IN STOCK WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL8BDA52049
Stock: A52049
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 170,560 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$8,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
CHECK OUT OUR INVENTORY AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BLXBDA53126
Stock: A53126
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 228,000 miles1 Accident, 4 Owners, Lease
$7,995
Morrisville Auto Sales - Morrisville / North Carolina
Visit Morrisville Auto Sales online at morrisvilleautosales.com to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 919-460-1994 today to schedule your test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL1BDA35383
Stock: 5383
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 96,618 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$10,995
Legends Auto Sales - Bethany / Oklahoma
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL1BDA25991
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 108,135 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Rental Use
$12,999
Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Millersburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL1BDA59490
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 187,006 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$6,824
Current River Ford - Doniphan / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL9BDA67678
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 131,009 miles2 Accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$9,995
Silk City Auto Mall - Paterson / New Jersey
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL0BDB03287
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,262 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Rental Use
$13,995
Fromm's Auto - Mankato / Minnesota
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL6BDA89858
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 132,673 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$8,798$2,910 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado
3rd Row Seat 5.4L Efi Ffv V8 Engine Medium Flint; Cloth Captain Chairs Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Ford Econoline Wagon. This Ford includes: 5.4L EFI FFV V8 ENGINE (STD) Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Looking for a Ford Econoline Wagon that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. A true feat of engineering, this Ford Econoline Wagon XLT has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of Ford. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it. More information about the 2012 Ford Econoline Wagon: Ford's full-size E-Series vehicles have long been the top-selling vans in the U.S.. Introduced in 1961, Ford has used the last 50 years to refine their full-size van to perfect it for the contractors and airport shuttles, with whom it is popular. All E-Series are capable of E85 flex fuel. MSRP starts at $28,550. When properly configured, the van can hold up to fifteen adults. Interesting features of this model are Towing and hauling ability, wide range of interior configurations, sturdy truck underpinnings, and advanced fleet and tool management technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL4CDA56102
Stock: CDA56102
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- 61,468 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,900$2,085 Below Market
Parks Motor Sales - Columbia / Tennessee
2012 Ford E-350SD XLT W1 ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Parks is the only place you want to do business with. Come by and find out why we were voted Maury County's Best New Car Dealership 3 Years in a row. It's because we do more to save you more!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL2CDA20473
Stock: 20473M
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
