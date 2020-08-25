Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead - Peoria / Arizona

The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! 3rd Row Seat 5.4L Efi Ffv V8 Engine Medium Flint; Cloth Captain Chairs Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is AutoNation Certified and includes the following: Thorough 125 pt. inspection 90 day, 4000 mile Powertrain Warranty what ever comes first. Example of covered items on the 90 day warranty include the following: Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Main Shaft, Axle Shafts, Tie Rods, Control Arms, Power Steering Motor, Brake Master Cylinder, Alternator, Starter, AC Compressor, Thermostat, ABS System, Power Seat Motor, Power Window Regulator, Door Lock Actuator, Knock Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Heater and AC Blower Motor, Radiator, and more. See dealer for additional details. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FBSS3BL0BDB24782

Stock: BDB24782

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-20-2020