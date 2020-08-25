Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 41,331 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$17,998
Pioneer Motors Grass Valley - Grass Valley / California
~CERTIFIED CARFAX~REAR AIR~CRUISE CONTROL~SYNC~14-PASSENGER SEATING~ Pioneer Motors located in California s beautiful Gold Country is a Boutique dealership with a passion for perfection and an emphasis on newly owned vehicles. Our cars are selected for best value and usually have had only one previous owner. We specialize in extra clean late model cars SUV s and trucks. Many of our vehicles still have the original manufacturer s warranty! We offer free Carfax reports and only offer clean title vehicles. We accept trades and guarantee a fair price! With reputable lender financing we will walk you through the entire process promising you a simple hassle-free experience! Even if you have bad credit we can help. Need an auto transport service to deliver your car purchase we offer that as well. Pioneer Motors will make your buying experience a pleasure guaranteed! No hassle No hustle No games! just happy customers. Voted Best Dealer in Nevada County 16 Times! And over a hundred cars in inventory!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL7ADA16898
Stock: 25459D
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 53,911 milesNo accidents, Corporate Fleet
$32,987
Goodguys Motor Company - Waite Park / Minnesota
2010 Ford E350 Quigley 12 Passenger -->Quigley 4x4 One Owner 12 Passenger!! This Ford quigley van has been fully serviced at Goodguys Motor Company and is ready to hit the road. Features include: 5.4L V8 automatic transmission air conditioning AM/FM/CD stereo daytime running lights tilt wheel cruise control rear heat and air vinyl floor 12 passenger power windows power locks rear hitch quigley 4x4 & traction control. Also included is a 30 day or 1000 mile Powertrain warranty (work must be done in our shop). Don't let this one pass you by.. Give us a call or stop in for a test drive! For more information please visit our website at http://www.goodguysmotorco.com or call 320-252-2323
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL5ADA07010
Stock: 5114x
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 137,152 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Government Use
$10,495
Viti, Inc. - Tiverton / Rhode Island
RECENTLY TRADED, 12 PASSENGER, XLT TRIM, A/C, AM/FM/CD, POWER WINDOWS, POWER LOCKS, SPEED CONTROL, TILT WHEEL, AND MORE. This E350 , XLT passenger van comes in Oxford White with Beige cloth seats. Fully inspected, serviced, detailed, and priced to sell, this immaculate E350 is ready to roll!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Government Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL8ADA54659
Stock: SZ8368X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 141,885 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$9,900
Peterson Auto Sales, LLC - Midvale / Utah
REMAINING OPEN AND SANITIZING! REAR AIR CONDITIONING AND FOUR ROWS OF CAPTAIN CHAIRS IN THIS REALLY INTERESTING 8 PASSENGER E-150!! SUPER CLEAN FROM CALIFORNIA IN A GREAT PRICE RANGE IT HAS FIXED RUNNING BOARDS AND BARN DOORS, AUXILIARY INPUT AND CD PLAYER, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS / POWER WINDOWS AND A CLEAN CARFAX THAT IS FREE FOR YOU TO LOOK AT THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT *WWW.PETERSONAUTO.COM* TODAY! WE ARE AN AWARD-WINNING, FAMILY-OWNED DEALERSHIP COMMITTED TO FRIENDLY, NO-HASSLE SERVICE. THE MAJORITY OF OUR HIGH QUALITY USED CARS AND TRUCKS COME FROM CALIFORNIA, WHERE THE CLIMATE CREATES EXCELLENT CONDITIONS FOR WELL-MAINTAINED VEHICLES. LET US MAKE YOU A HAPPY CUSTOMER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNE1BW1ADA31844
Stock: A31844
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 111,933 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$10,900
Phoenix Auto Group - Belton / Texas
XLT trim level, 5.4L V-8 engine, automatic transmission, rear-wheel drive, seats 15 passengers, extended length, flex fuel runs on gasoline but can run on E85, power windows, power locks, cold a/c with rear a/c, 4 brand new tires, chrome wheels, cruise control, traction control, AUX port, CD player, tinted windows, runs and drives great. Stop by and see it for yourself. We have 80 plus cars and trucks on the lot to choose from. Visit us online at www.pagcar.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL4ADA62110
Stock: 11862
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,000 miles
$8,995
Curmsons Auto Sales - Woodside / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL1ADA08375
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 99,895 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$18,995
Scheuer Motor Sales Inc. - Elmwood Park / New Jersey
15 passenger van Ready To GO FINANCIN AVSAILABLE
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BLXADA57221
Stock: 15047
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 82,200 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,995
Nearly New Auto and Truck - Green Bay / Wisconsin
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL7ADA61313
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 101,998 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$11,995
Jennings Auto Center - Newport News / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL9ADA88786
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 116,656 miles1 Accident, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,656
Village Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Millersburg / Ohio
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2010 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, 10,000lb+ Towing Capacity.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL2ADA81923
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 97,556 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$11,998$1,648 Below Market
AutoNation Chevrolet Arrowhead - Peoria / Arizona
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new pair of tires! 3rd Row Seat 5.4L Efi Ffv V8 Engine Medium Flint; Cloth Captain Chairs Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This vehicle is AutoNation Certified and includes the following: Thorough 125 pt. inspection 90 day, 4000 mile Powertrain Warranty what ever comes first. Example of covered items on the 90 day warranty include the following: Engine, Transmission, Transfer Case, Main Shaft, Axle Shafts, Tie Rods, Control Arms, Power Steering Motor, Brake Master Cylinder, Alternator, Starter, AC Compressor, Thermostat, ABS System, Power Seat Motor, Power Window Regulator, Door Lock Actuator, Knock Sensor, Oxygen Sensor, Heater and AC Blower Motor, Radiator, and more. See dealer for additional details. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL0BDB24782
Stock: BDB24782
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- 34,277 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$15,568
Tempe Auto Plaza 101 - Tempe / Arizona
Whistle while you work with this suitable 2011 Ford E-150 XL Cargo Van shown in Ingot Silver Metallic. This machine is built on a rugged platform and is powered by a dependable Triton 5.4 Liter V8 that offers 255hp while connected to a durable 4 Speed Automatic transmission that allows you to maneuver with ease. This Rear Wheel Drive team help you to secure near 16mpg on the highway. Inside our XL you will see work detailed must-haves that you need to get the job done. Look at the way the door handles are placed lower to offer easy access as well as the two-step tier at the base of the sliding door to simplify getting in and out for work. Factory A/C and a powerful heater help keep your temperatures balanced as you work away. A tachometer monitors your engines workload and a transmission oil cooler help you get the most out of each trip. Our Ford E-150 offers standard AdvanceTrac traction and stability control w/ABS and even a tire pressure monitoring system to help make sure bad situations don't get worse. Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL2BDA21173
Stock: T336
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 60,165 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$13,792
Ganley Subaru of Wickliffe - Wickliffe / Ohio
Ganley Subaru East offers some of the best values in the market. We have a huge selection of new and used Subaru vehicles as well as an extensive Used Car Superstore. We will provide you a Carfax, Comprehensive Vehicle Inspection, and how we arrived at the price. Call or Stop by Ganley Subaru East in Wickliffe, Ohio today at 1-440-585-1000. Serving greater Cleveland, Ohio, including Mentor, Willoughby, Chagrin Falls, Chardon. Ford E-350SD 2011 Dark Blue Pearl Metallic Newly Detailed, 12-Passenger Seating w/Captain's Chairs, 16' Sport Wheel Covers, 3.73 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: bench, 4th-Row Bench Seat, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Bumpers: chrome, CD player, Cloth Captain's Chairs, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Illuminated Entry, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Passenger cancellable airbag, Passenger door bin, Passenger seat mounted armrest, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Speed control, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Variably intermittent wipers, Voltmeter.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: Yes
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL8BDA64366
Stock: 23182P
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 77,636 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$14,999
East County Preowned Superstore - El Cajon / California
Our 2009 Ford E-350 15 Passenger VAN is perfect for organizations needing the people hauling capability that this beautiful vehicle has. Powered by a 5.4 Liter V8 that offers 255hp while mated to a durable 5 Speed Automatic transmission. The Rear Wheel Drive Super Duty full-size van offers the stability and traction control plus supplying near 15mpg on the open road to help you own any situation at hand. With power door locks, windows, and exterior mirrors, our E-350 is a dream in the comfort department! This van also boasts reading lights, power outlets, beverage holders, a backup sensor, and more! This Ford has the authority to haul all the people and gear you need. Safety from Ford has been taken into consideration with the Airbags, AdvanceTrac with roll stability, traction control along with anti-lock braking system. Come in and give this Ford E-350 a try! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE FREE 3 DAY EXCHANGE POLICY **CALL US FOR MORE DETAILS**
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL7BDA11573
Stock: 191916
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 12-17-2019
- Not ProvidedNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,996
Select Automotive - Virginia Beach / Virginia
0KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Delivers 15 Highway MPG and 11 City MPG! This Ford Econoline Wagon delivers a Flex-Fuel V8 5.4L/330 engine powering this Automatic transmission. 5.4L EFI FFV V8 ENGINE (STD), Tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), Tilt steering wheel.*This Ford Econoline Wagon Comes Equipped with These Options *Sport wheel covers, Spare tire and wheel, Solar tinted glass, Slim line color-keyed engine cover console-inc: dual bin stowage, (3) cup holders, Rear-Wheel Drive, Rear cargo light, Rear 3-point shoulder/lap safety belts in all positions, Pwr steering, Pwr 4-wheel disc brakes, LT245/75R16E all-season BSW tires.* Visit Us Today *Test drive this must-see, must-drive, must-own beauty today at Select Automotive, 5073 Virginia Beach Blvd, Virginia Beach Blvd, VA 23462.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Post-collision safety system.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL5BDA98812
Stock: 10989A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-29-2020
- 49,840 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseFair Deal
$15,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **5.4 V8 GAS**EXTENDED**PASSENGER VAN**LOW MILEAGE**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, 5.4L V8 EFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Electronic Stability Control, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Power steering, Power windows, Rear air conditioning, Speed control, Traction control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF PASSENGER VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2011 Ford E-350 Super Duty XLT RWD Extended Passenger Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL7BDB12712
Stock: 30899
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 93,268 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
Clean CARFAX. **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **Tow Package, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control. **PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF TRUCKS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2011 Ford E-350SD XLT Passenger Van XLT RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL9BDA66949
Stock: 30430A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-19-2020
- 150,000 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Rental Use
$10,533
DCH Ford of Eatontown - Eatontown / New Jersey
XLT trim. Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player, Flex Fuel, Rear Air, CarAndDriver.com explains "As with its full-size pickups, Ford's big vans have been bestsellers in their segment for decades.". KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Third Row Seat, Rear Air, Flex Fuel, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Electronic Stability Control, Bucket Seats, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. WHO WE ARE: The main goal at DCH Ford of Eatontown is to ensure you have a successful and enjoyable car-buying experience. Whether you are searching for a new or used Ford vehicle, or maybe a quality pre-owned car, truck or SUV, DCH Ford of Eatontown is ready to assist. We are ready to exceed expectations while delivering customer happiness. Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL7BDA53357
Stock: BDA53357T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
