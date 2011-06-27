More about the 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon

Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon Overview

The Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon is offered in the following submodels: E-Series Wagon Van. Available styles include E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A), E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A), and E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon ?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn , VA . Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagons are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 E-Series Wagons listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $13,695 and mileage as low as 97690 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon.

Can't find a used 2011 Ford E-Series Wagons you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Ford E-Series Wagon for sale - 4 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $24,890 .

Find a used Ford for sale - 6 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $20,038 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford E-Series Wagon for sale - 3 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $18,361 .

Find a used certified pre-owned Ford for sale - 2 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $23,634 .

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Ford E-Series Wagon?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Ford lease specials

Check out Ford E-Series Wagon lease specials