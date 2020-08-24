Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale Near Me

101 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
E-Series Wagon Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    118,709 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $11,900

    $1,972 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    112,752 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $10,599

    $2,332 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    150,689 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $9,099

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    104,733 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,995

    $1,410 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    91,984 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,700

    $1,192 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    143,750 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $9,499

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    131,463 miles

    $12,475

    $911 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    63,159 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $13,999

    $1,815 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    75,830 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $14,877

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    108,085 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,995

    $601 Below Market
    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    133,339 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $12,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    77,107 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,628

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    35,260 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $23,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    62,655 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $16,500

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon

    87,174 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease

    $14,995

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT in White
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT

    89,744 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use

    $17,450

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XL
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XL

    40,742 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $17,990

    Details
  • 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL in Silver
    used

    2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL

    111,880 miles
    Title issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $9,995

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Ford E-Series Wagon searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 101 listings
  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-Series Wagon
  4. Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Ford
E-Series Wagon
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Ford E-Series Wagon info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings