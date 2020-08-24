Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale Near Me
- 118,709 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$11,900$1,972 Below Market
Peterson Auto Sales, LLC - Midvale / Utah
REMAINING OPEN AND SANITIZING! BACK UP CAMERA / PARKING AID AND REAR AIR CONDITIONING IN THIS 12 PASSENGER VAN THAT HAS FIXED RUNNING BOARDS AND BARN DOORS, AUXILIARY INPUT / CD PLAYER AND POWER LOCKS / POWER WINDOWS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH CRUISE CONTROL AND KEYLESS ENTRY!! AND THE CARFAX IS CLEAN, YOU CAN CHECK IT OUT YOURSELF FOR FREE THROUGH OUR WEBSITE AT *WWW.PETERSONAUTO.COM* TODAY!! WE ARE AN AWARD-WINNING, FAMILY-OWNED DEALERSHIP COMMITTED TO FRIENDLY, NO-HASSLE SERVICE. THE MAJORITY OF OUR HIGH QUALITY USED CARS AND TRUCKS COME FROM CALIFORNIA, WHERE THE CLIMATE CREATES EXCELLENT CONDITIONS FOR WELL-MAINTAINED VEHICLES. LET US MAKE YOU A HAPPY CUSTOMER!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL3DDA49891
Stock: A49891
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-20-2020
- 112,752 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$10,599$2,332 Below Market
Springs Automotive Group Englewood - Englewood / Colorado
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL5DDA58412
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 150,689 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$9,099
Texas Auto Dealer - San Antonio / Texas
This 2013 Ford Econoline Wagon 3dr E-350 Super Duty Ext XL features a 5.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is Other with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Grant Edlund at 210-999-9532 or texasautodealer01@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL8DDB13631
Stock: B13631
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 104,733 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995$1,410 Below Market
Pacific Auto Center - Fontana / California
CLEAN CARFAX **5.4 V8 GAS**NEW TIRES**12 PASSENGER VAN**NO ACCIDENTS**NO ISSUES**NO SURPRISES**Back Up Camera, **Navigation System, **Power Door Locks, **Power Windows, **New Tires, 5.4L V8 EFI Flex Fuel, 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, CD player, Cruise Control, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Reverse Sensing System, Speed control, Traction control. PLEASE DO NOT HESITATE TO CONTACT ANY OF OUR WELL QUALIFIED SALES ASSOCIATES FOR MORE INFORMATION ON THIS VEHICLE**PACIFIC AUTO CENTER HAS THE LARGEST SELECTION OF PASSENGER VANS IN CALIFORNIA**PLEASE VISIT US AT PACIFICAUTOCENTER.COM. 2013 Ford E-350 Super Duty XLT RWD 12 Passenger Van
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BLXDDA35342
Stock: 28678A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-04-2020
- 91,984 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$14,700$1,192 Below Market
Velishek Auto Sales - Prior Lake / Minnesota
Vehicle Highlights:5.4L V8 XLT Super Duty Extended>>>15 Passenger Seating>>>Rear Air and Heat>>>Running Boards>>>Auxiliary Input for Audio Devices>>>Tires Like New>>>Power Windows Locks and Mirrors>>>Chome Bumpers and Grille>>>Rear 180 Degree Doors>>>Removeable Seating>>>Gray Cloth Interior>>>More vehicle options listed below................... If you have any questions please contact our professional sales staff...Michael/Jake/Spenser at 952-447-2237... For more photos a Carfax History report or our complete inventory visit our website at ….. www.velishekautosales.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL3DDA56089
Stock: 16112-112
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 143,750 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$9,499
Texas Auto Dealer - San Antonio / Texas
This 2013 Ford Econoline Wagon 3dr E-350 Super Duty Ext XL features a 5.4L 8 Cylinder 8cyl Flex Fuel engine. It is equipped with a 4 Speed Automatic transmission. The vehicle is WHITE with a Other interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Rear Air Conditioning, Clock, Tachometer, Tilt Steering Wheel, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, 12v Power Outlet, Aux. Audio Input, Center Arm Rest, Cup Holders, Roll Stability Control, Tire Pressure Monitor - Contact Grant Edlund at 210-999-9532 or texasautodealer01@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL6DDB13627
Stock: B13627
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 131,463 miles
$12,475$911 Below Market
Easterns Automotive Group of Baltimore - Rosedale / Maryland
KBB.com Brand Image Awards. Scores 15 Highway MPG and 11 City MPG! This Ford Econoline Wagon delivers a Gas/Ethanol V8 5.4L/330 engine powering this Automatic transmission.*Options:*Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tires - Front All-Season, Tires - Rear All-Season, Steel Wheels, Conventional Spare Tire, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM Stereo, Auxiliary Audio Input, A/C, Bucket Seats, Rear Bench Seat, Adjustable Steering Wheel, Power Outlet, ABS, Traction Control, Stability Control, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor*This vehicle may be transferred to any Easterns location or delivered to you home.*Locations are: Sterling, VA | Alexandria, VA | Frederick, MD | Temple HIlls, MD | Hyattsville, MD | Laurel, MD | Glen Burnie, MD | Baltimore, MD. Our Open Inventory means you are empowered to shop the entire Easterns inventory. The Easterns express processed allows you to build your deal online with our online concierge service. Easterns Automotive Group is a family owned dealership with over 30 years of history serving the hard-working men and women of DC, Maryland, and Virginia. See what we do to give back to our community at easterns.com/community.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL6DDA51862
Stock: 128075
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 63,159 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$13,999$1,815 Below Market
County Auto Network - Ballwin / Missouri
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL8DDA74670
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 75,830 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$14,877
Watseka Ford Lincoln - Watseka / Illinois
PRICED TO MOVE $1,100 below NADA Retail! Dependable. Third Row Seat, iPod/MP3 Input, Rear Air, CD Player, 15-PASSENGER SEATING CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player Ford XLT with Oxford White exterior and Medium Flint interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 4500 RPM*. OPTION PACKAGES: MEDIUM FLINT, CLOTH CAPTAIN CHAIRS, 5.4L EFI FFV V8 ENGINE (STD), 15-PASSENGER SEATING (STD). Electronic Stability Control, 4-Wheel ABS, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, Tire Pressure Monitoring System. Never Been Wrecked EXPERTS RAVE: "When it comes to hauling substantial amounts of people and cargo, it's difficult to think of a more capable choice than the 2013 Ford E-Series van." -KBB.com. A GREAT VALUE: This E-Series Wagon is priced $1,100 below NADA Retail. OUR OFFERINGS: Located in Watseka, IL, Watseka Ford-Lincoln is proud to be one of the premier dealerships in the area. From the moment you walk into our showroom, you'll know our commitment to Customer Service is second to none. We strive to make your experience with Watseka Ford-Lincoln a good one for the life of your vehicle. Pricing analysis performed on 8/24/2020. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL3DDA00797
Stock: W4572
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-22-2020
- 108,085 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995$601 Below Market
Best Auto Buy - Las Vegas / Nevada
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL0DDA64621
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 133,339 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$12,995
International Auto Outlet - Hamilton / Ohio
2013 Ford E-Series Wagon --- E350 SD AND ECONOLINE --SUPER DUTY EXT PASSENGER --- 5.4L V8 --- CLEAN CAR FAX-- FLEX FUEL ---POWER WINDOWS AND LOCKS -- ADVANCE TRAC RSC -- CRUISE CONTROL -- TRACTION CONTROL -- DUAL POWER STEERING -- AC -- AM/FM STEREO -- CD PLAYER -- DRIVES GREAT -- WE FINANCE -- MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE HIGH QUALITY, HAND PICKED, ONE OWNER IN A LIKE NEW CONDITION WITH A CLEAN CAR FAX. MOST OF OUR VEHICLES ARE COVERED WITH THE MANUFACTURER WARRANTY OR A 3 MONTHS/4500 MILE WARRANTY. FINANCING IS AVAILABLE AND TRADES ARE ALWAYS WELCOMED. FOR SIMILAR GREAT DEALS PLEASE CONTACT US.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL7DDA76359
Stock: 24226
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 77,107 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
$17,628
Robberson Ford Lincoln of Bend - Bend / Oregon
Climb inside the 2013 Ford E-350 Super Duty! The design of this vehicle clearly emphasizes dynamic style and agility! Top features include front bucket seats, air conditioning, tilt steering wheel, and more. We pride ourselves in the quality that we offer on all of our vehicles. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL3DDA49969
Stock: F20511A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 35,260 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,995
Ford Square of Mt Vernon - Mount Vernon / Illinois
LOW MILES - 35,260! REDUCED FROM $26,995! 3rd Row Seat, CD Player, Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, MEDIUM FLINT, CLOTH CAPTAIN CHAIRS, RUNNING BOARDS, 15-PASSENGER SEATING, 5.4L EFI FFV V8 ENGINE, PRIVACY GLASS. KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Rear Air, iPod/MP3 Input, CD Player. OPTION PACKAGES: PRIVACY GLASS dark glass from B-pillar to back only, RUNNING BOARDS door length driver side, full-length passenger side, MEDIUM FLINT, CLOTH CAPTAIN CHAIRS, 5.4L EFI FFV V8 ENGINE (STD), 15-PASSENGER SEATING (STD). Ford XLT with Oxford White exterior and Medium Flint interior features a 8 Cylinder Engine with 255 HP at 4500 RPM*. A GREAT TIME TO BUY: Was $26,995. Horsepower calculations based on trim engine configuration. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BLXDDB29541
Stock: D303
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-18-2019
- 62,655 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$16,500
VA Cars West Broad - Richmond / Virginia
!! 15 Passenger With Only 62K Miles !! Don't Miss This 2013 Ford E-350SD XL White RWD 4-Speed Automatic with Overdrive 5.4L V8, ABS brakes, Electronic Stability Control, Low tire pressure warning, Traction control.****LOYALTY FOR LIFE**** #ENGINES FOR LIFE #STATE INSPECTIONS FOR LIFE #TOWING FOR LIFE. Our cars are priced right and our service is second to none. We LOVE Trades and will give you the most $$ possible! This car is being offered exclusively at VA CARS Westbroad, your SUPER DEALER!!! FREE VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT AVAILABLE. We offer the best pre-owned car buying experience in the entire state of Virginia! Save yourself time and come see us for a hassle-free process! We work with dozens and dozens of lenders who work with all credit types! Stop in and see us today or give us a call at 804-332-5050! VA CARS Westbroad is located a block from Parham Road on Our Internet Special Price reflects a single payment with cash or cash equivalent and does not include applicable taxes, licenses plates or any additional fees. Please see dealer for details. Broad Street and proudly serves Henrico, Hanover, Glen Allen, Montpelier, Short Pump, Goochland, Caroline, Bowling Green, Fredericksburg, Spotsylvania, Thornburg, Doswell, Bumpass, Louisa, Mechanicsville, Williamsburg, Hampton and the entire state of Virginia.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL6DDA04715
Stock: TR1895
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 09-19-2019
- 87,174 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
$14,995
Curmsons Auto Sales - Woodside / New York
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL0DDA49326
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 89,744 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Rental Use
$17,450
Hilltop A-1 Auto Sales - Floral Park / New York
2013 Ford E350 XLT 15 Pass call 718 962 2628 : This is a nice Ford E350 Club Wagon XLT 15 Passenger Van. This van is loaded with factory options and only has 89K. Come on in and take a look. We have many vans in stock. Hill Top A1 Auto Sales Inc. specialise in Cargo Vans Passenger Vans Mini Vans Pick Ups Box Trucks and Suvs. We offer E-Z Financing Full Service Extended Warranties ON PREMISES DMV SERVICE and ACCEPT MAJOR CREDIT CARDS. Many vehicles in stock...Bins/shelves/roof racks available/removable...TRADES ARE WELCOME.. We are the all starone stop van depot. Come visit us at: Hill Top A-1 Auto Sales Inc.255-07 Jericho Tpke.Floral ParkNY 11001tel:(718)962-2628 Welcome to Hill Top A1 Auto Sales Inc. where excellent running clean vehicles and customer satisfaction are a number one priority. We have over 60 years combined experience. This is a family owned business and have been at this location since 1998. We have vans mini vans cargo vans passenger vans trucks pickups Chevrolet ( Chevy ) GMC Ford E150 E250 E350 1500 2500 3500 utility bodies box trucks we install and remove bins we have a full service shop we are more than trucks for sale - we are the truck and van stop . we finance we do NYS DMV work we accept most trades we accept most major credit cards. extended warranties Please call 718 962 2628. We are not responsible any misprints or errors. No harm intended. ( Jericho Tpke Jamaica Ave NY NJ CT MD PA MA Route RT 46 Fleet Hillside Ave Queens Blvd Merrick Road Rt 112 Woodhaven Blvd Sons Levittown Son . Sunrise Highway 27 25 25a Automotive Depot Northern Blvd Curms Hempstead Tpke Curm Remarketing Long Island Windsor Blauvelt Woodside Brooklyn Queens Bronx Manhattan Statin Island auction Lindenhurst Massapequa Locks Elmhurst 2000 2001 2002 2003 2004 2005 2006 2007 2008 2009 2010 2011 2012 2013 2014 2015 ) 255 07 Jericho Turnpike Floral Park NY 11001 . Thank you in advance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBSS3BL5DDA61228
Stock: 15843
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 40,742 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$17,990
Wolff Motor - Evergreen / Alabama
CALL FOR ONLINE DISCOUNTS!!! WE WILL NOT BE UNDERSOLD!!! WWW.WOLFFMOTORS.COM LOW OVERHEAD=LOW PRICES!!!! NOBODY SELLS THEM FOR LESS!!!! NEED FINANCING? FILL OUT YOUR CREDIT APPLICATION AT WWW.WOLFFMOTORS.COM LETS MAKE A DEAL TODAY!!!!!! HOW DO WE SELL THEM SO LOW?.VERY SIMPLE...NO DEALER PAC COST...ITS JUST LIKE WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC.. AS ALWAYS FREE CARFAX ON EVERY VEHICLE WE SELL!! UNDER FULL FACTORY WARRANTY!!! SEE OUR ENTIRE INVENTORY AND PRICES AT www.wolffmotors.com
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, 6000lb Towing Capacity, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
14 Combined MPG (13 City/16 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FMNE1BW1DDA83186
Stock: A83186
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 111,880 milesTitle issue, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$9,995
A & G Auto - Oklahoma City / Oklahoma
** NOT ACTUAL MILES ** CHECK OUR INVENTORY AND MORE PICTURES AT WWW.AANDGAUTOS.NET Visit A & G Auto Inc online at www.aandgautos.net ( W W W . A A N D G A U T O S . N E T ) to see more pictures of this vehicle or call us at 405-769-9404 today to schedule your test drive. NO IN HOUSE FINANCING AVAILABLE.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Title issue reported
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
13 Combined MPG (11 City/15 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 1FBNE3BL7DDA19499
Stock: A19499
Certified Pre-Owned: No
