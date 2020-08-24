Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale Near Me

Peterson Auto Sales, LLC - Midvale / Utah

BACK UP CAMERA / PARKING AID AND REAR AIR CONDITIONING IN THIS 12 PASSENGER VAN THAT HAS FIXED RUNNING BOARDS AND BARN DOORS, AUXILIARY INPUT / CD PLAYER AND POWER LOCKS / POWER WINDOWS, AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION WITH CRUISE CONTROL AND KEYLESS ENTRY!! AND THE CARFAX IS CLEAN

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2013 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FBNE3BL3DDA49891

Stock: A49891

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-20-2020