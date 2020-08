Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Chevrolet North - Denver / Colorado

3rd Row Seat 5.4L Efi Ffv V8 Engine Medium Flint; Cloth Captain Chairs Oxford White This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Chevrolet North Denver has a wide selection of exceptional pre-owned vehicles to choose from, including this 2012 Ford Econoline Wagon. This Ford includes: 5.4L EFI FFV V8 ENGINE (STD) Flex Fuel Capability 8 Cylinder Engine *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. The easiest choice in purchasing your next vehicle is choosing one with a detailed history like this gently driven pre-owned vehicle. Looking for a Ford Econoline Wagon that is in great condition inside and out? Take a look at this beauty. A true feat of engineering, this Ford Econoline Wagon XLT has otherworldly acceleration, prodigious power and is accompanied by the prestigious reputation of Ford. Although it may not make much sense, this vehicle will undoubtedly provide a memorable experience every time you drive it. More information about the 2012 Ford Econoline Wagon: Ford's full-size E-Series vehicles have long been the top-selling vans in the U.S.. Introduced in 1961, Ford has used the last 50 years to refine their full-size van to perfect it for the contractors and airport shuttles, with whom it is popular. All E-Series are capable of E85 flex fuel. MSRP starts at $28,550. When properly configured, the van can hold up to fifteen adults. Interesting features of this model are Towing and hauling ability, wide range of interior configurations, sturdy truck underpinnings, and advanced fleet and tool management technology All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 3 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Rental Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2012 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Third-row seating, Stability Control, Aux Audio Inputs .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

13 Combined MPG ( 11 City/ 15 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 1FBSS3BL4CDA56102

Stock: CDA56102

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-30-2020