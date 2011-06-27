Estimated values
2012 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,936
|$10,900
|$13,298
|Clean
|$7,637
|$10,488
|$12,746
|Average
|$7,041
|$9,663
|$11,641
|Rough
|$6,444
|$8,838
|$10,537
Estimated values
2012 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,893
|$13,234
|$15,949
|Clean
|$9,521
|$12,733
|$15,287
|Average
|$8,777
|$11,732
|$13,962
|Rough
|$8,033
|$10,731
|$12,637
Estimated values
2012 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XL 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$7,558
|$9,851
|$11,725
|Clean
|$7,274
|$9,478
|$11,238
|Average
|$6,706
|$8,733
|$10,264
|Rough
|$6,137
|$7,988
|$9,290
Estimated values
2012 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XL 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,483
|$11,356
|$13,692
|Clean
|$8,164
|$10,927
|$13,124
|Average
|$7,526
|$10,068
|$11,986
|Rough
|$6,888
|$9,209
|$10,849
Estimated values
2012 Ford E-Series Wagon E-150 XLT 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,077
|$11,867
|$12,616
|Clean
|$10,660
|$11,418
|$12,092
|Average
|$9,827
|$10,520
|$11,044
|Rough
|$8,995
|$9,622
|$9,996
Estimated values
2012 Ford E-Series Wagon E-350 Super Duty XLT 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$8,385
|$11,550
|$14,110
|Clean
|$8,070
|$11,113
|$13,524
|Average
|$7,439
|$10,239
|$12,352
|Rough
|$6,809
|$9,365
|$11,180