  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-Series Van
  4. Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van
  5. Consumer Reviews

Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van Consumer Reviews

More about the 2010 E-Series Van
5(100%)4(0%)3(0%)2(0%)1(0%)
5.0
2 reviews
Write a review
See all E-Series Vans for sale
List Price Estimate
$5,668 - $7,349
Used E-Series Van for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale

Trending topics in reviews

Pros
Cons

The right choice

John Welch, 12/06/2010
3 of 31 people found this review helpful

Wanted a van that, after conversion to an RV w/ pop-up roof, fit in our garage. Looked at and drove Chevy cargo and base Sprinter before deciding that the E-250 w/5.4 V8 was the best overall value. Just 1600 miles so far and am very happy with the 14.6 overall millage, power and comfort (power drivers seat). Sportsmobile did the conversion to a 4 sleeper and we are happy campers.

Report Abuse

Bulletproof, hard-working van

Shm777, 01/27/2020
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
0 of 0 people found this review helpful

We have 2 of these. One has 195000 miles on it and the other one has over 200000 miles on it. We have had to do only minor repairs and normal replacement of maintenance items. We've looked at the new Transit vans but are trying to find a couple more of these E250 vans with low mileage because they are so reliable.

Safety
Technology
Performance
Interior
Comfort
Reliability
Value
Report Abuse
Items per page:
51050
Write a review
See all E-Series Vans for sale

Related Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles