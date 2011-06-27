Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van Consumer Reviews
The right choice
John Welch, 12/06/2010
Wanted a van that, after conversion to an RV w/ pop-up roof, fit in our garage. Looked at and drove Chevy cargo and base Sprinter before deciding that the E-250 w/5.4 V8 was the best overall value. Just 1600 miles so far and am very happy with the 14.6 overall millage, power and comfort (power drivers seat). Sportsmobile did the conversion to a 4 sleeper and we are happy campers.
Bulletproof, hard-working van
Shm777, 01/27/2020
E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A)
We have 2 of these. One has 195000 miles on it and the other one has over 200000 miles on it. We have had to do only minor repairs and normal replacement of maintenance items. We've looked at the new Transit vans but are trying to find a couple more of these E250 vans with low mileage because they are so reliable.
