  1. Home
  2. Ford
  3. Ford E-Series Van
  4. Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van
  5. Features & Specs

Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150 Features & Specs

More about the 2010 E-Series Van
Overview
Starting MSRP
$25,510
See E-Series Van Inventory
Engine TypeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Transmission4-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV8
Total Seating2
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission4-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Range in miles (cty/hwy)0/0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity35.0 gal.
Fuel typeFlex-fuel (unleaded/e85)
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Torque286 lb-ft @ 3500 rpm
Base engine size4.6 l
Horsepower225 hp @ 4800 rpm
Turning circle48.6 ft.
Valves16
Base engine typeFlex-fuel (ffv)
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV8
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,510
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
Front and rear ventilated disc brakesyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Commercial Van Value Packageyes
Trailer Towing Package (Class II/III/IV)yes
Ford Work Solutions Preparation Package 6 Speakersyes
Mid Series Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package #1yes
Interior Upgrade Packageyes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package #3yes
Racks and Bins Upgrade Package #2yes
Ford Work Solutions Preparation Package 4 Speakersyes
Commercial Van Value Package w/Telescopic Trailer Tow Mirrorsyes
Commercial Van Value Package Discountyes
High Series Exterior Upgrade Packageyes
Crew Van Packageyes
Ford Work Solutions Preparation Package 2 Speakersyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,510
2 total speakersyes
mast antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,510
tilt-adjustable steering wheelyes
Air conditioningyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
cargo area lightyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Satellite Radioyes
Dual Captain's Chairsyes
Cargo Lighting Packageyes
Message Centeryes
Ford Work Solutions Crew Chiefyes
Masterack Racks and Binsyes
Power Driver's Seatyes
Air Conditioning Deleteyes
High Capacity Air Conditioning w/Auxiliary Heateryes
Masterack Quiet Flex Racks and Binsyes
Media Gateway Module (SYNC)yes
Modified Vehicle Wiring Kityes
Navigation w/ Satellite Radioyes
Premium Van Groupyes
Ford Work Solutions In-Dash Computeryes
Cloth Bucket Seatsyes
EconoCargo Upgradeyes
AM/FM Stereo w/CD Playeryes
Rear Vinyl Floor Coveringyes
Radio Deleteyes
Ford Work Solutions Tool Linkyes
EconoCargo Systemyes
Speed Controlyes
User-Defined Switchesyes
Dual Captain's Chairs w/3-Passenger Rear Seatyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,510
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Front head room42.0 in.
Front shoulder room68.1 in.
Front leg room40.0 in.
captains chairs front seatsyes
Front hip room65.6 in.
vinylyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,510
All-Around Windowsyes
16.0" x 7.0" Forged Aluminum Wheelsyes
Sliding Side Cargo Dooryes
Royal Red Metallic Paintyes
Dark Blue Metallic Paintyes
16.0" x 7.0" White Painted Steel Wheels (Late Availability)yes
Swing-Out Side/Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
Manual Aero Mirrorsyes
Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
Chrome Rear Step Bumperyes
Auxiliary Fuel Portyes
Ingot Silver Metallic Paintyes
Power Groupyes
Fixed Side/Fixed Rear Cargo Door Glassyes
License Plate Bracketyes
Black Rear Step Bumperyes
Running Boardsyes
Privacy Glassyes
Pueblo Gold Metallic Paintyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Front track69.4 in.
Maximum cargo capacity236.5 cu.ft.
Curb weight5224 lbs.
Gross weight8520 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place236.5 cu.ft.
Maximum payload3220 lbs.
Length216.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity7400 lbs.
Height82.4 in.
Wheel base138.0 in.
Width79.4 in.
Rear track66.6 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Exterior Colors
  • Oxford White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Vermillion Red Clearcoat
  • Pueblo Gold Clearcoat Metallic
  • Dark Blue Pearl Metallic
  • Ingot Silver Metallic
  • Royal Red Clearcoat Metallic
  • School Bus Yellow (Fleet)
Interior Colors
  • Medium Pebble, cloth
  • Medium Flint, cloth
  • Medium Flint, vinyl
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Steel spare wheelyes
fullsize matching spare tireyes
full wheel coversyes
16 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
LT225/75R E tiresyes
underbody mounted spare tireyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,510
front independent suspensionyes
solid live axle rear suspensionyes
twin I-beam front suspensionyes
Stabilizer bar stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,510
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 60000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ unlimited mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 60000 mi.
See E-Series Van Inventory

Related Used 2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150 info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles