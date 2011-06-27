Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Ext Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,886
|$6,922
|$8,353
|Clean
|$4,687
|$6,638
|$7,971
|Average
|$4,290
|$6,069
|$7,207
|Rough
|$3,892
|$5,500
|$6,443
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,288
|$5,802
|$6,877
|Clean
|$4,113
|$5,564
|$6,562
|Average
|$3,765
|$5,087
|$5,933
|Rough
|$3,416
|$4,611
|$5,304
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Van E-350 Super Duty 3dr Van (5.4L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,694
|$6,299
|$7,441
|Clean
|$4,503
|$6,040
|$7,100
|Average
|$4,121
|$5,523
|$6,420
|Rough
|$3,739
|$5,005
|$5,739
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,451
|$6,222
|$7,470
|Clean
|$4,270
|$5,966
|$7,128
|Average
|$3,908
|$5,455
|$6,445
|Rough
|$3,546
|$4,944
|$5,761
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Van E-150 3dr Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,366
|$6,000
|$7,155
|Clean
|$4,188
|$5,754
|$6,828
|Average
|$3,833
|$5,261
|$6,174
|Rough
|$3,478
|$4,768
|$5,519
Estimated values
2010 Ford E-Series Van E-250 3dr Ext Van (4.6L 8cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$4,845
|$6,920
|$8,375
|Clean
|$4,648
|$6,635
|$7,992
|Average
|$4,254
|$6,067
|$7,226
|Rough
|$3,860
|$5,498
|$6,460