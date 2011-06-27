Used 1997 Ford E-150 Consumer Reviews

Good van for the money rooddog , 02/02/2006 3 of 3 people found this review helpful We were looking for a van 3 years ago to replace our Dodge Caravan. I wanted a truck but we had to settle on one vehicle and this was it. Since then we have (a) hauled kids (b) hauled materials, including 4x8 sheets of drywall inside (c) done a lot of camping. This van works good for all aspects. This has been reliable and taken us everywhere we needed to go. The 4.8 V8 works fine, but if you can find one with a 5.3 V8 you'll be happier with the power and the gas mileage will be the same. The V6 is underpowered, even if you are only hauling people, and it gets the same mileage! Repair costs can be above average but the frequency of repairs has been the least of all our vehicles. Report Abuse

206,500 And Going Strong New Covenant Windows , 09/20/2005 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Our 1997 Club Wagon 4.2L V6 has 206,500 miles and we still use it frequently for our family. We bought the van when it was a year old and since then have only had a few major repairs -- like a transmission tailshaft seal, alternator replacement and some sporadic brake problems. The motor runs well and has decent power for a V6, but it isn't getting the best economy anymore -- about 16 mpg. It still has the original 4r-70W 4 speed automatic transmission. It slips a little in reverse and shudders at stops once in a while but otherwise no major problems. The brakes aren't the best, we tend to go through front pads frequently (every 30K or so). Report Abuse

Courier Work Van Colin459 , 05/28/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This van was a very good work van with the exception of the transmission. I put 250,000 miles on this van but went through 3 transmissions. I did do a lot of stop and go driving though. Report Abuse

Got a Lemon stillbuyinfordsfords , 06/22/2003 1 of 1 people found this review helpful Luckily I bought the 70000 mile extended warranty. At 50000 miles the transmission went out requiring a complete rebuild. At 65000 miles the engine leaked coolant into the crankcase requiring a new longblock.Most irritating was that the radiator was replaced by Ford with a faulty radiator which I drove 18000 miles in 8 months---Fords policy is 12 mo. or 12000---which means I had to Pay. In one three month period the dealership had the van longer than I did!.I hope that this is indicative of the newer vans--my 1990 has 200000 on it and going strong.Warning! don't buy the V6 standard engine---it's absolutely gutless in every sense of the word. Report Abuse