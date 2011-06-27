Estimated values
1997 Ford E-150 XLT Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,298
|$1,869
|$2,145
|Clean
|$1,186
|$1,709
|$1,970
|Average
|$964
|$1,389
|$1,619
|Rough
|$741
|$1,068
|$1,267
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-150 XL Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$861
|$1,609
|$1,983
|Clean
|$787
|$1,471
|$1,820
|Average
|$639
|$1,195
|$1,496
|Rough
|$491
|$919
|$1,171
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-150 Econoline 3dr Cargo Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$931
|$1,650
|$2,007
|Clean
|$851
|$1,509
|$1,843
|Average
|$691
|$1,226
|$1,514
|Rough
|$532
|$943
|$1,186
Estimated values
1997 Ford E-150 Chateau Club Wagon 3dr Van with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$978
|$1,596
|$1,901
|Clean
|$894
|$1,460
|$1,746
|Average
|$727
|$1,186
|$1,434
|Rough
|$559
|$912
|$1,123