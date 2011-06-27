Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews

My toy sawbones , 03/30/2003 3 of 3 people found this review helpful I think that I paid too much for the truck, but it has been a good performer and after I put taller rear ends in (3.54)< I began getting 20 miles per gallon. This is better than my wife gets with her Jeep GC Limited. Report Abuse

3500 Ram Ahltech , 06/18/2004 1 of 1 people found this review helpful This truck has worked very well for me. I am a contractor so I use my truck every day. My mileage is about 11.00 with the V10 gas engine but its worth it when I am towing. I will definately buy another Dodge Report Abuse