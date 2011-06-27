Used 1996 Dodge Ram Pickup 3500 Consumer Reviews
My toy
sawbones, 03/30/2003
I think that I paid too much for the truck, but it has been a good performer and after I put taller rear ends in (3.54)< I began getting 20 miles per gallon. This is better than my wife gets with her Jeep GC Limited.
3500 Ram
Ahltech, 06/18/2004
This truck has worked very well for me. I am a contractor so I use my truck every day. My mileage is about 11.00 with the V10 gas engine but its worth it when I am towing. I will definately buy another Dodge
Horse Hauler
Charlie123, 07/10/2004
I pull multi-horse trailer when the truck rolls. I could not be more pleased with the power and fuel economy.It has never failed to start and run well. The secret is doing the maint. ON TIME. Keep the fuel filter changed ON TIME abd you will be happy.
