Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,130
|$3,858
|$4,736
|Clean
|$1,903
|$3,447
|$4,243
|Average
|$1,448
|$2,624
|$3,258
|Rough
|$994
|$1,802
|$2,272
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,645
|$2,828
|$3,427
|Clean
|$1,470
|$2,526
|$3,070
|Average
|$1,119
|$1,923
|$2,357
|Rough
|$768
|$1,320
|$1,644
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,884
|$3,218
|$3,893
|Clean
|$1,683
|$2,875
|$3,488
|Average
|$1,281
|$2,189
|$2,678
|Rough
|$879
|$1,503
|$1,868
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,757
|$3,183
|$3,908
|Clean
|$1,570
|$2,844
|$3,502
|Average
|$1,195
|$2,165
|$2,688
|Rough
|$820
|$1,486
|$1,875
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,727
|$3,128
|$3,840
|Clean
|$1,542
|$2,794
|$3,440
|Average
|$1,174
|$2,128
|$2,641
|Rough
|$806
|$1,461
|$1,842
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,809
|$3,209
|$3,920
|Clean
|$1,616
|$2,867
|$3,512
|Average
|$1,230
|$2,183
|$2,696
|Rough
|$844
|$1,498
|$1,880
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,411
|$2,551
|$3,130
|Clean
|$1,260
|$2,279
|$2,804
|Average
|$959
|$1,735
|$2,153
|Rough
|$659
|$1,191
|$1,502
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,225
|$4,031
|$4,948
|Clean
|$1,988
|$3,601
|$4,433
|Average
|$1,513
|$2,742
|$3,403
|Rough
|$1,039
|$1,882
|$2,374
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$870
|$1,574
|$1,934
|Clean
|$777
|$1,406
|$1,733
|Average
|$591
|$1,071
|$1,330
|Rough
|$406
|$735
|$928
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,179
|$3,946
|$4,843
|Clean
|$1,946
|$3,525
|$4,339
|Average
|$1,482
|$2,684
|$3,331
|Rough
|$1,017
|$1,843
|$2,323
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,847
|$3,455
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,543
|$3,095
|Average
|$1,122
|$1,936
|$2,376
|Rough
|$770
|$1,329
|$1,657
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,910
|$3,458
|$4,245
|Clean
|$1,706
|$3,089
|$3,803
|Average
|$1,299
|$2,352
|$2,920
|Rough
|$891
|$1,615
|$2,036
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,614
|$2,924
|$3,590
|Clean
|$1,442
|$2,613
|$3,216
|Average
|$1,098
|$1,989
|$2,469
|Rough
|$754
|$1,366
|$1,722
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,907
|$3,454
|$4,241
|Clean
|$1,704
|$3,086
|$3,800
|Average
|$1,297
|$2,349
|$2,917
|Rough
|$890
|$1,613
|$2,034
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,568
|$4,651
|$5,708
|Clean
|$2,294
|$4,155
|$5,114
|Average
|$1,746
|$3,163
|$3,926
|Rough
|$1,199
|$2,172
|$2,738
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,483
|$2,557
|$3,102
|Clean
|$1,325
|$2,284
|$2,779
|Average
|$1,009
|$1,739
|$2,134
|Rough
|$692
|$1,194
|$1,488
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,712
|$2,944
|$3,568
|Clean
|$1,530
|$2,630
|$3,197
|Average
|$1,165
|$2,002
|$2,454
|Rough
|$799
|$1,374
|$1,712
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,678
|$3,039
|$3,731
|Clean
|$1,499
|$2,715
|$3,343
|Average
|$1,141
|$2,067
|$2,566
|Rough
|$783
|$1,419
|$1,790
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,593
|$2,884
|$3,541
|Clean
|$1,423
|$2,577
|$3,173
|Average
|$1,083
|$1,962
|$2,436
|Rough
|$743
|$1,347
|$1,699
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,649
|$2,940
|$3,596
|Clean
|$1,473
|$2,626
|$3,222
|Average
|$1,122
|$2,000
|$2,474
|Rough
|$770
|$1,373
|$1,725