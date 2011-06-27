  1. Home
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,130$3,858$4,736
Clean$1,903$3,447$4,243
Average$1,448$2,624$3,258
Rough$994$1,802$2,272
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,645$2,828$3,427
Clean$1,470$2,526$3,070
Average$1,119$1,923$2,357
Rough$768$1,320$1,644
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,884$3,218$3,893
Clean$1,683$2,875$3,488
Average$1,281$2,189$2,678
Rough$879$1,503$1,868
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,757$3,183$3,908
Clean$1,570$2,844$3,502
Average$1,195$2,165$2,688
Rough$820$1,486$1,875
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,727$3,128$3,840
Clean$1,542$2,794$3,440
Average$1,174$2,128$2,641
Rough$806$1,461$1,842
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,809$3,209$3,920
Clean$1,616$2,867$3,512
Average$1,230$2,183$2,696
Rough$844$1,498$1,880
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,411$2,551$3,130
Clean$1,260$2,279$2,804
Average$959$1,735$2,153
Rough$659$1,191$1,502
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,225$4,031$4,948
Clean$1,988$3,601$4,433
Average$1,513$2,742$3,403
Rough$1,039$1,882$2,374
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Regular Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$870$1,574$1,934
Clean$777$1,406$1,733
Average$591$1,071$1,330
Rough$406$735$928
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,179$3,946$4,843
Clean$1,946$3,525$4,339
Average$1,482$2,684$3,331
Rough$1,017$1,843$2,323
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,847$3,455
Clean$1,473$2,543$3,095
Average$1,122$1,936$2,376
Rough$770$1,329$1,657
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,910$3,458$4,245
Clean$1,706$3,089$3,803
Average$1,299$2,352$2,920
Rough$891$1,615$2,036
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,614$2,924$3,590
Clean$1,442$2,613$3,216
Average$1,098$1,989$2,469
Rough$754$1,366$1,722
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,907$3,454$4,241
Clean$1,704$3,086$3,800
Average$1,297$2,349$2,917
Rough$890$1,613$2,034
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$2,568$4,651$5,708
Clean$2,294$4,155$5,114
Average$1,746$3,163$3,926
Rough$1,199$2,172$2,738
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,483$2,557$3,102
Clean$1,325$2,284$2,779
Average$1,009$1,739$2,134
Rough$692$1,194$1,488
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,712$2,944$3,568
Clean$1,530$2,630$3,197
Average$1,165$2,002$2,454
Rough$799$1,374$1,712
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 2dr Regular Cab LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,678$3,039$3,731
Clean$1,499$2,715$3,343
Average$1,141$2,067$2,566
Rough$783$1,419$1,790
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 Laramie SLT 4dr Extended Cab SB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,593$2,884$3,541
Clean$1,423$2,577$3,173
Average$1,083$1,962$2,436
Rough$743$1,347$1,699
Estimated values
1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ST 2dr Extended Cab 4WD LB (5.9L 8cyl naturally aspired 5M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$1,649$2,940$3,596
Clean$1,473$2,626$3,222
Average$1,122$2,000$2,474
Rough$770$1,373$1,725
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,284 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,284 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $1,325 for one in "Clean" condition and about $2,284 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 ranges from $692 to $3,102, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 1999 Dodge Ram Pickup 2500 is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.