Estimated values
2004 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT AWD 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,108
|$3,767
|$4,670
|Clean
|$1,956
|$3,496
|$4,332
|Average
|$1,654
|$2,954
|$3,655
|Rough
|$1,352
|$2,412
|$2,979
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Grand Caravan CV Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,229
|$2,077
|$2,539
|Clean
|$1,141
|$1,928
|$2,355
|Average
|$964
|$1,629
|$1,987
|Rough
|$788
|$1,330
|$1,619
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,454
|$2,459
|$3,006
|Clean
|$1,350
|$2,282
|$2,788
|Average
|$1,141
|$1,928
|$2,352
|Rough
|$932
|$1,574
|$1,917
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Grand Caravan SE Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$1,342
|$2,127
|$2,554
|Clean
|$1,246
|$1,974
|$2,369
|Average
|$1,053
|$1,668
|$1,999
|Rough
|$861
|$1,361
|$1,629
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Grand Caravan EX Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$979
|$1,471
|$1,740
|Clean
|$909
|$1,365
|$1,614
|Average
|$768
|$1,154
|$1,362
|Rough
|$628
|$942
|$1,110
Estimated values
2004 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT Anniversary Edition Fwd 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,200
|$3,920
|$4,854
|Clean
|$2,042
|$3,638
|$4,502
|Average
|$1,726
|$3,074
|$3,799
|Rough
|$1,411
|$2,509
|$3,096