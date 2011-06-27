Estimated values
2006 Dodge Charger SRT-8 4dr Sedan (6.1L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$6,487
|$9,968
|$11,891
|Clean
|$5,874
|$9,041
|$10,779
|Average
|$4,649
|$7,188
|$8,555
|Rough
|$3,423
|$5,334
|$6,331
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Charger RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$3,085
|$4,795
|$5,740
|Clean
|$2,794
|$4,349
|$5,203
|Average
|$2,211
|$3,457
|$4,130
|Rough
|$1,628
|$2,566
|$3,056
Estimated values
2006 Dodge Charger SE 4dr Sedan (3.5L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$2,031
|$3,047
|$3,610
|Clean
|$1,839
|$2,764
|$3,273
|Average
|$1,455
|$2,197
|$2,597
|Rough
|$1,072
|$1,631
|$1,922