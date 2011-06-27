  1. Home
Used 2006 Dodge Charger SE Features & Specs

More about the 2006 Charger
Overview
Starting MSRP
$22,570
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG20
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)17/24 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)306/432 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18 gal.
Combined MPG20
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Torque250 lb-ft @ 3800 rpm
Base engine size3.5 l
Horsepower250 hp @ 6400 rpm
Turning circle38.9 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Cam typeSingle overhead cam (sohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
4-wheel ABSyes
Rear door child safety locksyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
Passenger airbag occupant sensing deactivationyes
2 front headrestsyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
In-Car Entertainment
element antennayes
AM/FM CD-controller stereoyes
4 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
remote trunk releaseyes
Air conditioningyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
front cupholdersyes
power steeringyes
Passenger vanity mirroryes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
trunk lightyes
Power Feature
1 one-touch power windowsyes
Power mirrorsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Instrumentation
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
external temperature displayyes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Front head room38.7 in.
bucket front seatsyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room59.3 in.
Front leg room41.8 in.
Driver seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front hip room56.2 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Rear head room36.2 in.
Rear hip Room57.6 in.
Rear leg room40.2 in.
Rear shoulder room57.6 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Measurements
Front track63.0 in.
Maximum cargo capacity16.2 cu.ft.
Curb weight3727 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.33 cd.
Length200.1 in.
Maximum towing capacity2000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height58.2 in.
EPA interior volume120.2 cu.ft.
Wheel base120.0 in.
Width74.5 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Exterior Colors
  • Inferno Red Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Cool Vanilla Clearcoat
  • Silver Steel Metallic Clearcoat
  • Stone White Clearcoat
  • Magnesium Pearlcoat
  • Midnight Blue Pearlcoat
  • Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Grey/Light Slate Grey, leather
  • Dark Slate Grey/Light Slate Grey, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather/suede
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray/Light Graystone, cloth
Tires & Wheels
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
P215/65R T tiresyes
full wheel coversyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
steel wheelsyes
17 x 7.0 in. wheelsyes
Suspension
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
