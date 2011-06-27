Used 2006 Dodge Charger Consumer Reviews

My Review would have been better 1 year ago! Dor , 11/19/2015 RT 4dr Sedan (5.7L 8cyl 5A) 25 of 25 people found this review helpful One year ago I thought I really loved my Dodge Charger with the Hemi engine. The navigation system was cumbersome and outdated, but I loved it anyways. Then June of 2015 out of nowhere I am driving and I see smoke coming out from under the hood. I immediately pulled over and opened the hood, smoke bellowed out. I had the car towed to the dealer and I was told a piston ceased and I needed a new engine. I was quoted $7k for a rebuilt with warranty and $3200 for a used engine. That just makes me mad! I took care of my car, why did the engine fail. The mileage is 120,000, I was hoping to drive it a few more years. Researching online I found several owner complaints of the 2006 Dodge Charger engine failure, all with similar experiences. The forums are saying that the engine design has caused premature engine failures. Nice. So I contacted Chrysler directly as my extended warranty was through a year prior. I was told that there is nothing they can or will do for me, they said it is unfortunate that it happened, but oh well. Anyone who is looking to buy a Dodge Charger should check out the online reviews and never purchase one without an extended warranty and unless you are a car enthusiast or mechanic, sell the car before the warranty is up! And so much for customer appreciation. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

No a Sports Car Uwe , 08/24/2006 46 of 50 people found this review helpful Since I have the Charger, people ask me "And it's fast, isn't it?" Well, it's not slow, but its 4100+ pounds take some time to get moving. 0-60 in 5 seconds according to various reviews. A sporty car, not a sports car. My 349HP MB SLK32 is a sports car. Lousy gas mileage (as expected). Nice interior. Stereo (mine has the high-end one) a bit disappointing due to some lack in bass. Seats not fully leather, but then again this is a under $40k car. Some people think the windows are too small, I don't. No idea what the stability control is there for, mine never seems to kick in. Comfortable ride. Too long to fit in my garage with the motorcycle (I traded this for a KIA Sorento which did fit). Report Abuse

06 Dodge Charger SXT Roadstar , 03/09/2010 13 of 14 people found this review helpful This car drives great and I have the SXT trim level. The 3.5 engine is plenty of power for most people and still have fun. The tie rods wore out a little early at 45,000 miles. All in all I love this car! Report Abuse

Daytona, yes! Jeff27 , 11/17/2006 5 of 5 people found this review helpful Of all the cars I have owned and purchased new, this car has given me the most pleasure of them all. I still don't know if I am more impressed with the power or the amount of features that are available for this car.The nav will get you just about to the front door of where you are going and the sound system upgrade was well worth it. The heated seats warm up very fast on the cold nights. I am impressed with how smooth the transmission shifts also. My daughter is just upset that she has no heated seat in the back for her. Heck, with the leg room and video system I don't mind sitting back there. Report Abuse