2016 Dodge Challenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong engine choices, topped by the insane 707-hp Hellcat V8
  • actual room for four adults
  • an enormous trunk, especially compared to rivals
  • highly customizable thanks to a huge number of options
  • relatively supple ride, especially on the highway
  • touchscreen interface is packed with features and easy to use.
  • Beefy size dulls the handling and acceleration
  • hard to see out of the back
  • a convertible isn't available.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Ready to leave most other cars in a thick cloud of white smoke? We love the 2016 Dodge Challenger's authentic muscle car persona and how Dodge backs it up with real performance and surprising practicality. Read on to find out what else the Challenger has up its sleeve.

Vehicle overview

So you're thinking about the 2016 Dodge Challenger, eh? Here's what you need to know first and foremost: It's awesome. It may not be the most hyped American muscle coupe this year and it's certainly not the most agile. And yet, from the surprisingly stout base V6 all the way up to the nuclear option (otherwise known as the 707-hp Hellcat), the Challenger is a modern classic.

For Dodge fans, our stating that the Challenger is indeed awesome probably comes more as an affirmation than as a surprise. It's been a hit with consumers ever since the latest generation debuted back for the 2008-'09 model years. But while the muscle car styling and menu of powerful engines are of obvious appeal, what you might not realize is how practical the Challenger is. Adults can fit in the backseat. It has a trunk a full-size sedan could be proud of. The ride quality is comfortable. The features list is packed full of comfort, convenience, entertainment and high-tech safety items. Even the V6 gets decent fuel economy. The Challenger is a car that will please whether you're taking the kids to school, driving across the country or participating in a burnout contest.

It's true that the 2016 Chevrolet Camaro or 2016 Ford Mustang are better suited for hustling around tight turns, and both benefit from fresher-looking designs. Both can also be had in convertible form, something the Challenger does not offer. On the other hand, though, Chevy and Ford don't offer four-door sedan versions, which is essentially what the Dodge Charger is. Furthermore, neither of those other American coupes allows you to say to your friends: "Yep, it's got more power than a Lamborghini Aventador." So rest assured, good muscle car shopper: The 2016 Dodge Challenger is awesome.

2016 Dodge Challenger models

The 2016 Dodge Challenger is a five-seat, two-door coupe available in a dizzying number of trims and variations. It's quite possible that the U.S. tax code is easier to understand.

The lineup starts with the humble V6-powered SXT that comes standard with 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, LED "halo" running lights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, cruise control, automatic dual-zone climate control, rear air vents, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat, a 60/40-split folding rear seat, two-tone cloth upholstery (black with beige houndstooth), an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, a 5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system with an SD card slot, an auxiliary audio jack and a USB port.

From here, you can opt for the Cold Weather Group package that adds heated front seats, a heated steering wheel and a more powerful alternator. The Super Sport Group adds 20-inch wheels, a shorter rear-axle ratio, steering wheel shift paddles and performance brakes. The Sound Group I includes a six-speaker Alpine sound system.

The V8-powered R/T differs with its 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes and a decklid spoiler.

The R/T Shaker trim adds a "Shaker" hood with a large cold air induction scoop extending through the hood as well as the Super Track Pak performance items (see below), special two-tone leather seats with Shaker logos and a rearview camera.

The R/T Scat Pack trim adds the larger 392 V8, the Super Track Pak option (see below), Brembo performance brakes (four-piston fronts), an upgraded exhaust and a heated sport steering wheel.

Still with us? Going with the "Plus" versions of the SXT, R/T and R/T Shaker gets you the Cold Weather and Sound Group I packages, plus the rearview camera, rear parking sensors, foglights, leather upholstery, ventilated front seats, a power-adjustable steering wheel, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, smartphone app integration (Uconnect Access), voice commands, satellite radio and emergency communications functions. The SXT Plus also has the 20-inch wheels and a rearview camera.

You can also add the Sound Group II package that tacks on a nine-speaker sound system to the "Plus" trims. The R/T Scat Pack's Leather Interior Group adds the leather seating, ventilation and power-adjustable steering wheel as well. There's also the Premium Sound Group that adds an 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system to the Plus and Scat Pack trims, while the Blacktop package adds blackout-themed exterior trim and a few other extra features from other packages.

The optional Super Track Pak (SXT, SXT Plus, R/T, R/T Plus) adds 20-inch wheels, performance tuning (steering, suspension and brakes), a shorter axle ratio, and performance reporting functions in the trip computer (0-60 timer, g-force loads, etc.).

To all of the above trims, the Driver Convenience Group adds bi-xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, power-folding mirrors, a blind-spot warning system, rear cross-path warning and remote ignition (automatic only).

There's also a 392 Scat Pack Shaker trim level that essentially mixes the R/T Scat Pack's performance elements with the R/T Shaker Plus hood intake and extra equipment.

The Challenger SRT 392 has the same engine as the Scat Pack and comes standard with the same equipment provided by the R/T Plus trim level and Driver Convenience Group package. It also gets upgraded Brembo brakes (six-piston fronts), forged alloy wheels, a special air intake, a high-performance adaptive suspension, sportier power steering settings, upgraded leather upholstery, extra vehicle information in the trip computer and the 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

Available on all but the SXT and R/T trims is the Technology Group that adds automatic wipers and high-beam headlight control, adaptive cruise control (automatic transmission only) and a forward collision warning system.

And finally, we come to the SRT Hellcat. It is equipped very similarly to the SRT 392, but adds a supercharged V8 engine, a different steering system and the automatic wipers and high beam control. It does not have foglights.

A sunroof and navigation system are optional on all Challenger trims, and Dodge offers a variety of retro-look side- and hood-stripe options as well. New SRT model buyers also get a one-day course at an SRT Driving Experience school.

2016 Highlights

After a complete overhaul last year that included the introduction of new models, the 2016 Challenger is relatively unchanged apart from some new trim and wheel options as well as the return of Plum Crazy paint. This is also the first full year for the Shaker hood option.

Performance & mpg

The 2016 Dodge Challenger SXT models are powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 305 hp and 268 pound-feet of torque. Like every Challenger, it is rear-wheel drive. An eight-speed automatic is the only transmission available. In Edmunds performance testing, it went from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is quick, but a half-second slower than an automatic Mustang EcoBoost. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 23 mpg combined (19 city/30 highway), which is decent given the Challenger SXT's size and power.

The R/T models get a 5.7-liter V8 good for 375 hp and 410 lb-ft of torque when equipped with the standard six-speed manual transmission, or 372 hp and 400 lb-ft with the optional eight-speed automatic. With the manual, a Challenger R/T went from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds in our tests -- that's about a full second slower than the Mustang GT. We have not tested one with the Shaker hood. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 18 mpg combined (15/23) with the manual and 19 (16/25) with the automatic.

The Scat Pack and SRT 392 have a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque regardless of whether you get the standard six-speed manual or optional eight-speed automatic. Expect this engine to bring the Challenger from zero to 60 in the mid-4-second range. EPA fuel economy is 18 mpg (15/25) with the automatic and 17 (14/23) with the manual.

The Hellcat has a supercharged 6.2-liter V8 good for a mammoth 707 hp and 650 lb-ft of torque. It gets stouter six-speed manual and eight-speed automatic transmissions. In Edmunds testing it went from zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds with the manual (essentially, the rear tires are overwhelmed by the power) and 4.1 seconds with the automatic and its launch control function. Given that power and the omnipresent temptation to use it, fuel economy should be substantially worse than the EPA estimates of 16 mpg (13/22) with the automatic and 16 mpg (13/21) with the manual.

Safety

Every 2016 Dodge Challenger comes standard with antilock brakes (upgraded on certain trims), traction and stability control, front side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. A rearview camera is standard on the "Plus" trims, SRT 392 and Hellcat. Blind-spot, rear cross-traffic and forward collision warning systems are available.

In Edmunds brake testing, a Challenger SXT Plus with the Super Track Pak and summer tires came to a stop from 60 mph in 104 feet, which is excellent. An R/T with the Super Track Pak was actually longer at 111 feet. A Hellcat stopped in 108 feet.

In government crash tests, the Challenger received five out of five stars for overall and side crash protection, and four stars for frontal protection. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the 2016 Challenger its top safety score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact and side-impact crash tests. The IIHS also gave the Challenger its second best score of Acceptable in roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, the Challenger received the second lowest rating of Marginal from the IIHS.

Driving

One of the 2016 Dodge Challenger's signature traits is its excellent ride quality. You could take this big coupe on an all-day road trip and feel as if you never left your sofa. The default suspension tuning of the base SXT is pretty floaty, however. As such, we recommend springing at least for the Super Track Pak option, as it includes firmer underpinnings. Otherwise, the Challenger actually handles rather well. This is especially true of the higher-performance versions, which provide a crisp, responsive and confident drive on a curvy road. Still, none of them will let you forget about the car's sheer bulk, especially on narrow roads. The Mustang and Camaro are more agile and less imposing around tighter turns, and can be fitted with wider and grippier tires. In that way, the Challenger is the most classic muscle car of them all.

With 305 horses on tap, we were pleasantly surprised at just how quick the base V6 is, and it can still smoke the tires and swing the tail out if you so desire. However, if such behavior is on your to-do list, one of the V8s is what you're going to want to achieve the full muscle car experience. The standard R/T's 5.7-liter V8 accelerates smartly and makes lovely noises, while the bigger 6.4-liter V8 (used in the Scat Pack and SRT 392) pumps up the performance to a degree that surpasses the Mustang GT. And then there's the 707-hp supercharged Hellcat, which can effectively be described as tire-smoking insanity. We hope buyers know a guy at the local tire shop, and if they don't, well, they will soon.

Although the manual transmission is easy to operate, it does have somewhat long throws and is saddled with an annoying foot-operated parking brake that can get in the way when you're sliding your foot from dead pedal to clutch. Having said that, this is a muscle car and opting for the manual is still the cooler way to go. Nevertheless, the eight-speed automatic is an excellent transmission that'll return better fuel economy (should you care) and actually snap off quicker shifts for those planning on running quarters on Grudge Night.

Interior

Last year's redesign gave the Challenger the stylish cabin it always deserved. A driver-centric theme is evident in the canted center console and configurable central dash display. Automatic-transmission cars sport a T-handle that recalls the selector used in the original 1970s Challenger, while the chunky baseball-like manual shift knob is pretty cool in its own right. Moreover, the small-diameter, well-contoured steering wheel makes for a pleasant interface between car and driver. Overall materials quality is very good, and the dash features handsome metallic accents. Plus, you can now get the cabin in a color other than all-black, with handsome two-tone options available in cloth and leather cabins.

Like other Dodges, the Challenger benefits from Chrysler's user-friendly touchscreen interfaces. While the base 5-inch system gets the job done, we highly recommend stepping up to the superb 8.4-inch, multifunction Uconnect touchscreen. It features large virtual buttons, an intuitive layout and fairly quick responses. We also appreciate the big knobs and buttons for the climate system and redundant infotainment controls (volume, tuning, menu selection, etc.).

All of the above makes the Challenger competitive, but interior space is where it utterly puts to shame its Ford and Chevy rivals. The backseat is remarkably roomy for two adults, with good headroom and decent legroom. By comparison, the Mustang and Camaro are really for small children only. There are even rear air vents, though the big rear pillars that also hamper visibility admittedly make it a tad claustrophobic.

The 16.2-cubic-foot trunk is on par with what you'd find in some full-size sedans -- and it gets bigger when you fold down the 60/40-split backseat. If you're looking for the most livable muscle coupe, this is it.

Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

2016 SRT 392 is a great car
Nick B.,12/27/2015
SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
Recently took delivery of my 2016 SRT 392, six speed manual. This is a very strong engine/gear box combination, much more than anyone will need for daily driving. The monstrous torque gets you addicted really quick because the car just moves so effortlessly in any situation. This engine is just perfect for this car. The exhaust note is loud from factory, at startup you know you're in for a treat. When cruising the car is quiet, there is some road noise but that's normal for cars like this - don't expect Lexus LS quiet. The manual gear box is very good, the ratios are close to each other and soon you'll be in 5th gear cruising around town, and 6th gear at freeway speeds makes it really quiet without any drone. The hydraulic clutch is also pretty good, and after you get used to the car you won't even feel the gear changes. The infotainment system is upgraded for 2016, now you can customize the lower row of icons just by dragging the ones you want down there. I think this uConnect 8.4AN is the best on the market by a long mile. No German or Japanese system comes close in features and ease of use. The climate controls in the SRT Challenger work very well - I can leave it in auto and it will take care of it. This is a car to keep for longer than most others because not only it looks great, but it sounds great as well and the engine noises are pure pleasure. FCA knocked this one out of the park, this is an icon of a car, renewed and modernized and it feels absolutely great. If you get one you won't regret it for a minute. 7/4/2016 - Update after about 6 months: Excellent, no issues whatsoever, great car!
Romp'n' Red Torred Ripper SRT 392, 8-sp. Auto
Doug G.,02/17/2016
SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
I never thought I would own a Dodge, but the exterior styling of the Challenger sucked me in, the awesome power plant set the hook, and then the interior redesign in 2015 sealed the deal. It is no sports car, but it is true to muscle car heritage being big, smooth, with gobs of power. It makes a great touring car for two. I thought I wanted a Hellcat, but I was not going to pay $25K over MSRP, and after driving the 392, I have no idea what I would do 222 MORE horsepower. The 392 is a brute as it is and will light-up the back end with ease. So much so, it can be tough to not spin the rear in wet conditions. I decided on the 8-speed auto since my wife cannot drive a stick. This would NOT be the car to learn to row through a manual gear box with tons of power and a firm clutch. On top of that, the auto is quicker 0-60, quicker in the quarter mile, gets better mileage, and allows for adaptive cruise control which is great on the freeway. I love the rain sensing wipers since proper wiper speed to rain ratio is part of my OCD and the auto-dimming head lights are sweet. These are the best head lights I have ever had on a car, much better than my previous car which had HID lights (I do miss the cornering lamps on my last car, though). The front seats are very comfortable, but being a 2-door, they do not have power back adjustment. The car and doors themselves are large so getting in/out in tight city sized spaces can be tough and the cup holder can bang your shin. Getting in the back seat is challenging (no pun intended), but most passengers will forget about that when they get seated in the ultra soft leather... and then you slam their heads into the head rests a few times. :) The tranny is terrific over all, but sometimes it can shift a little hard and be a little snatchy on the throttle at lower speeds since it loves to use compression breaking on deceleration and the MDS shifting from 8 to 4 and back to 8 cylinder mode is sometimes noticeable. But it is typically very smooth...get on the gas from a stand still and she shifts quick and smooth launching you to 60 in what seems like a blink of an eye. The thing will throw down from 8th to 4th in a blink and putting car in track mode makes it even more aggressive holding gears longer. The Mercedes lineage shows through with a ride that is comfortable yet solid in standard mode and the dampers firm up nicely when in the performance settings. The exhaust note is just right and makes the coolest burble on down shifts when in track mode. Stand behind the car when the engine is cold, hit the remote start, and it barks to life with a crack that WILL make you grin ear to ear. The exterior styling makes me weak in the knees every time I see it and believe the design will prove to be a timeless (the sheet metal for the most part already has 8 years under its belt). The 2015 interior update makes it a great place to be as you eat up the pavement. I was a little disappointed in the Harmon Kardon stereo. A couple down points are that some of the controls are behind the shifter making it is easy to bump the shifter into manual mode. Some of the plastic exterior trim pieces could fit better and the plastic may not age very gracefully. The side mirrors are small as part of the style and there is a HUGE blind spot looking over your right shoulder to the rear quarter, but the blind spot monitoring/cross traffic alert/back-up camera help that...plus, you can use the accelerator to clear the blind spot, too. I really think the Chally is a car in a class by itself. If you are looking for a completely FUN car, great for long road trips, you can drive daily (except maybe ice), and shred some tires, it would seem pretty dang hard to go wrong with a Challenger SRT 392. Update 11/2016: I have about 6500 miles on the car now (I often commute on a motorcycle) and have not had any issues. Oil changes are spendy with the special Pennzoil it requires and an SRT filter, but I did it myself. I thought there was a full aero package underneath, but it was just a smallish panel under the engine compartment and cam off with I think 5 screws. The filter sits vertically, so there is a gush of oil that flows back over the filter body. Running in 4-cylinder mode makes the motor sound blah compared to the full octet of pumpers. The tranny is a little clunky in stop and go traffic and the rear diff makes some noise in full lock turns. Other than romping on it on ramps, I drive like a grandpa but generally in horrible traffic, so I'm getting about 15 mpg average mileage. I think you could break into the low/mid 20ish mpg range though on a long drive in ecomode with cruise control set @ 60 in the flats of northern Ohio with a tail wind. Every one rags on the Ford Sync system, but I liked the Sync better than the Uconnect that everyone seems to love. Any way you slice it though, this is a bad a$$ car. Oh, and be ready for pukes in Camaros that want to race.
Can't stop driving it
Orlando T,05/09/2016
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
It has duel identity, it can be your Sunday/show car or it can be your daily driver. This car is an absolute joy to get in. I went with the SXT Plus with Trac Pack. The Trac Pack gives it the same suspension as the R/T model, bigger 20' tires, bigger breaks. This car commands attention in B5, ( classic blue). I have had people knock on my door at home randomly to ask me about it. I am 6ft 2" and find this to be one of the roomiest cockpits I have ever sat in, not just sport car but all cars. I generally drive no more than 7k a year in any car I have owned. I have owned everything from a Nissan 240sx to a Toyota Sienna. This car I have driven over 1200 miles in 3 weeks. I use every excuse possible to run out and get in it. Milk, shopping, pick up the kids. The kids, this is not a toy car, it is real. Every morning I drop off my 3 kids to school. They have no problem getting in and out and frankly like having there friends say "Dad has a cool car". :) Yes, the Camaro and Mustang are more sporty but I wanted a car that shows its roots in its styling, I can use it on a long drive for a weekend getaway with the whole family, that's 5 of us. (The trunk is HUGE, bigger than my Kia Optima trunk was) and was practical for driving to the train station for my daily commute. This car is fun. Period. Brings me back to why cars SHOULD ALWAYS be driven by humans, not automated robot cars. One thing - Con. Had to go back and mention it, I do get that V8 envy sound sometimes, not the speed but that sound.... oh that sound.
Modern muscle
steve stavros,10/13/2016
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
When I started shopping for a new car I was looking for something that isn't ordinary that offered a manual transmission. After reading reviews and comparison tests my first stop was the Chevy dealer to look at the Camaro SS. It is an awesome car to drive but not very good looking and small. I need a back seat and the Camaro has a package shelf with seat belts instead of somewhere to sit. So then I went on to the Ford dealer to look at the Mustang GT. I drove about a half dozen GT's set up in all the different configurations I also drove a couple Ecoboost equipped cars just for comparison. The back seat in the Mustang can actually be used as a seat for short trips so I was going to pull the trigger on a GT/PP but everyone I looked at either had too many options or not enough and every different car I looked at always had some fit to finish problems (panels not lining up, the grills being off and so on) the more I looked at these the more turned off I became. Then I headed to the Dodge store and started to look at the Challenger. I ended up with the Challenger because it was put together better than the mustang, has a real back seat, its a blast to drive, interesting to look at, and fast. I don't consider the Challenger a "pony car" like the others, so the size and weight do not bother me. I think of the Challenger similar to a 70's/80's "personal luxury coupe" like the Charger was marketed.
Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

Used 2016 Dodge Challenger Overview

The Used 2016 Dodge Challenger is offered in the following submodels: Challenger Coupe, Challenger SRT 392, Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker, Challenger SRT Hellcat, Challenger R/T Scat Pack. Available styles include SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), and SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2016 Dodge Challenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2016 Dodge Challenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is priced between $50,000 and$60,000 with odometer readings between 3228 and38447 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack is priced between $31,987 and$43,577 with odometer readings between 13593 and58156 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker is priced between $37,000 and$40,977 with odometer readings between 5711 and46058 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SXT is priced between $15,555 and$26,995 with odometer readings between 28932 and104731 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus is priced between $18,497 and$25,745 with odometer readings between 31608 and79972 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus is priced between $27,650 and$29,999 with odometer readings between 27123 and41590 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T is priced between $27,995 and$30,998 with odometer readings between 10606 and40452 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker is priced between $29,686 and$33,888 with odometer readings between 20125 and25108 miles.
  • The Used 2016 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 is priced between $37,990 and$41,999 with odometer readings between 10433 and17006 miles.

Which used 2016 Dodge Challengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2016 Dodge Challenger for sale near. There are currently 48 used and CPO 2016 Challengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $15,555 and mileage as low as 3228 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2016 Dodge Challenger.

Can't find a used 2016 Dodge Challengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Challenger for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $8,116.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 5 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $14,704.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Challenger for sale - 4 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $13,772.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 8 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $15,624.

