I never thought I would own a Dodge, but the exterior styling of the Challenger sucked me in, the awesome power plant set the hook, and then the interior redesign in 2015 sealed the deal. It is no sports car, but it is true to muscle car heritage being big, smooth, with gobs of power. It makes a great touring car for two. I thought I wanted a Hellcat, but I was not going to pay $25K over MSRP, and after driving the 392, I have no idea what I would do 222 MORE horsepower. The 392 is a brute as it is and will light-up the back end with ease. So much so, it can be tough to not spin the rear in wet conditions. I decided on the 8-speed auto since my wife cannot drive a stick. This would NOT be the car to learn to row through a manual gear box with tons of power and a firm clutch. On top of that, the auto is quicker 0-60, quicker in the quarter mile, gets better mileage, and allows for adaptive cruise control which is great on the freeway. I love the rain sensing wipers since proper wiper speed to rain ratio is part of my OCD and the auto-dimming head lights are sweet. These are the best head lights I have ever had on a car, much better than my previous car which had HID lights (I do miss the cornering lamps on my last car, though). The front seats are very comfortable, but being a 2-door, they do not have power back adjustment. The car and doors themselves are large so getting in/out in tight city sized spaces can be tough and the cup holder can bang your shin. Getting in the back seat is challenging (no pun intended), but most passengers will forget about that when they get seated in the ultra soft leather... and then you slam their heads into the head rests a few times. :) The tranny is terrific over all, but sometimes it can shift a little hard and be a little snatchy on the throttle at lower speeds since it loves to use compression breaking on deceleration and the MDS shifting from 8 to 4 and back to 8 cylinder mode is sometimes noticeable. But it is typically very smooth...get on the gas from a stand still and she shifts quick and smooth launching you to 60 in what seems like a blink of an eye. The thing will throw down from 8th to 4th in a blink and putting car in track mode makes it even more aggressive holding gears longer. The Mercedes lineage shows through with a ride that is comfortable yet solid in standard mode and the dampers firm up nicely when in the performance settings. The exhaust note is just right and makes the coolest burble on down shifts when in track mode. Stand behind the car when the engine is cold, hit the remote start, and it barks to life with a crack that WILL make you grin ear to ear. The exterior styling makes me weak in the knees every time I see it and believe the design will prove to be a timeless (the sheet metal for the most part already has 8 years under its belt). The 2015 interior update makes it a great place to be as you eat up the pavement. I was a little disappointed in the Harmon Kardon stereo. A couple down points are that some of the controls are behind the shifter making it is easy to bump the shifter into manual mode. Some of the plastic exterior trim pieces could fit better and the plastic may not age very gracefully. The side mirrors are small as part of the style and there is a HUGE blind spot looking over your right shoulder to the rear quarter, but the blind spot monitoring/cross traffic alert/back-up camera help that...plus, you can use the accelerator to clear the blind spot, too. I really think the Chally is a car in a class by itself. If you are looking for a completely FUN car, great for long road trips, you can drive daily (except maybe ice), and shred some tires, it would seem pretty dang hard to go wrong with a Challenger SRT 392. Update 11/2016: I have about 6500 miles on the car now (I often commute on a motorcycle) and have not had any issues. Oil changes are spendy with the special Pennzoil it requires and an SRT filter, but I did it myself. I thought there was a full aero package underneath, but it was just a smallish panel under the engine compartment and cam off with I think 5 screws. The filter sits vertically, so there is a gush of oil that flows back over the filter body. Running in 4-cylinder mode makes the motor sound blah compared to the full octet of pumpers. The tranny is a little clunky in stop and go traffic and the rear diff makes some noise in full lock turns. Other than romping on it on ramps, I drive like a grandpa but generally in horrible traffic, so I'm getting about 15 mpg average mileage. I think you could break into the low/mid 20ish mpg range though on a long drive in ecomode with cruise control set @ 60 in the flats of northern Ohio with a tail wind. Every one rags on the Ford Sync system, but I liked the Sync better than the Uconnect that everyone seems to love. Any way you slice it though, this is a bad a$$ car. Oh, and be ready for pukes in Camaros that want to race.

