Vehicle overview

To the uninitiated, the 2012 Dodge Challenger might seem like just an overgrown retro-mobile. Indeed, when this classic nameplate returned for 2008, it certainly looked like a slightly plus-sized version of the original early 1970s Mopar icon. It was also very fast (at first just the 425-horsepower SRT8 was available), surprisingly comfortable and spacious enough to seat four adults with ease. But many people felt that the reborn Challenger was too bulky and not agile enough for a performance car. In other words, it was more like the original than perhaps some folks wanted. Furthermore, the later-introduced V6 version -- burdened as it was with nearly 2 tons of boulevard bruiser -- was too slow for something that made such a powerful visual statement.

Last year, however, revisions to the steering, brakes and suspension gave the Challenger the moves to match its muscle. And thanks to a new 305-hp V6 that also boasts better fuel economy than the lackluster engine it replaced, the base Challenger is now more competitive with its V6-powered rivals. Also introduced last year was a new engine for the top-dog SRT8: a mighty 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) 470-hp V8. The old-school, cubic-inches specification is a nod to the famous (for older car guys, anyway) 392 Hemi of the late 1950s.

In our opinion, the 2012 Dodge Challenger to get is the middle child of the family: the R/T with its plenty-potent 5.7-liter V8 and wide array of styling options (such as 1971-style stripes). The SRT8 is pretty darn cool, but it's also overkill given its price premium over the still-speedy R/T. On the other end of the spectrum, a muscle car with a V6 will always seem a little wrong.

Good as the Challenger is, you can't ignore its age-old competitors. The Chevrolet Camaro arguably has the flashiest styling, though it comes with the costs of even more compromised outward visibility and a lack of rear seat room. The Ford Mustang is still the most well-rounded choice, giving up the Dodge's rear passenger room and comfort for an edge in performance and handling. An outside consideration is the Hyundai Genesis Coupe for those who like the idea of a muscle car in a more modern wrapper.

Of course it comes down to personal taste, especially in such a style- and performance-conscious segment. But if you're looking for the muscle car that can take four adults on a road trip as easily as it leaves two long black stripes on the pavement, then it doesn't get any better than the 2012 Dodge Challenger.