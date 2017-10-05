Used 2017 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me
- 14,530 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$20,900$5,010 Below Market
Shift - Los Angeles - Whittier / California
----------------See the full listing at shift.com/s/1136730 -------------- Shift offers no contact test drives and delivery and provides financing at competitive rates. All cars pass a 150+ point inspection and come with a 7-day return guarantee. Want to see this car? Visit the URL above and schedule a test drive brought to your driveway. All cars are disinfected. List prices do not include taxes, registration, Shift Service fee, or optional Vehicle Protection Plan. Please refer to Shift's website to view the total price and estimate your monthly payment.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG5HH598504
Stock: c143652
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-07-2020
- 28,007 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$23,911$6,084 Below Market
Grand Motorcars - Marietta / Georgia
**PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS**, **AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION**, **BLUETOOTH**, **CRUISE CONTROL**, **LEATHER SEATS**, **NAVIGATION**, **PADDLE SHIFTERS**, **PARKING ASSIST**, **POWER TAILGATE**, **PUSH BUTTON**, **REAR VIEW CAMERA**, **SATELLITE RADIO**, **SUNROOF**, **TRACTION CONTROL**. CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Contusion Blue Pearlcoat 2017 Dodge Challenger GT AWD 8-Speed Automatic 3.6L V6 24V VVT ***CALL AND SCHEDULE YOUR TEST DRIVE NOW *** WE ARE OPEN EVERY DAY OF THE WEEK. FOR MORE DETAILED PHOTOS VISIT US AT WWW.GRANDMOTORCARS.COM OR CALL US AT 678-263-0001. WE OFFER FULL FINANCING AND EXTENDED WARRANTIES TRADE-IN'S WELCOME ALL MAJOR CREDIT CARDS ACCEPTED NATIONWIDE SHIPPING AT DISCOUNTED RATES OFFERING THE BEST DEALS IN PRE-OWNED MARKET! UNSEEN LOW PRICES 2 YEARS MAINTENANCE INCLUDED EASY - NO HAGGLE, NO HASSLE INTERNET PRICING!!!! 18/27 City/Highway MPG We do our best to list all the correct information, however we will not be bound by or responsible for any error or misprint in our advertisement. It is the customer's sole responsibility to verify the accuracy of the prices with the dealer as well as the existence and condition of any equipment listed. We may or may not have all the keys, owner's manuals, and floor mats, but we will be happy to obtain extra ones for you at our cost. Pricing subject to change without notice. * All vehicle prices exclude tax, tag, title fees and Dealer Service Charge. Reviews: * Many strong engine choices, including the gonzo 707-hp Hellcat V8; roomy cabin can actually accommodate four adults; high degree of customization thanks to many trim levels and options; ride is pretty comfortable compared to its muscle-car rivals Source: Edmunds - Air Conditioning, Climate Control, Dual Zone Climate Control, Cruise Control, Power Steering, Power Windows, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Passenger Seat, Memory Seat Position, Clock, Tachometer, Telescoping Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Side Airbags, Security System, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, Air Conditioned Seats, Carpeted Floor Mats, Center Arm Rest, Daytime Running Lights, Front AC Seats, Heated Mirrors, Overhead Console, Parking Sensors, Rear Spoiler, Rear Spoiler, Reverse Camera, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Sport Seats, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Sales Department at 678-263-0001 or rummybhullar@gmail.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZGG8HH556237
Stock: HH556237
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-24-2019
- 16,917 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$27,589
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic (subscription required) Plus, GPS Navigation, SiriusXM Travel Link (subscription required), POWER SUNROOF, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, Ventilated Front Seats, TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), PREMIUM SOUND GROUP -inc: 18 Speakers Premium Audio System, harman/kardon GreenEdge Amp, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, GRANITE PEARLCOAT. This Dodge Challenger has a strong Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Challenger GT *BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER SPORT SEAT, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 19" x 7.5" Aluminum Painted Hyperblack, Voice Recorder, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, USB Host Flip, Universal Garage Door Opener, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), Transmission w/Driver Selectable Mode and AUTOSTICK Sequential Shift Control w/Steering Wheel Controls, Tires: P235/55R19 BSW AS Performance, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SIRIUS satellite radio (subscription required), Side Impact Beams.* Visit Us Today *Come in for a quick visit at DriversSelect, 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 to claim your Dodge Challenger!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZGG0HH574747
Stock: PHH574747
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- certified
2017 Dodge Challenger R/T16,706 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,490$4,492 Below Market
North Olmsted Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - North Olmsted / Ohio
Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVTOdometer is 10034 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBT7HH665468
Stock: P6765
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-29-2020
- 32,639 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$19,984$4,942 Below Market
LaBelle Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - LaBelle / Florida
TIRES: P245/45R20 BSW AS PERFORMANCE (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD), BLACK NAPPA LEATHER SPORT SEAT, DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection High Intensity Discharge Headlamps Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, WHEELS: 20 X 8.0 GLOSS BLACK PAINTED ALUMINUM, BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings Black Fuel Filler Door Rear Black Spoiler Blacktop Stripe Fog Lamps Black-Edged Premium Floormats Leather Performance Steering Wheel Black Grille w/Bezel Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge, GO MANGO, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21V SXT PLUS -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE) Google Android Auto Firestone Brand Tires USB Host Flip 276 Watt Amplifier Integrated Center Stack Radio For Details Visit DriveUconnect.com Heated Front Seats Bright Pedals Fog Lamps Rear Bodycolor Spoiler Shark Fin Antenna Leather Trim Seats Door Trim Panel w/Ambient Lighting Media Hub (2 USB AUX) Heated Steering Wheel 8.4 Touchscreen Display Apple CarPlay Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service For More Info Call 800-643-2112 GPS Antenna Input Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Performance Brakes HD Radio 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio Hectic Mesh Interior Accents 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial Ventilated Front Seats Universal Garage Door Opener 6 Premium Speakers ParkSense Rear Park Assist System ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera Rhombi 2-Pc Wheel Center Cap, Rear Wheel Drive, Power Steering, ABS, Brake Assist, Aluminum Wheels, Tires - Front Performance, Tires - Rear Performance, Heated Mirrors, Power Mirror(s), Rear Defrost, Intermittent Wipers, Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers, Daytime Running Lights, Automatic Headlights, AM/FM Stereo, Satellite Radio, Bluetooth Connection, HD Radio, Requires Subscription, Steering Wheel Audio Controls, Satellite Radio, Requires Subscription, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Power Driver Seat, Driver Adjustable Lumbar, Pass-Through Rear Seat, Rear Bench Seat, Trip Computer, Leather Steering Wheel, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Keyless Start, Keyless Entry, Power Door Locks, Cruise Control, Climate Control, Multi-Zone A/C, A/C, Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror, Driver Vanity Mirror, Passenger Vanity Mirror, Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror, Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror, Floor Mats, Keyless Start, Bluetooth Connection, Power Windows, Power Door Locks, Trip Computer, Security System, Engine Immobilizer, Traction Control, Stability Control, Traction Control, Front Side Air Bag, Tire Pressure Monitor, Driver Air Bag, Passenger Air Bag, Front Head Air Bag, Rear Head Air Bag
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG3HH592037
Stock: 5592037
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- 11,800 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$24,495$3,912 Below Market
Hines Park Ford - New Hudson / Michigan
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! LOCAL TRADE!, NAVIGATION!, GREAT VEHICLE HISTORY!, LOW MILES!, ONE OWNER VEHICLE!, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, RWD, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 276 Watt Amplifier, 3.07 Rear Axle Ratio, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, Anti-Lock 4-Wheel Disc Performance Brakes, Apple CarPlay, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Bright Pedals, Door Trim Panel w/Ambient Lighting, Driver Convenience Group, Fog Lamps, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Hectic Mesh Interior Accents, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Leather Trim Seats, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Nappa Leather Sport Seat, Navigation System, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power Sunroof, Power Tilt/Telescope Steering Column, Quick Order Package 21V SXT Plus, Radio: Uconnect 4C w/8.4 Display, Rear Bodycolor Spoiler, Shark Fin Antenna, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip, Ventilated Front Seats, Wheels: 20 x 8.0 Granite Crystal Aluminum. Odometer is 22150 miles below market average!3.6L V6 24V VVT RWDEXPERIENCE THE HINES PARK FORD ADVANTAGE. MAKE IT EASY MAKE IT HINES PARK. SERVING THESE COMMUNITIES FOR OVER 40 YEARS: SOUTH LYON, NEW HUDSON, MILFORD, BRIGHTON, NOVI, PLYMOUTH, CANTON, NORTHVILLE, LIVONIA, FARMINGTON AND HOWELL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG6HH502718
Stock: 0146118T
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 20,222 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$32,500$9,831 Below Market
Smart Buick Chevrolet GMC - White Hall / Arkansas
The Smart Family would like to thank you for the opportunity to assist in the purchase of your next new vehicle. For over 110 years the Smart family has been family owned and operated business in the heart of central Arkansas. Offering the highest level of customer service and an outstanding purchase experience has allowed our 110 year tradition. We look forward to serving you and thanks again for shopping Smart. Drive home in your new pre-owned vehicle with the knowledge you're fully backed by the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee. Why does this vehicle look so great? The CARFAX report shows it's only been owned by one owner. The Challenger R/T Scat Pack is well maintained and has just 20,105mi. This low amount of miles makes this vehicle incomparable to the competition. This wonderfully maintained Dodge Challenger is in the top 10% of its class when it comes to cleanliness and condition. This Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack is covered under the Dodge reliable & trusted factory warranty. So, if you're in the market for an incredible vehicle which provides the manufacturer-backed assurance that everyone deserves, then this is the vehicle for you. High performance is what this vehicle is all about. You will be reminded of that every time you drive it. Enjoy the drive without worrying about directions thanks to the built-in navigation system.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJXHH588913
Stock: 588913
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 15,935 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$28,995$3,833 Below Market
Lexus of Cerritos - Cerritos / California
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: all new tires! Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8Hp70 Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav W/8.4" Display Sound Group Super Track Pak Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seats Engine: 5.7L V8 Hemi Mds Vvt Granite Pearlcoat Quick Order Package 28H R/T Tires: P245/45Zr20 Bsw 3-Season Performance Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Granite Crystal Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. This 2017 Dodge CHALLENGER R/T includes: SOUND GROUP Premium Sound System WHEELS: 20 Aluminum Wheels GRANITE PEARLCOAT TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8HP70 8-Speed A/T Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode A/T ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel SUPER TRACK PAK Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Tires - Front Performance Aluminum Wheels Rear Spoiler Rear Parking Aid Back-Up Camera Tires - Rear Performance Power Steering RADIO: UCONNECT 8.4 W/NAVIGATION (UJQ) Smart Device Integration HD Radio Navigation System AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Bluetooth Connection Auxiliary Audio Input MP3 Player *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBT1HH640484
Stock: HH640484
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 4,233 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$53,495$6,698 Below Market
Mercedes-Benz of Rochester - Rochester / Minnesota
*****FINANCING AVAILABLE ****BLOW OUT SALE PRICE *707 OF CRAZY HORSEPOWER**Recent Arrival! **Clean CarFax**, **One Owner**, 18 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Automatic temperature control, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Blind spot sensor: warning, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 26R SRT Hellcat, Rear Parking Sensors, Split folding rear seat, SRT Laguna Leather w/Hellcat Logo, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Brass Monkey SRT Forged, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto High-beam Headlights, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual Carbon Stripes, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Emergency communication system: Uconnect Access, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power steering, Power windows, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rain sensing wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, 18 Speakers, Adaptive suspension, Automatic temperature control, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Blind spot sensor: warning, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, harman/kardonÂ Speakers, Heated front seats, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 26R SRT Hellcat, Rear Parking Sensors, Split folding rear seat, SRT Laguna Leather w/Hellcat Logo, Ventilated front seats, Wheels: 20" x 9.5" Brass Monkey SRT Forged.Awards:* JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZC92HH514220
Stock: PAC468
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-14-2020
- 9,967 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$27,994$3,632 Below Market
Blasius North - Torrington / Connecticut
2017 Dodge Challenger 2D Coupe steel metallic clearcoat R/T 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 276 Watt Amplifier, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-Lock Brakes, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bright Pedals, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Google Android Auto, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power windows, Quick Order Package 28H R/T, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 3 w/5" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Shark Fin Antenna, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, Sound Group, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Trunklid Spoiler, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Premium Painted Aluminum.RWDPrice includes $750 down payment assistance. See dealer for details. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 9413 miles below market average!8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBT4HH604563
Stock: N2012
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 04-14-2020
- 19,190 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$26,997
Patriot GMC Buick - Killeen / Texas
178 POINT SAFETY INSPECTION, Alloy Wheels, Ambient Light Package, Backup Camera, Bluetooth, FRESH OIL CHANGE, FULL DETAIL, License Plate Front Mount Package, Moonroof, Popular Equipment Package, Power Mirror Package, Power Package, Preferred Equipment Package, New Oil Change, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 506 Watt Amplifier, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, 8.4' Touchscreen Display, 9 Amplified Speakers w/Subwoofer, ABS brakes, Adaptive Speed Control, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Auto High Beam Headlamp Control, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Forward Collision Warning, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, GT Interior Package, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Seats, Heated front seats, Heated steering wheel, Illuminated entry, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Performance Steering Wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Leather Trim Seats, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Nappa Leather Sport Seat, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 21B, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4' Display, Rain Sensitive Windshield Wipers, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Parking Sensors, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sound Group II, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Suede/Nappa Performance Seats, Tachometer, Technology Group, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Universal Garage Door Opener, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Ventilated Front Seats, Ventilated front seats. Patriot Buick GMC is committed to making your vehicle purchase experience as fun and easy as possible. Visit patriotcars.com for more vehicle information and dealership details. Awards: * JD Power Automotive Performance, Execution and Layout (APEAL) Study Come see why Patriot Buick GMC is the best dealership in Central Texas. Veteran & Family Owned and Operated since 1991. .
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger GT with AWD/4WD, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZGG7HH574597
Stock: P74597
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-23-2020
- 18,170 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$37,598$4,788 Below Market
AutoNation Toyota Arapahoe - Centennial / Colorado
Quick Order Package 24Y 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8Hp70 Scat Pack Appearance Group (Int/Ext) Power Sunroof Wheels: 20" X 9.0" Forged/Painted Aluminum Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav W/8.4" Display Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Billet Clearcoat Black; Suede/Nappa Performance Seats W/Bee Logo Engine: 6.4L V8 Srt Hemi Mds Manufacturer's Statement Of Origin Stripe Delete Tires: P245/45Zr20 Bsw 3-Season Performance This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Only the CARFAX Buyback Guarantee can offer you the comfort of knowing you made the right purchase. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Dodge Challenger makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! This vehicle won't last long, take it home today. You could keep looking, but why? You've found the perfect vehicle right here. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ9HH617138
Stock: HH617138
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 9,986 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$35,810
Vroom - Get It Delivered Nationwide, Contact-Free - Houston / Texas
Vroom is a national online retailer that allows you to shop thousands of high-quality vehicles online, delivered straight to you contact-free. With Vroom, browse and shop through an extensive inventory of low-mileage, competitively priced cars, and trucks available for purchase, with easy online financing and new inventory added every day. No haggling. No pressure. Buy your next vehicle from Vroom, have it delivered straight to you, and never visit a dealership again. Have a car to trade-in? Vroom offers hassle-free, no obligation quotes and they will even pick it up. Learn more at Vroom.com. Vroom only sells cars and trucks with clean titles, that are free of fire, flood and frame damage and have accident-free CARFAX vehicle history reports at the time of purchase and sale. Every Vroom vehicle must also pass safety, mechanical and cosmetic inspections before it is sold. If a vehicle does not meet Vroom's retail standards, they do not list the vehicle for sale on the site.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 with Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Trip Computer.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ1HH618140
Stock: 10433110
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 7,395 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$40,994$5,737 Below Market
Feldman Chevrolet of Highland - Highland / Michigan
Cleanliness and Confidence. Here at Feldman Chevrolet of Highland we are taking every precaution to insure a sanitized vehicle and minimal contact sales/delivery process' have been put into place to protect you! Please let us know what we can do to make you the most comfortable in these trying times. Act now while the rates are at an all time low!Clean CARFAX. Odometer is 11198 miles below market average!Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2017 Dodge Challenger SRTRWD SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS 15/25 City/Highway MPG 8-Speed AutomaticFeldman's 3 day Buy Back Guarantee!! Feldman Chevrolet of Highland 248 889 3232.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZDJ4HH655721
Stock: PJA655721
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- certified
2017 Dodge Challenger SXT25,020 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$23,500$5,930 Below Market
Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Ontario - Ontario / California
DODGE CERTIFIED! ONE OWNER! Odometer is 7,244 miles below market average! Uconnect 4C Navigation with 8.4 Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Google Android Auto, Media Hub, Blacktop Package, Leather Performance Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Power Sunroof, Sport Suspension, Sport Brakes, Steering Wheel Mounted Audio Controls, Premium Sound Group, Keyless Enter N Go, 20 Gloss Black Painted Aluminum Wheels.Certified Dodge Details:* Warranty Deductible: $100* Roadside Assistance* 125 Point Inspection* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* Vehicle History* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Transferable Warranty* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase dateCARFAX One-Owner.**Dealer Serviced**, **Freshly Detailed**, **Vehicle Includes 5 Gallons of Fuel**, **Vehicle Sold As Equipped Including One Key. Additional Equipment Will Be At Purchasers Expense**, CALL US AT 888-531-5511.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG0HH665641
Stock: PPB4189
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-05-2020
- 12,072 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
$29,998$3,709 Below Market
CarMax Merrillville - Now offering Curbside Pickup - Merrillville / Indiana
CarMax Curbside is now available at select stores. Enjoy online car shopping with contactless pickup at participating locations. Choose your car at carmax.com, get pre-approved for financing, and receive a trade-in offer - all from the comfort of home. Then come in for a solo test drive and complete the sale from the driver?s seat of your new car. We stand behind every used car we sell with a 7-Day Money-Back Guarantee and a 90-Day/4,000-Mile (whichever comes first) Limited Warranty. See store for details. Price assumes final purchase will be made in IN, and excludes tax, title and tags. Some fees are location specific and may change if you transfer this vehicle to a different CarMax store. Certain vehicles may have unrepaired safety recalls. Check nhtsa.gov/recalls to learn if this vehicle has an unrepaired safety recall. Inventory shown here is updated every 24 hours. Prior Use: FLEET
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZGG3HH641289
Stock: 19040869
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 4,310 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$40,995$3,632 Below Market
Ed Tomko Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Avon Lake / Ohio
Check out this great low mileage vehicle! It offers the latest in technological innovation and style. With fewer than a thousand miles on the odometer, this car offers power, spaciousness and durability in a refined and innovative package! Dodge prioritized fit and finish as evidenced by: voice activated navigation, blind spot sensor, and power windows. Dodge made sure to keep road-handling and sportiness at the top of it's priority list. Under the hood you'll find an 8 cylinder engine with more than 400 horsepower, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our sales reps are extremely helpful knowledgeable. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Please don't hesitate to give us a call.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ7HH600693
Stock: G1080A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 11-07-2019
- 16,147 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
$29,989
driversselect - Grand Prairie / Texas
Our stores are open to serve you. We are taking extra precautions and putting in additional efforts to ensure your safety, and the cleanliness of our facilities and vehicles during this time.At EchoPark, shop thousands of "nearly-new" one to four-year old, low mileage vehicles. All have no accidents as verified by CarFax and are priced up to 40% below the cost of buying brand new. Most are still under the original factory warranty. Discover how buying nearly new gets you the same benefits associated with buying new - and gives you that new car feel without the new car price.SOUND GROUP -inc: 276 Watt Amplifier, 6 Premium Speakers, POWER SUNROOF, ENGINE: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Remote Keyless Entry w/Integrated Key Transmitter, Illuminated Entry and Panic Button, WHEELS: 20" X 9.0" FORGED/PAINTED ALUMINUM (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC 8HP70 -inc: Autostick Automatic Transmission, Tip Start, Auto Leather Wrapped Shift Knob, 230MM Rear Axle, TIRES: P245/45ZR20 BSW 3-SEASON PERFORMANCE -inc: High Speed Engine Controller, Goodyear Brand Tires, T/A BRANDED CAR COVER, QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 28P T/A -inc: Engine: 5.7L V8 HEMI MDS VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8HP70, Performance Steering, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, Satin Wrap Roof/Decklid, Challenger Script Grille Badge, Rear Black Spoiler, MOPAR Cold Air Intake System, Black Grille w/Bezel, Black Satin Hood, Black Fuel Filler Door, T/A Spoiler Decal, Sport Suspension, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, High Speed Engine Controller, Goodyear Brand Tires, T/A Package, Illuminated Air-Catcher Headlamp, Leather Performance Steering Wheel, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, White Face Instrument Cluster, T/A Bodyside Graphic, T/A Air Grabber Hood w/Air Bezel, MAXIMUM STEEL METALLIC CLEARCOAT. This Dodge Challenger has a dependable Regular Unleaded V-8 5.7 L/345 engine powering this Automatic transmission.* Experience a Fully-Loaded Dodge Challenger T/A *DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Universal Garage Door Opener, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, ParkSense Rear Park Assist System, High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, BLACK, HOUNDSTOOTH LOW-BACK BUCKET SEATS, BLACK HOOD PIN KIT, Window Grid Antenna, Wheels: 20" x 9.0" Forged/Painted Aluminum, Voice Recorder, Variable Intermittent Wipers, Valet Function, Trunk Rear Cargo Access, Trip Computer, Transmission: 6-Speed Manual Tremec, Tires: P245/45ZR20 AS Performance -inc: High Speed Engine Controller, Goodyear Brand Tires, Tire Specific Low Tire Pressure Warning, Systems Monitor, Streaming Audio, Spare Tire Mobility Kit, Smart Device Integration, Side Impact Beams, Short And Long Arm Front Suspension w/Coil Springs, Sentry Key Engine Immobilizer.* Visit Us Today *A short visit to DriversSelect located at 2615 W Interstate 20 Frontage Rd, Grand Prairie, TX 75052 can get you a trustworthy Challenger today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A with Blind Spot Monitoring, Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBT1HH640145
Stock: PHH640145
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
