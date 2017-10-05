Used 2017 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

3,467 listings
Near ZIP
Enter your ZIP code to show only
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
Challenger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,467 listings
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger SXT

    14,530 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $20,900

    $5,010 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger GT in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger GT

    28,007 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $23,911

    $6,084 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger GT in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger GT

    16,917 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $27,589

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T in Gray
    certified

    2017 Dodge Challenger R/T

    16,706 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,490

    $4,492 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus in Orange
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus

    32,639 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $19,984

    $4,942 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus

    11,800 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $24,495

    $3,912 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack in White
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

    20,222 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use

    $32,500

    $9,831 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger R/T

    15,935 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $28,995

    $3,833 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Red
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

    4,233 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $53,495

    $6,698 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger R/T

    9,967 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $27,994

    $3,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger GT in Light Green
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger GT

    19,190 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $26,997

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker

    18,170 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $37,598

    $4,788 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 in Black
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger T/A 392

    9,986 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $35,810

    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 in Gray
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger SRT 392

    7,395 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $40,994

    $5,737 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT in Black
    certified

    2017 Dodge Challenger SXT

    25,020 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $23,500

    $5,930 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger GT in Red
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger GT

    12,072 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet

    $29,998

    $3,709 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker in Dark Blue
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker

    4,310 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $40,995

    $3,632 Below Market
    Details
  • 2017 Dodge Challenger T/A in Silver
    used

    2017 Dodge Challenger T/A

    16,147 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease

    $29,989

    Details

It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.

You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Challenger searches:

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,467 listings
  1. Home
  2. Dodge
  3. Dodge Challenger
  4. Used 2017 Dodge Challenger

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger

Read recent reviews for the Dodge Challenger
Overall Consumer Rating
4.834 Reviews
Write a reviewSee all 34 reviews
  • 5
    (76%)
  • 4
    (24%)
My kick ass 2017 dodge challenger
Eddie Pitts,05/10/2017
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
I knew exactly what I wanted when I purchased my dodge challenger. I had been looking at the body style since it came back on the market in 2012. I had seen the reviews about it being difficult to see out of and the blind spots and how heavy the car was all the negative stuff. But I remember the dodge challenger form the the early 70's when it was a sexy beast of a muscle car. Then I saw the cars of the later 70's turned into big square blocks of metal and then all of the years of seeing the Honda and the Toyota's rule the road. So when American Muscle started showing back up (even American Muscle made by a french Company out of Mexican Parts in Canada) I got excited. When I finally saw my 2017 challenger with the scat pack, in Yellow Jacket Yellow with black tail stripes and leather interior. I had to have to it. From the moment that I pushed the start button and heard that 6.4 liter rumble to life I got a permanent smile on my face. Since I learned how to drive in the 60's I knew how to adjust my mirrors to eliminate blind spots. You can push the sports mode button and the steering stiffens up enough that you can feel the road properly. The active exhaust sounds so freakin' good that you find your self tuning down the 650 watt alpine sound system to listen to the engines music. The uconnect is intuitive and it almost links your devices to itself. The performance pages give you the option of seeing detailed workings of your car as you cruise and the timers let you keep track of your performance. Plus the launch control and the the programmable features that allow you change the way the car shifts, the stiffness of the steering and other controls makes the care flexible for various conditions. I didn't buy this car hoping for any kind of fuel economy, hell I don't care if everytime that I push the start button someone goes out on the tundra and clubs a baby seal to death. I bought this car because it is a beautiful evil wicked beast that is fun to drive and it makes me happy. If you buy one of these cars for any reason other than that then you will most likely end up bitching and whining about something. If you are a skinny jean wearing half caff/decaff latte drinker you won't like this car. But if you like to feel the road, hear the rumble of an engine, and feel the g-forces push you back in the seat then this is your dream car. I have had my challanger for 3 years now and the car is just as awesome and head turning as it was when it rolled off the showroom. I have not had one single issue other than replacing the factory windsheild wipers. It did take me a little while to get used to taking off without smoking the tires but I finallly got that down. This was my dream car when I bought it and 3 years later it still is. If you buy a car like this for the right reasona it will never dissapoint you. I didn't care if gas was 10 per gallon, I would not have wanted one less horsepower.
Report abuse
Filtering by
Used
Certified Pre-Owned
Dodge
Challenger
Full transparency. No surprises.
to
Up to
per month
Assumes no money down and a 60-month term. Click a vehicle for more details.
to
to
Transmission
Engine Type
Drivetrain
Cylinders
to

Related Dodge Challenger info

Used vehicles for sale

Shop used vehicles by model

Shop used models by city

Shop used model years by city

Popular new car reviews and ratings