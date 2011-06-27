2018 Dodge Challenger Review
Pros & Cons
- Many strong engine choices, including the insane 840-hp Demon
- Roomy cabin can actually accommodate four adults
- High degree of customization thanks to many trim levels and options
- Ride is pretty comfortable compared to its muscle-car rivals
- The Challenger is large and heavy, dulling handling
- Rear visibility is somewhat compromised
- Unlike main rivals, a convertible is not available
Get More For Your Trade-In
Which Challenger does Edmunds recommend?
Edmunds' Expert Review
Overall rating
In recent years, the muscle-car class has been contested by the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang. The Challenger differs from the Mustang and Camaro with its larger size, unabashed retro look and boulevard-cruiser attitude. The Challenger's bigger size allows for much more backseat room and a sedan-size trunk, but don't think this means the Challenger is tame by comparison.
You have a wide variety of choices, ranging from the 305-horsepower SXT V6 up to the drag-strip-dominating Demon and its potential for 840 horsepower. When pitted against its rivals, the 2018 Dodge Challenger doesn't have the sharp handling to keep up on a curvy road, but it bests them in comfort, refinement and pure retro appeal.
2018 Dodge Challenger models
The 2018 Dodge Challenger is a five-seat, two-door coupe that is available in seven major trim levels, most of which are further divided into several subtrims. Major trim levels include the SXT, GT, R/T, R/T 392, SRT 392, SRT Hellcat and SRT Demon. The SXT and GT Challenger trims are powered by a V6; the others are driven by increasingly more powerful V8s, culminating in the 840-hp Demon.
Drawer
The 2018 Dodge Challenger is a five-seat, two-door coupe that is available in seven major trim levels, most of which are further divided into several subtrims. Major trim levels include the SXT, GT, R/T, R/T 392, SRT 392, SRT Hellcat and SRT Demon. The SXT and GT Challenger trims are powered by a V6; the others are driven by increasingly more powerful V8s, culminating in the 840-hp Demon.
First up is the SXT, powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (305 horsepower, 268 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Tech features include Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.
The GT employs the same V6 and is the only Challenger with all-wheel drive. On top of the SXT features, it adds 19-inch wheels, foglights, rear parking sensors, upgraded brakes, heated front seats, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, performance-related in-car apps, and satellite and HD radio.
The R/T is the least expensive way into a V8 Challenger, offering a 5.7-liter engine paired to either a six-speed manual transmission (375 hp, 410 lb-ft) or the eight-speed auto (372 hp, 400 lb-ft). In addition to the SXT features, you get 20-inch wheels, foglights, upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential and an active sport exhaust.
The R/T 392 gets an even larger 6.4-liter V8 (485 hp, 475 lb-ft) along with Brembo performance brakes (four-piston front and rear), a sport-tuned suspension, a rear spoiler, cloth sport seats, rear parking sensors, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with the newest version of Uconnect, performance-related in-car apps and an Alpine audio system with HD/satellite radio.
The SRT 392 model builds upon the R/T 392 offerings, adding xenon headlights, a special air intake, power-folding mirrors, beefier front Brembo brakes (six-piston front), adaptive suspension dampers, a power-adjustable and heated sport steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, configurable driving modes, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, navigation, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.
There are also variants of the above, such as the Plus, R/T T/A, R/T Scat Pack and R/T Shaker that add a few extra features.
The SRT Hellcat is all about raw speed, evidenced by its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 650 lb-ft). It's also equipped with unique exterior styling, a sportier suspension, quad exhaust tips, automatic high beams and automatic wipers. A new SRT Hellcat Widebody model gets some very prominent Demon-based fender flares to accommodate wider tires that improve the car's handling and grip.
The new SRT Demon makes its mark as the most powerful muscle car in history (840 hp, 770 lb-ft on 100-octane race fuel or 808 hp, 717 lb-ft on premium unleaded). The eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered. With drag racing as its reason for being, the Demon receives specialized equipment that includes numerous cooling systems, street-legal drag slicks, a transbrake (for optimum engine power at launch), an adaptive suspension with a drag mode, and launch control. It's also important to point out what is eliminated: There's no front passenger seat, no rear seats and no sound insulation. You can add back the seats for a mere $1.
In terms of features, the Demon is similarly appointed as the Hellcat, but with 18-inch wheels, four-piston lightweight brakes, an active exhaust system, a power-adjustable cloth sport driver seat, a navigation system, and a two-speaker stereo with satellite and HD radio.
Most of the features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims as options. A sunroof is optional on all Challenger trims, and new SRT model buyers get a one-day course at an SRT Driving Experience school.
Driving
Comfort
Interior
Utility
Technology
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2018 Dodge Challenger.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Our experts like the Challenger models:
- Blind-Spot Monitoring
- Illuminates a light on either of the Challenger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
- Forward Collision Warning
- Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Challenger detects an imminent collision.
- Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
- Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Challenger from the side while it is backing into traffic.
People who viewed this also viewed
Sponsored cars related to the Challenger
Related Used 2018 Dodge Challenger info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons
Other models to consider
- 2019 Dodge Journey
- 2019 Dodge Charger
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Durango
- 2019 Dodge Challenger
- 2019 Dodge Grand Caravan
- Dodge Challenger 2020
- Dodge Challenger 2019
- 2020 Challenger
- 2019 Durango