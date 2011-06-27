  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(37)
Appraise this car

2018 Dodge Challenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Many strong engine choices, including the insane 840-hp Demon
  • Roomy cabin can actually accommodate four adults
  • High degree of customization thanks to many trim levels and options
  • Ride is pretty comfortable compared to its muscle-car rivals
  • The Challenger is large and heavy, dulling handling
  • Rear visibility is somewhat compromised
  • Unlike main rivals, a convertible is not available
List Price Range
$22,890 - $115,000
Used Challenger for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Which Challenger does Edmunds recommend?

The R/T trim is our pick among the 2018 Dodge Challenger lineup since it's the most affordable V8-powered model. Along with some performance-related mechanical upgrades, it's eligible for a long list of options to configure it to your personal tastes without breaking the budget. Of course, if money were no object, there's the new SRT Demon, but limited production and a track-focused mission will make it quite rare. For everyone else, we'd push for the scintillating SRT Hellcat Widebody that comes with a bonkers 707-horsepower supercharged V8 and the wider tires.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

In recent years, the muscle-car class has been contested by the Chevrolet Camaro, Dodge Challenger and Ford Mustang. The Challenger differs from the Mustang and Camaro with its larger size, unabashed retro look and boulevard-cruiser attitude. The Challenger's bigger size allows for much more backseat room and a sedan-size trunk, but don't think this means the Challenger is tame by comparison.

You have a wide variety of choices, ranging from the 305-horsepower SXT V6 up to the drag-strip-dominating Demon and its potential for 840 horsepower. When pitted against its rivals, the 2018 Dodge Challenger doesn't have the sharp handling to keep up on a curvy road, but it bests them in comfort, refinement and pure retro appeal.

2018 Dodge Challenger models

The 2018 Dodge Challenger is a five-seat, two-door coupe that is available in seven major trim levels, most of which are further divided into several subtrims. Major trim levels include the SXT, GT, R/T, R/T 392, SRT 392, SRT Hellcat and SRT Demon. The SXT and GT Challenger trims are powered by a V6; the others are driven by increasingly more powerful V8s, culminating in the 840-hp Demon.

First up is the SXT, powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (305 horsepower, 268 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Tech features include Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.

The GT employs the same V6 and is the only Challenger with all-wheel drive. On top of the SXT features, it adds 19-inch wheels, foglights, rear parking sensors, upgraded brakes, heated front seats, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, performance-related in-car apps, and satellite and HD radio.

The R/T is the least expensive way into a V8 Challenger, offering a 5.7-liter engine paired to either a six-speed manual transmission (375 hp, 410 lb-ft) or the eight-speed auto (372 hp, 400 lb-ft). In addition to the SXT features, you get 20-inch wheels, foglights, upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential and an active sport exhaust.

The R/T 392 gets an even larger 6.4-liter V8 (485 hp, 475 lb-ft) along with Brembo performance brakes (four-piston front and rear), a sport-tuned suspension, a rear spoiler, cloth sport seats, rear parking sensors, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with the newest version of Uconnect, performance-related in-car apps and an Alpine audio system with HD/satellite radio.

The SRT 392 model builds upon the R/T 392 offerings, adding xenon headlights, a special air intake, power-folding mirrors, beefier front Brembo brakes (six-piston front), adaptive suspension dampers, a power-adjustable and heated sport steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, configurable driving modes, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, navigation, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

There are also variants of the above, such as the Plus, R/T T/A, R/T Scat Pack and R/T Shaker that add a few extra features.

The SRT Hellcat is all about raw speed, evidenced by its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 650 lb-ft). It's also equipped with unique exterior styling, a sportier suspension, quad exhaust tips, automatic high beams and automatic wipers. A new SRT Hellcat Widebody model gets some very prominent Demon-based fender flares to accommodate wider tires that improve the car's handling and grip.

The new SRT Demon makes its mark as the most powerful muscle car in history (840 hp, 770 lb-ft on 100-octane race fuel or 808 hp, 717 lb-ft on premium unleaded). The eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered. With drag racing as its reason for being, the Demon receives specialized equipment that includes numerous cooling systems, street-legal drag slicks, a transbrake (for optimum engine power at launch), an adaptive suspension with a drag mode, and launch control. It's also important to point out what is eliminated: There's no front passenger seat, no rear seats and no sound insulation. You can add back the seats for a mere $1.

In terms of features, the Demon is similarly appointed as the Hellcat, but with 18-inch wheels, four-piston lightweight brakes, an active exhaust system, a power-adjustable cloth sport driver seat, a navigation system, and a two-speaker stereo with satellite and HD radio.

Most of the features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims as options. A sunroof is optional on all Challenger trims, and new SRT model buyers get a one-day course at an SRT Driving Experience school.

Driving

The SXT Plus performed surprisingly well considering it's overshadowed by the V8 models. Handling is impressive due largely to grippy summer tires. The upgraded brakes are outstanding. In terms of drivability, the Challenger SXT is an acceptable, if not enjoyable, daily commuter.

Acceleration

The 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 is smooth yet hard-revving. The 3,930-pound SXT accelerates from zero to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is a bit slower than rivals with base engines. Obviously, the Challenger's various V8s provide significantly quicker acceleration.

Braking

The brake pedal feel is medium-firm and well-suited to everyday driving. During panic-stop testing, the portly Challenger needed just 104 feet to stop from 60 mph. This is a great result, but keep in mind it had the benefit of summer tires.

Steering

Turn-in response is quick, though there is little in the way of feedback between the road and the driver. Some drivers could find the steering's hefty weighting to be a bit much for daily duties around town.

Handling

There's no getting around it: For a sport coupe, the Challenger is big. And heavy. Even with our tester's Super Track Pak (which adds a sportier suspension and performance tires), body roll is pronounced when going around turns. Still, there's enough grip to have an enjoyable time.

Drivability

The Challenger's responsive steering helps maneuverability, but the car just feels big, especially on narrow roads and tight corners. The gas and brake pedal are responsive and easily modulated. The eight-speed automatic also shifts quickly and maintains gears well on grades.

Comfort

A firmer ride is acceptable from a sporty car such as the Challenger, so it is impressive that it manages small bumps so well. Larger bumps are much more noticeable in the cabin. Still, the combination of comfortable seats and a quiet ride make this a nice place to be for an extended time.

Seat comfort

The front seats are comfortable, and we have no complaints after spending hours on the road. If one area could be improved, it is the front seat's insufficient lateral support. The door and center console armrests are nicely padded, though.

Ride comfort

Equipped with the Super Track Pak's firmer sport-tuned suspension, the Challenger has a firm ride that's to be expected for the class. It does a great job absorbing small road imperfections but feels jarring over larger bumps and dips.

Noise & vibration

You'll hardly notice the V6 at highway cruising speeds. The Challenger's sound deadening is quite good for the segment, although tire noise is evident over certain surfaces. Overall, it's a pretty quiet car.

Interior

The Challenger is a king among coupes with its class-leading passenger and cargo space. It's a far more livable daily driver than its coupe/muscle-car competition. But wrestling the large doors open to gain access can be a challenge.

Ease of use

Controls consist of a combination of knobs and buttons that are large and easy to use. Some functions are tucked away in the touchscreen, but otherwise it's one of the most user-friendly interfaces in the industry.

Getting in/getting out

The doors are large and open fully, allowing the potential for easy entry and exit. That said, the Challenger's big doors are heavy, and their size is a hindrance in tight parking spaces. Rear-seat access is a bit better than in rival muscle-car coupes.

Roominess

The Challenger has a lot of front legroom and shoulder room. Headroom is slightly compromised by the sunroof, though most 6-footers will still fit. The rear seat isn't quite made for all sizes, but it is far bigger than those of competitors and offers three seats versus two.

Visibility

Visibility is not good, but typical for the segment. There are significant blind spots over the shoulder. Forward sightlines are acceptable, but it can be difficult to judge the front corners. A large-display rearview camera is standard and helps considerably.

Quality

There are no squeaks or rattles to speak of. The upper door panels on our test car did shake, as if loose, when we closed the doors, but this is a minor quibble with what otherwise appears to be a well-built automobile for the price.

Utility

Coupes aren't generally known for a spacious cargo area, but the Challenger boasts a trunk that puts the Mustang's and Camaro's to shame. Cargo measurements are just slightly smaller than those of the Charger sedan.

Small-item storage

The Challenger has decent small-item storage all around, and the moderately sized center console is useful for holding a variety of items.

Cargo space

The trunk opening is large, and its capacity blows the class away with a midsize-sedanlike 16.2 cubic feet. The rear seatbacks fold in a 60/40-split configuration to expand the Challenger's space even further.

Technology

We've had a lot of experience with older versions of Dodge's infotainment system, Uconnect, and we've even tested the newest Uconnect 8.4 system in other cars. We haven't tested it in the Challenger yet, but in those other cars, it offers crisp graphics, quick responses and simple, logical menus.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2018 Dodge Challenger.

5(78%)
4(16%)
3(6%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.7
37 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 37 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

I am usually a Ford Mustang guy
Rico,06/07/2018
SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
Well, I owned my Challenger SRT8 for over a year now, so my review is from a year of owning it. I absolutely love this car. I love the whole overall car inside and outside. I've been a Ford Mustang guy for decades. I owned a 87 Mustang GT Convertible, a 98 Mustang Cobra SVT which I Terminated and swapped the engine from a 2004 Kenne Bell Mustang Cobra SVT, a 2003 Mustang Mach 1, and a 2008 Mustang GT. I owned my share of GM muscle also. I owned a 2000 Pontiac Trans Am-WS6 and a 2001 Chevy Corvette. I love all cars as you can see. My dad was an extreme MOPAR guy. When I was an infant, he owned a 66 Plymouth GTX and he had my mom driving the 71 Challenger RT. I'd say 10 years back he purchased my mom a 2008 Chrysler Crossfire and was anticipating buying himself a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8, but 3 years ago he lost his battle with cancer and passed away June 9, 2016. Last year I came across a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8 at an Akron, OH Dodge dealership, worked out some numbers and woke up early on a Saturday morning and drove my pristine 2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 which only had 25K miles on it to that dealership which was 2 1/2 hours away. I didn't care, sentimentally, I needed that car. Ever since, I have been completely satisfied with this car. I am in love with this car and would love to save for the Hellcat edition. Still a great car!!!
1500 miles
Carlos Reyes,01/03/2018
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I love my 2018 Challenger. I love all the technology and it is a powerful car. It is easy on the wallet when it comes to miles per gallon. No regrets, so far. I am a Challenger fan now. Wish me luck!
If you want a Hot Rod, This is the car for you!
Laura,05/23/2018
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Best fun drive car ever
The Four Wheel "Fountain of Youth"
Paul Jaeger,06/11/2018
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
When I drive this car, I feel 30 years younger. I still look like an old fart......but boy do I feel good !!!!
See all 37 reviews of the 2018 Dodge Challenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6350 rpm
See all Used 2018 Dodge Challenger features & specs

Safety

Our experts like the Challenger models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
Illuminates a light on either of the Challenger's side mirrors when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
Forward Collision Warning
Helps prevent collisions by sounding an alert when the Challenger detects an imminent collision.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
Sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Challenger from the side while it is backing into traffic.

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2018 Dodge Challenger

Used 2018 Dodge Challenger Overview

The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger is offered in the following submodels: Challenger Coupe, Challenger SRT Hellcat Widebody, Challenger SRT 392, Challenger T/A 392, Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker, Challenger SRT Hellcat, Challenger R/T Scat Pack, Challenger SRT Demon. Available styles include SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), SRT Demon 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 8A), SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), T/A Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SRT Hellcat Widebody 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), T/A 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), and R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2018 Dodge Challenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2018 Dodge Challenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT is priced between $22,890 and$32,699 with odometer readings between 17185 and53069 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T is priced between $27,500 and$31,000 with odometer readings between 6672 and30600 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack is priced between $33,500 and$42,990 with odometer readings between 7217 and35927 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus is priced between $24,000 and$30,998 with odometer readings between 17312 and30590 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon is priced between $105,000 and$115,000 with odometer readings between 1265 and3510 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker is priced between $37,499 and$37,499 with odometer readings between 2133 and2133 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger GT is priced between $28,499 and$28,499 with odometer readings between 35291 and35291 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus is priced between $37,695 and$37,695 with odometer readings between 11034 and11034 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is priced between $57,995 and$57,995 with odometer readings between 7761 and7761 miles.
  • The Used 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 is priced between $39,735 and$39,735 with odometer readings between 1998 and1998 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2018 Dodge Challengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2018 Dodge Challenger for sale near. There are currently 36 used and CPO 2018 Challengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $22,890 and mileage as low as 1265 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2018 Dodge Challenger.

Can't find a used 2018 Dodge Challengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Challenger for sale - 11 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,365.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $21,682.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Challenger for sale - 8 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $8,724.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 10 listings starting at $19,467.

Should I lease or buy a 2018 Dodge Challenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Dodge lease specials
Check out Dodge Challenger lease specials

