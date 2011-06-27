Drawer

The 2018 Dodge Challenger is a five-seat, two-door coupe that is available in seven major trim levels, most of which are further divided into several subtrims. Major trim levels include the SXT, GT, R/T, R/T 392, SRT 392, SRT Hellcat and SRT Demon. The SXT and GT Challenger trims are powered by a V6; the others are driven by increasingly more powerful V8s, culminating in the 840-hp Demon.

First up is the SXT, powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (305 horsepower, 268 pound-feet of torque) matched to an eight-speed automatic transmission. Standard features include 18-inch wheels, automatic headlights, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control, a six-way power-adjustable driver seat and 60/40-split folding rear seats. Tech features include Bluetooth, a 7-inch touchscreen, a rearview camera, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto smartphone integration, two USB ports and a six-speaker sound system.

The GT employs the same V6 and is the only Challenger with all-wheel drive. On top of the SXT features, it adds 19-inch wheels, foglights, rear parking sensors, upgraded brakes, heated front seats, ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, interior ambient lighting, an 8.4-inch touchscreen, performance-related in-car apps, and satellite and HD radio.

The R/T is the least expensive way into a V8 Challenger, offering a 5.7-liter engine paired to either a six-speed manual transmission (375 hp, 410 lb-ft) or the eight-speed auto (372 hp, 400 lb-ft). In addition to the SXT features, you get 20-inch wheels, foglights, upgraded brakes, a limited-slip differential and an active sport exhaust.

The R/T 392 gets an even larger 6.4-liter V8 (485 hp, 475 lb-ft) along with Brembo performance brakes (four-piston front and rear), a sport-tuned suspension, a rear spoiler, cloth sport seats, rear parking sensors, an 8.4-inch touchscreen with the newest version of Uconnect, performance-related in-car apps and an Alpine audio system with HD/satellite radio.

The SRT 392 model builds upon the R/T 392 offerings, adding xenon headlights, a special air intake, power-folding mirrors, beefier front Brembo brakes (six-piston front), adaptive suspension dampers, a power-adjustable and heated sport steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, configurable driving modes, an 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system, navigation, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

There are also variants of the above, such as the Plus, R/T T/A, R/T Scat Pack and R/T Shaker that add a few extra features.

The SRT Hellcat is all about raw speed, evidenced by its supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 650 lb-ft). It's also equipped with unique exterior styling, a sportier suspension, quad exhaust tips, automatic high beams and automatic wipers. A new SRT Hellcat Widebody model gets some very prominent Demon-based fender flares to accommodate wider tires that improve the car's handling and grip.

The new SRT Demon makes its mark as the most powerful muscle car in history (840 hp, 770 lb-ft on 100-octane race fuel or 808 hp, 717 lb-ft on premium unleaded). The eight-speed automatic is the only transmission offered. With drag racing as its reason for being, the Demon receives specialized equipment that includes numerous cooling systems, street-legal drag slicks, a transbrake (for optimum engine power at launch), an adaptive suspension with a drag mode, and launch control. It's also important to point out what is eliminated: There's no front passenger seat, no rear seats and no sound insulation. You can add back the seats for a mere $1.

In terms of features, the Demon is similarly appointed as the Hellcat, but with 18-inch wheels, four-piston lightweight brakes, an active exhaust system, a power-adjustable cloth sport driver seat, a navigation system, and a two-speaker stereo with satellite and HD radio.

Most of the features found on the upper trim levels can be added to the lower trims as options. A sunroof is optional on all Challenger trims, and new SRT model buyers get a one-day course at an SRT Driving Experience school.