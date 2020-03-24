2021 Dodge Challenger Review

by the Edmunds Experts • 03/24/2020

The Dodge Challenger is a two-door, four-seat muscle car. Meanwhile, the Challenger's two top rivals, the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro, have become full-fledged sports cars. They offer variants with lightweight parts, racetrack suspensions, and impressive handling capabilities. The Challenger, however, has leaned hard on the muscle-car formula, heaping on horsepower in special-edition models (such as the 707-horsepower Hellcat variant) while remaining entirely practical. Of the bunch, it's the comfortable and spacious one, prioritizing everyday drivability over razor-sharp handling.

Sure, you can get a wide-body Challenger with sticky tires and big brakes, but this Challenger has been around nearly 13 years on its current platform and isn't expected to change much for 2021. Still, Dodge has had great success with the Challenger's throwback looks, tire-smoking horsepower numbers, modern infotainment tech, and interior that's big enough for four average-sized adults — an advantage most rivals can't claim.