2021 Dodge Challenger

Release Date

  • Fall 2020

What to expect

  • A variety of available engines including high-horsepower V8s
  • No significant changes expected for 2021
  • Part of the third Challenger generation introduced for 2008
Price Range
$28,000-$77,000 (estimated)
Contact your local dealers about upcoming availability and pricing details.
2021 Dodge Challenger Review
by the Edmunds Experts03/24/2020

What is the Challenger?

The Dodge Challenger is a two-door, four-seat muscle car. Meanwhile, the Challenger's two top rivals, the Ford Mustang and the Chevrolet Camaro, have become full-fledged sports cars. They offer variants with lightweight parts, racetrack suspensions, and impressive handling capabilities. The Challenger, however, has leaned hard on the muscle-car formula, heaping on horsepower in special-edition models (such as the 707-horsepower Hellcat variant) while remaining entirely practical. Of the bunch, it's the comfortable and spacious one, prioritizing everyday drivability over razor-sharp handling.

Sure, you can get a wide-body Challenger with sticky tires and big brakes, but this Challenger has been around nearly 13 years on its current platform and isn't expected to change much for 2021. Still, Dodge has had great success with the Challenger's throwback looks, tire-smoking horsepower numbers, modern infotainment tech, and interior that's big enough for four average-sized adults — an advantage most rivals can't claim.

Edmunds says

Stylish, spacious and available with several powertrain choices, the Dodge Challenger is a modern muscle car with all the creature comforts. The Dodge Challenger isn't likely to see any big changes for 2021, and that's fine by us — it's one of our favorites in its limited class already. 

Consumer reviews

There are no consumer reviews for the 2021 Dodge Challenger.

Trending topics in reviews

