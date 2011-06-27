  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(46)
2015 Dodge Challenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V8 engines, topped by the new 707-hp Hellcat
  • supple, quiet ride
  • room for four adults
  • huge trunk.
  • Poor rearward visibility
  • beefy size dulls acceleration and handling.
List Price Range
$17,499 - $54,000
Used Challenger for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2015 Dodge Challenger boasts a rare mix of talents, combining the power and attitude of a muscle car with the refinement of a luxury coupe.

Vehicle overview

Paying homage to the past while still being fully up to date is a pretty tough feat, yet the 2015 Dodge Challenger manages to do just that. This retro-styled muscle car sports updated styling this year. That seeming oxymoron means it has swapped out its previous 1970-style grille and taillights for 1971-inspired units that, to our eyes, work even better. Yet underneath those classic lines the Challenger is completely modern with its keyless ignition, infotainment system and eight-speed automatic transmission, the latter allowing a big coupe with a near-500-hp V8 to earn a 25 mpg highway rating.

This year also brings a much-improved interior with higher-quality materials, and that new infotainment system is the same highly regarded 8.4-inch touchscreen interface used in most other Chrysler, Dodge and Jeep products. The Challenger's base V6 engine carries over, but there's a new Challenger R/T "Scat Pack" edition, which provides the same 485-hp V8 as the SRT 392 but at a lower price point. Rumbling in with the biggest stick of all is the new SRT Hellcat, which sends a pavement-rippling 707 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque to the rear wheels via a supercharged 6.2-liter V8.

Put one of these boffo V8 engines under the hood of just about any car and you'd be guaranteed to have something that's a blast to drive. But what really impresses us is the Challenger's measure of practicality. Unlike its admittedly smaller Chevy and Ford rivals, the Challenger offers an adult-friendly backseat, a large trunk and a quiet, comfortable ride that all make this boulevard bruiser a fine daily driver and road tripper. True, the 2015 Dodge Challenger isn't quite as athletic when you're driving enthusiastically around tight turns. The Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang boast sharper handling (particularly in their respective track-oriented Z/28 and GT350 guises) and simply aren't as bulky. But they also have tight backseats and firmer rides.

All three of these cars are very impressive. But it's the Challenger that best represents the modern take on a classic American muscle car. It's got the ability to do John Force-worthy burnouts, the most identifiable heritage-based style, composed ride and handling and that big interior space that's ideally suited for cruising this big country of ours. And, if that's still not enough for you, there's the Hellcat, which allows you to brag to your friends that you've got more ponies under the hood than a Lamborghini Aventador. If you're shopping for a 2015 performance coupe, the Challenger is a must-see.

2015 Dodge Challenger models

The 2015 Dodge Challenger is a five-seat coupe that is offered in seven trim levels: SXT, SXT Plus, R/T, R/T Plus, R/T Scat Pack, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat.

The SXT starts with the V6 engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry and ignition, a 7-inch configurable dash display, Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, full power accessories, cruise control, auto-dimming rearview mirror, automatic climate control, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer, a 5-inch touchscreen interface (Uconnect), voice commands and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The SXT Plus adds 20-inch alloy wheels, a rear spoiler, performance suspension and brakes, foglights, automatic headlights, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, leather upholstery, heated and ventilated front seats, a heated steering wheel with power tilt-and-telescoping adjustments, an 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen and an upgraded sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The Challenger R/T essentially starts with the SXT equipment and adds the 5.7-liter V8 engine and 20-inch alloy wheels. Opt for the Challenger R/T Plus and you'll get the same upgrades as the SXT Plus.

Available for the SXT Plus and R/T Plus is the R/T Classic package, which adds old-school dual R/T side stripes, 20-inch classic five-spoke wheels, xenon headlights and upgraded leather upholstery with simulated suede inserts. Also optional on both the SXT and the R/T is the Super Track Pak (not a typo), which features unique 20-inch black wheels; higher-performance suspension, steering and brakes; and, for the SXT, the body-color rear spoiler, rear parking sensors and a rearview camera.

The R/T Scat Pack trim starts with the R/T's features and adds a more powerful V8, 20-inch wheels, an upgraded suspension, Brembo brakes, active exhaust system, front and rear spoilers, performance-oriented stability control programming, front sport seats, Bluetooth audio, a navigation system, an 8.4-inch touchscreen and an upgraded sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

Optional on the Scat Pack is the Leather Interior Group, which includes the upgraded leather/simulated suede sport seats, heated and ventilated front seats and a heated steering wheel with power tilt-and-telescoping adjustment. Also available is the Scat Pack Appearance Group, which features different wheels, a gloss black grille, xenon headlights and "Bumble Bee" rear stripes.

If you're into the Challenger for nostalgia's sake, the R/T, R/T Plus and Scat Pack can all be equipped with a "Shaker" hood, conical intake filter and Shaker exterior graphics as well.

The Challenger SRT 392 starts with the Scat Pack with the Leather Interior Group and adds a unique hood with center scoop, forged 20-inch wheels, improved Brembo brakes, xenon headlights, adaptive suspension dampers, adjustable driver modes and an 18-speaker Harman Kardon audio system.

At the top of this meaty food chain is the Challenger SRT Hellcat, which starts with the features of the SRT 392 and adds a supercharged V8, two key fobs that control engine output (black is reduced power, red is full power), a unique hood with a center scoop and air extractors, black rocker panels, larger front and rear spoilers, remote start, rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind-spot/rear cross-path monitoring and the Harman Kardon audio system.

Other option packages (depending on trim level) include the Driver Convenience Group (power-folding mirrors, xenon headlights, rear parking sensors, blind-spot/rear cross-path monitoring, remote start) and the Technology Group (automatic wipers, automatic high-beam headlight control, adaptive cruise control and forward collision warning). Individual option highlights (depending on trim level) include a sunroof, xenon headlights, the Harman Kardon audio system and a navigation system (includes HD and satellite radio as well as smartphone app integration). There are also a variety of special Mopar parts and styling enhancements from which to choose.

2015 Highlights

For 2015, the Dodge Challenger gets a major overhaul. Headlining the act is the new SRT Hellcat, which gets a supercharged V8 engine good for a rather outlandish 707 hp. On all Challengers, you'll find new styling details, a revised and upgraded interior and a new eight-speed automatic transmission.

Performance & mpg

All 2015 Dodge Challengers are rear-wheel drive. The base SXT is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that produces 305 hp and 268 lb-ft of torque. An eight-speed automatic transmission is standard. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 23 mpg combined (19 city/30 highway).

The Challenger R/T gets a 5.7-liter V8 and a standard six-speed manual transmission that harnesses 375 hp and 410 lb-ft. When hooked up to the available eight-speed automatic, the V8's output drops slightly to 372 hp and 400 lb-ft. In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped Challenger R/T went from zero to 60 mph in 5.8 seconds. Although that's respectable, it's still about a second slower than what you can expect from a V8-powered Camaro or Mustang. Fuel economy is 19 mpg combined (16/25) for the automatic and 18 mpg combined (15/23) with the manual.

The Challenger R/T Scat Pack and SRT models get their swagger from a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 485 hp and 475 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard and an eight-speed automatic is optional. In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped SRT 392 went from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds, which is impressively quick, if still a bit off the pace of the top Camaro or Mustang. SRT fuel economy estimates stand at 18 mpg combined (15/25) for the automatic and 17 mpg combined (14/23) for the manual.

The Challenger SRT Hellcat packs a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 that cranks out 707 hp and 650 lb-ft. With only so much traction available from the 275-width rear tires (the Viper, with less power, has 335-width rear tires), we got a 0-60 time of 4.1 seconds with the automatic. More telling of this car's capability is the 11.9-second, 123.4-mph quarter-mile performance. The EPA says you'll get 16 mpg combined with either transmission.

Safety

Every 2015 Dodge Challenger comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags.

Rear parking sensors, a rearview camera, blind spot monitoring, rear cross-traffic alerts and a forward collision warning system are available. The added functionality of the 8.4-inch Uconnect touchscreen potentially includes remote vehicle access, emergency assistance and stolen vehicle locating.

In Edmunds brake testing, an R/T came to a stop from 60 mph in 111 feet, a short distance, though that's typical for a performance car with summer-rated tires. An SRT8 392 did even better, at 106 feet, while a Hellcat was right there with 108 feet.

In government crash testing, the Challenger received a top five-star rating for overall crash protection, with four stars for total frontal-impact safety and five stars for total side-impact safety. The Insurance Institute for Highway Safety gave the Challenger its top safety score of Good in the moderate-overlap front-impact and side-impact crash tests. The IIHS gave the Challenger its second best score of Acceptable in roof strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the small-overlap front-impact test, the Challenger received the second lowest rating of Marginal from the IIHS.

Driving

One of the 2015 Dodge Challenger's signature traits is its excellent ride quality. You could take this big coupe on an all-day road trip and feel as if you never left your sofa. The default suspension tuning of the base SXT is pretty floaty, however. As such, we recommend springing at least for the SXT Plus, as it includes firmer underpinnings. Otherwise, the Challenger actually handles rather well. This is especially true of the higher-performance versions, which provide a crisp, responsive and confident drive on a curvy road. Still, none of them will let you forget about the car's sheer bulk, especially on narrow roads. The Mustang and Camaro are more agile and less imposing around tighter turns.

The V6 model is obviously less thrilling than the V8s, but with 305 horses on tap, it can certainly hold its own. If you've got one of the V8s under the hood, though, you'll be treated to a proper muscle car experience. The standard R/T's 5.7-liter V8 accelerates smartly and makes lovely noises, while the Scat Pack, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat's gonzo V8s are off the charts in both respects. Although the manual transmission is easy to operate, it does have somewhat long throws and doesn't like to be rushed. As such, those who plan on running quarters on Grudge night may want to consider the speedy automatic gearbox, which snaps off much quicker shifts.

Interior

This year's refresh has given the Challenger the stylish cabin it has long deserved. A driver-centric theme is evident in the canted center console and configurable central dash display. Automatic-transmission cars sport a T-handle that recalls the selector used in the original 1970s Challenger. Moreover, the small-diameter, well-contoured steering wheel makes for a pleasant interface between car and driver. Overall materials quality is very good, and the dash features handsome metallic accents. Another notable improvement is the use of Dodge's superb 8.4-inch, multifunction touchscreen. It features large virtual buttons, an intuitive layout and fairly quick responses. Even the base 5-inch screen works pretty well.

The front seats in most Challengers are wide and flat, which doesn't do much for lateral support, but they're comfy for long-distance drives. The sport seats have better side bolstering and are also covered in leather and simulated suede. The backseat is remarkably roomy for two adults, with good headroom and decent legroom. It also features a 60/40-split-folding back, a fold-down armrest and even a middle seat for tiny or exceptionally good-natured folks. The trunk is also generously sized; at 16.2 cubic feet, the Challenger's cargo hold is positively enormous for this segment, rivaling some large sedans for hauling capacity.

Our chief complaint with the interior involves rearward visibility, which is tough due to the Challenger's high beltline and chunky rear roof pillars. However, the available rearview camera and parking sensors are a huge help when maneuvering into a parking spot.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Dodge Challenger.

5(79%)
4(15%)
3(2%)
2(2%)
1(2%)
4.7
46 reviews
46 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Traded in a 2012 Chrysler 300c AWD Luxury Series..
Ray H,07/21/2015
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
If you are buying this car for the gas mileage...don't! Although if you don't go crazy around town you can get 15 of the most fun miles per gallon you have ever experienced. If you travel on open roads, look for around 22 - 24 MPG. This car is not about gas mileage, it is about fun, and it delivers that! I am old enough to remember the original Challenger the current 2015 is based on (1971) and Dodge nailed it on this one. A classic look brought into the 21st century. I have the 6 speed Tremec manual transmission that is hooked up to the new 392 CID Hemi engine from Dodge with 485 HP and 475 ft/lb of torque. What a blast to run it thru the gears and hear the Active Exhaust screaming - this car is not subtle! Take all of the good things you remember from the 'old days' and add safety to it, and you have the Scat Pack. (Active Exhaust re-routes the exhaust gases around the baffles, basically giving you 'straight flow pipes' from the catalytic converters to the rear of the car, i.e., no mufflers, no resonators. It is electronically controlled so driving around town or highway under light load the car is (relatively) quiet. Step on the gas pedal hard, everything gets re-routed in an instant and OMG! what a nice sound!) The car rides very comfortably and is surprisingly nimble for 2+ tons of fun - lots of back roads here in Western Pennsylvania and this car does well on them. It isn't a Porsche by any means, but it also isn't an aircraft carrier either, LOL! Straight line acceleration is scary - you are hitting red line and road speed limits *REAL* fast. Nice thing is that it also stops REAL quick with the 4 piston Brembo brakes at all 4 wheels. The interior is well done, with nice finishes and materials - nicer than the current Camaros and Mustangs by a longshot. When at cruising interstate speeds, the car is quiet enough that you can have a normal conversation with your significant other. The back seats are actually usable if you're not 6' or taller, and have nice leg room for a two door coupe. The U-Connect entertainment/NAV unit is probably the best and most user-friendly system on the market. I have an iPod, a USB stick and an SD memory card, all with music on them active at the same time. I can also connect my phone via Bluetooth for the normal stuff - and it can read my text messages to me as I am driving. I do wish that they had used either a faster processor or more memory in the unit, it takes a few seconds to get a screen every time you browse your music - even if you just did it. It appears that they don't index once and remember until something changes, but re-index on every browse. When you have 60 Gb of music, that takes about 10-15 seconds! Let's get back to performance for a minute - did I mention it is fast?! I haven't had mine on the track yet, but others I know with the same car are running in the range of 12.5sec/110mph for the 1/4 mile - on stock tires and wheels. If I had to find complaint with this car, it's that the tires just aren't wide enough to hook up quickly - only 245/35 tires and 9"x20" rims come on this beast. I guess Dodge figured the aftermarket would take care of that. To put this in perspective, this is faster than those original 426 CID Hemis that everyone remembers from the 'old days' by a wide margin. Isn't Science and Engineering wonderful!!! You can bring up 'Performance Pages' onscreen that let you choose how you want your Sport Mode button set up, such as quicker engine response and opening the Active Exhaust, turning off traction control, changing the effort on the electrically powered steering. It also has a Launch Page - set your RPM, it takes the engine to that speed and helps keep the wheels from spinning when you release the clutch. Did I mention it is fast? Would I make the deal again, trading in a beautiful, smooth, high end leather and wood interior, all wheel drive Hemi for this, knowing what I know about the Scat Pack now and knowing that winter driving will be limited in the Scat Pack because of so much torque at any range??? Hell YEAH!!! In a rapid heartbeat!!! This car has the best price/performance ratio of any car out there. Update: 2016-07-21, 6300 miles on it 1) MPG is averaging around 15-16 in town, 23-24 on interstates at 72-75 mph cruising 2) Useless in snow/ice, good in everything else 3) got louder and quicker 4) interior still tight and quiet 5) got tired of the vague feel shifting between 2 to 3, replaced linkage with Barton Industries shifter, MUCH better and faster 6) still draws a crowd where ever it goes, still get thumbs up on the road from other drivers 7) still smile when starting and driving it 8) WOULD DO THE PURCHASE AGAIN AT THE SPEED OF THOUGHT! Not sure having this much fun is still legal!!! **Update January, 2019 (15610 miles on the odometer) : Now cammed, tuned and putting out 510 HP at the wheels! OST Dyno rules! **Update 08/01/19 - All above still applies!
Awesome for a V6, but terrible resale value
Natalie Groeger,10/09/2015
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
UPDATE on 4.12.2016: I've had this car as my daily driver since 7.23.2015, so about 9 months by now. Bought it brand new back then and thought it was the best thing ever. As it's a V6 I've been driving to dealerships lately to weigh my options on upgrading to a V8. Since I'm mostly driven by the exhaust systems I've got my eyes on the newer 5.0 Mustang GT's. A Ford dealer did a quick appraisal of my garage-kept, trophy-winning Challenger and I must say I was quite disappointed with the rapid depreciation of the car. One thing's for sure, I won't be buying anymore sports cars in generic colors like black anymore. I'll be looking into something that holds its value longer such as a Roush/Boss, etc. This has been a great car, but when I'm upgrading to a V8 I don't want a Challenger R/T when you figure the engine displacement to power ratio compared to other brands. But as far as V6's go the Challenger is, hands down, the coolest of the bunch, so I can't say I regret my purchase. The power has been great, especially with the K&N cold air intake I installed within a month after buying it. That improved the motor sound considerably and has tamed the fuel consumption a good bit as well. Overall fuel consumption is good for a 4,000 lb. car, but I can already tell it's deteriorated slightly in the short amount of time I've owned her. I would say it may already be time for a fuel system flush, but seems too early to be necessary. I don't know if that's a Dodge thing or what, but our Fusion with 63,000 miles on it seems to be holding its average MPG quite well in comparison. I updated my rating on the comfort category simply due to me recently having issues with the wheel base(s) squeaking whenever I go over minor bumps like in a poorly constructed parking lot. When I took it into the dealership to have them investigate it they told me the most ridiculous statement I'd ever heard - "It's metal and plastic and it'll squeak when they rub together". Thank you, Sherlock, but of all the cars (which every car out there has metal rubbing against plastic at the wheels) I've driven none of them squeak over such small bumps, and I don't want to hear it happening on a car I've had for only 9 months. Then there was the issue with the transmission. I've adored and still do adore the ZF8HP 8-speed automatic from Germany. However, I never drive it in sport mode unless I'm using the paddle shifters as a manual due to this ongoing problem I've been having. In sport mode (without the paddle shifters) if you accelerate as though you would any day you're ready to get home from a 9 hour shift the transmission will start hunting for gears when it realizes you aren't necessarily driving Dukes of Hazzard style through the city. However, when it's hunting it will literally jolt the car back and forth so violently you'll feel as though you're being repeatedly rear-ended. I explained this to the, once again, oh-so-helpful Dodge dealer and they, once again, told me it was "normal". They must think I was born yesterday for me to believe that all cars do this in sport mode. All of the Mercedes I've driven, my brother's Mustang, and the plethora of rental/loaner cars I've driven in sport mode have never jolted like that in sport mode. I've just let them be as I'll, as stated, be trading it in toward another car in the next year and will simply use the paddle shifters anytime I decide to drive in sport mode.
Not For Everybody But Ideal for Some!
LarryKennedy,10/14/2015
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
Supplemental review. Almost 30K miles on the car....no mechanical issues whatsoever. Still happy with my choice. I've never owned a car that made me happy to own/drive...puts a big smile on my face. No regrets about the 6 cylinder engine....doesn't have the "hemi" sound but still goes 0 to 60 in under six seconds with a satisfying engine roar. I've now owned the car 44 months...still very happy with my purchase. This car is a terrific GT car.....great for long highway cruises, so quiet and comfortable. No quality issues whatsoever...the UConnect system is terrific. Updated April 2017, owned car 25 months....still a blast to drive and look forward to motoring. Did some modifications, performance exhaust and lowering springs....great exhaust sound and better road holding now. Consistent 0-60 mph times of 5.5 seconds....no quality issues so far, everything works fine....best car I have ever owned.
This car is an amazing machine.
elt2jv,03/29/2015
SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
Dodge really hit the perfect blend of retro styling and modern performance. Aesthetics are always subjective; you either like the looks or you don't. Empirically, the interior is very nicely driver-centric and easy to access all functions and features. The 8.4 Uconnect system is great and easy to use. Ride and comfort are sporty, even in "Street" mode, but still very comfortable. Performance is, of course, breath-taking. Absolutely beastly power at your command, but still can get 23 MPG on the freeway (manual). Summary: A true muscle car with all the modern conveniences of a luxury coupe. Not for everyone, but for those who want one, you will not be disappointed.
See all 46 reviews of the 2015 Dodge Challenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
13 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
707 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
14 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
485 hp @ 6100 rpm
See all Used 2015 Dodge Challenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2015 Dodge Challenger
More About This Model

Quick Summary
Every Dodge Challenger gets a significant makeover for 2015, and one version goes completely, supersonically 707-horsepower insane. That nutty one is the SRT Hellcat: a supercharged exaggeration of the resurrected Challenger that's been in production since 2008. It's not only the most powerful Dodge ever made, it's the most powerful production muscle car made. Ever.

On regular Challengers the styling updates for 2015 are inspired by the 1971 Challenger; the grille features spilt elements and the taillights are now separate LED units. And the interior sees dramatic improvements with loads of added features. But the Hellcat gets its own hood with a large scoop and vents, skips the split elements in the grille for better cooling and has a hole inside the left inner headlight to feed cold air to the beastly 6.2-liter supercharged Hemi V8.

What Is It?
Let's restate the essentials one more time for effect. Based on the refreshed 2015 Dodge Challenger, the SRT Hellcat takes performance to ludicrous levels with a 6.2-liter supercharged V8 engine that produces 707 hp and 650 pound-feet of torque. No, that's not a typo. Seven-hundred-and-seven horsepower.

Besides the performance upgrades, the Hellcat comes with all the standard features from lesser Challenger models and a few that are optional. These include 20-inch wheels with high-performance Pirelli tires, xenon headlights with automatic high beams, heated and ventilated leather seats, dual-zone automatic climate control, an 8.4-inch touchscreen display, a rearview camera, adaptive cruise control, a forward collision warning system, a blind-spot monitor and a 19-speaker Harman Kardon premium audio system. It's comprehensively equipped save for color choice, the addition of a navigation system and the replacement of the standard six-speed manual transmission with an eight-speed TorqueFlite automatic for $1,995.

The single most delectable option, however, is the eight-spoke, hyper-black, forged aluminum 20-inch wheels. They appear to be ripped off a Le Mans winner and make the Challenger SRT Hellcat look as if it were dominating the Pro Touring class at the Street Machine Nationals. They're flat-finish awesome atop an already intimidating monster.

Hellcat prices start at $60,990 including destination and the gas-guzzler tax, which is more than double the cost of a base, V6-powered Challenger SXT. But by the standards of current production cars with 700 hp or more (of which there are only seven, not including the upcoming, but closely related, four-door Charger SRT Hellcat) it's absurdly cheap. After all, the next cheapest car with more than 700 hp, the 730-hp Ferrari F12 Berlinetta, is available at the no-haggle price of $319,638.

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

How Does It Make All That Power?
The power-hungry engineers at Dodge's SRT performance wing dug deep into their bag of treachery for the Hellcat.

They started with the stout Hemi engine block that's one of the few left still made from iron and therefore rugged enough to withstand the supercharged maelstrom. Then they upgraded all the engine internals, starting with a forged steel crankshaft with 3.6-millimeter shorter throws than the one used in SRT's 6.4-liter naturally aspirated Hemi. That shorter stroke accounts for the modest drop in displacement and some of the drop in compression ratio from 10.9:1 in the 6.4 to 9.5:1 in the Hellcat. Throw in special forged alloy pistons and a pair of specially prepped aluminum cylinder heads and all that's left to add is the supercharger itself.

While most current supercharged production engines use a version of Eaton's Roots-style lobed supercharger, the Hellcat Hemi uses a Lysholm-like twin-screw compressor co-developed by Chrysler and IHI of Japan. The efficient screw compressor is geared to turn at 2.36 times engine speed while producing a maximum of 11.6 psi of boost. That's good enough for 707 hp at 6,000 rpm, while the maximum torque rating of 650 lb-ft comes in at 4,000 rpm.

One of the main goals in the engine's development was to sustain very high levels of performance for a minimum of 20 minutes at a time, which is the typical run time for track day groups. According to the SRT engineers, the Hellcat achieved this goal even in the most oppressive summer heat of Texas.

Texas, Hawaii, Missouri, New Hampshire, Alaska... pick any state you like. This is the most powerful engine ever built for an American performance car expected to sell more than a handful a year. And John Hennessey, Jerrod Shelby and Steve Saleen aren't selling their supercars for $60K.

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

Can You Hand It Over to a Valet?
Power is routed to the limited-slip differential and the rear wheels via a high-capacity Tremec six-speed manual transmission that is lifted from the SRT Viper parts bin and enhanced with additional cooling. A ZF-designed but Chrysler-built (that's why it's a TorqueFlite) eight-speed automatic transmission with manual control is available as an option.

In order to unleash the maximum power, the driver must have the red key fob in his possession &mdash; that's red with an "R" as in "rabid." With the normal black key, power is tempered down to a more sensible 500 hp. And 500 hp is still 15 hp more than the 485 offered in the Challenger SRT with the 6.4-liter Hemi with the new "Scat Pack" option.

That still ought to be plenty enough to keep the parking valets entertained.

Just How Fast Is It in a Straight Line?
Edmunds has experienced the Hellcat twice on the drag strip, once with the eight-speed automatic at the press preview in Portland, Oregon, and once with the six-speed manual transmission at our usual Southern California test venue.

On Portland Raceway's quarter-mile drag strip, the automatic-equipped Hellcat simply shot forward using the simple technique of hitting the Launch button in front of the gear selector, pushing hard with the left foot on the brake pedal, stomping the gas pedal to the floor, then releasing the brake pressure completely. Wheelspin is moderated by the launch control system and shifts are violently quick. All you have to do is steer and keep your right foot firmly planted.

After our acceleration run, the in-car performance meter gave us an estimated quarter-mile time of 11.4 seconds. This supports the NHRA-certified 11.2-second run that SRT claims to have achieved on street tires. We're told that the top speed is 199 mph and it's not electronically limited. There's only so much air even 707 hp can push.

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

The six-speed Hellcat proved much more, well, challenging to launch. The Tremec transmission in the test car needed mighty heaves to find its gears, and it was particularly easy to blow the 1-2 upshift. The clutch is heavy and unforgiving, only fully engaging at the very top of the pedal's long travel. You can literally feel the tendons in your legs tightening as you strain against the clutch pedal. And your left leg can tire in regular traffic.

Using the Launch program with the manual transmission is practically as straightforward as with the automatic &mdash; and the process is practically identical. But there's simply no way to shift manually as efficiently and cleanly as the automatic does. So there's more tire smoke, less instant rocketry and, yes, less raw acceleration.

A 12.8-second blast down the quarter-mile with a spectacular 118.4-mph trap speed with the traction control on is nowhere near slow. And zero to 60 mph in 4.8 seconds with a slight blue-gray haze accompanying the car is still quick. But it's simply not as quick as the automatic car felt and self-reported up in Oregon. And it may be that another manual-equipped Hellcat with a fresher clutch and transmission may be easier to manage on a drag strip.

But as it stands, if you want to go really, really quick on a drag strip with a Challenger SRT Hellcat, then go with the two-pedal car.

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

How Does It Handle When the Road Gets Curvy?
The usual arguments against cars like the Hellcat are, "What would you possibly do with all that power?" and "Where could you even enjoy it?" Answers to those arguments were readily apparent at Portland International Raceway.

In the interest of safety, the front straightaway was interrupted by a right/left chicane, which limited our top speed. This meant that the road course session was purely about handling characteristics. Normally, a car that weighs 4,439 pounds (according to Chrysler) isn't ideal for corner carving, but the Hellcat exceeded expectations. At the limit, the car feels balanced even though the weight is biased 57 percent toward the front. Understeer only rarely intrudes, and the big Challenger reacts exceptionally well to trail braking deep toward the apexes.

Back at our test track at home, the Hellcat showed surprising capability. The 69.9-mph rip through the 600-foot slalom is astonishing for a car this size, particularly since its 0.92g skid pad orbit is humble.

The Hellcat rotates gracefully and predictably, helping to point its nose through turns. Transitioning between brake and gas requires restraint to keep the car on its intended path, but not so much that you feel as if you're defusing a bomb with the toes on your right foot. Give it too much gas and the tail swings wider, but it does so in a controllable manner. Pushed further into a raucous powerslide, the Hellcat's stability control will abruptly shut the fun down.

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

With stability control disabled, recovering from a slide is neither terrifying nor particularly difficult, thanks in part to the slower-than-typical steering ratio. Although it requires more steering input, it does give drivers the feeling that they have plenty of time to react. Nervous twitches and wild oscillations would have to be intentionally induced. It doesn't corner with the kind of urgency and quickness characteristic of sports cars weighing much less, but it is just as rewarding in a more leisurely style.

Relative to similarly powerful cars, the Challenger Hellcat is under-tired, and the 275/40ZR20 Pirelli P Zero tires used at all four corners are tiny. For instance, the 2014 SRT Viper GTS's V10 is rated at "only" 640 hp and weighs about 1,000 pounds less, but runs 295/30ZR18 front and vast 355/30ZR19 rear P Zero tires. Chevrolet's supercharged, 580-hp Camaro ZL1 comes equipped with 285/35ZR20 front and 305/35ZR20 tires.

The Viper is notorious for snap oversteer at the limit; when all that tire lets go, it's gone. In contrast, the narrower tires on the Hellcat give up early, easily and manageably. Of course it's effortless to overwhelm the rubber with the tsunami of power available, but in a way the lack of massive rubber keeps the Hellcat's handling tamer and safer than cars that are pursuing the outer limits of adhesion.

The Challenger Hellcat is also equipped with epic binders. The front discs are 15.4-inch vented and slotted rotors clamped by six-piston Brembo calipers. The rear discs are at 13.8 inches in diameter, also slotted and vented, and use four-piston Brembo calipers.

But hauling 4,400-plus pounds (almost 1,200 pounds more than a C7 Corvette coupe) down from speed is not easy, especially considering the big Dodge coupe's modest-size tires. Still, our shortest stop from 60 mph was a sterling 109 feet. That's overachieving.

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

How Does It Drive on the Street?
Around town, the SRT Hellcat is comfortable and well-mannered, especially when you consider its performance potential. This is achieved thanks to several drive settings that can be selected and customized through the large center-mounted touchscreen. The default Drive mode is the most comfortable of the settings, with lighter steering, smoother gearchanges, softer suspension tuning and a more gradual delivery of power. Sport and Track modes incrementally increase performance by altering these same settings, and drivers can also tailor them to fit their particular preferences in Custom mode.

Even in the most aggressive Track mode, the ride quality is far from harsh, with road imperfections felt but not intrusive. The heavy steering effort is a bit tiresome, and the abrupt shifts when accelerating can be problematic on longer drives, making the default mode better suited to road trips.

What the Hellcat has in abundance (beyond all that power) is amazing sounds. The exhaust system is heavy on resonance and vibrato; this car always sounds melodious and eager. If you're a person who likes to rev their Harley Davidson in tunnels, the Hellcat is the automotive equivalent &mdash; but you don't need the tunnel. If you're the type of person who finds a slight drone annoying at cruises, we suggest blipping the throttle regularly to inject some chaos into the commute and soothe your soul.

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

What's the New Interior Like?
The Challenger is a significantly larger car than either the Mustang or Camaro. Its 116-inch wheelbase is almost 9 inches longer than the 2014 Mustang and 3.7 inches longer than a 2014 Camaro. Hit the history books and this Challenger, inspired by the 1971 Challenger, is 6 inches longer in both wheelbase and overall length than that car.

But there's still not much rear legroom. So think of this as a huge two-seater with occasional accommodations for a couple more, very forgiving, passengers.

That said, the interior upgrades for 2015 are considerable. Materials quality sees a huge improvement, as do the overall design and usability. The dashboard still runs from door to door, but it is much more contoured now, and the center console now sweeps upward to almost meet it. Exclusive to the Hellcat are stamped aluminum trim panels on the dash and center console that feature a handsome engine-turned pattern.

The steering wheel is also much more attractive, and the buttons are better integrated and easier to operate. It was a little thick at the 9- and 3-o'clock positions, though, and the shift paddles are mounted too high for our tastes. To use them you are forced to keep your hands at a less than optimal 10 and 2 o'clock.

Does It Get the Latest Technology Features?
The centerpiece of the cabin, however, is the sharp 8.4-inch touchscreen (base Challengers get a 5-inch screen) that is canted slightly toward the driver. This latest generation of the Uconnect infotainment system has been praised as one of the best available, and the Hellcat adds even more features to it.

Easily accessible by a physical SRT button just in front of the shifter or a hot button on screen is a very comprehensive set of performance menus. The sheer amount of data available rivals that of the tech-oriented Nissan GT-R, but in the Hellcat, that information is easier to access and read. The time slip menu is particularly smart, as it logs your quarter-mile times and trap speeds, while the temperature gauges are more useful, especially if you're on track. Alongside the SRT button on the center console are other redundant buttons that are used more often or urgently, like the launch control button.

2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

The main gauges are just as attractive as the rest of the interior, though the speedometer isn't all that legible at a glance. Fortunately, the driver information display between the gauges provides a digital speed readout that can be read in an instant. If there were one item we would like to see, it'd be a better gear indicator when in Manual mode, as it's easy to lose track of which of the eight gears you're in.

The Hellcat's seats feature an excellent mix of firm support and long-distance comfort. Side bolstering is aggressive, but even larger occupants won't find them confining. The passenger seat is mounted too high, however, and there is no height adjustment. On the plus side, the front seats come with ventilation as standard and provide hours of comfortable touring. The large 16.2-cubic-foot trunk ably accepts several large suitcases.

What Safety Features Does It Offer?
Standard safety features on all 2015 Dodge Challenger models include antilock brakes, stability and traction control, front seat side airbags, full-length side curtain airbags and a driver knee airbag. Standard on the Hellcat but optional on most supporting Challengers are a forward collision warning system, a blind-spot monitor, hill-hold assist, automatic high beams, a rearview camera and rear parking sensors.

Also, it's quick enough to flee from most any bad guys unless they're driving a LaFerrari.

What Kind of Fuel Economy Can You Expect?
Dodge claims it has a target of 20 mpg on the EPA highway fuel economy cycle. Final testing is pending, but let's be frank: There's no way any human who would buy a car like this will get 20 mpg in the Hellcat.

After driving over 450 miles with the manual transmission Challenger SRT Hellcat (showing off for anyone who recognized the car, doing a few burnouts and spending a lot of time on SoCal freeways) we averaged 13.2 mpg.

What Are Its Closest Competitors?
Chevrolet Camaro ZL1: This top-performing Camaro packs 580 hp and handling that outpaces both the Ford and SRT, though it'll likely lose in a drag race against the automatic Hellcat by 1.4 seconds. In terms of visibility, convenience and interior quality, it also comes up short.

Ford Shelby GT500: The Mustangs are about to get a full redesign, but the GT500 remains a formidable opponent. With 662 hp, it started this latest muscle car power war but it's a full second slower than the claimed performance of the automatic Hellcat in the quarter-mile.

Why Should You Consider This Car?
If too much is barely enough for you, the 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is your car. It dominates other muscle cars in this class when it comes to straight-line acceleration, interior quality, passenger accommodations and cargo capacity. Besides being wildly entertaining on a racetrack and attractive in a sinister way, it's also pleasant as a daily driver.

Beyond that, even though the current Challenger body has been around since 2008, it's still a fantastic-looking car. It still attracts gawkers and admirers and now, thanks to the subtle "supercharged" badges on the front fenders, it's more intimidating than ever.

Why Should You Think Twice About This Car?
As tempting as all that horsepower may be, the Hellcat's $60K price tag puts it in some exclusive territory. Better make sure you're fine with owning the drag strip, as there are cars at this price point that will leave the Hellcat in their tracks when the road turns twisty.

So stay off twisty roads. Problem solved.

The manufacturer provided Edmunds this vehicle for the purposes of evaluation.

Used 2015 Dodge Challenger Overview

The Used 2015 Dodge Challenger is offered in the following submodels: Challenger Coupe, Challenger SRT 392, Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker, Challenger SRT Hellcat, Challenger R/T Scat Pack. Available styles include SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), and R/T Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Dodge Challenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Dodge Challenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack is priced between $29,695 and$37,000 with odometer readings between 16991 and71981 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Challenger SXT is priced between $17,499 and$21,000 with odometer readings between 44246 and98836 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus is priced between $22,995 and$28,966 with odometer readings between 43057 and81084 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T is priced between $24,495 and$26,990 with odometer readings between 31289 and37067 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 is priced between $33,584 and$45,000 with odometer readings between 18940 and29530 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is priced between $53,469 and$54,000 with odometer readings between 3870 and7933 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker is priced between $37,995 and$37,995 with odometer readings between 12302 and12302 miles.

Which used 2015 Dodge Challengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Dodge Challenger for sale near. There are currently 18 used and CPO 2015 Challengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $17,499 and mileage as low as 3870 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Dodge Challenger.

Can't find a used 2015 Dodge Challengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Challenger for sale - 12 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $13,490.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 2 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $10,458.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Challenger for sale - 11 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $13,680.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 4 great deals out of 7 listings starting at $8,780.

Research Similar Vehicles