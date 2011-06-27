Vehicle overview

There's a simple formula when it comes to muscle cars. Make it powerful, make it fast and make it look good. The urge to add to that formula is hard to resist, and many times shunned by the muscle car faithful, but sometimes it further enhances the experience.

The 2013 Dodge Challenger executes that formula with solid determination and benefits from a little added something that is rare among its competitors: comfort. From a smooth and compliant ride to an abundance of interior space, the Challenger isn't a challenge to live with.

Fortunately, this added luxury doesn't require compromises that might alter its muscle car personality. The entry-level V6 is anything but timid, though the 5.7-liter V8 is the obvious power plant of choice. For the rare driver who subscribes to the "too much is almost enough" philosophy, the 6.4-liter V8 will likely satisfy his cravings. Then there are the Challenger's looks. With a sinister front end and a menacing overall stance, it has the don't-mess-with-me attitude that is synonymous with muscle cars.

Pitted against its few rivals, the 2013 Dodge Challenger makes a very compelling case for itself. We still consider the 2013 Ford Mustang to be the top choice for its all-around excellence and bang-for-the-buck value. The 2013 Chevrolet Camaro is also a must-see if for its styling alone. But if you want some extra livability with your muscle car, the Challenger is the best choice here.