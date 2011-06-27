  1. Home
Consumer Rating
(14)
Appraise this car

2013 Dodge Challenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Compliant ride
  • spacious and comfortable cabin
  • strong V6 and V8 engines
  • huge trunk
  • upscale interior quality
  • distinctive exterior styling.
  • Compromised rear visibility
  • handling not as sharp as rivals.
List Price Range
$15,700 - $27,000
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Dodge Challenger is sure to delight muscle car fanatics with its power and attitude, while winning over more fans with its civilized road manners and higher levels of comfort.

Vehicle overview

There's a simple formula when it comes to muscle cars. Make it powerful, make it fast and make it look good. The urge to add to that formula is hard to resist, and many times shunned by the muscle car faithful, but sometimes it further enhances the experience.

The 2013 Dodge Challenger executes that formula with solid determination and benefits from a little added something that is rare among its competitors: comfort. From a smooth and compliant ride to an abundance of interior space, the Challenger isn't a challenge to live with.

Fortunately, this added luxury doesn't require compromises that might alter its muscle car personality. The entry-level V6 is anything but timid, though the 5.7-liter V8 is the obvious power plant of choice. For the rare driver who subscribes to the "too much is almost enough" philosophy, the 6.4-liter V8 will likely satisfy his cravings. Then there are the Challenger's looks. With a sinister front end and a menacing overall stance, it has the don't-mess-with-me attitude that is synonymous with muscle cars.

Pitted against its few rivals, the 2013 Dodge Challenger makes a very compelling case for itself. We still consider the 2013 Ford Mustang to be the top choice for its all-around excellence and bang-for-the-buck value. The 2013 Chevrolet Camaro is also a must-see if for its styling alone. But if you want some extra livability with your muscle car, the Challenger is the best choice here.

2013 Dodge Challenger models

The 2013 Dodge Challenger is a five-seat coupe available in three trim levels that each corresponds to a different engine: SXT, R/T and SRT8 392.

The SXT's standard equipment includes a V6 engine, 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry/ignition, full power accessories, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear A/C outlets, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel, a six-way power driver seat (with power lumbar adjustment), a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and an auxiliary audio jack.

The optional SXT Plus package adds foglights, automatic headlights, leather upholstery, heated front seats, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, illuminated visor mirrors, Bluetooth connectivity/streaming audio and an upgraded sound system with satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface.

The SXT also offers a number of other packages. The Super Sport group includes 20-inch chrome wheels (with performance tires), a rear spoiler, a 3.06 rear axle ratio, performance-tuned suspension/steering/brakes and steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles. An Interior Appearance group includes metal-accented pedals, a car cover, upgraded floor mats and a T-handle shifter. The Electronics Convenience group includes heated mirrors, remote start and displays for tire pressure and outside temperature. The Sound Group II package comes with a 6.5-inch display screen, Boston Acoustics speakers and digital music storage.

The Challenger R/T gets a V8 engine, the SXT's Super Sport group (except with 18-inch alloy wheels), automatic headlamps, foglamps, heated mirrors, a USB/iPod interface, satellite radio and Bluetooth connectivity/streaming audio. The R/T Plus package adds the rest of the features of the SXT Plus package that aren't already standard. The R/T Classic package includes the R/T Plus items as well as 20-inch "heritage-style" wheels, black side stripes, functional hood scoops and xenon headlights. The Super Track Pak (not a typo) includes higher-performance suspension/steering/brakes and revised stability control programming. Audio/navigation options essentially mirror those of the SXT. The R/T also offers the Interior Appearance group.

Individual option highlights for the SXT and R/T include a sunroof and a variety of special Mopar trim pieces and styling enhancements.

The Challenger SRT8 392 gets all the R/T's basic equipment, but adds a larger V8 engine, xenon headlamps, unique 20-inch wheels, sport seats, an upgraded trip computer with real-time performance data, hydraulic power steering (versus electrohydraulic), upgraded brakes and suspension and a one-day driver training course at the SRT Track Experience. Optional for the SRT8 are a navigation system and a premium 18-speaker Harman Kardon sound system.

2013 Highlights

The 2013 Dodge Challenger is unchanged.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that produces 305 horsepower and 268 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard. EPA fuel economy estimates stand at 18 mpg city/27 mpg highway and 21 mpg combined.

The Challenger R/T gets a 5.7-liter V8 that when paired with the standard six-speed manual transmission cranks out 375 hp and 410 lb-ft. When hooked up to the available five-speed automatic, output drops slightly to 372 hp and 400 lb-ft. In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped Challenger R/T went from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds; the automatic raises that to 5.8 seconds. Fuel mileage estimates are 16/25/19 for the automatic, with the manual getting 15/23/18.

The Challenger SRT8 392 gets a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. A six-speed manual is standard and a five-speed automatic is optional. In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped SRT8 392 went from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds. Fuel mileage estimates are 14/23/17 for either transmission.

Safety

Every 2013 Dodge Challenger comes standard with antilock disc brakes, stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the SRT8 392 came to a stop in an excellent 106 feet.

Driving

While all 2013 Dodge Challengers are blessed with a ride quality that's comfortable enough to keep your mom happy when you pick her up from the airport, the base tuning of the SXT is pretty floaty. We highly recommend going for the Super Sport group's performance-tuned suspension, which buttons down the ride and brings with it more responsive steering and brakes. Or you could just get the R/T, which comes standard with those upgrades, plus the big V8 that, as expected, will have your mother screaming with anger or delight as you tear away from Arrivals. That goes double for the SRT8 392.

Overall handling is pretty respectable, particularly with the R/T and SRT8 392, though competitors like the Mustang or Hyundai Genesis Coupe are noticeably more agile.

Interior

Unlike the Dodge Challenger's distinctive-looking exterior, the interior is quite bland. A few styling cues, like the large beveled dashboard and distinctive shifter knobs, are reminiscent of Challengers past, but overall, the interior experience pales in comparison to its retro-themed rivals. Rearward visibility, because of the car's chunky rear roof pillars, is also poor.

Despite a slightly confusing audio interface, however, the interior is quite functional and its materials are of good quality, with plenty of soft-touch surfaces. A relatively small-diameter steering wheel that's well-contoured makes for a pleasant interface between car and driver.

The front seats in most Challengers are wide and flat, which doesn't do much for lateral support, but they're exceptionally comfy for long-distance drives. The SRT8's have better bolstering and are also covered in leather and faux suede. The rear seats are surprisingly roomy for two adults, with good headroom and decent legroom. The backseat also features a 60/40 split-folding back, a fold-down armrest and a middle seat for tiny/good-natured folks. At 16.2 cubic feet, the Challenger's trunk is positively enormous for this segment and bigger than those of many midsize sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Dodge Challenger.

5(93%)
4(7%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.9
14 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 14 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Challenger 2013 SXT Rally Redline
1publicservant,01/09/2013
I traded in my 2010 Mustang Premium coupe for a 2013 SXT Challenger due to a defect discovered in the Mustang after my warranty conveniently expired. It's a very different ride. I got the rally redline package with all of the bells and whistles. Black with over the top red stripes and 20" tires with red rims. Leather, heated seats, navigation, BA speakers in the trunk, sun roof, reverse sensor to compensate for the blind spot when backing up, proximity keys and touch to start. Very comfortable ride, good pick-up in a straight line. It's got chunky handling around corners at higher speeds- my mustang really gripped the road. Handles much better than the ford in inclement weather. I'm happy.
Modern Muscle, Vintage Vibe
ivaskaj,04/28/2014
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
R/T base with the 6spd manual, Sound Group II stereo, HID headlights, and a sunroof. This thing is quick. So far, I've seen an avg. of 4.85 seconds on the 0-60 timer in the info center. The transmission shifts smooth and precise, excellent for stock. Love the pistol grip. The torque curve is as flat as Montana, and twice as big. This thing sounds amazing for a stock exhaust, nice growl under acceleration, but barely audible at highway speeds. Excellent ride quality, and it's library quiet at 70 mph. HID headlights are amazing, both low & high beams. The stereo is also excellent, plenty of bass. Never seen less than 19 mpg, and a peak of 23 so far.
Flawless after three years
russl57,03/30/2013
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
Last year I had difficulty in deciding whether to buy a Charger or Challenger. I bought the Charger and liked the Dodge product so much that this year I bought a Challenger. Both are RT's. The Charger was a better value but the Challenger is a great car. A lot of people want to compare the Challenger to the Camaro and Mustang. This is a huge mistake. Each has its advantages and disadvantages. For pure speed and handling the Challenger will never compete with the Camaro or Mustang. For comfort, room and road presence the Camaro and Mustang are not in the same class as the Challenger.I like all three cars and I am not brand loyal at all. I bought an RT Plus in Granite Metallic, just Beautiful. UPDATE 3-31-16. It has been 3 years since I purchased my Challenger RT. I have not had a Single issue with the car. I only drive it in fair weather and there is 4900 miles on the odometer. It has not been back to the dealer since I bought it. I dressed up the interior with some parts from Fast Hemis.com. I put an active 3" exhaust on it and a free flowing air cleaner. Other than that it is stock. I retired in 2014 and sold my Corvette and kept the Challenger. It is far more comfortable and practical.
Hidden Gem
beast91,04/06/2013
When this vehicle was first introduced in 08 and i saw one on the road it quickly brought me back to sitting in the classroom in my HS in CT mid 70's watching muscle cars of that era occasionally zipping by with a roar and garnering the attention of a select few of the boys in the classroom. Fast forward to today and the fascination of the cars are now captivating a new generation while extending the opportunities of yesteryear to those of us who now have the means in participating in the ownership of one of these great machines. The Chevelle SS was always my favorite with the 69-70 Challenger a close second. No modern era Chevelle's, so the SRT 8 is it, AND BOY I COULD NOT BE HAPPIER!
See all 14 reviews of the 2013 Dodge Challenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
375 hp @ 5150 rpm
MPG
14 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
14 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2013 Dodge Challenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat4 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%

More about the 2013 Dodge Challenger

Used 2013 Dodge Challenger Overview

The Used 2013 Dodge Challenger is offered in the following submodels: Challenger Coupe, Challenger SRT8, Challenger SRT8 Core. Available styles include SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A), R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), and SRT8 Core 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Dodge Challenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Dodge Challenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Dodge Challenger R/T is priced between $18,973 and$27,000 with odometer readings between 22631 and95101 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Dodge Challenger SXT is priced between $15,700 and$19,900 with odometer readings between 11163 and81419 miles.

