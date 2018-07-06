Used 2018 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

3,467 listings
Challenger Reviews & Specs
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 in Red
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392

    1,998 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $39,735

    $5,607 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack in Gray
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

    21,982 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,990

    $7,412 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T in Black
    certified

    2018 Dodge Challenger R/T

    33,688 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $26,999

    $8,894 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus in Yellow
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus

    9,461 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,225

    $5,040 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT in Gray
    certified

    2018 Dodge Challenger SXT

    7,189 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $27,481

    $3,430 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT in Yellow
    certified

    2018 Dodge Challenger SXT

    10,672 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $24,880

    $4,306 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 in Red
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392

    16,994 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $37,964

    $5,275 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT in Red
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger SXT

    21,886 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,000

    $5,133 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack in Gray
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

    11,658 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $38,995

    $5,669 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A Plus in White
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger T/A Plus

    13,048 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Lease
    Great Deal

    $34,000

    $3,823 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T in White
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger R/T

    10,721 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $31,000

    $4,902 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 in Silver
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger SRT 392

    13,446 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $41,983

    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus in Black
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus

    22,827 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $27,000

    $3,843 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger GT in White
    certified

    2018 Dodge Challenger GT

    27,023 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Lease
    Five Star Dealer
    Great Deal

    $27,199

    $3,384 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker in White
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker

    6,588 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $34,200

    $3,829 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker in Gray
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker

    17,500 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $36,250

    $4,023 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack in White
    certified

    2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack

    12,420 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Rental Use
    Great Deal

    $33,500

    $4,013 Below Market
    Details
  • 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat in Black
    used

    2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat

    12,778 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Lease
    Great Deal

    $54,995

    $7,819 Below Market
    Details

Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger

Overall Consumer Rating
4.737 Reviews
  • 5
    (78%)
  • 4
    (16%)
  • 3
    (5%)
I am usually a Ford Mustang guy
Rico,06/07/2018
SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
Well, I owned my Challenger SRT8 for over a year now, so my review is from a year of owning it. I absolutely love this car. I love the whole overall car inside and outside. I've been a Ford Mustang guy for decades. I owned a 87 Mustang GT Convertible, a 98 Mustang Cobra SVT which I Terminated and swapped the engine from a 2004 Kenne Bell Mustang Cobra SVT, a 2003 Mustang Mach 1, and a 2008 Mustang GT. I owned my share of GM muscle also. I owned a 2000 Pontiac Trans Am-WS6 and a 2001 Chevy Corvette. I love all cars as you can see. My dad was an extreme MOPAR guy. When I was an infant, he owned a 66 Plymouth GTX and he had my mom driving the 71 Challenger RT. I'd say 10 years back he purchased my mom a 2008 Chrysler Crossfire and was anticipating buying himself a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8, but 3 years ago he lost his battle with cancer and passed away June 9, 2016. Last year I came across a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8 at an Akron, OH Dodge dealership, worked out some numbers and woke up early on a Saturday morning and drove my pristine 2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 which only had 25K miles on it to that dealership which was 2 1/2 hours away. I didn't care, sentimentally, I needed that car. Ever since, I have been completely satisfied with this car. I am in love with this car and would love to save for the Hellcat edition. Still a great car!!!
