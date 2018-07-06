Used 2018 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me
relevant vehicles for sale nearby
- 1,998 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$39,735$5,607 Below Market
Fred Frederick Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram Laurel - Laurel / Maryland
Original miles and an outstanding car! You will not be disappointed. This Challenger T/A is like brand new!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ2JH309282
Stock: 2622X
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-15-2020
- 21,982 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,990$7,412 Below Market
The Internet Car Lot - Omaha / Nebraska
Check out this very nice 2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Scat Pack! This vehicle looks and drives great! It's loaded with options including a 485 Horsepower 6.4L V8 Engine, 8-Speed Automatic Transmission, Leather/Suede Seats, Heated and Cooled Front Seats, Heated Steering Wheel, Performance App, Backup Camera, Push Button Start, Sunroof, Steering Wheel Controls, Bluetooth, Cruise Control, Alpine Audio, Power Driver Seat, Power Locks, Windows, Mirrors, and much more! Overall this vehicle is in excellent condition inside and out! It's priced to sell ASAP! Get Pre-Approved on our website http://TheInternetCarLot.com or give us a call! - Contact The Internet Car Lot at 402-991-1112 or sales@theinternetcarlot.com for more information. - View our massive inventory on our website! We offer financing with very competitive rates! Call us today to get pre-approved or apply on our website at http://www.TheInternetCarLot.com -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ1JH219427
Stock: 219427C7193
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- certified
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T33,688 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$26,999$8,894 Below Market
AutoNation Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram Southwest - Littleton / Colorado
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8Hp70 Driver Convenience Group Power Sunroof Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav W/8.4" Display Blacktop Package Sound Group Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Black; Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seats Engine: 5.7L V8 Hemi Mds Vvt Pitch Black Clearcoat Quick Order Package 28H R/T Tires: P245/45R20 Bsw As Performance Wheels: 20" X 8.0" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Mobile Internet, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBT0JH111243
Stock: JH111243
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 9,461 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,225$5,040 Below Market
Gurnee Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Gurnee / Illinois
VEHICLE LOCATION : GURNEE DODGE CHRYSLER JEEP RAM 7255 W GRAND AVE GURNEE IL 60031.Recent Arrival! 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 3.6L V6 24V VVT Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! *Certified By Carfax - NO ACCIDENTS!***, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, Driver Convenience Group, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, Power Sunroof. Yellow Jacket Clearcoat Odometer is 11121 miles below market average! 19/30 City/Highway MPGWhy buy from us? Tires for LIFE, available only with Happy Auto Group In house All State Insurance Agency to meet all of your automotive needs. Free car washes, and a brand new courtesy vehicle for you to drive while you service your vehicle with us INVENTORY! - We have one of the largest used vehicle inventories in the state with 5 locations and hundreds of vehicles for you to choose from. A senior staff with decades of experience to ensure we find the perfect vehicle to fit your needs. CARFAX One-Owner.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG8JH202734
Stock: 21143A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-20-2020
- certified
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT7,189 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$27,481$3,430 Below Market
Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail - Indian Trail / North Carolina
Capital Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram of Indian Trail is proud to offer this handsome-looking 2018 Dodge Challenger Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat SXT with the following features: BACK UP CAMERA**, SUNROOF / MOONROOF**, BLUETOOTH HANDS FREE**, PUSH BUTTON START**, PRICED TO SELL**, RECENT LOCAL TRADE**, CARFAX ONE OWNER**, FCA US Certified Pre-Owned, Dodge Performance Pages, Performance Steering, Quick Order Package 21A SXT, Sport Suspension, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Super Track Pak.Certified. FCA US Certified Pre-Owned Details:* Transferable Warranty* Roadside Assistance* Powertrain Limited Warranty: 84 Month/100,000 Mile (whichever comes first) from original in-service date* Vehicle History* Warranty Deductible: $100* Limited Warranty: 3 Month/3,000 Mile (whichever comes first) after new car warranty expires or from certified purchase date* Includes First Day Rental, Car Rental Allowance, and Trip Interruption Benefits* 125 Point InspectionWe offer Market Based Pricing. What that means for you, 1. Hassle-Free Experience 2. Faster Buying Process 3. Confidence in Not Overpaying and 4. We do the Research for you. Please call (877) 455-1134 to check on the availability. ~ENJOY A WORLD CLASS BUYING EXPERIENCE AT CAPITAL CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP RAM OF INDIAN TRAIL.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG4JH161180
Stock: 13D8183A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- certified
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT10,672 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$24,880$4,306 Below Market
Greenway Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Orlando / Florida
Recent Arrival! Certified. With our Below Market Pricing it saves you Time and Money!, CHRYSLER CERTIFIED!!!, POWER MOON ROOF, Low Miles!!!, Challenger SE, 8-Speed Automatic, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Black-Edged Premium Floormats, Blacktop Package, Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Overhead airbag, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Rear Black Spoiler, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Traction control, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum. CARFAX One-Owner. Come to Greenway DODGE and test drive this vehicle today! ** Contactless Purchase**, ** Free Home Drop-off **, ** Free Test Drive at Home **, ** Private Dealership Appointments **, ** Virtual Appointments ** , ** Custom Online Financing **.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAGXJH161054
Stock: T200605A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 16,994 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$37,964$5,275 Below Market
St Charles Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Saint Charles / Illinois
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Octane Red Pearlcoat ** BACKUP CAMERA, ** BLUETOOTH, ** NAVIGATION SYSTEM, ** SUNROOF / MOONROOF, ** HEATED SEATS, ** COOLED SEATS, ** PREMIUN SOUND SYSTEM, ** USB PORT, ** KEYLESS START, ** RWD, ** HEMI POWERED, ** LOCAL TRADE, ** ONE OWNER, *HD RADIO, **BLIND-SPOT AND CROSS-PATH DETECTION, **APPLE CAR PLAY, **ANDROID AUTO, **HEATED STEERING WHEEL. Odometer is 5297 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A 392 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ8JH112407
Stock: D5499A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-30-2020
- 21,886 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,000$5,133 Below Market
Albany Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Albany / Oregon
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. Keyless Entry, Bluetooth, Hands-Free, **Back up Camera**, Challenger SE, 2D Coupe, 3.6L V6 24V VVT, 8-Speed Automatic, RWD, Octane Red Pearlcoat, Black Cloth, 1-Yr SiriusXM Radio Service, 276 Watt Amplifier, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 6 Speakers, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Apple CarPlay, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Black-Edged Premium Floormats, Blacktop Package, Blacktop Stripe, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, For More Info, Call 800-643-2112, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front dual zone A/C, Front Fog Lamps, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, Heated door mirrors, Houndstooth Cloth Sport Seats, Illuminated entry, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Leather Performance Steering Wheel, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power steering, Power Sunroof, Power windows, Quick Order Package 21A SXT, Radio data system, Radio: Uconnect 4 w/7" Display, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear Black Spoiler, Rear reading lights, Rear seat center armrest, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Sound Group, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Split folding rear seat, Spoiler, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, USB Host Flip, Variably intermittent wipers, Wheels: 20" x 8.0" Gloss Black Painted Aluminum.Odometer is 3717 miles below market average! As a premier Oregon Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram dealer, we have a huge selection of new and used vehicles from which to choose. We specialize in affordable vehicles with an excellent selection for you to choose from, including Certified Pre-owned. We provide great service, great prices and a great experience as proven by our excellent customer ratings, Google 3.2 stars, and 4.9 stars on Cargurus.com, and Yelp 4.0 stars. We are non-pushy, genuine and honest. Albany Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram is a locally owned and operated dealership serving Albany, Corvallis, Lebanon, Tangent, Millersburg, Jefferson, Philomath, Adair Village, Shedd, Brownsville and Sweet Home Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram buyers. Our friendly staff is funny, approachable, and very knowledgeable. We are trained to serve you and we’ll bend over backward to help you find the right financing and appropriate vehicle that meets your needs.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG8JH196045
Stock: 9474
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-21-2020
- 11,658 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$38,995$5,669 Below Market
Lake City Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Lake City / Florida
CARFAX One-Owner. Granite 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 Challenger R/T, 2D Coupe, SRT HEMI 6.4L V8, RWD, Granite. 2 free oil changes with every vehicle purchase! Recent Arrival! Odometer is 4348 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ5JH165940
Stock: H201404A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 13,048 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, LeaseGreat Deal
$34,000$3,823 Below Market
Fullerton Ford - Somerville / New Jersey
CERTIFIED FACTORY-BACKED VEHICLE7-YEAR/100,000-MILE POWERTRAIN LIMITED WARRANTY exp 10/28/243-MONTH/3,000-MILE MAXIMUM CARE COVERAGECARFAX VEHICLE HISTORY REPORT24-HOUR ROADSIDE ASSISTANCECAR RENTAL ALLOWANCESIRUSXM SATELLITE RADIO 3 MONTH TRIAL SUBSCRIPTION
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger T/A Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBT8JH154776
Stock: JH154776A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-25-2020
- 10,721 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$31,000$4,902 Below Market
Audi Richmond - Richmond / Virginia
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White Knuckle Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI 5.7L V8 Multi Displacement VVT Dodge Performance Pages, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Steering, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 28H R/T, Sport Suspension, Steering Wheel Mounted Shift Control, Super Track Pak, Wheels: 20' x 9.0' Forged/Painted Aluminum. Recent Arrival! Odometer is 21742 miles below market average! AUDI RICHMOND IS A MEMBER OF THE PAGE AUTO GROUP, RICHMOND'S PREMIER AUTOMOTIVE FAMILY, AND A NAME YOU CAN TRUST. BE SURE AND CHECK OUT ALL OF THE OPTIONS AND FEATURES THIS VEHICLE HAS TO OFFER. THIS IS THE VEHICLE YOU HAVE BEEN WAITING FOR..BUT IT WON'T BE HERE FOR LONG!! CALL US NOW TO SCHEDULE A TEST DRIVE!! New Price! Clean CARFAX.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (15 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZBT5JH331199
Stock: A0435A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 05-21-2020
- 13,446 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$41,983
AutoNation USA Katy - Houston / Texas
Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic 8Hp70 Power Sunroof Sun/Moonroof Navigation System Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Rear Spoiler Cooled Front Seat(S) Black; Srt Logo Nappa/Alcantara Seat Engine: 6.4L V8 Srt Hemi Mds Maximum Steel Metallic Clearcoat Quick Order Package 24K Srt 392 Tires: P275/40Zr20 As Performance Wheels: 20" X 9.5" Srt Lowgloss Black Performance This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. NOW and only at AutoNation USA Katy! We have a huge selection of CERTIFIED vehicles without inflated dealer prices! Why pay for big Mercedes, Ford, Dodge, Chevy ,Toyota and all others high prices when you can get an AutoNation USA KATY CERTIFIED vehicle backed by the LARGEST vehicle retailer in the WORLD!! CALL NOW: 832-739-6800 Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. Low, low mileage coupled with an exacting maintenance program make this vehicle a rare find. AUTONATION USA KATY - WE WILL BUY YOUR CAR EVEN IF YOU DONT BUY OURS! TOP DOLLAR! 15625 KATY FREEWAY HOUSTON, TEXAS 77094 All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZDJ2JH297234
Stock: JH297234
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-22-2020
- 22,827 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$27,000$3,843 Below Market
Yates Buick GMC - Goodyear / Arizona
2018 Dodge Challenger SXT SXT Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!19/30 City/Highway MPGIf you are looking to buy, lease or service a car in Greater Phoenix, turn to Yates Buick GMC. Our Buick and GMC dealership in Goodyear, AZ, is a family-owned dealership that has been in business for more than 30 years. Our experience has taught us what car-shoppers from Mesa, Glendale, Scottsdale and beyond want, and we are proud of the reputation we have earned as a trustworthy dealership. From our One Price, No Hassle guarantee to our commission-free sales process, we put the customer first. Come explore what makes Yates Buick GMC different for yourself; you will not be disappointed!Shopping for a new Buick car or SUV to make cruising around Phoenix and beyond more fun? Shop our incredible selection of new Buick Enclave and Envision SUVs, Buick Regal Sportback models, Buick LaCrosse sedans and more. Need a tough truck instead? Yates Buick GMC sells many GMC Sierra 1500 models, as well as GMC SUVs like the Acadia and Yukon. We also sell used and Certified Pre-Owned GMC and Buick models, as well as pre-owned cars from other top makes. Learn about our financing and leasing specials in Goodyear and let our GMC finance team help you. *Yates Finance Bonus Cash $1,000. Must finance a minimum of $15,000 through Yates arranged finance.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus with Remote Start, Stability Control, Adaptive Cruise Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (19 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZAG7JH241413
Stock: 116470A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-25-2020
- certified
2018 Dodge Challenger GT27,023 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, LeaseFive Star DealerGreat Deal
$27,199$3,384 Below Market
Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Columbus / Ohio
Delivers 27 Highway MPG and 18 City MPG! This Dodge Challenger delivers a Regular Unleaded V-6 3.6 L/220 engine powering this Automatic transmission. WHITE KNUCKLE CLEARCOAT, WHEELS: 19" X 7.5" PAINTED GRANITE CRYSTAL (STD), TRANSMISSION: 8-SPEED AUTOMATIC (845RE) (STD).*This Dodge Challenger Comes Equipped with These Options *QUICK ORDER PACKAGE 21B -inc: Engine: 3.6L V6 24V VVT, Transmission: 8-Speed Automatic (845RE), BLACKTOP PACKAGE -inc: Black Fuel Filler Door, Gloss Black I/P Cluster Trim Rings, Rear Black Spoiler, Dark Brushed II Interior Accents, Leather Performance Steering Wheel, Black Grille w/Bezel, Challenger Blacktop Grille Badge , RADIO: UCONNECT 4C NAV W/8.4" DISPLAY -inc: SiriusXM Traffic Plus, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, GPS Navigation, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, SiriusXM Travel Link, POWER SUNROOF, MANUFACTURER'S STATEMENT OF ORIGIN, ENGINE: 3.6L V6 24V VVT (STD), DRIVER CONVENIENCE GROUP -inc: Remote Start System, Blind Spot & Cross Path Detection, High Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Power Multi-Function Foldaway Mirrors, BLACKTOP STRIPE, BLACK, NAPPA LEATHER SPORT SEAT, Window Grid Antenna.* Stop By Today *For a must-own Dodge Challenger come see us at Bob Caldwell Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram, 1888 Morse Rd, Columbus, OH 43229. Just minutes away!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger GT with AWD/4WD, Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: all wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (18 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZGGXJH235127
Stock: 2207371
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 6,588 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$34,200$3,829 Below Market
Mark Mazda Scottsdale - Scottsdale / Arizona
CARFAX One-Owner. Clean CARFAX. White Knuckle Clearcoat 2018 Dodge Challenger SCAT PACK RWD 8-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Remaining factory warranty, Excellent Condition, 1 OWNER!, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 20 x 9.0 Aluminum Wheels, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4 Touchscreen Display, ABS brakes, Apple CarPlay, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Challenger Script Grille Badge, Compass, Dash Plaque, Electronic Stability Control, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Front dual zone A/C, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, HD Radio, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Illuminated entry, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Low tire pressure warning, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), MOPAR Shaker Hood, MOPAR Shaker Intake, Navigation System, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Steering, Quick Order Package 24Y 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4 Display, Rear Black Spoiler, Remote keyless entry, Scat Pack Appearance Group (Int/Ext), Scat Pack Shaker Fender Badge, Scat Pack Stripe, Shaker Dodge Premium Floor Mats, Shaker Graphics, Shaker Mounted 392 Hemi Badge, Shaker Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Traction control, Underhood Shaker Decal, USB Host Flip. Odometer is 7936 miles below market average! Advertised prices are subject to tax, title, license, registration, dealer documentary fee, and finance charges. Most vehicles are subject to reconditioning fees and costs for dealer installed accessories. These fees and costs are not included in the advertised price. Second key, floor mats, or owners manual may not be available on all pre-owned vehicles. While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of this data, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions contained on these pages. Prices subject to change. Vehicles are subject to prior sale. 2018 Dodge Challenger S
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ6JH232741
Stock: MZP1311
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 17,500 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGreat Deal
$36,250$4,023 Below Market
Fitzgerald Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fitzgerald / Georgia
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Granite Crystal Metallic Clearcoat 2D Coupe SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS RWD 8-Speed AutomaticAPPLE CAR PLAY, POWER PACKAGE, JUST REDUCED!!!, REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, CLEAN AUTOCHECK HISTORY, NAVIGATION SYSTEM NAV GPS, SUNROOF/MOONROOF, BOUGHT, TRADED, AND MAINTAIN AT FITZGERALD CHRYSLER DODGE JEEP, REMOTE KEYLESS ENTRY, PUSH BUTTON START, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BACKUP CAMERA, CRUISE CONTROL, STEERING WHEEL MOUNTED AUDIO CONTROLS, 1-YR SiriusXM Guardian Trial, 20" x 9.0" Aluminum Wheels, 5-Year SiriusXM Traffic Service, 5-Year SiriusXM Travel Link Service, 8.4" Touchscreen Display, Apple CarPlay, Automatic temperature control, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Challenger Script Grille Badge, Dash Plaque, For Details, Visit DriveUconnect.com, Front dual zone A/C, Fully automatic headlights, Google Android Auto, GPS Antenna Input, GPS Navigation, HD Radio, Integrated Center Stack Radio, Integrated Voice Command w/Bluetooth, Media Hub (2 USB, AUX), MOPAR Shaker Hood, MOPAR Shaker Intake, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Performance Steering, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 24Y 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker, Radio: Uconnect 4C Nav w/8.4" Display, Rear Black Spoiler, Remote keyless entry, Scat Pack Shaker Fender Badge, Shaker Dodge Premium Floor Mats, Shaker Graphics, Shaker Mounted 392 Hemi Badge, Shaker Package, SiriusXM Satellite Radio, SiriusXM Traffic Plus, SiriusXM Travel Link, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Underhood Shaker Decal, USB Host Flip.Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 2256 miles below market average!Type your sentence here.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Keyless Entry/Start, Mobile Internet.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJ9JH322711
Stock: J1352A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- certified
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack12,420 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Rental UseGreat Deal
$33,500$4,013 Below Market
Koons Tysons Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Vienna / Virginia
2018 Dodge Challenger R/T White Knuckle Clearcoat Dodge Certified, 7 Year/100,000 Mile Powertrain Limited Warranty, 20' x 9.0' Aluminum Wheels, Apple CarPlay/Android Auto, Black Fuel Filler Door, Black Grille w/Bezel, Hectic Mesh Interior Accents, High-Intensity Discharge Headlamps, Leather Interior Group, ParkView Rear Back-Up Camera, Quick Order Package 24G R/T Scat Pack, Rear Parking Sensors, Scat Pack Appearance Group (Int/Ext), Scat Pack Stripe. RWD SRT HEMI 6.4L V8 MDS Odometer is 13545 miles below market average! BUY WITH CONFIDENCE: - Lowest Prices Every Day: Our market based WOW pricing utilizes competitive market pricing guides, no games. So it is easy to make an educated, hassle -free purchase from us. Many of our competitors add freight, reconditioning or certification fees to their price quotes. Your WOW price has no hidden charges. Just add tags, taxes and processing fee. - Complimentary CARFAX Vehicle History Report - 7 Day Exchange Policy: This policy simply states if you are not completely satisfied with your vehicle purchase, bring it back to us for a full credit towards your next vehicle, no questions asked! RECALL NOTICE: Some vehicles may be subject to manufacturer safety recalls that for various reasons may not be repaired prior to sale. You may also check for open recalls at www.safercar.gov
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Keyless Entry/Start.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
17 Combined MPG (14 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZFJXJH209219
Stock: J196707A
Certified Pre-Owned: Yes
Listed since: 07-28-2020
- 12,778 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, LeaseGreat Deal
$54,995$7,819 Below Market
Dimmitt Cadillac - Clearwater / Florida
Clean CARFAX. 2018 Dodge Challenger Pitch Black Clearcoat SRT Hellcat REMAINDER OF FACTORY WARRANTY, NAVIGATION GPS, MOONROOF SUNROOF, REAR BACK UP CAMERA, Autostick Automatic Transmission, Power Sunroof, Quick Order Package 26R SRT Hellcat, Wheels: 20' x 9.5' Matte Vapor SRT Aluminum. RWD 8-Speed Automatic HEMI
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat with Remote Start, Stability Control, Mobile Internet, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
16 Combined MPG (13 City/21 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2C3CDZC92JH229068
Stock: P644A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-13-2020
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
You may be interested in one of the following Dodge Challenger searches:
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger
- 5(78%)
- 4(16%)
- 3(5%)
Related Dodge Challenger info
Used vehicles for sale
- Used Land Rover Range Rover Sport 2012
- Used Audi SQ5 2015
- Used Audi RS 7 2016
- Used Porsche Panamera 2014
- Used Audi S8 2017
- Used Chevrolet Volt 2014
- Used Buick Verano 2014
- Used Honda Insight 2011
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander Sport 2014
- Used BMW X5 2010
- Used Ford F-350 Super Duty 2013
- Used Acura TSX 2013
- Used Mitsubishi Outlander 2013
- Used Rolls-Royce Wraith 2014
- Used Audi A5 2013
- Used Lincoln Navigator 2014
Shop used vehicles by model
- Used Kia Optima Hybrid
- Used MINI Cooper Roadster
- Used Toyota RAV4 EV
- Used Kia Sorento
- Used Cadillac Escalade Hybrid
- Used Toyota Corolla
- Used Acura ILX
- Used Subaru Tribeca
- Used Volkswagen Routan
- Used Chevrolet Black Diamond Avalanche
- Used Dodge Viper
- Used BMW 5 Series
- Used Chrysler 200
Shop used models by city
- Used Dodge Avenger Portland OR
- Used Dodge Nitro Clarksville TN
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Lansing MI
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Salt Lake City UT
- Used Dodge Nitro Fort Collins CO
- Used Dodge Nitro Salem OR
- Used Dodge Grand Caravan Vancouver WA
- Used Dodge Magnum Fontana CA
- Used Dodge Avenger Springfield IL
- Used Dodge Nitro Fontana CA
Shop used model years by city
- Used Dodge Challenger 2016 Bowling Green KY
- Used Dodge Challenger 2018 Rochester MN
- Used Dodge Charger 2012 Elizabeth NJ
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2020 WRX
- 2019 Kia Sorento
- 2021 Jeep Wrangler News
- 2019 Murano
- 2020 GR Supra
- 2021 Toyota Camry News
- 2019 Tesla Model X
- 2020 Mazda 3
- 2019 Lexus GX 460
- Chevrolet Camaro 2020
- INFINITI QX60 2019
- 2021 Honda HR-V News
- 2019 HR-V
- 2021 Honda CR-V News
- Jeep Cherokee 2019
- 2021 Ford Mustang News
- Lexus ES 350 2019
- 2019 Challenger
- 2019 F-150
- 2021 Hyundai Palisade News