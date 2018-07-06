Used 2018 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

Well, I owned my Challenger SRT8 for over a year now, so my review is from a year of owning it. I absolutely love this car. I love the whole overall car inside and outside. I've been a Ford Mustang guy for decades. I owned a 87 Mustang GT Convertible, a 98 Mustang Cobra SVT which I Terminated and swapped the engine from a 2004 Kenne Bell Mustang Cobra SVT, a 2003 Mustang Mach 1, and a 2008 Mustang GT. I owned my share of GM muscle also. I owned a 2000 Pontiac Trans Am-WS6 and a 2001 Chevy Corvette. I love all cars as you can see. My dad was an extreme MOPAR guy. When I was an infant, he owned a 66 Plymouth GTX and he had my mom driving the 71 Challenger RT. I'd say 10 years back he purchased my mom a 2008 Chrysler Crossfire and was anticipating buying himself a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8, but 3 years ago he lost his battle with cancer and passed away June 9, 2016. Last year I came across a Hemi Orange Challenger SRT8 at an Akron, OH Dodge dealership, worked out some numbers and woke up early on a Saturday morning and drove my pristine 2003 Ford Mustang Mach 1 which only had 25K miles on it to that dealership which was 2 1/2 hours away. I didn't care, sentimentally, I needed that car. Ever since, I have been completely satisfied with this car. I am in love with this car and would love to save for the Hellcat edition. Still a great car!!!

