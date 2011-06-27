  1. Home
2011 Dodge Challenger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Strong V6 and V8 engines
  • compliant ride
  • spacious and comfortable cabin
  • huge trunk
  • upscale interior quality
  • distinctive exterior styling.
  • Compromised rear visibility
  • handling not as sharp as rivals.

Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2011 Dodge Challenger may look like a muscle car and go like a muscle car, but its ability to also be a grand American touring coupe cements its status as the most livable of the reborn pony cars.

Vehicle overview

When the latest Dodge Challenger first debuted for 2008, many people dismissed this reborn nameplate as being too big, too heavy and not a sharp enough handler. But it turned out that there was plenty of appeal hidden underneath that retro-styled sheet metal. With its spacious interior, comfortable seats, compliant suspension and abundant power, the Challenger represented both the rebirth of a classic American muscle car and the classic American coupe. Now, for 2011, the Challenger sees a host of changes that remedy many of the previous faults while firmly keeping its lovable muscle car experience intact.

Benefiting from extensive changes made to its suspension, brakes and steering, the 2011 Dodge Challenger is more capable of keeping up with its rivals when the road takes a turn or two. Even if the road is straight, there's still a lot to like this year. First of all, the base V6 model is no longer a source of automotive shame. The new "Pentastar" 3.6-liter V6 presents a significant improvement in both power (up 55 horsepower to 305 hp) and fuel economy, and is now competitive with its rivals' base engines. Meanwhile, Dodge has added "392" to the top-dog SRT8 model's name to match its 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 now rumbling under the car's hood. It cranks out the power to the tune of 470 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque.

If it were us, though, we'd still stick with the midlevel Challenger R/T and its smaller 5.7-liter V8. The SRT8 is pretty darn cool, but it's really just overkill given its price, and a muscle car with a V6 will always seem a little wrong. Having said that, you can't ignore the Challenger's competitors. The 2011 Chevrolet Camaro is certainly more of an event car, with the flashiest styling inside and out. The 2011 Ford Mustang is still the most well-rounded choice, giving up some of the Challenger's comfort for more of a performance and handling edge. The 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is also worth considering for those who like the idea of a muscle car in a modern wrapper.

So it definitely comes down to personal taste, but if you're looking for the muscle car that can double as a big, comfy coupe for ferrying kids to school, venturing on a whim to Utah or embarking on a shopping expedition to Target, there has rarely been a more practical way to lay a pair of giant black stripes upon the pavement.

2011 Dodge Challenger models

The 2011 Dodge Challenger is a five-seat coupe available in three trim levels that each correspond to a different engine: SE, R/T and SRT8 392. Standard equipment includes 18-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry, remote ignition (requires the automatic transmission), full power accessories, cruise control, automatic climate control, rear A/C outlets, a tilt-and-telescoping leather-wrapped steering wheel with audio controls, an eight-way power driver seat with manual lumbar adjustment, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat, a trip computer and a six-speaker sound system with a CD player and auxiliary audio jack.

The optional Connectivity Group adds an auto-dimming rearview mirror, Bluetooth, satellite radio and an iPod/USB audio interface. The Rallye package includes those features plus automatic headlamps, foglamps, leather upholstery, heated front seats and a six-speaker Boston Acoustics sound system. The Super Sport Group adds 20-inch chrome-clad wheels and performance-tuned suspension, brakes and steering.

The Challenger R/T gets a V8 engine, automatic headlamps, foglamps, heated mirrors, the SE's Connectivity Group and all of the SE's Super Sport Group equipment minus the wheels. The R/T Plus package adds 20-inch chrome-clad wheels, leather upholstery, heated front seats and the Boston Acoustics system. The R/T Classic package adds different 20-inch "heritage-style" wheels, matte-black side stripes, a different grille, hood scoops, xenon headlamps and the rest of the R/T Plus equipment. The Super Track Pak (not a typo) includes higher-performance steering, brakes, shocks, tires and stability control programming.

Optional on both the SE with Rallye package and the R/T is the Sound Group II, which adds a seven-speaker Boston Acoustic sound system with a touchscreen interface and 30GB of digital music storage. Either an integrated Garmin navigation system can be added to that touchscreen unit or an upgraded Chrysler navigation system that includes real-time traffic and weather. The Electronic Convenience Group adds power fold-away mirrors and expanded trip computer information. A sunroof is also optional, along with a variety of special Mopar trim pieces and styling enhancements.

The Challenger SRT8 392 gets all the R/T's basic equipment, but adds xenon headlamps, unique 20-inch wheels, sport seats, an upgraded trip computer with real-time performance data, hydraulic power steering (versus electrohydraulic), upgraded brakes and suspension, and a one-day driver training course at the Richard Petty Racing School. The Track Pak adds a six-speed manual transmission. The SRT Option Group II adds a 13-speaker Kicker surround-sound system with a subwoofer. The regular Challenger's Sound Group II and both navigation systems are also available.

The SRT8 392 Inaugural Edition gets special blue or white paint, full body stripes and other special exterior trim, two-tone white-and-blue leather upholstery and interior trim, and special "392" seat embossment.

2011 Highlights

Telling your friends you bought a V6-powered 2011 Dodge Challenger is no longer something to be embarrassed about, as an all-new, more powerful and more efficient base V6 engine debuts. The SRT8 model gains a more powerful V8 engine as well. All Challengers benefit from extensive changes made to the suspension, steering and brakes, resulting in a more rewarding car to drive. There is also more standard equipment for 2011, along with reshaped seats and a more comfortable steering wheel.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Dodge Challenger SE is powered by a new 3.6-liter V6 that produces 305 hp and 268 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard. The Challenger's EPA fuel economy estimates were not available at the time of this writing.

The Challenger R/T gets a 5.7-liter V8 good for 372 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque when connected to the standard five-speed automatic. The six-speed manual transmission available when ordering the Super Track Pak Group increases output to 376 hp and 410 lb-ft. In Edmunds testing, a manual-equipped Challenger R/T went from zero to 60 mph in 5.5 seconds; the automatic raises that to 5.8 seconds. For 2011, this engine -- when equipped with the automatic -- includes fuel-saving cylinder-deactivation technology.

The Challenger SRT8 392 gets a 6.4-liter V8 that produces 470 hp and 470 lb-ft of torque. A five-speed automatic is standard and a six-speed manual is available with the Track Pak. In Edmunds testing, an automatic-equipped SRT8 392 went from zero to 60 mph in 4.5 seconds.

Safety

Every 2011 Dodge Challenger comes standard with antilock disc brakes (size and power differs based on trim and certain option packages), stability and traction control, active front head restraints, front side airbags and side curtain airbags. In Edmunds brake testing, the SRT8 392 came to a stop in an excellent 114 feet.

The Challenger has not been rated using the government's new, more strenuous 2011 crash-testing procedures. Its 2010 ratings (which aren't comparable to 2011 tests) were a perfect five stars for frontal- and side-impact protection for driver and passengers.

Driving

While all 2011 Dodge Challengers are blessed with a ride quality that's comfortable enough to keep your mom happy when picking her up from the airport, the base tuning of the SE is pretty floaty. We highly recommend going for the Super Sport Group's performance-tuned suspension, which brings with it more responsive steering and brakes. Or you could just get the R/T, which comes standard with those upgrades, plus the big V8 that, as expected, will have your mother screaming with anger or delight as you tear away from Arrivals. That goes double for the new SRT8 392. Whichever Challenger you choose, though, you're getting a car that provides keener handling than it did last year -- just not to the same degree as the more agile Mustang or Genesis Coupe.

Interior

Unlike the Dodge Challenger's distinctive-looking exterior, the interior is quite bland. A few styling cues, like the large beveled dashboard and distinctive shifter knobs, are reminiscent of Challengers past, but overall the interior experience pales in comparison to its retro-themed rivals. Rearward visibility, because of the car's chunky rear roof pillars, is also poor.

Despite a slightly confusing audio interface, however, the interior is quite functional and its materials are of decent quality, with plenty of soft-touch surfaces. The new gauges for 2011 ditch the original Timex Indiglo illumination in favor of a more Casio cobalt-blue glow. A more important advancement this year is the new, smaller-diameter steering wheel that's better contoured to fit the driver's hands.

The front seats in most Challengers are wide and flat, which doesn't do much for lateral support, but they're exceptionally comfy for long-distance drives. The SRT8s have better bolstering and are also covered in leather and faux suede. The rear seats are surprisingly roomy for two adults, with good headroom and decent legroom. The backseat also features a 60/40-split-folding back, a fold-down armrest and a middle seat for tiny/good-natured folks. At 16.2 cubic feet, the Challenger's trunk is positively enormous for this segment and is bigger than those of many midsize sedans.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Dodge Challenger.

5(65%)
4(17%)
3(18%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.5
17 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

New Pentastar V6 Shines Bright!
gepfund,03/07/2011
The New 2011 Challenger Rallye is now the car to buy. I held off buying one until now because the old V6 engine was a slug. This new Pentastar V6 engine with over 300 HP and over 260 lb-feet of torqe is the smoothest thing since satin coats, which by the way would look great on anybody driving a 70's flashback car like the Challenger. let's also talk power! This engine will throw you back in your seats all the while growling like a angry puppy. This engine is loving this car. Hemi's are great but let's talk insurance premiums and 5 dollar gas plus city traffic. The Challenger Rallye is the complete muscle car of the future because it lives the part and gets 29 mpg on highway.
The Beast
ramdeer98,07/17/2011
I have owned my 2011 Challenger SRT8 392 Hemi for a month now and I am TOTALLY pleased. The performance is great, push you back in the seat type, FAST FAST FAST!! Comfortable as all and handles fantastic. I have the gray w/black stripes, every where I go I am getting compliments! Boy did they get it right this time!!! I have taken down a couple of Mustangs and Camaros! Next weekend going to race track and get the true times. When planting the pedal down the sound and feel makes me feel like I am a teenager again... haha I can not say anything bad about it except for the gas guzzler tax. I am glad I waited a year for the 2011. Turn off the radio, open the windows and sunroof to listen!!
Rallye with Super Sport - Best Value
amcmastertech,07/03/2011
I waited 3 years for the Pentastar and it was well-worth the patience. The engine delivers exceptionally smooth performance from idle all the way to redline. Combined with a cabin that is very quiet, you'd almost think that the engine was turned-off while stopped at an intersection or light; I asked the salesman if the car had some sort of "engine shutdown" feature during the initial test-drive. The big letdown is the 5-speed automatic, which lags badly when you need instant throttle response. Excellent engine, not-so-great gearbox. The Rallye Super Sport repsresents a good value with interior, suspension, steering, braking, and axle-ratio upgrades.
Year old and still #1 in my choice
fuelfromh2o,05/01/2012
Purchased July 2011, have 17k miles on the hub with NO problems in quality, performance & reliability. Added a CAI and HHO to the V6 and it came alive after 8k miles of break in. For a V6 it turns 0 - 60 in 6sec flat all day long. It will bury the needle with a little effort approaching the 140mph mark. Dodge did it "RIGHT" with this combination. Can honestly admit that the Challenger can hang with the Mustang or Camero of equal equipment any day of the week and in most cases walk away in second gear and never look back.
See all 17 reviews of the 2011 Dodge Challenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
305 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
15 city / 24 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
376 hp @ 5150 rpm
MPG
14 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
470 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2011 Dodge Challenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover11.1%

More about the 2011 Dodge Challenger
More About This Model

Big power under a big hood, big seats and a bigger-than-life personality, that's the 2011 Dodge Challenger SRT8. Then again, that was the 2010 Challenger SRT8. Apart from this year's different engine badges and different paint/graphics schemes, they look the same, too. But they don't drive the same.

There's more power this year, but more important, there's more usable power at lower rpm. So you'll notice a stronger pull from the engine room in everyday driving, not just let-'er-rip blasts to the tachometer's redline. Likewise, the revised suspension and steering don't just make themselves known while dancing around little orange cones at a track event, because you can feel the difference just tooling along your favorite stretch of two-lane blacktop.

Compared to its chief rivals — the Chevrolet Camaro SS, Ford Mustang GT and Ford Shelby GT500 — the muscle-bound Challenger R/T and SRT8 have been fast in a straight line but somewhat lazy when thrown a curve. To be fair, the Challenger is a larger car than either the Mustang or Camaro. But a revised steering and suspension setup combine to make the 2011 Dodge Challenger feel far more composed and far more agile, so the new car actually drives more like a midsizer than a full-sizer.

Of course, all the past perks of the Challenger package remain, which include a higher-quality, more driver-friendly interior than the Camaro and a much more accommodating backseat than either the Chevy or the Mustang. And now that the Dodge boys have given the 2011 Challenger SRT8 some middleweight agility along with an even greater heavyweight punch, we're just knocked out.

Used 2011 Dodge Challenger Overview

The Used 2011 Dodge Challenger is offered in the following submodels: Challenger Coupe, Challenger SRT8. Available styles include 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A), R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), and SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2011 Dodge Challenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2011 Dodge Challenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2011 Dodge Challenger R/T is priced between $18,497 and$18,497 with odometer readings between 62755 and62755 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2011 Dodge Challengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2011 Dodge Challenger for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2011 Challengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $18,497 and mileage as low as 62755 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2011 Dodge Challenger.

Can't find a used 2011 Dodge Challengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Challenger for sale - 5 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $11,826.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 9 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $23,055.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Challenger for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,291.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $13,174.

Should I lease or buy a 2011 Dodge Challenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.




