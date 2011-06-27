Vehicle overview

When the latest Dodge Challenger first debuted for 2008, many people dismissed this reborn nameplate as being too big, too heavy and not a sharp enough handler. But it turned out that there was plenty of appeal hidden underneath that retro-styled sheet metal. With its spacious interior, comfortable seats, compliant suspension and abundant power, the Challenger represented both the rebirth of a classic American muscle car and the classic American coupe. Now, for 2011, the Challenger sees a host of changes that remedy many of the previous faults while firmly keeping its lovable muscle car experience intact.

Benefiting from extensive changes made to its suspension, brakes and steering, the 2011 Dodge Challenger is more capable of keeping up with its rivals when the road takes a turn or two. Even if the road is straight, there's still a lot to like this year. First of all, the base V6 model is no longer a source of automotive shame. The new "Pentastar" 3.6-liter V6 presents a significant improvement in both power (up 55 horsepower to 305 hp) and fuel economy, and is now competitive with its rivals' base engines. Meanwhile, Dodge has added "392" to the top-dog SRT8 model's name to match its 392-cubic-inch (6.4-liter) V8 now rumbling under the car's hood. It cranks out the power to the tune of 470 hp and 470 pound-feet of torque.

If it were us, though, we'd still stick with the midlevel Challenger R/T and its smaller 5.7-liter V8. The SRT8 is pretty darn cool, but it's really just overkill given its price, and a muscle car with a V6 will always seem a little wrong. Having said that, you can't ignore the Challenger's competitors. The 2011 Chevrolet Camaro is certainly more of an event car, with the flashiest styling inside and out. The 2011 Ford Mustang is still the most well-rounded choice, giving up some of the Challenger's comfort for more of a performance and handling edge. The 2011 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is also worth considering for those who like the idea of a muscle car in a modern wrapper.

So it definitely comes down to personal taste, but if you're looking for the muscle car that can double as a big, comfy coupe for ferrying kids to school, venturing on a whim to Utah or embarking on a shopping expedition to Target, there has rarely been a more practical way to lay a pair of giant black stripes upon the pavement.