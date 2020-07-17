Used 2008 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me
- 6,274 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$28,999$1,549 Below Market
Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fond Du Lac / Wisconsin
WATCH AN HD VIDEO OF THIS CHALLENGER! CLEAN TITLE HISTORY! LOW NUMBER FIRST EDITION SRT8! 6.1 Liter Hemi V8 Engine, 425 Horsepower, Two Door Coupe, SRT8 Package SRT-8 First Edition #0159 of 6400, Option Group II, Automatic Transmission Center Console Shifter, 5 Speed Automatic Transmission with Optional Manual Tap Shift, Rear Wheel Drive RWD 4x2 Two Wheel Drive, Factory GPS Navigation System, Power Sunroof Moonroof Sun Roof Moon Roof, Dual Rear Exhaust, Power Driver's Seat, Dual Heated Seats, Non Smoker, Black Ebony Leather Seats, Suede and Leathers Seats, Bucket Seats, Heated Power Mirrors, Electronic Stability Program Traction Control ESP, Goodyear Eagle F1 245/45 ZR20 Tires, 20 Inch Rims Premium Wheels, Painted Alloy Rims Premium Wheels, Four Wheel Disc Brembo Brakes, Decklid Spoiler, Fog Lights, HID High Intensity Discharge Headlights, Chrome Tipped Exhaust, Cowl Induction Sport Hood, Black Hood Decal, AM / FM Radio Tuner, Sirius/XM Satellite Radio Capabilities Sirius / XM, CD Player, U Connect Hands Free Bluetooth Hands-Free Phone System Blue Tooth, Auxiliary MP3 Jack Portable Audio Connection, Factory Kicker Subwoofer, USB Jack Portable Audio Connection, 16 GB Hard Drive MyGig, Keyless Entry System, Push Button Start, Rear Window Defroster, Driver and Passenger Front Air Bags, L.A.T.C.H. Child Safety System, Side Curtain Air Bags SRS Safety Restraint System, Multi-Function Steering Wheel Controls, Homelink System with Three Programmable Buttons for Garage Doors, Lighting Systems & Security Systems, Compass, Outside Temperature Display and Mileage Display, Fold Down Rear Seats, Factory Floormats, Air Conditioning AC, Cruise Control, Power Locks, Power Windows, Automatic Headlights Autolamp, Tilt/Telescope Steering Wheel, Hemi Orange Pearl, CLEAN AUTOCHECK! Very very clean inside and out! This is one of the sharpest and cleanest 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 cars we have ever had on our lot! Make your move! You will not be disappointed! Call Now! 1-(920)-921-0850 . Check out our Full inventory at www.SUMMITAUTO.com ! Summit Automotive Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Fond du Lac, Wisconsin also Proudly Serving Oshkosh, Madison, Milwaukee, Sheboygan, Appleton, and Waupun is a family owned and operated dealership since 1959. We take great pride in our new and used car and truck center with vehicles to fit everyone's budget. We have ON THE SPOT FINANCING. BAD CREDIT OR GOOD CREDIT, we work with over 20 lenders to get you APPROVED AT THE MOST COMPETITIVE RATES. We provide AIRPORT TRANSPORTATION and NATIONWIDE DELIVERY OPTIONS. We are conveniently located on HWY 41 at EXIT 98, Hwy 151 at Military Rd. Exit . Just Look For The TRUCKS ON 41. Advertised price does not include, tax, title, registration and service fee
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W18H289271
Stock: 10864
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-08-2020
- 3,883 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$33,500
Sarchione Ford - Randolph / Ohio
Just Arrived***2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Coupe***22 X SRT8 Preferred Package***Power Moonroof***Uconnect***Premium Audio w/Subwoofer***Remote Keyless Entry***Power Locks & Windows***Cruise Control***Premium Leather/Suede Seating Surfaces w/Front Heated Bucket Seats***Power Driver Seat***Split Folding Rear Seat***Fully Auto HID Headlamps***Fog Lamps***Rear Spoiler***Red Painted Calipers***Dual Exhaust System***20" Machined Aluminum Wheels***SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 Engine***5-Speed Auto Transmission***Hemi Orange Pearl Paint***Perfect 1 Owner Carfax History Report!!! Well Maintained!!! Like New!!! ONLY 3,800 Miles!!! Great Buy!!!Please don't hesitate to call with any questions or for a personal walk around of this vehicle.At Sarchione Ford Our pricing philosophy is simple... We believe that by putting our very best bottom line price on every vehicle, it eliminates any unnecessary hassling during your automotive shopping experience. Come see the difference! Our family has been in the automotive industry for almost 100 years, and that says a lot about our reputation. Featuring quality Pre-Owned vehicles and NEW FORD vehicles. Let Our Family Serve Your Family.Sarchione Auto Group although puts every effort forward to make sure of accuracy of listings. Despite our efforts to provide useful and accurate information regarding our vehicles, errors may appear from time to time. Please confirm with us any details that are important to your purchasing decision such as vehicle options and price. We want you to be satisfied.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W48H290804
Stock: P2883
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-17-2020
- 5,661 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$31,800
LA Auto Star - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Thinking about owning a piece of American Muscle history? Look no further! This HEMI powered SRT-8 is super clean all the way around, comes equipped with Navigation and power Sunroof in addition to all other power and comfort options. Pictures tell the story, mileage is low and right, carfax is clean and all it needs is its new and loving owner! Come see and own this Dodge Challenger today!Call or Text 757-267-6568 with questions or to schedule a test drive appointment. Complete available inventory of quality vehicles can be found on our website. Apply for credit from your mobile device or desktop computer. For your convenience, secure credit application is on our website at www.laautostar.com. On the spot Credit Union and Bank Financing with competitive rates!Dear customers, due to COVID-19 pandemic we take extra precautionary matters to protect your and our health. We added new daily routines like sanitizing vehicles after each test drive as well as our office space periodically and after each visit. We also added new e-purchase and delivery options. We now offer virtual test drives, live video walk around and document signing via email. For our local customers we can bring the vehicle and paperwork to your doorstep or low-cost shipping for out of town patrons. Inquire with us for more details. We strongly recommend scheduling an appointment prior to visiting our dealership as we may work flexible hours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W68H289220
Stock: 5622
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 11,244 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$29,988
Tom O'Brien Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Indianapolis - Indianapolis / Indiana
CARFAX 1-Owner, LOW MILES - 11,244! Heated Leather Seats, NAV, Sunroof, Keyless Start, Premium Sound System, Alloy Wheels, 6.1L HEMI V8 ENGINE, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTO... MYGIG MULTIMEDIA INFOTAINMENT W/NAVIG... CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE: Leather Seats, Heated Driver Seat, Premium Sound System, Aluminum Wheels, Keyless Start, Heated Seats, Heated Leather Seats. Rear Spoiler, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. OPTION PACKAGES: PWR SUNROOF, MYGIG MULTIMEDIA INFOTAINMENT W/NAVIGATION AM/FM/MP3 audio system w/6-disc in-dash CD player, 6.5" touch screen display, Sirius satellite traffic, 20 GB hard drive w/USB, 9 GB media storage, UConnect hands-free communication, integrated recorder, auxiliary input jack, auto-dimming rear view mirror w/microphone, GPS navigation system, 5-SPEED AUTOMATIC TRANSMISSION W/AUTOSTICK (STD), 6.1L HEMI V8 ENGINE (STD). VEHICLE REVIEWS: Edmunds.com explains "comfortable ride, spacious rear seat, generous cargo capacity". SHOP WITH CONFIDENCE: CARFAX 1-Owner VISIT US TODAY: Huge Selection - Low Prices - Award Winning Service. Let our Family work for you - Since 1933! Pricing analysis performed on 7/17/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W98H289132
Stock: P9194
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-16-2020
- 16,151 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseFair Deal
$30,599
Gunn Honda - San Antonio / Texas
LOW MILES !!!!, ONE OWNER, CLEAN, NAVIGATION, SUNROOF, 14 Speakers, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Front Bucket Seats, Front fog lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Heated door mirrors, High-Intensity Discharge Headlights, MYGIG Multimedia Infotainment w/Navigation, Navigation System w/GPS, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power Sunroof, Premium Leather Trimmed Bucket Seats, Quick Order Package 22X, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, SIRIUS Satellite Radio, Split folding rear seat, Steering wheel mounted audio controls.Gunn Honda Has Been Here for San Antonio Since 1976! Come See Us Today To Experience The Gunn Honda Difference For Yourself!Clean CARFAX. CARFAX One-Owner.Recent Arrival! Odometer is 14564 miles below market average!Hemi Orange Pearl Coat 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 SRT8 SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 5-Speed Automatic
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W88H303053
Stock: H201432A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 63,450 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$23,598
AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas
Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection P245/45Zr20 Front/P255/45Zr20 Rear Performance Tires Rear Spoiler 22X Srt8 Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Autostick 6.1L Hemi V8 Engine Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Arlington is pleased to be currently offering this 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with 63,449mi. This Dodge includes: 6.1L HEMI V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This low mileage Dodge Challenger has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2008 Dodge Challenger: The Dodge Challenger rings a nostalgia bell for muscle-car enthusiasts, especially fans of the original late-1960s and early-1970s machines. With a torquey, high-power V8 engine that sounds the part, along with styling cues from those times, but with modern comfort and refinement, it plays the part for owners to relive their youth. And with a limited run, the 2008 may have some potential as a collectible years from now. Strengths of this model include Performance, exclusivity for 2008., and nostalgia-inducing muscle-car styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W58H182921
Stock: 8H182921
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-06-2020
- 64,068 miles
$23,999
Universal Hyundai - Orlando / Florida
REAR VIEW BACK-UP CAMERA!, BLUETOOTH HANDS-FREE CALLING!, HEATED SEATS!, LEATHER SEATS!, NON SMOKER!, POWER MOONROOF/SUNROOF!, 20" WHEELS AND TIRES!, DVD HEADREST, Challenger SRT8, 2D Coupe, SRT HEMI 6.1L V8, 5-Speed Automatic, RWD, Brilliant Black Crystal Pearlcoat, Dark Slate Gray Leather, MYGIG Multimedia Infotainment w/Navigation, Navigation System w/GPS, Quick Order Package 22X.2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 5-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 RWD
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W88H302744
Stock: 302744
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-01-2020
- 58,418 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseFair Deal
$23,997
Milford Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Milford / Pennsylvania
Thank you for your interest in this quality pre-owned vehicle. We are Milford Chrysler part of the Rosado Group. We build relationships with our customers by providing 1st class customer service and the best overall value. Each pre-owned vehicle is meticulously examined by our ASE Certified Mechanics who assure the quality of the vehicle through a vigorous 100 + point inspection. Most of our vehicles are backed by a warranty. Please note: Internet pricing cannot be combined with any other offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W18H302861
Stock: 200146N
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-09-2020
- 115,413 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetFair Deal
$16,351
Central Florida Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Orlando / Florida
***WHOLESALE TO THE PUBLIC***GET IT BEFORE IT GOES TO AUCTION***SOLD AS-IS, INCLUDING ALL MECHANICAL AND COSMETIC DEFECTS***Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Call Central Florida CJDR at (407) 351-9940 to confirm availability and schedule a no-obligation test drive! We are located at 8675 Commodity Circle, Orlando FL 32819.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/18 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W28H311889
Stock: O650332A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 111,560 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$15,990$2,176 Below Market
Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida
Hemi Orange Pearl Coat 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 RWD 5-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Hemi Orange Pearl Coat vehicle highlights include, **LEATHER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REARVIEW CAMERA**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **20" WHEELS**, **POWER SEATS**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, ** KEYLESS START**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**, SRT HEMI 6.1L V8.Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 5 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W09H524275
Stock: Z292321A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-04-2020
- 33,914 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$17,949$2,986 Below Market
Swant Graber Ford - Barron / Wisconsin
* GREAT DEAL AT $17,949 * * 2009 ** Dodge * * Challenger * * R/T * This 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T is a great option for folks looking for top features like a a leather interior, braking assist, heated seats, stability control, traction control, anti-lock brakes, dual airbags, side air bag system, and airbag deactivation. Rocking a stunning black exterior and a dark slate gray interior, this car is a sight to see from the inside out. With an unbeatable 5-star crash test rating, this coupe puts safety first. Don't wait on this one. Schedule a test drive today!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ54T09H511763
Stock: 13696
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-18-2020
- 16,553 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$25,000$3,521 Below Market
Jim Shorkey Fiat - North Huntingdon / Pennsylvania
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W69H641181
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 70,682 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$15,500$2,096 Below Market
Farrish Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Fairfax / Virginia
Recent Arrival! CARFAX One-Owner** LEATHER** 6-Speed Manual TREMEC Transmission** Keyless Go** Heated Front Seats** Uconnect Voice Command w/Bluetooth** High Intensity Discharge Headlamps** 7 Boston Acoustics Spkrs w/Subwoofer** Power Heated Mirrors Fold-Away** SIRIUS Satellite Radio** 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI OHV.Torred 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T RWD Tremec 6-Speed Manual 5.7L 8-Cylinder SMPI OHVOdometer is 7847 miles below market average!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ54T49H597899
Stock: 33981B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-20-2020
- 17,372 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,000$1,170 Below Market
LA Auto Star - Virginia Beach / Virginia
Yes, super low mileage on this sharp 6.1 HEMI powered Challenger, 6 speed manual SRT-8! Clean carfax report! This beast comes with clean leather interior, power sunroof, Navigation, push start, premium sound system, fast acceleration and a breath taking ride! See detailed photos, but better yet come and experience this American Muscle in person!Call or Text 757-267-6568 with questions or to schedule a test drive appointment. Complete available inventory of quality vehicles can be found on our website. Apply for credit from your mobile device or desktop computer. For your convenience, secure credit application is on our website at www.laautostar.com. On the spot Credit Union and Bank Financing with competitive rates!Dear customers, due to COVID-19 pandemic we take extra precautionary matters to protect your and our health. We added new daily routines like sanitizing vehicles after each test drive as well as our office space periodically and after each visit. We also added new e-purchase and delivery options. We now offer virtual test drives, live video walk around and document signing via email. For our local customers we can bring the vehicle and paperwork to your doorstep or low-cost shipping for out of town patrons. Inquire with us for more details. We strongly recommend scheduling an appointment prior to visiting our dealership as we may work flexible hours!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W99H609129
Stock: 5620
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 5,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$27,999$803 Below Market
Bill Vince's Bridgewater Acura - Bridgewater / New Jersey
SRT8, Only 5770 miles, 6 speed, Sunroof, Just serviced and detailed by us (all tires measure 7's) Shop with confidence at NJ's Sports Car headquarters! We don't play games like our competitors and add on Certification charges, Prep fees and other BS charges. All deals subject to $499 dealer doc fee, plates and applicable state sales tax! What you see is what you pay, nice and easy-how buying a car should be! No one sells more Sport Compact, Modern Classic and Special Interest vehicles than Bridgewater Acura! We ship Worldwide. Follow us on Instagram @ Bridgewater_Acura for daily updates, new arrivals and special events!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W09H550908
Stock: P15471
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 28,893 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,840$1,559 Below Market
Zeigler Pre-Owned - Berwyn / Illinois
Recent Arrival! 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 Bright Silver Metallic CC/Mineral Gray Met CC **NEW BRAKES**, **NEW TIRES**, **LEATHER**, **HEATED SEATS**, **POWER SEATS**, **ACCIDENT FREE AUTO CHECK**, **NON-SMOKER**, **BACK-UP CAMERA**, SRT HEMI 6.1L V8. Odometer is 22082 miles below market average! Zeigler Pre-Owned of Chicago in Berwyn, IL treats the needs of each individual customer with paramount concern. With over 40 years of operational excellence, tens of thousands of customers rely on Zeigler Automotive for all of their automotive needs. We know that you have high expectations, and as an automotive retailer we enjoy the challenge of meeting and exceeding those standards each and every time. Allow us to demonstrate our commitment to excellence! Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We encourage you to browse our online inventory, schedule a test drive and investigate financing options. You can also request more information about a vehicle using our online form or by calling (708) 956-7700.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W69H549035
Stock: A3435
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-28-2020
- 43,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal UseGood Deal
$23,991
Houston Direct Auto - Houston / Texas
2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8SRT HEMI 6.1L V8.Brilliant Black Crystal PC/Light Graystone PC 2009 Dodge 2D Coupe Challenger SRT8 Tremec 6-Speed Manual SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 14/22 City/Highway MPG RWDOdometer is 29448 miles below market average!Welcome to Houston Direct Auto! We strive to provide everyone with the highest level of customer service, quality cars, and competitive pricing. We have a very large and diverse inventory- hundreds of vehicles of all types and for every budget - we have something for everyone! We also offer dozens of financing options with competitive rates! Visit us at WWW.HOUSTONDIRECTAUTO.COM or come and take a look in person. We have two locations in Houston! Southwest Houston Location 4011 Jeanetta St. And North Houston location at 1901 Little York Rd. Our website will specify which location the vehicle is located at. You can also give us a call at (832) 263-2712. We would love the opportunity to answer all of your questions- we are here to help! We are not your ordinary dealership- we are your #1 Dealer and have made it our mission to AMAZE you!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W59H537538
Stock: 537538
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-10-2020
- 7,198 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$34,998
Quality Auto Center - Lynnwood / Washington
*BUY FROM HOME!* *DEALER COST ON NATIONWIDE SHIPPING* SRT HEMI 6.1L V8. SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 Let's make this short and sweet - WE LOVE CARS. We are three generations of car lovers who created a BOUTIQUE style car buying experience. Each car in our inventory is hand picked for the highest QUALITY. Check it out for yourself and visit our website at Qautocenter.com All vehicles plus Tax Title Licensing fees and a $150 negotiable documentary fee. See dealer for complete details. Vehicle subject to sell.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: Owner count not provided
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 8-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
15 Combined MPG (13 City/19 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2B3LJ74W29H598233
Stock: 598233
Certified Pre-Owned: No
