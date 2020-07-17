Used 2008 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

AutoNation Ford Arlington - Arlington / Texas

Leather Seats Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection P245/45Zr20 Front/P255/45Zr20 Rear Performance Tires Rear Spoiler 22X Srt8 Customer Preferred Order Selection Pkg 5-Speed Automatic Transmission W/Autostick 6.1L Hemi V8 Engine Standard Paint This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. AutoNation Ford Arlington is pleased to be currently offering this 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with 63,449mi. This Dodge includes: 6.1L HEMI V8 ENGINE (STD) 8 Cylinder Engine Gasoline Fuel *Note - For third party subscriptions or services, please contact the dealer for more information.* CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee is reassurance that any major issues with this vehicle will show on CARFAX report. This low mileage Dodge Challenger has barely been touched. It's the next best thing to buying new. More information about the 2008 Dodge Challenger: The Dodge Challenger rings a nostalgia bell for muscle-car enthusiasts, especially fans of the original late-1960s and early-1970s machines. With a torquey, high-power V8 engine that sounds the part, along with styling cues from those times, but with modern comfort and refinement, it plays the part for owners to relive their youth. And with a limited run, the 2008 may have some potential as a collectible years from now. Strengths of this model include Performance, exclusivity for 2008., and nostalgia-inducing muscle-car styling All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : No Usage Type : Corporate Fleet Vehicle History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 18 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3LJ74W58H182921

Stock: 8H182921

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-06-2020