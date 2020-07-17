Used 2008 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

3,467 listings
Challenger Reviews & Specs
Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,467 listings
  • 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    6,274 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $28,999

    $1,549 Below Market
    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    3,883 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use

    $33,500

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    5,661 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $31,800

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    11,244 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $29,988

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    16,151 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $30,599

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    63,450 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate Fleet

    $23,598

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    64,068 miles

    $23,999

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Black
    used

    2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    58,418 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Fair Deal

    $23,997

    Details
  • 2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2008 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    115,413 miles
    1 Accident, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Fair Deal

    $16,351

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    111,560 miles
    No accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $15,990

    $2,176 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T in Black
    used

    2009 Dodge Challenger R/T

    33,914 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
    Great Deal

    $17,949

    $2,986 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    16,553 miles
    No accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
    Great Deal

    $25,000

    $3,521 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Challenger R/T in Red
    used

    2009 Dodge Challenger R/T

    70,682 miles
    1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $15,500

    $2,096 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Black
    used

    2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    17,372 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,000

    $1,170 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    5,770 miles
    No accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $27,999

    $803 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Silver
    used

    2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    28,893 miles
    No accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,840

    $1,559 Below Market
    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Black
    used

    2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    43,377 miles
    No accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
    Good Deal

    $23,991

    Details
  • 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Orange
    used

    2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8

    7,198 miles
    No accidents, Personal Use

    $34,998

    Details

Showing 1 - 18 out of 3,467 listings
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger

Overall Consumer Rating
4.622 Reviews
  • 5
    (77%)
  • 4
    (14%)
  • 3
    (5%)
  • 1
    (5%)
MoPower
PCG,11/28/2010
I've been a Mustang guy all my life. So this is a walk on the wild side for me. But have been very pleased so far. Great road car. Took it on a 1,400 mile road trip the 2nd weekend it had it. Got 22 mpg and it rides great on the slab. Got lots of looks. Mine is Hemi Orange. So it kind of stands out. I usually drive manual muscle cars too. But the 5-speed Autostick is impressive. I manually shift it more than half the time. With an open air element, headers, and a cat-back system she really sings out over 4,000 RPM.
