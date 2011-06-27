  1. Home
2010 Dodge Challenger Review

Type:

Pros & Cons

  • Nostalgic exterior styling, strong V8 performance from R/T and SRT8 models, comfortable ride, spacious rear seat, generous cargo capacity.
  • Sleep-inducing interior styling, sluggish acceleration and unimpressive fuel economy with V6, poor rearward visibility.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Like its ancestors from the 1970s, the 2010 Dodge Challenger doesn't quite match the maximum performance generated by its muscle-car rivals, but in exchange it delivers a more luxurious driving experience.

Vehicle overview

Compared to the current crop of pony cars, the 2010 Dodge Challenger makes decent numbers and looks the part, but after extensive time with the car, we've come to realize that the Challenger is really more of a draft horse than a thoroughbred. Compared to the latest Ford Mustang and revived Chevrolet Camaro, the Dodge is bigger and heavier and a bit less sporty. But one could argue that this suits the latest Challenger just fine, as it's the same niche that the Challenger filled when we last saw muscle-car offerings from Detroit's Big Three more than 35 years ago.

The Challenger's size and heft are largely due to its Chrysler LX underpinnings, the same platform used in the full-size Charger and 300 sedans. This platform also incorporates several Mercedes-Benz suspension components left over from the DaimlerChrysler days. Relative to the Mustang and Camaro, the Challenger offers far better rear passenger space, a smoother ride and a more serene cabin. Its interior design lacks the competition's styling panache, but you can get plenty of modern conveniences, including Bluetooth, navigation and iPod connectivity. And on the outside, the Challenger's large proportions and sinister retro styling give it street presence that Ford and Chevy simply can't match.

Don't get us wrong -- the Challenger still hauls its ample hindquarters when you drop your right foot, at least with either of the optional V8s under the hood (the dull base V6 is another matter). The 2010 Challenger R/T induces plenty of grins with its 5.7-liter 376-horsepower V8, while the 6.1-liter, 425-hp mill found in the SRT8 is even beastlier. Acceleration times are a bit behind the curve, but the eager burble from either V8 will undoubtedly inspire nostalgia, not to mention the occasional apocalyptic burnout. Cornering performance is compromised by the Challenger's bulk, light steering and (in non-SRT8 models) soft suspension and tires, but like the original Challenger, this one excels on boulevards and highways.

Ultimately, the Challenger's appeal depends on what kind of pony car you're looking for. If you want the best all-around modern muscle car, the quick and maneuverable Mustang should be your choice. For pure speed in a straight line, the Camaro takes the prize, unless you can afford the Shelby GT500 Mustang. But if you want a muscle car that will win over your heart with honest retro vibes and add a healthy measure of interstate-gobbling, passenger-coddling practicality, you're not going to find anything better than the 2010 Dodge Challenger.

2010 Dodge Challenger models

The 2010 Dodge Challenger is a large sport coupe capable of seating five passengers. Trim levels are arranged in line with the three engine choices, from the base V6-powered SE to the V8-equipped R/T and the maximum-performance SRT8.

The SE starts off with 17-inch alloy wheels, full power accessories, an eight-way power driver seat, air-conditioning, a tilt-and-telescoping steering wheel, a 60/40-split-folding rear seat and a four-speaker CD/MP3 player with an auxiliary audio jack. Stepping up to the R/T gets you 18-inch alloy wheels, sport-tuned suspension and steering, automatic headlights, foglights, interior ambient lighting, minor exterior enhancements and a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob.

The all-out SRT8 adds twin black stripes and dual scoops to the hood, 20-inch alloy wheels, a sportier suspension and steering than the R/T, a limited-slip rear differential, Brembo brakes, automatic xenon headlights, heated side mirrors, leather upholstery, heated front sport seats, cruise control, a premium audio system, keyless ignition, Bluetooth, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and a performance meter that measures acceleration, braking and lateral G-forces. Many of the upgraded features can be added on lower trims as options.

The optional multimedia system adds some high-tech flavor with Bluetooth, a hard-drive-based navigation system and digital music storage. For the SRT8, a 13-speaker premium audio system with a six-CD changer, satellite radio and iPod integration is also available. Other optional features, depending on trim level, include a sunroof, high-performance summer tires and digital music storage.

For the R/T, one may order the Track Pack, which features a six-speed manual gearbox (in place of the automatic), a limited-slip rear differential, hill start assist (prevents rolling back on hills with the manual), a recalibrated performance steering system and bright pedal accents. A late-availability Super Track Pack is said to include the regular Track Pack's equipment plus high performance tires, a larger rear stabilizer bar, performance brake pads and a revised stability control calibration with an "ESP off" function. There are also numerous retro-themed Mopar accessories available.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Dodge Challenger SE now comes with a five-speed automatic as well as stability control. A new Super Track Pack option (late availability) adds improved handling, and two historic Challenger colors, Detonator Yellow and Plum Crazy, are also on the docket.

Performance & mpg

The base Challenger SE is powered by a 3.5-liter V6 that makes 250 hp and 250 pound-feet of torque. A five-speed automatic (up from last year's four-speed) is the only transmission for the SE. The R/T sports a 5.7-liter V8 that makes 372 hp and 400 lb-ft of torque. This engine is paired with a five-speed automatic as standard equipment, with a six-speed manual available as an option. Choosing the R/T's manual transmission ups power output to 376 hp and 410 lb-ft. The thumping SRT8 comes with a 6.1-liter V8 packing 425 hp and 420 lb-ft of torque, with a choice of either the automatic or manual transmission found in the R/T.

In recent testing, the Challenger R/T reached 60 mph in 5.9 seconds, and the Challenger SRT8 took only 5.3 seconds. While impressive in their own right, these times put the Challenger a few beats behind the Mustang GT and Camaro SS.

Fuel economy registers an EPA-estimated 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg in combined driving for the V6 Challenger SE. The R/T is nearly as efficient at 16/25/19 mpg with the automatic transmission -- the manual gets 1 mpg less overall. The SRT8 is the thirstiest of the bunch, at 14/22/16 mpg.

Safety

All 2010 Dodge Challenger models feature stability control and side curtain airbags as standard safety equipment. Antilock disc brakes with brake assist are standard on R/T and SRT8 models and available as an option on SE models. In the rain, these brakes keep the pads close to the rotors, minimizing the amount of water collected on those surfaces for better braking.

In government crash testing, the 2010 Challenger scored a perfect five stars for frontal and side-impact protection for driver and passengers.

Driving

While performance numbers for the 2010 Dodge Challenger are impressive, the feeling behind the wheel leaves us a bit flat. The midrange R/T's soft suspension and tall sidewalls soak up ruts and bumps quite well, but handling is compromised as a result. In the hands of our experienced test-drivers, the Challenger SRT8 can weave through the slalom cones with impressive speed, but on curvy roads in the real world, even this high-performance Challenger variant lacks the nimbleness and steering feel to keep up with the Mustang GT.

As a boulevard cruiser or road-tripper, though, the Challenger shines. The cabin remains blissfully quiet at highway speeds, and the smooth ride makes the miles glide right by. In town, the quiet cabin may even be too quiet, as the wonderful burble from the big V8 engines is muffled to near silence. Power down the windows, though, and you'll get to enjoy the Challenger's big-displacement soundtrack.

Interior

Unlike the Dodge Challenger's distinctive-looking exterior, the interior is quite bland. A few styling cues are reminiscent of Challengers past, like the large beveled dashboard and distinctive shifter knobs, but overall the interior design and experience aren't much different from what you'll get in a rental Dodge Charger or Chrysler 300. The interior materials are of decent quality, at least, with plenty of soft-touch surfaces.

The front seats in most Challengers are wide and flat, which doesn't do much for lateral support, but they're comfy for long-distance drives. The SRT8's have better bolstering and are also covered in leather and faux suede. In back, the rear seats are surprisingly roomy for two adults, with good headroom and decent legroom. The backseat also features a fold-down armrest and a split-folding back. At 16.2 cubic feet, the Challenger's trunk boasts impressive cargo capacity for this segment.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Dodge Challenger.

5(82%)
4(13%)
3(2%)
2(3%)
1(0%)
4.7
95 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 95 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Common problem
Jefferson123,08/30/2017
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
Be very aware. If you buy a used or new dodge make sure the recirculate actually works. Dodge has a problem with a lot of their products for this. The recirculate door breaks due to a poor design for the connection between the drive motor and the open/ close recirculate door. It breaks yet the light on the button still comes on. Dodge wants to charge 1,000 dollars to fix the problem. Then their going to replace it with the same problematic design. I don't know why there has not been a recall on this.
110,000 miles and going strong
Terry,05/27/2016
R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 5A)
Had my 2010 Challenger R/T 6 speed for 6 years now. The only issue to date is my emergency brake is no longer working properly. Changing out the plugs for tune ups is these easiest of any car I have ever owned (all 16 plugs). Brakes are just as easy. I take long trips (10 1/2 hour long) and feel like I have been in a recliner when I get to my destination. My teenagers ride in the back, plenty of room for them. The trunk space has come in handy many times, I have easily fit a 46 inch TV in there. The car handles great, I average 22 MPH, and when on long trips, consistently get about 26 highway. I still get people stopping and wanting to check to car out all the time. If I would change anything, is to be able to access the rear seats via the driver's side.
All great except material
Robert Hoffmann,08/25/2018
R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M)
Ones 2010 RT classic for 8 years all good except the rocker panels are rusting from the inside out even though car is babied and always waxed & undercarriage kept washed. Secondly the seating surfaces are not all leather despite the cost. The surfaces of the seats are part vinyl and are breaking. Love the car planned on giving it to my son except it is rooting away. Runs great though
Love this car! but beware of the back seat
frylock05,06/06/2011
I have had both the 2010 Camaro and now I own a 2010 Challenger. Its far more roomy and attracts quite a bit of attention everywhere. It has that original retro look, like a retro remix....lol like the 70's challenger had a baby and this car is it. I only dont like 1 thing and that is that to get in the backseat you have to go threw the passanger side only. Also the seat release on the back of the passanger seat is not safe. I was hit in the eye trying to get out of my backseat by it, I had to have 6 stiches that really did suck..but I still love it its a trully beautiful machine and is a just delight to drive so I reommend it to others...but beware of the back seat.
See all 95 reviews of the 2010 Dodge Challenger
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
14 city / 22 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
425 hp @ 6200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
372 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 5
5-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
250 hp @ 6400 rpm
See all Used 2010 Dodge Challenger features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated

More about the 2010 Dodge Challenger
More About This Model

Do you love smoky burnouts, Hemi V8 engines and mind-numbing acceleration? Well, the 2010 Dodge Challenger SE isn't the car for you. But fortunately, this base-model Challenger has other positive attributes. Sometimes all you want is a great-looking car with plenty of options, and it's for this reason that you should consider the Challenger SE.

The SE is the base model in the Challenger lineup, but as evidenced by our test vehicle, you can add plenty of options to make it as luxurious as your pocketbook will allow. The starting price on an SE is $22,945 -- our test vehicle was equipped with a little more than $7,900 worth of options. This gives you a lot of flexibility in how to outfit your car, but the price can rise quickly.

The 2010 Dodge Challenger SE comes with a 250-horsepower V6 engine. This places it squarely in competition with the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang V6 models, which are similarly retro-styled but are a bit smaller and offer more performance. Another car to consider would be the Hyundai Genesis coupe. Though it doesn't have the same domestic pony car appeal, the Genesis coupe is fun to drive and has its own sharp looks.

Although its competitors offer more performance than the Challenger, its retro-styled sheet metal, spacious interior and composed manners on the highway more than make up for those shortcomings. But if you have an itch for more spirited driving, you may want to consider the other pony car options.

Used 2010 Dodge Challenger Overview

The Used 2010 Dodge Challenger is offered in the following submodels: Challenger Coupe, Challenger SRT8. Available styles include SRT8 2dr Coupe (6.1L 8cyl 5A), R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 5A), and SE 2dr Coupe (3.5L 6cyl 5A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Dodge Challenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Dodge Challenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SRT8 is priced between $21,895 and$32,000 with odometer readings between 24376 and74204 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Dodge Challenger SE is priced between $12,995 and$13,700 with odometer readings between 87400 and117764 miles.

