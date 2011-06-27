Vehicle overview

Compared to the current crop of pony cars, the 2010 Dodge Challenger makes decent numbers and looks the part, but after extensive time with the car, we've come to realize that the Challenger is really more of a draft horse than a thoroughbred. Compared to the latest Ford Mustang and revived Chevrolet Camaro, the Dodge is bigger and heavier and a bit less sporty. But one could argue that this suits the latest Challenger just fine, as it's the same niche that the Challenger filled when we last saw muscle-car offerings from Detroit's Big Three more than 35 years ago.

The Challenger's size and heft are largely due to its Chrysler LX underpinnings, the same platform used in the full-size Charger and 300 sedans. This platform also incorporates several Mercedes-Benz suspension components left over from the DaimlerChrysler days. Relative to the Mustang and Camaro, the Challenger offers far better rear passenger space, a smoother ride and a more serene cabin. Its interior design lacks the competition's styling panache, but you can get plenty of modern conveniences, including Bluetooth, navigation and iPod connectivity. And on the outside, the Challenger's large proportions and sinister retro styling give it street presence that Ford and Chevy simply can't match.

Don't get us wrong -- the Challenger still hauls its ample hindquarters when you drop your right foot, at least with either of the optional V8s under the hood (the dull base V6 is another matter). The 2010 Challenger R/T induces plenty of grins with its 5.7-liter 376-horsepower V8, while the 6.1-liter, 425-hp mill found in the SRT8 is even beastlier. Acceleration times are a bit behind the curve, but the eager burble from either V8 will undoubtedly inspire nostalgia, not to mention the occasional apocalyptic burnout. Cornering performance is compromised by the Challenger's bulk, light steering and (in non-SRT8 models) soft suspension and tires, but like the original Challenger, this one excels on boulevards and highways.

Ultimately, the Challenger's appeal depends on what kind of pony car you're looking for. If you want the best all-around modern muscle car, the quick and maneuverable Mustang should be your choice. For pure speed in a straight line, the Camaro takes the prize, unless you can afford the Shelby GT500 Mustang. But if you want a muscle car that will win over your heart with honest retro vibes and add a healthy measure of interstate-gobbling, passenger-coddling practicality, you're not going to find anything better than the 2010 Dodge Challenger.