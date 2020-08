Used 2009 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

Bomnin Chevrolet West Kendall - Miami / Florida

Hemi Orange Pearl Coat 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 RWD 5-Speed Automatic SRT HEMI 6.1L V8 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 in Hemi Orange Pearl Coat vehicle highlights include, **LEATHER**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **REARVIEW CAMERA**, **PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM**, **20" WHEELS**, **POWER SEATS**, **ALLOY WHEELS**, ** KEYLESS START**, **MANY MORE OPTIONS**, SRT HEMI 6.1L V8.Please contact our pre-owned Internet Sales Manager, for more information on this vehicle.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 5 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3LJ74W09H524275

Stock: Z292321A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 07-04-2020