Used 2009 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me

LA Auto Star - Virginia Beach / Virginia

Yes, super low mileage on this sharp 6.1 HEMI powered Challenger, 6 speed manual SRT-8! Clean carfax report! This beast comes with clean leather interior, power sunroof, Navigation, push start, premium sound system, fast acceleration and a breath taking ride! See detailed photos, but better yet come and experience this American Muscle in person!Call or Text 757-267-6568 with questions or to schedule a test drive appointment. Complete available inventory of quality vehicles can be found on our website. Apply for credit from your mobile device or desktop computer. For your convenience, secure credit application is on our website at www.laautostar.com. On the spot Credit Union and Bank Financing with competitive rates!Dear customers, due to COVID-19 pandemic we take extra precautionary matters to protect your and our health. We added new daily routines like sanitizing vehicles after each test drive as well as our office space periodically and after each visit. We also added new e-purchase and delivery options. We now offer virtual test drives, live video walk around and document signing via email. For our local customers we can bring the vehicle and paperwork to your doorstep or low-cost shipping for out of town patrons. Inquire with us for more details. We strongly recommend scheduling an appointment prior to visiting our dealership as we may work flexible hours!

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Dodge Challenger SRT8 with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats .

Engine: 8 -cylinders

Transmission: Manual

Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive

15 Combined MPG ( 13 City/ 19 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2B3LJ74W99H609129

Stock: 5620

Certified Pre-Owned: No

