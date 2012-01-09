Used 2009 Dodge Challenger for Sale Near Me
- 111,560 milesNo accidents, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$15,990$2,176 Below Market
- 33,914 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$17,949$2,986 Below Market
- 16,553 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$25,000$3,521 Below Market
- 70,682 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,500$2,096 Below Market
- 17,372 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,000$1,170 Below Market
- 5,770 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$27,999$803 Below Market
- 28,893 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$23,840$1,559 Below Market
- 43,377 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$23,991
- 7,198 milesNo accidents, Personal Use
$34,998
- 12,000 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$28,000
- 52,710 milesNo accidents, 4 Owners, Personal Use
$22,555$1,796 Below Market
- 101,707 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$17,988
- 5,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$30,900
- 7,619 miles
$25,855
- 29,284 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$18,998
- 15,669 miles
$32,500
- 17,629 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$27,900
- 88,281 miles1 Accident, 5 Owners, Personal Use
$16,493
It looks like the only vehicles matching your search at this time are over 100 miles away. Consider expanding your search or save this search to get notified when matching inventory is available.
Consumer Reviews for the Dodge Challenger
Read recent reviews for the Dodge Challenger
quickjack,09/01/2012
I bought my B5 blue SRT8 in October, 2010 with a 6-speed manual. I have loved putting each and every mile on it since. The transmission shifts are crisp, the engine pulls like a freight train, and what a glorious sound track. The interior is comfortable and practical but no styling frills here. The well bolstered buckets are comfortable on the longest of trips, and even heated for those cold mornings. The back seat is for children or small adults, but nonetheless comfortable. The trunk offers ample space, with a 60/40 rear seat split. If you buy this car, prepare for attention. Even still, I get people craning their necks to have a look. After 2 years, I still wouldn't trade it for anything.
