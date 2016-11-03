  1. Home
Edmunds Rating
4.0 / 5
Consumer Rating
(34)
2017 Dodge Challenger Review

Pros & Cons

  • Many strong engine choices, including the gonzo 707-hp Hellcat V8
  • Roomy cabin can actually accommodate four adults
  • High degree of customization thanks to many trim levels and options
  • Ride is pretty comfortable compared to its muscle-car rivals
  • The Challenger is large and heavy, dulling handling and acceleration
  • Rear visibility is somewhat compromised
  • Unlike main rivals, a convertible is not available
Which Challenger does Edmunds recommend?

At its core, the 2017 Dodge Challenger is a muscle car, so we'd have to start with one of the several robust V8s. The Challenger is available with many performance and luxury features that make it difficult to select just one variation. Given our fondness for the outrageously powerful (but expensive) SRT Hellcat, we'd try to select a similar version that's a little more budget-friendly. For that reason, we'd get the T/A Plus, which includes a 5.7-liter V8, Hellcat exterior styling and lots of interior upgrades.

Edmunds' Expert Review

Overall rating

4.0 / 5
Ready to leave other cars in a thick cloud of white smoke? We love the 2017 Dodge Challenger's authentic muscle-car persona, whether you choose the capable V6 or one of the increasingly awesome V8s. We also appreciate the Challenger's available creature comforts and its surprising practicality.

2017 Dodge Challenger models

The 2017 Dodge Challenger is a five-seat, two-door coupe that harkens back to the good old days of the muscle-car era. A wide range of engines are available, but larger still is the number of trims and configurations for the Challenger. The main trim levels are SXT, R/T, R/T Scat Pack, SRT 392 and SRT Hellcat. Most trims have several subtrims that represent different luxury and performance upgrades. We'll do our best to break it down.

First up is the SXT, powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine (305 horsepower, 268 pound-feet of torque). Although the V6 Challenger isn't the fastest kid on the block, at least you'll be rolling with plenty of standard features. The SXT comes with 18-inch wheels, heated mirrors, keyless ignition and entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, dual-zone automatic climate control and a power driver seat. Tech features include Bluetooth, a 5-inch touchscreen and a six-speaker sound system with a USB port.

Stepping up to the R/T adds a 5.7-liter V8 (372 hp, 400 lb-ft with the automatic and 375 hp, 410 lb-ft with the manual). Also included are 20-inch wheels, upgraded brakes, foglights and an active sport exhaust.

The R/T Scat Pack is the next rung up the ladder. It's powered by an even larger V8, this one displacing 6.4 liters (485 hp, 475 lb-ft). In addition to the stronger engine, there's Brembo performance brakes (four-piston front and rear), a sport-tuned suspension, a black decklid spoiler, sport seats, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors and an Alpine audio system. Front and center in the cabin is an 8.4-inch touchscreen with the newest version of Uconnect, HD and satellite radio, two USB ports, and Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality.

The SRT 392 model builds upon the Scat Pack's offerings, adding xenon headlights, a special air intake, power-folding mirrors, beefier front Brembo brakes (six-piston front), adaptive suspension dampers, a power-adjustable and heated sport steering wheel, heated and ventilated front seats, leather upholstery, configurable driving modes, an 18-speaker audio system, navigation, and blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert.

The SRT Hellcat is all about raw speed, evidenced by its whomping supercharged 6.2-liter V8 (707 hp, 650 lb-ft). It's also equipped with unique exterior styling, a sportier suspension, quad exhaust tips, automatic high beams and automatic wipers.

Not too crazy, right? Most of the above trims pair a new set of features with an increasingly more powerful engine. The fun part is that many of the features and performance upgrades from the upper trims are available on the lower trims as part of subtrims and packages themselves. Buckle up.

The R/T Shaker and 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker (a variant of the R/T and Scat Pack, respectively) add a Shaker hood with a large cold air-induction scoop extending through the hood as well as the Super Track Pak performance items (see below), black exterior trim elements and a sport steering wheel. Exclusive to the R/T version of this trim are the rearview camera, rear parking sensors, sport seats and satellite radio. The Scat Pack version gets the power-adjustable and heated steering wheel.

New for 2017 are the T/A and T/A 392 subtrims, which modify the R/T and Scat Pack, respectively. They include many upgrades from the Shaker variants, along with styling elements from the Hellcat, including the unique air intake that masquerades as a headlight.

Still with us? Going with the Plus versions of the SXT, R/T, R/T Shaker and T/A gets you a bunch of features. It ensures that all trims get 20-inch wheels, foglights, a rearview camera, rear parking sensors, the power-adjustable and heated steering wheel, heated and ventilated sport seats, leather upholstery, the 8.4-inch touchscreen and its entertainment features and the Alpine sound system. The SXT also gets the brakes from the R/T. The R/T Plus Shaker includes imitation-suede seat inserts.

As we said, there are many features packages that add features to specific trims. We won't list them all, but here are a few notables:

For those who like to turn the volume up to 11, the Sound Group I (SXT, R/T, R/T Shaker, T/A) adds the Alpine stereo system, while Sound Group II (all Plus models, both Scat Pack models, T/A 392) adds a nine-speaker system. The same models are eligible for the 18-speaker audio system with the Premium Audio package.

Looking for more luxury and safety features? Try the Cold Weather package (SXT, SXT Plus, R/T), which adds heated front seats and a heated steering wheel. The Driver Convenience package (all models except the SRT 392 and Hellcat) includes the xenon headlights, power-folding mirrors, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring with rear cross-traffic alert, and remote engine start. The Technology package (all models except the Hellcat) adds adaptive cruise control, automatic high beams, automatic wipers and forward collision warning.

The 2017 Challenger is all about performance, and there's no reason why the expensive trims should get all the fun. The Super Sport package for the SXT adds 20-inch wheels, a shorter rear-axle ratio, the performance brakes from the R/T, steering-wheel-mounted shift paddles and a rear spoiler. The Super Track Pak (all SXT and R/T models) includes the Super Sport's features, as well as the rearview camera, rear parking sensors, sport-tuned steering and suspension, and performance reporting functions in the trip computer (0-60 timer, g-force loads, etc.). Upgraded brakes are available on R/T and above trims with this package.

The Challenger also offers a variety of retro-look side- and hood-stripe options as well. The Blacktop package (SXT models, R/T, R/T Plus) adds black-colored exterior trim and a few other extra features from other packages.

A sunroof and navigation system are optional on all Challenger trims. New SRT model buyers also get a one-day course at an SRT Driving Experience school.

Trim tested

Each vehicle typically comes in multiple versions, although trim levels share many aspects. The ratings in this review are based on our full test of the 2015 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus Coupe (3.6L V6; 8-speed automatic).

Driving

4.0
The SXT Plus performed surprisingly well considering it's overshadowed by the V8 models. Handling is impressive due largely to grippy summer tires. The upgraded brakes are outstanding. In terms of drivability, the Challenger SXT is an acceptable, if not enjoyable, daily commuter.

Acceleration

3.0
The 305-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 is smooth yet hard-revving. The 3,930-pound SXT accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 6.4 seconds, which is a bit slower than rivals with base engines. Obviously, the Challenger's various V8s provide significantly quicker acceleration.

Braking

5.0
The brake pedal feel is medium-firm and well-suited for everyday driving. During panic-stop testing, the portly Challenger needed just 104 feet to stop from 60 mph. This is a great result, but keep in mind it had the benefit of summer tires.

Steering

3.0
Turn-in response is quick, though there is little in the way of feedback between the road and the driver. Some drivers could find the steering's hefty weighting to be a bit much for daily duties around town.

Handling

4.0
There's no getting around it: For a sports coupe, the Challenger is big. And heavy. Even with our tester's Super Track Pak (which adds a sportier suspension and performance tires), body roll is pronounced when going around turns. Still, there's enough grip to have an enjoyable time.

Drivability

4.0
The Challenger's responsive steering helps maneuverability, but the car just feels big, especially on narrow roads and tight corners. The gas and brake pedal are responsive and easily modulated. The eight-speed automatic also shifts quickly and maintains gears well on grades.

Comfort

4.0
A firmer ride is acceptable from a sporty car like the Challenger, so it is impressive that it manages small bumps so well. Larger bumps are much more noticeable in the cabin. Still, the combination of comfortable seats and a quiet ride makes this a nice place to be for extended periods of time.

Seat comfort

4.0
The front seats are comfortable, and we have no complaints after spending hours on the road. If one area could be improved, it is the front seat's insufficient lateral support. The door and center console armrests are nicely padded, though.

Ride comfort

3.0
Equipped with the Super Track Pak's firmer, sport-tuned suspension, the Challenger has a firm ride that's to be expected for the class. It does a great job absorbing small road imperfections but feels jarring over larger bumps and dips.

Noise & vibration

3.0
You'll hardly notice the V6 at highway cruising speeds. The Challenger's sound deadening is quite good for the segment, although tire noise is evident over certain surfaces. Overall, it's a pretty quiet car.

Interior

4.5
The Challenger is a king among coupes with its class-leading passenger and cargo space. It's a far more livable daily driver than its coupe/muscle-car competition. Wrestling the large doors open to gain access can be a challenge, however.

Ease of use

4.5
Controls consist of a combination of knobs and buttons that are large and easy to use. Some functions are tucked away in the touchscreen, but otherwise it's one of the most user-friendly interfaces in the industry.

Getting in/getting out

3.0
The doors are large and open fully, allowing the potential for easy entry and exit. That said, the Challenger's big doors are heavy, and their size is a hindrance in tight parking spaces. Rear seat access is a bit better than in rival muscle-car coupes.

Roominess

4.5
The Challenger has a lot of front legroom and shoulder room. Headroom is slightly compromised by the sunroof, though most 6-footers will still fit. The rear seat isn't quite made for all sizes, but it is far bigger than those of competitors and offers three seats versus two.

Visibility

3.0
Not good, but typical for the segment. There are significant blind spots over the shoulder. Forward sightlines are acceptable, but it can be difficult to judge the front corners. A large-display rearview camera is standard and helps considerably.

Utility

4.5
Coupes aren't generally known for a spacious cargo area, but the Challenger boasts a trunk that puts the Mustang and Camaro to shame. Cargo measurements are just slightly smaller than those of the Charger sedan.

Small-item storage

4.0
The Challenger has decent small-item storage all around, and the moderately sized center console is useful for holding a variety of items.

Cargo space

5.0
The trunk opening is large, and its capacity blows the class away with a midsize-sedan-like 16.2 cubic feet. The rear seatbacks fold in a 60/40-split configuration to expand the Challenger's space even further.

Technology

We've had a lot of experience with older versions of Dodge's infotainment system, Uconnect, and we've even tested the newest Uconnect 8.4 system in other cars. We haven't tested it in the Challenger yet, but in those other cars, it offers crisp graphics, quick responses and simple, logical menus.

Overall4.0 / 5
Driving4.0
Comfort4.0
Interior4.5
Utility4.5

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2017 Dodge Challenger.

5(76%)
4(24%)
3(0%)
2(0%)
1(0%)
4.8
34 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My kick ass 2017 dodge challenger
Eddie Pitts,05/10/2017
R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M)
I knew exactly what I wanted when I purchased my dodge challenger. I had been looking at the body style since it came back on the market in 2012. I had seen the reviews about it being difficult to see out of and the blind spots and how heavy the car was all the negative stuff. But I remember the dodge challenger form the the early 70's when it was a sexy beast of a muscle car. Then I saw the cars of the later 70's turned into big square blocks of metal and then all of the years of seeing the Honda and the Toyota's rule the road. So when American Muscle started showing back up (even American Muscle made by a french Company out of Mexican Parts in Canada) I got excited. When I finally saw my 2017 challenger with the scat pack, in Yellow Jacket Yellow with black tail stripes and leather interior. I had to have to it. From the moment that I pushed the start button and heard that 6.4 liter rumble to life I got a permanent smile on my face. Since I learned how to drive in the 60's I knew how to adjust my mirrors to eliminate blind spots. You can push the sports mode button and the steering stiffens up enough that you can feel the road properly. The active exhaust sounds so freakin' good that you find your self tuning down the 650 watt alpine sound system to listen to the engines music. The uconnect is intuitive and it almost links your devices to itself. The performance pages give you the option of seeing detailed workings of your car as you cruise and the timers let you keep track of your performance. Plus the launch control and the the programmable features that allow you change the way the car shifts, the stiffness of the steering and other controls makes the care flexible for various conditions. I didn't buy this car hoping for any kind of fuel economy, hell I don't care if everytime that I push the start button someone goes out on the tundra and clubs a baby seal to death. I bought this car because it is a beautiful evil wicked beast that is fun to drive and it makes me happy. If you buy one of these cars for any reason other than that then you will most likely end up bitching and whining about something. If you are a skinny jean wearing half caff/decaff latte drinker you won't like this car. But if you like to feel the road, hear the rumble of an engine, and feel the g-forces push you back in the seat then this is your dream car. I have had my challanger for 3 years now and the car is just as awesome and head turning as it was when it rolled off the showroom. I have not had one single issue other than replacing the factory windsheild wipers. It did take me a little while to get used to taking off without smoking the tires but I finallly got that down. This was my dream car when I bought it and 3 years later it still is. If you buy a car like this for the right reasona it will never dissapoint you. I didn't care if gas was 10 per gallon, I would not have wanted one less horsepower.
2017 challenger sxt plus
Earl,07/27/2017
SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I'm 63 and have always wanted a Challenger....Worked for 43 yrs cutting meat for a living.. I am recently retired and this is my gift to myself... The car has been awesome, no problems and the dealership and salesman were outstanding to my wife and myself..Went on a little road trip and the car was quiet and tight and was really comfortable to be in.. The only thing I have to get use to his being careful when looking out the mirrors and the back when changing lanes...The view is restricted a bit and you just have to pay attention...Love the car and am looking forward to many years riding in style and comfort...... I have now had my Challenger for seven months and the review I gave when she was new, stands true today...Absolutely love the car, have had no problems with her at all.....The ride is still awesome, comfort and quality of the interior has been top notch... My wife is retiring this coming June and we are going to take the Challenger on the road and hope to see a good bit of this wonderful country... Just a quick update on the ol' Challenger.....Still runs great, looks great, very comfortable....Have had one recall on it for a soft ware update and other than that we are good to go...Went up to Atlanta and back to Jacksonville with my son-in-law to pick his truck, as he and my daughter and their two kids have moved back from Kodiak Al......We ran between 75 and 80 on the interstate and got 31 mpg.....
Dashing through the snow!!
the Mailman,02/14/2018
GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A)
I bought this car to be my daily driver, year 'round, when I'm not driving my import roadster. I've already had several chances to drive in winter conditions and the car is flawless in wet, snowy, icy conditions. The V-6 has plenty of power with 305HP. So far I love everything about it and look forward to, I hope, many miles of service. If Dodge made this model as a convertible my roadster might find itself a new owner. UPDATE: I've had the car for over a year and have 8000+ miles now. Everything I said before has only been re-enforced . I've come to love the heated seats and steering wheel in the winter, and the cooled seats in the summer are a great feature. At this point I can't picture my Challenger not being in my driveway. In upstate NY the GT is a great daily driver.
Super fast, super fun!!!
M. Brown,07/03/2017
SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M)
Fastest car I've ever driven. A ton of fun and great looking with old-school design. Glad I bought it.
Features & Specs

MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
15 city / 23 hwy
Seats 5
6-speed manual
Gas
375 hp @ 5150 rpm
MPG
18 city / 27 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6350 rpm
MPG
19 city / 30 hwy
Seats 5
8-speed automatic
Gas
305 hp @ 6350 rpm
Safety

Our experts like the Challenger models:

Blind-Spot Monitoring
A light on either of the Challenger's side mirrors illuminates when a vehicle enters its blind spot.
Forward Collision Warning
An alert will sound and a warning message will display on the instrument panel when the Challenger detects an imminent collision.
Rear Cross-Traffic Alert
This system sounds a warning if a vehicle is approaching the Challenger from the side while it is traveling in reverse.
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Acceptable
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Acceptable
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good

More about the 2017 Dodge Challenger

Used 2017 Dodge Challenger Overview

The Used 2017 Dodge Challenger is offered in the following submodels: Challenger Coupe, Challenger SRT 392, Challenger T/A 392, Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker, Challenger SRT Hellcat, Challenger R/T Scat Pack. Available styles include SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), GT 2dr Coupe AWD (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A), SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M), 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), T/A 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), T/A Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M), T/A 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M), and R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M).

What's a good price on a Used 2017 Dodge Challenger?

Price comparisons for Used 2017 Dodge Challenger trim styles:

  • The Used 2017 Dodge Challenger GT is priced between $27,484 and$31,000 with odometer readings between 22348 and44026 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T is priced between $27,948 and$33,000 with odometer readings between 7058 and33097 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT is priced between $20,993 and$28,000 with odometer readings between 8097 and64670 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack is priced between $33,000 and$39,000 with odometer readings between 13229 and80881 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat is priced between $55,999 and$60,998 with odometer readings between 1835 and28640 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Challenger 392 Hemi Scat Pack Shaker is priced between $36,988 and$41,000 with odometer readings between 5242 and38467 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 is priced between $39,000 and$43,800 with odometer readings between 19488 and20706 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus is priced between $30,000 and$30,000 with odometer readings between 39948 and39948 miles.
  • The Used 2017 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus is priced between $31,000 and$31,000 with odometer readings between 16176 and16176 miles.

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Dodge Challenger for sale near.

Which used 2017 Dodge Challengers are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2017 Dodge Challenger for sale near. There are currently 41 used and CPO 2017 Challengers listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $20,993 and mileage as low as 1835 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2017 Dodge Challenger.

Can't find a used 2017 Dodge Challengers you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Dodge Challenger for sale - 8 great deals out of 24 listings starting at $9,061.

Find a used Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $20,944.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge Challenger for sale - 10 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,640.

Find a used certified pre-owned Dodge for sale - 3 great deals out of 22 listings starting at $9,775.

Should I lease or buy a 2017 Dodge Challenger?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

