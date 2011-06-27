Used 2015 Dodge Challenger Consumer Reviews

Traded in a 2012 Chrysler 300c AWD Luxury Series.. Ray H , 07/21/2015 R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 30 of 30 people found this review helpful If you are buying this car for the gas mileage...don't! Although if you don't go crazy around town you can get 15 of the most fun miles per gallon you have ever experienced. If you travel on open roads, look for around 22 - 24 MPG. This car is not about gas mileage, it is about fun, and it delivers that! I am old enough to remember the original Challenger the current 2015 is based on (1971) and Dodge nailed it on this one. A classic look brought into the 21st century. I have the 6 speed Tremec manual transmission that is hooked up to the new 392 CID Hemi engine from Dodge with 485 HP and 475 ft/lb of torque. What a blast to run it thru the gears and hear the Active Exhaust screaming - this car is not subtle! Take all of the good things you remember from the 'old days' and add safety to it, and you have the Scat Pack. (Active Exhaust re-routes the exhaust gases around the baffles, basically giving you 'straight flow pipes' from the catalytic converters to the rear of the car, i.e., no mufflers, no resonators. It is electronically controlled so driving around town or highway under light load the car is (relatively) quiet. Step on the gas pedal hard, everything gets re-routed in an instant and OMG! what a nice sound!) The car rides very comfortably and is surprisingly nimble for 2+ tons of fun - lots of back roads here in Western Pennsylvania and this car does well on them. It isn't a Porsche by any means, but it also isn't an aircraft carrier either, LOL! Straight line acceleration is scary - you are hitting red line and road speed limits *REAL* fast. Nice thing is that it also stops REAL quick with the 4 piston Brembo brakes at all 4 wheels. The interior is well done, with nice finishes and materials - nicer than the current Camaros and Mustangs by a longshot. When at cruising interstate speeds, the car is quiet enough that you can have a normal conversation with your significant other. The back seats are actually usable if you're not 6' or taller, and have nice leg room for a two door coupe. The U-Connect entertainment/NAV unit is probably the best and most user-friendly system on the market. I have an iPod, a USB stick and an SD memory card, all with music on them active at the same time. I can also connect my phone via Bluetooth for the normal stuff - and it can read my text messages to me as I am driving. I do wish that they had used either a faster processor or more memory in the unit, it takes a few seconds to get a screen every time you browse your music - even if you just did it. It appears that they don't index once and remember until something changes, but re-index on every browse. When you have 60 Gb of music, that takes about 10-15 seconds! Let's get back to performance for a minute - did I mention it is fast?! I haven't had mine on the track yet, but others I know with the same car are running in the range of 12.5sec/110mph for the 1/4 mile - on stock tires and wheels. If I had to find complaint with this car, it's that the tires just aren't wide enough to hook up quickly - only 245/35 tires and 9"x20" rims come on this beast. I guess Dodge figured the aftermarket would take care of that. To put this in perspective, this is faster than those original 426 CID Hemis that everyone remembers from the 'old days' by a wide margin. Isn't Science and Engineering wonderful!!! You can bring up 'Performance Pages' onscreen that let you choose how you want your Sport Mode button set up, such as quicker engine response and opening the Active Exhaust, turning off traction control, changing the effort on the electrically powered steering. It also has a Launch Page - set your RPM, it takes the engine to that speed and helps keep the wheels from spinning when you release the clutch. Did I mention it is fast? Would I make the deal again, trading in a beautiful, smooth, high end leather and wood interior, all wheel drive Hemi for this, knowing what I know about the Scat Pack now and knowing that winter driving will be limited in the Scat Pack because of so much torque at any range??? Hell YEAH!!! In a rapid heartbeat!!! This car has the best price/performance ratio of any car out there. Update: 2016-07-21, 6300 miles on it 1) MPG is averaging around 15-16 in town, 23-24 on interstates at 72-75 mph cruising 2) Useless in snow/ice, good in everything else 3) got louder and quicker 4) interior still tight and quiet 5) got tired of the vague feel shifting between 2 to 3, replaced linkage with Barton Industries shifter, MUCH better and faster 6) still draws a crowd where ever it goes, still get thumbs up on the road from other drivers 7) still smile when starting and driving it 8) WOULD DO THE PURCHASE AGAIN AT THE SPEED OF THOUGHT! Not sure having this much fun is still legal!!! **Update January, 2019 (15610 miles on the odometer) : Now cammed, tuned and putting out 510 HP at the wheels! OST Dyno rules! **Update 08/01/19 - All above still applies! Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Awesome for a V6, but terrible resale value Natalie Groeger , 10/09/2015 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 23 of 23 people found this review helpful UPDATE on 4.12.2016: I've had this car as my daily driver since 7.23.2015, so about 9 months by now. Bought it brand new back then and thought it was the best thing ever. As it's a V6 I've been driving to dealerships lately to weigh my options on upgrading to a V8. Since I'm mostly driven by the exhaust systems I've got my eyes on the newer 5.0 Mustang GT's. A Ford dealer did a quick appraisal of my garage-kept, trophy-winning Challenger and I must say I was quite disappointed with the rapid depreciation of the car. One thing's for sure, I won't be buying anymore sports cars in generic colors like black anymore. I'll be looking into something that holds its value longer such as a Roush/Boss, etc. This has been a great car, but when I'm upgrading to a V8 I don't want a Challenger R/T when you figure the engine displacement to power ratio compared to other brands. But as far as V6's go the Challenger is, hands down, the coolest of the bunch, so I can't say I regret my purchase. The power has been great, especially with the K&N cold air intake I installed within a month after buying it. That improved the motor sound considerably and has tamed the fuel consumption a good bit as well. Overall fuel consumption is good for a 4,000 lb. car, but I can already tell it's deteriorated slightly in the short amount of time I've owned her. I would say it may already be time for a fuel system flush, but seems too early to be necessary. I don't know if that's a Dodge thing or what, but our Fusion with 63,000 miles on it seems to be holding its average MPG quite well in comparison. I updated my rating on the comfort category simply due to me recently having issues with the wheel base(s) squeaking whenever I go over minor bumps like in a poorly constructed parking lot. When I took it into the dealership to have them investigate it they told me the most ridiculous statement I'd ever heard - "It's metal and plastic and it'll squeak when they rub together". Thank you, Sherlock, but of all the cars (which every car out there has metal rubbing against plastic at the wheels) I've driven none of them squeak over such small bumps, and I don't want to hear it happening on a car I've had for only 9 months. Then there was the issue with the transmission. I've adored and still do adore the ZF8HP 8-speed automatic from Germany. However, I never drive it in sport mode unless I'm using the paddle shifters as a manual due to this ongoing problem I've been having. In sport mode (without the paddle shifters) if you accelerate as though you would any day you're ready to get home from a 9 hour shift the transmission will start hunting for gears when it realizes you aren't necessarily driving Dukes of Hazzard style through the city. However, when it's hunting it will literally jolt the car back and forth so violently you'll feel as though you're being repeatedly rear-ended. I explained this to the, once again, oh-so-helpful Dodge dealer and they, once again, told me it was "normal". They must think I was born yesterday for me to believe that all cars do this in sport mode. All of the Mercedes I've driven, my brother's Mustang, and the plethora of rental/loaner cars I've driven in sport mode have never jolted like that in sport mode. I've just let them be as I'll, as stated, be trading it in toward another car in the next year and will simply use the paddle shifters anytime I decide to drive in sport mode. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

Not For Everybody But Ideal for Some! LarryKennedy , 10/14/2015 SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) 20 of 20 people found this review helpful Supplemental review. Almost 30K miles on the car....no mechanical issues whatsoever. Still happy with my choice. I've never owned a car that made me happy to own/drive...puts a big smile on my face. No regrets about the 6 cylinder engine....doesn't have the "hemi" sound but still goes 0 to 60 in under six seconds with a satisfying engine roar. I've now owned the car 44 months...still very happy with my purchase. This car is a terrific GT car.....great for long highway cruises, so quiet and comfortable. No quality issues whatsoever...the UConnect system is terrific. Updated April 2017, owned car 25 months....still a blast to drive and look forward to motoring. Did some modifications, performance exhaust and lowering springs....great exhaust sound and better road holding now. Consistent 0-60 mph times of 5.5 seconds....no quality issues so far, everything works fine....best car I have ever owned. Safety Technology Performance Interior Comfort Reliability Value Report Abuse

This car is an amazing machine. elt2jv , 03/29/2015 SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) 15 of 15 people found this review helpful Dodge really hit the perfect blend of retro styling and modern performance. Aesthetics are always subjective; you either like the looks or you don't. Empirically, the interior is very nicely driver-centric and easy to access all functions and features. The 8.4 Uconnect system is great and easy to use. Ride and comfort are sporty, even in "Street" mode, but still very comfortable. Performance is, of course, breath-taking. Absolutely beastly power at your command, but still can get 23 MPG on the freeway (manual). Summary: A true muscle car with all the modern conveniences of a luxury coupe. Not for everyone, but for those who want one, you will not be disappointed. Report Abuse