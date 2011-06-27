  1. Home
Used 2015 Dodge Challenger SXT Features & Specs

Overview
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Engine TypeGas
Transmission8-speed automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG23
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Rear limited slip differentialyes
Transmission8-speed automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$26,995
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)19/30 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)351.5/555.0 mi.
Fuel tank capacity18.5 gal.
Combined MPG23
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$26,995
2 rear headrestsyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
daytime running lightsyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
remote anti-theft alarm systemyes
2 front headrestsyes
dusk sensing headlampsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Sound Groupyes
Driver Convenience Groupyes
SXT Quick Order Package 21Ayes
Super Sport Group (SS/T)yes
Super Track Pakyes
Cold Weather Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$26,995
auxiliary audio input and USB with external media controlyes
USB connectionyes
memory card slotyes
AM/FM stereoyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
manual rear seat easy entryyes
Dual illuminating vanity mirrorsyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
electrochromatic inside rearview mirroryes
leather and simulated alloy steering wheelyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$26,995
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Uconnect 8.4Nyes
Uconnect 8.4ANyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$26,995
clockyes
compassyes
external temperature displayyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.5 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room55.3 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Rear head room37.1 in.
Rear hip Room47.8 in.
Rear leg room33.1 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
folding center armrestyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Front License Plate Bracketyes
245/45ZR20 All-Season Performance Tiresyes
Spare Tire Deleteyes
Body Side Stripesyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Length197.9 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Curb weight3834 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Ground clearance5.1 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume110.1 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width75.7 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Exterior Colors
  • B5 Blue Pearl Coat
  • Billet Silver Metallic Clear Coat
  • Phantom Black Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Ivory White Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Pitch Black Clear Coat
  • Bright White Clear Coat
  • Jazz Blue Pearl Coat
  • Torred Clear Coat
  • Granite Crystal Metallic Clear Coat
  • Redline Red Tri-Coat Pearl
  • Sublime Pearl Coat
Interior Colors
  • Black, cloth
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$26,995
inside mounted spare tireyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
235/55R18 tiresyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$26,995
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$26,995
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside5 yr./ 100000 mi.
