Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$15,976
|$18,755
|$21,493
|Clean
|$15,432
|$18,097
|$20,702
|Average
|$14,344
|$16,779
|$19,120
|Rough
|$13,255
|$15,462
|$17,538
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$25,570
|$29,052
|$32,495
|Clean
|$24,699
|$28,031
|$31,299
|Average
|$22,956
|$25,991
|$28,906
|Rough
|$21,214
|$23,951
|$26,514
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$21,108
|$24,365
|$27,581
|Clean
|$20,389
|$23,510
|$26,566
|Average
|$18,950
|$21,799
|$24,536
|Rough
|$17,512
|$20,087
|$22,505
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$24,115
|$27,495
|$30,836
|Clean
|$23,294
|$26,529
|$29,701
|Average
|$21,651
|$24,598
|$27,431
|Rough
|$20,008
|$22,667
|$25,161
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$14,432
|$17,084
|$19,696
|Clean
|$13,940
|$16,484
|$18,971
|Average
|$12,957
|$15,284
|$17,521
|Rough
|$11,974
|$14,084
|$16,071
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$22,104
|$25,593
|$29,037
|Clean
|$21,351
|$24,694
|$27,968
|Average
|$19,845
|$22,897
|$25,830
|Rough
|$18,339
|$21,099
|$23,693
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,247
|$22,315
|$25,342
|Clean
|$18,591
|$21,532
|$24,410
|Average
|$17,280
|$19,964
|$22,544
|Rough
|$15,969
|$18,397
|$20,678
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$17,893
|$20,745
|$23,561
|Clean
|$17,284
|$20,017
|$22,693
|Average
|$16,065
|$18,560
|$20,959
|Rough
|$14,846
|$17,103
|$19,224
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$34,624
|$39,417
|$44,156
|Clean
|$33,445
|$38,033
|$42,531
|Average
|$31,086
|$35,264
|$39,281
|Rough
|$28,727
|$32,496
|$36,030
Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$19,371
|$22,458
|$25,506
|Clean
|$18,711
|$21,670
|$24,567
|Average
|$17,391
|$20,092
|$22,690
|Rough
|$16,071
|$18,515
|$20,812