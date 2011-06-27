  1. Home
2015 Dodge Challenger Value - Find Out What Your Car's Worth

Estimated values
2015 Dodge Challenger SXT Plus 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$15,976$18,755$21,493
Clean$15,432$18,097$20,702
Average$14,344$16,779$19,120
Rough$13,255$15,462$17,538
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$25,570$29,052$32,495
Clean$24,699$28,031$31,299
Average$22,956$25,991$28,906
Rough$21,214$23,951$26,514
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$21,108$24,365$27,581
Clean$20,389$23,510$26,566
Average$18,950$21,799$24,536
Rough$17,512$20,087$22,505
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack Shaker 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$24,115$27,495$30,836
Clean$23,294$26,529$29,701
Average$21,651$24,598$27,431
Rough$20,008$22,667$25,161
2015 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 8A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$14,432$17,084$19,696
Clean$13,940$16,484$18,971
Average$12,957$15,284$17,521
Rough$11,974$14,084$16,071
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Scat Pack 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$22,104$25,593$29,037
Clean$21,351$24,694$27,968
Average$19,845$22,897$25,830
Rough$18,339$21,099$23,693
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Plus 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,247$22,315$25,342
Clean$18,591$21,532$24,410
Average$17,280$19,964$22,544
Rough$15,969$18,397$20,678
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$17,893$20,745$23,561
Clean$17,284$20,017$22,693
Average$16,065$18,560$20,959
Rough$14,846$17,103$19,224
2015 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat 2dr Coupe (6.2L 8cyl S/C 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$34,624$39,417$44,156
Clean$33,445$38,033$42,531
Average$31,086$35,264$39,281
Rough$28,727$32,496$36,030
2015 Dodge Challenger R/T Shaker 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
ConditionTrade-InPrivate PartyDealer Retail
Outstanding$19,371$22,458$25,506
Clean$18,711$21,670$24,567
Average$17,391$20,092$22,690
Rough$16,071$18,515$20,812
FAQ

The term "Blue Book Value" might refer to the Kelley Blue Book value, but is often used as a generic expression for a given vehicle's market value. You can find the market value of your 2015 Dodge Challenger on Edmunds. You'll need to know some basic facts about your vehicle, such as the mileage, condition, option packages and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,940 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,484 if you were selling it as a private party. If the vehicle is in worse shape, you'll want to deduct a couple thousand dollars for each of the lower two condition levels. Learn more
A number of factors will affect how much a Dodge Challenger is worth. For starters, you'll need information such as the year, mileage, condition level, options and trim level. As a general guide, the trade-in value of a 2015 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,940 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,484 if you're selling it as a private party. If you need a more accurate number, head to Edmunds, input your vehicle's details and you'll get an accurate appraisal. Learn more
The value of a 2015 Dodge Challenger, or any vehicle, is determined by its age, mileage, condition, trim level and installed options. As a rough estimate, the trade-in value of a 2015 Dodge Challenger with no options and driven roughly 12,000 miles per year would be worth about $13,940 for one in "Clean" condition and about $16,484 if you're selling it as a private party. Head to Edmunds for a more detailed appraisal, where you can see its estimated dealer retail value along with the values for other condition levels. Learn more
There is no one perfect vehicle for everyone, so it is difficult to make a broad assessment of the 2015 Dodge Challenger. We recommend you read Edmunds expert reviews and consumer reviews to make that buying decision for yourself. When in doubt, ask to test-drive the 2015 Dodge Challenger and see how it feels. Learn more
The value of a used 2015 Dodge Challenger ranges from $11,974 to $19,696, based on vehicle condition, mileage, and options. Get a free appraisal here.
To understand if the 2015 Dodge Challenger is a good vehicle for you, check out Edmunds' expert and consumer reviews and ratings. To see if it’s priced right, check out Edmunds' free appraisal calculator.