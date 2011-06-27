Estimated values
2012 Dodge Challenger SRT8 392 2dr Coupe (6.4L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$16,675
|$20,996
|$24,449
|Clean
|$15,774
|$19,843
|$23,041
|Average
|$13,972
|$17,536
|$20,225
|Rough
|$12,170
|$15,229
|$17,409
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Challenger R/T 2dr Coupe (5.7L 8cyl 6M) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,067
|$13,935
|$16,227
|Clean
|$10,469
|$13,170
|$15,292
|Average
|$9,273
|$11,639
|$13,423
|Rough
|$8,077
|$10,107
|$11,555
Estimated values
2012 Dodge Challenger SXT 2dr Coupe (3.6L 6cyl 5A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,534
|$12,306
|$14,513
|Clean
|$9,019
|$11,630
|$13,677
|Average
|$7,988
|$10,277
|$12,005
|Rough
|$6,958
|$8,925
|$10,334