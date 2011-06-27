Used 2012 Dodge Challenger SXT Features & Specs

  1. Home
Engine TypeGas
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Drive TypeRear wheel drive
CylindersV6
Combined MPG21
Total Seating5
Basic Warranty3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Drive typeRear wheel drive
Transmission5-speed shiftable automatic
Fuel & MPG
Starting MSRP
$25,195
EPA mileage est. (cty/hwy)18/27 mpg
Range in miles (cty/hwy)343.8/515.7 mi.
Fuel tank capacity19.1 gal.
Combined MPG21
Fuel typeRegular unleaded
Engine
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Torque268 lb-ft @ 4800 rpm
Base engine size3.6 l
Horsepower305 hp @ 6350 rpm
Turning circle38.1 ft.
Valves24
Base engine typeGas
Valve timingVariable
Cam typeDouble overhead cam (dohc)
CylindersV6
Safety
Starting MSRP
$25,195
2 rear headrestsyes
electronic brakeforce distributionyes
front seatbelt pretensionersyes
Passenger head restraint whiplash protection systemyes
4-wheel ABSyes
brake dryingyes
emergency braking preparationyes
engine immobilizeryes
Rear center 3-point beltyes
post-collision safety systemyes
child seat anchorsyes
Rear integrated headrestsyes
dual front side-mounted airbagsyes
front and rear head airbagsyes
stability controlyes
Emergency braking assistyes
2 front headrestsyes
auto delay off headlampsyes
tire pressure monitoringyes
traction controlyes
Ventilated front disc / solid rear disc brakesyes
Emergency interior trunk releaseyes
Packages
Starting MSRP
$25,195
SXT Quick Order Package 26Eyes
Rallye Redline Appearance Group Quick Order Package 26Hyes
Super Sport Group (SS/T)yes
MOPAR Interior Appearance Groupyes
SXT Plus Quick Order Package 26Gyes
Electronics Convenience Groupyes
In-Car Entertainment
Starting MSRP
$25,195
168 watts stereo outputyes
element antennayes
AM/FM stereoyes
auxiliary audio inputyes
6 total speakersyes
Comfort & Convenience
Starting MSRP
$25,195
remote trunk releaseyes
Audio and cruise controls on steering wheelyes
overhead console with storageyes
front seatback storageyes
cruise controlyes
leather steering wheelyes
keyless ignitionyes
Climate controlyes
front and rear cupholdersyes
retained accessory poweryes
Rear floor matsyes
electric power steeringyes
tilt and telescopic steering wheelyes
front door pocketsyes
front and rear reading lightsyes
Dual vanity mirrorsyes
leather trim on shift knobyes
trunk lightyes
interior air filtrationyes
Power Feature
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Power mirrorsyes
2 one-touch power windowsyes
remote window operationyes
remote keyless power door locksyes
Heated mirrorsyes
Interior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Sound Groupyes
Sound Group IIyes
Media Center 430N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
SiriusXM Satellite Radioyes
Premium Sound Groupyes
UConnect Voice Command w/Bluetoothyes
Media Center 730N CD/DVD/MP3/HDD/NAVyes
Instrumentation
Starting MSRP
$25,195
low fuel level warningyes
clockyes
trip computeryes
tachometeryes
Front Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Front head room39.3 in.
bucket front seatsyes
height adjustable driver seatyes
Passenger seat with manual adjustable lumbar supportyes
Driver seat with power adjustable lumbar supportyes
Front shoulder room58.2 in.
Front leg room42.0 in.
4 -way manual passenger seat adjustmentyes
6 -way power driver seatyes
Front hip room54.6 in.
clothyes
Rear Seats
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Rear head room37.4 in.
Rear hip Room48.6 in.
Rear leg room32.6 in.
Rear shoulder room53.9 in.
rear ventilation ductsyes
folding with storage center armrestyes
Split-folding rear seatbackyes
Exterior Options
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Spare Tire Deleteyes
Power Sunroofyes
Measurements
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Front track63.0 in.
Curb weight3834 lbs.
Gross weight4950 lbs.
Cargo capacity, all seats in place16.2 cu.ft.
Drag Coefficient0.36 cd.
Length197.7 in.
Maximum towing capacity1000 lbs.
Ground clearance5.2 in.
Height57.1 in.
EPA interior volume107.7 cu.ft.
Wheel base116.0 in.
Width75.7 in.
Rear track63.1 in.
Colors
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Exterior Colors
  • Blackberry Pearlcoat
  • Tungsten Metallic Clearcoat
  • Redline 3 Pearlcoat
  • Bright White Clearcoat
  • Black Clearcoat
  • Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat
  • Header Orange Clearcoat
Interior Colors
  • Dark Slate Gray, cloth
  • Dark Slate Gray/ Radar Red, leather
  • Dark Slate Gray, leather
Tires & Wheels
Starting MSRP
$25,195
P235/55R18 tiresyes
inside mounted spare tireyes
Steel spare wheelyes
temporary spare tireyes
All season tiresyes
18 x 7.5 in. wheelsyes
alloy wheelsyes
Suspension
Starting MSRP
$25,195
four-wheel independent suspensionyes
multi-link rear suspensionyes
Front and rear stabilizer baryes
short and long arm front suspensionyes
Warranty
Starting MSRP
$25,195
Basic3 yr./ 36000 mi.
Drivetrain5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Rust5 yr./ 100000 mi.
Roadside3 yr./ 36000 mi.
