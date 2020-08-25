Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe for Sale Near Me
- 137,419 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$8,700
Suburban Chevrolet - Claremore / Oklahoma
**CERTIFIED BY CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS**, **CERTIFIED BY CARFAX ONE OWNER**, **NAVIGATION**, **LOCAL TRADE**, **KEYLESS ENTRY**, **MOONROOF**, **POWER WINDOWS**, **AM/FM/HD/RADIO**, **FRONT USB CHARGING PORTS**, **MP3 / IPOD COMPATIBLE**, **SMALL TOWN PRICES WITH BIG CITY INVENTORY**, **SAVE MORE $$ IN CLAREMORE**, **WE DELIVER ANYWHERE**.Circuit Silver Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT RWDReviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD2CU078723
Stock: U695321
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-11-2020
- 47,540 milesNo accidents, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$15,299
Vandergriff Hyundai - Arlington / Texas
NAVIGATION / NAVI / GPS, LEATHER, GREAT DEAL, PRICED TO MOVE!!!!, RARE FIND!!!!, ONE OWNER!!!!, BLUETOOTH!!!, ALLOY WHEELS, CLEAN CARFAX!!!, Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track, 2D Coupe, 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Dual CVVT, 6-Speed, RWD, Tsukuba Red, Black w/Leather Seat Trim w/Cloth Inserts, 19' x 8.0 Fr. 19' x 8.5J Rr. Alloy Wheels, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Compass, Dual Power Heated Body-Colored Side Mirrors, Electronic Stability Control, Heated door mirrors, Heated Front Bucket Seats w/Power Driver's Seat, Heated front seats, Illuminated entry, Low tire pressure warning, Navigation Package, Navigation System, Power moonroof, Power Tilt Slide Glass Sunroof, Radio: 360-Watt Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD Player/MP3, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control. Here at Vandergriff Hyundai we strive to provide some of the best prices in the DFW Metroplex and surrounding areas. Our team works hard to give you the best Pre-Owned purchase experience. Thank you for choosing Vandergriff Hyundai. Price excludes tax, title, license, and document fee.. Please print this page and come see us NOW for a personalized test drive towards your new vehicle! At Vandergriff Hyundai, we go above and beyond expectations. Come experience the difference in our services, products, and processes....professionalism, integrity,and commitment. Located at I-20 and Cooper across from the Parks Mall in Arlington. Recent Arrival! Reviews: * Sharp handling spirited performance livable ride quality sporty cabin design strong four-cylinder fuel economy good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH0CU079434
Stock: CU079434
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 35,303 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$13,900
Tripe Chevrolet - Alma / Nebraska
2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe with 35k miles andpriced to sell. Locally owned, LOW miles and extremely sleek looking. This two door coupe isa few years old, but it's style and grace is still relevant today and make this one a head turner. Equipped with a 3.8l 6 cylinderwith an automatic transmission your going to really enjoy the ride with this one. Call today and speak with one of our friendly small town sales staff with any questions you may have or to set up a test drive. Don't wait this one will not last.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH2CU076602
Stock: 837
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-24-2019
- 69,985 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,991
Courtesy Hyundai Tampa - Tampa / Florida
Courtesy Hyundai Tampa is going the extra mile for our customers WE WILL BRING THIS CAR TO YOU FOR A TEST DRIVE! If you elect to move forward, we can also complete your paperwork wherever you are. Clean Carfax, One Owner, Low Miles, Blind Spot Monitor, Lane Departure Warning, Backup Camera, Alloy Wheels, Bluetooth, Leather Seats, Moonroof. Clean CARFAX. Recent Arrival! Silverstone Metallic 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2D Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring Grand Touring RWD ZF 6-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Dual CVVTOdometer is 16236 miles below market average! 17/27 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH8CU071369
Stock: CU071369
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-19-2020
- 123,369 miles
$9,495
AutoNation USA Phoenix - Phoenix / Arizona
Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Mat Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Rear Spoiler Ipod Cable Black; Leather Seat Trim Shoreline Drive Blue Standard Equipment Pkg 1 This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Buy with confidence, this vehicle is AutoNation Certified and comes with a 90 Day or 4,000 mile warranty at no additional charge. Every vehicle has a Worry Free Folder inside with a copy of a current CarFax, Kelley Blue Book Value Guide and a service inspection report. Our Certified technicians preform a 120 point safety inspection on every vehicle we offer. All of our Pre-Owned vehicles are backed by a 5 day 250 mile money back guarantee. We specialize in all types of finance options for every type of credit history. All trade-ins accepted including motorcycles, no year or mile restrictions! Whether you buy a $3000 vehicle or a $30,000 one, we treat you like family. All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/26 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH0CU079496
Stock: CU079496
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-23-2020
- 87,897 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Lease
$11,995
Priority Chevrolet Newport News - Newport News / Virginia
FREE OIL AND FILTER CHANGES!!, FREE STATE INSPECIONS!!, PRIORITIES FOR LIFE!!, ABS brakes, ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Alloy wheels, Automatic Light Control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Tilt Steering Wheel, Power door mirrors, Power Windows/Door Locks/Outside Mirrors, Radio: 170W AM/FM/XM/CD/MP3 w/iPod/USB/Aux Input, Sport-Tuned Suspension w/Front Strut Brace, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Trip Computer & Multi-Information Display (MID), Variably intermittent wipers. Odometer is 2781 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPG 2012 Acqua Minerale Blue Metallic Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T 2D Coupe RWD 5-Speed Automatic with Shiftronic 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT Because we care about having you as a customer for life, at Priority Chevrolet every pre owned vehicle comes with Priority for life coverage! Oil & Filter Changes for Life, State Inspections for Life! It's how car buying should be! Please call or email us today to schedule your test drive or simply stop on in! *See Dealer for Details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Lease Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD8CU067886
Stock: PC08250
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020
- 76,395 miles1 Accident, 1 Owner, Personal Use
$11,995
Suntrup Hyundai South - Saint Louis / Missouri
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Nordschleife Gray Pearl 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T RWD 5-Speed Automatic with ShiftronicThe Suntrup family have been servicing and selling cars since 1957 for the St Louis area.The Suntrup Automotive Group is active in its communities and believes in giving back. Today Suntrup Automotive Group has nine brands, eleven locations, thousands of cars and is every bit committed to providing excellent customer service in every aspect of the business. There's never been a better time to drop on by at our dealership here in 5926 So Lindbergh Blvd St Louis, Missouri, proudly serving drivers from Ballwin, Affton and Kirkwood. We're very much looking forward to it.2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT Odometer is 10463 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD2CU075790
Stock: H14050-1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-15-2020
- 61,952 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal Use
$12,888
Lithia Hyundai of Reno - Reno / Nevada
GREAT MILES 61,952! SILVERSTONE exterior and BLACK interior, 2.0T trim. EPA 30 MPG Hwy/21 MPG City! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Satellite Radio, REAR LIP SPOILER, Alloy Wheels, Turbo. CLICK ME! KEY FEATURES ON THIS HYUNDAI GENESIS: Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels MP3 Player, Keyless Entry, Remote Trunk Release, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. Hyundai 2.0T with SILVERSTONE exterior and BLACK interior features a 4 Cylinder Engine with 210 HP at 6000 RPM*. HYUNDAI GENESIS: BEST IN CLASS: "The world's fifth largest automaker, Hyundai -- yes, Hyundai -- sees its first rear-drive luxury car, the Genesis, as a worthy rival to the Lexus ES 350. And no one's laughing. There's no laughter at BMW or Mercedes-Benz, either, when Hyundai compares the Genesis to the 5-Series and E-Class respectively. And at much lower cost." -- Detroit News. Great Gas Mileage: 30 MPG Hwy. MORE ABOUT US: Lithia Hyundai of Reno sells new Hyundai's, certified pre-owned Hyundai's, and used cars, trucks, and SUV's! We have excellent finance options as low as 0% on select models, in addition to all avilable Hyundai incentives and rebates! We also specialize in second chance financing! We are located in Northern Nevada at 2620 Kietzke Ln. Reno, NV 89502. 775-682-3300. Our hours are Monday-Saturday 8: 30am - 8pm and Sundays 10am - 6pm. 100% customer satifaction is our priority! Please call us today! Price does not include $449 Dealer doc fee, taxes, and license fees. Price contains all applicable dealer incentives and non-limited factory rebates. You may qualify for additional rebates; see dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Manual
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
24 Combined MPG (21 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD8CU067435
Stock: CU067435A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-17-2020
- 124,864 miles
$9,708
Quebedeaux Buick GMC - Tucson / Arizona
Red 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 R-Spec RWD 6-Speed Manual 3.8L V6 MPI DOHC 24V Dual CVVTDAILY INTERNET SPECIALS FOUND ON QBUICKGMC.COM! WAY TO GO QUEBEDEAUX!!! Recent Arrival! 17/26 City/Highway MPGShop us online at http://www.qbuickgmc.com or visit us in person at 3566 E Speedway Blvd, Tucson, AZ 85716. You can also call us at 520-795-5550. Proudly serving the community of Tucson, Sierra Vista, Sahuarita, Nogales, Marana and all of southern Arizona. Quebedeaux Buick GMC has been open and serving our community for over 60 years and we stand behind our service to our customers and our community.Reviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Track with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KH2CU077975
Stock: Q68991A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-26-2020
- 65,101 milesFrame damage, 3 Owners, Corporate Fleet
$10,250
Larry H. Miller Used Car Supermarket 90th - Sandy / Utah
Located at 90th this 2012 Silverstone Metallic Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium RWD is well equipped and includes these features and benefits: Navigation Package (Touch-Screen DVD Navigation System), Option Group 01 (ABS w/Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD), Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Auto-dimming Mirror & Compass w/Homelink, Automatic Light Control, Bluetooth Hands-Free Connectivity, Driver's Lumbar Support, Electronic Stability Control, Fully-Automatic Temperature Control, Leather-Wrapped Tilt Steering Wheel, Metalgrain & Chrome Interior Accents, Power Tilt & Slide Glass Sunroof, Power Windows/Door Locks/Outside Mirrors, Proximity Key w/Push-Button Start, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Solar Glass, Sport-Tuned Suspension w/Front Strut Brace, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, and Trip Computer & Multi-Information Display (MID)), 10 Speakers, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, ABS brakes, Air Conditioning, Alloy wheels, AM/FM radio: XM, Anti-whiplash front head restraints, Auto-dimming Rear-View mirror, Automatic temperature control, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cargo Tray, Carpeted Floor Mats, CD player, Cloth Seat Trim, Compass, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Bucket Seats w/Power Driver's Seat, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter: HomeLink, Illuminated entry, iPod Cable, Leather Shift Knob, Leather steering wheel, Low tire pressure warning, MP3 decoder, Navigation System, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Passenger vanity mirror, Power door mirrors, Power driver seat, Power moonroof, Power steering, Power windows, Radio: 360-Watt Infinity AM/FM/XM/CD Player/MP3, Rear anti-roll bar, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Security system, Speed control, Speed-sensing steering, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Tachometer, Tilt steering wheel, Traction control, Trip computer, Variably intermittent wipers, and Wheel Locks.Recent Arrival!Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!20/30 City/Highway MPG20/30 City/Highway MPGReviews:* Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Frame Damage
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: Yes
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD2CU068340
Stock: N1900A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-14-2020
- 85,227 miles2 Accidents, 2 Owners, Personal Use
$9,964
Buhler Chrysler Jeep Dodge Ram - Hazlet / New Jersey
Recent Arrival! Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price!Odometer is 10962 miles below market average! 20/30 City/Highway MPGReviews: * Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: EdmundsCall us today at 732-264-5000 to schedule a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 2 Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD3CU074406
Stock: 34867A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 80,988 miles
$10,495
Virginia Auto Trader Co - Arlington / Virginia
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD4CU079257
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 62,216 miles
$9,900
Sterling McCall Pre-Owned - Houston / Texas
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2012 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
23 Combined MPG (20 City/30 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD9CU079044
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 63,718 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$10,995$3,323 Below Market
AutoNation Ford Miami - Miami / Florida
The following items have been reconditioned on this vehicle: new brakes and all new tires! Sun/Moonroof Leather Seats Navigation System Cargo Mat Keyless Start Bluetooth Connection Cargo Net Ipod Cable Grey; Leather Seat Trim W/Grey Cloth Inserts Platinum Metallic Standard Equipment Pkg This vehicle includes a Money-Back Guarantee* and passed our precise inspection process. Best of all the price you see is the price you pay. No haggling. No back and forth. No pressure. And this price is so good it is guaranteed. *Money-Back Guarantee is valid for 5 days or 250 miles, whichever comes first. Subject to certain terms and conditions. See store for details. Some restrictions apply. Your buying risks are reduced thanks to a CARFAX BuyBack Guarantee. The incredibly low mileage and painstaking upkeep on this Hyundai Genesis Coupe makes it a once-in-a-lifetime deal that won't last long! Call us today to reserve your test drive! Marked by excellent quality and features with unmistakable refined leather interior that added value and class to the Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium. Time is money, and thanks to the navigation system on this Hyundai Genesis Coupe, you'll be spending a whole lot less time getting to your destination. Equipped with many extra features, this well-appointed vehicle is a treat to drive. More information about the 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe: There was already a lot to like about the Hyundai. Genesis sport coupe. Now that the Korean automaker has refined its two powerplants with added power and efficiency, and added a slick 8-speed automatic to the mix, there's even more to recommend the Genesis. With rear-wheel drive, a firm and able suspension, and a price tag that's more than competitive with its Japanese and even European counterparts, the 2013 Hyundai Genesis is worth a good long look. Strengths of this model include new 8-speed automatic transmission, excellent road-holding, improved, more powerful engines lineup, superior warranty, and Fresh styling inside and out This 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe is offered to you for sale by AutoNation Ford Miami. AutoNation SPECIAL VALUE Vehicle -BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH OUR 5 -DAY -250 MILE MONEY BACK GURANTEE All efficacy claims & statements are relevant when disinfectant product is applied correctly. This disinfectant product has been approved & registered by the EPA for use against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes Disease 2019 (COVID-19). Disinfectant methods or claims should not be deemed to state or imply these products can eliminate or prevent transmission of any virus, illness or disease. For product manufacturer or EPA registration information, see an AutoNation Service Associate for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KDXDU108942
Stock: DU108942
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
- 115,229 milesNo accidents, 3 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$8,995$2,466 Below Market
Southern Kia Greenbrier - Chesapeake / Virginia
Platinum Metallic 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T RWD 8-Speed Automatic with SHIFTRONIC 2.0L 4-Cylinder DOHC 16V Dual CVVT 18" x 7.5J Fr. & 18" x 8.0J Rr. Alloy Wheels, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Active Front Head Restraints, Advanced Dual Front Airbags, Air Conditioning, AM/FM radio: SiriusXM, Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS) w/Brake Assist, Auto Light Control w/Daytime Running Lights, BluetoothÂ Hands-Free Connectivity, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, Cloth Seat Trim, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Dual front impact airbags, Dual front side impact airbags, Electroluminescent Gauge Cluster, Electronic Stability Control, Four wheel independent suspension, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front Center Armrest, Front reading lights, Illuminated entry, Leather-Wrapped Tilt & Telescopic Steering Wheel, Manual Air Conditioning w/Outside Temp Display, Metalgrain & Chrome Interior Accents, MP3 decoder, Occupant sensing airbag, Outside temperature display, Overhead airbag, Overhead console, Panic alarm, Passenger door bin, Power door mirrors, Power windows, Radio: AM/FM/SiriusXM/CD/MP3 Player, Rear LED Taillights, Rear window defroster, Remote keyless entry, Remote Keyless Entry System w/Alarm, Security system, Solar Glass, Sport-Tuned Suspension & Front Strut Brace, Steering wheel mounted audio controls, Steering-Wheel-Mounted Audio & Cruise Controls, Telescoping steering wheel, Tilt steering wheel, Tire Pressure Monitoring System, Traction control, Trip computer, Trip Computer & Multi-Information Display (MID), Variably intermittent wipers. When you buy from us you get our EXCLUSIVE Southern Hospitality Buyers Program. Value-added Benefits like LIFETIME Oil & Filter Changes, LIFETIME Va. State Inspections, LIFETIME Loaner Car Program and Much, Much More! SAVE UP TO $3805 IN SERVICE WITH THESE VALUE ADDED BENEFITS! Recent Arrival! 17/27 City/Highway MPG CALL US, EMAIL US, CHAT WITH US, OR JUST STOP BY AND LET US SHOW YOU WHAT WE CAN DO FOR YOU TODAY!! Reviews: * Sharp handling; spirited performance; livable ride quality; sporty cabin design; strong four-cylinder fuel economy; good value. Source: Edmunds
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD7DU086656
Stock: STK086656
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-21-2020
- 81,034 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Personal UseGreat Deal
$10,877
Huffines Chevrolet - Lewisville / Texas
2.0T trim. PRICED TO MOVE $400 below NADA Retail! iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player, Aluminum Wheels, Turbo Charged Engine, Satellite Radio. CLICK NOW! KEY FEATURES INCLUDE Turbocharged, Satellite Radio, iPod/MP3 Input, Bluetooth, CD Player. MP3 Player, Remote Trunk Release, Keyless Entry, Steering Wheel Controls, Electronic Stability Control. EXPERTS ARE SAYING CarAndDriver.com's review says 'This sporty two-door is the outlier in Hyundai's rather reserved lineup.'. A GREAT VALUE This Genesis Coupe is priced $400 below NADA Retail. WHO WE ARE At Huffines we believe the vehicle buying process should be hassle free. We are willing to answer every question you might have during your search for the perfect vehicle. Huffines has been satisfying customers & forming lifetime friendships in the Greater Dallas area since 1924. 972-538-7050 Pricing analysis performed on 8/25/2020. Please confirm the accuracy of the included equipment by calling us prior to purchase.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T Premium with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KDXDU107452
Stock: 20SL0084B
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-24-2020
- 89,917 milesNo accidents, 2 Owners, Corporate FleetGreat Deal
$13,995$797 Below Market
Auto Time Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 3.8 Grand Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Heated seats, Auto Climate Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (16 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHU6KJ8DU102527
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- 159,971 miles1 Accident, 3 Owners, Personal UseGood Deal
$7,895$449 Below Market
Coughlin Chevrolet of Pataskala - Pataskala / Ohio
17/27 City/Highway MPGPlease call or e-mail first for the best and quickest information. Visit www.coughlinpataskala.com to see more of this store’s new and used vehicle inventory for sale. Price excludes tax, title, license and document fee. While we make every effort to prevent pricing errors, key stroke and human errors do occur. Please contact dealer for details.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2013 Hyundai Genesis Coupe 2.0T with USB Inputs, Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: rear wheel drive
21 Combined MPG (17 City/27 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: KMHHT6KD9DU086108
Stock: PA12224A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-09-2020
