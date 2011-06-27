2015 Chrysler Town and Country Review
Pros & Cons
- Versatile rear seating and cargo bay configurations
- plentiful standard and optional features.
- Doesn't ride as well as competitors
- limited driver legroom
- occasional rough shifts from transmission.
Get More For Your Trade-In
Edmunds' Expert Review
With its comprehensive equipment and nifty Stow 'n Go seats, the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country looks great on paper, but rival minivans are a little more refined on the road.
Vehicle overview
With so many vehicles now trying to "cross over" to be everything to everybody, true people- and cargo-hauling utility doesn't get much more honest than a minivan's. And since Chrysler more or less invented the minivan concept, it's only natural to assume its Town & Country would be a no-brainer choice in that segment. But you'd only be half right.
No question, the 2015 Town & Country is a well thought-out vehicle. Chrysler's long experience almost guarantees you won't be disappointed, either with the Town & Country's design and family-friendly touches, or with its value. Even the new base LX model comes almost lavishly equipped with life-easing standard equipment such as power sliding doors, leather seats, Chrysler's still-brilliant Stow 'n Go disappearing second-row passenger seats and a touchscreen audio interface.
Yet despite all that content and clever design, a husky V6 engine and its valuable heritage, the Town & Country loses the refinement game to its rivals from Japan. Honda's 2015 Odyssey and Toyota's 2015 Sienna are quieter, nicer to drive and slightly more fuel-efficient, the Nissan Quest has perhaps the segment's highest-quality interior furnishings and Kia's all-new 2015 Sedona looks great and is worth considering, too.
Nonetheless, the 2015 Town & Country covers all the bases and does so at what is generally a great value. We think the value quotient, plentiful content and that extremely useful Stow 'n Go seating certainly justify placing the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country on your consideration list.
2015 Chrysler Town and Country models
The 2015 Chrysler Town & Country minivan is offered in six trim levels: LX, Touring, S, Touring-L, Limited and Limited Platinum.
The entry-level Town & Country LX model comes packed with 17-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, heated mirrors, dual power-sliding doors and a power tailgate. Inside you'll find remote keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone climate control, tilt and telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, leather upholstery, Stow 'n Go second-row seats, cruise control, full power accessories (including second-row power windows and third-row power vents), a conversation mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and a 115-volt AC power outlet.
Electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice-command functionality, rear-seat USB charging ports, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Chrysler's Uconnect system, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.
The Touring trim adds automatic headlights, foglights, eight-way power front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control with an air filter, and a rear seat single-DVD entertainment system with a second-row screen and an HDMI input.
Select the Town & Country S Trim and in addition to all of the above, you'll receive black-painted 17-inch wheels, a darkened grille, a performance-tuned suspension, leather upholstery with unique cloth inserts, an upgraded center storage console, a dual-DVD/Blu-ray player and a flip-down entertainment screen for the third row of seats.
Moving to the Touring-L trim means giving up the S model's specific trim, performance suspension and standard DVD/Blu-ray system (you can get the rear-seat entertainment equipment in the optional dual-DVD package). But the Touring-L adds automatic headlight high-beam control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection, auto-dimming and heated outside mirrors, remote ignition and second- and third-row window shades.
The Limited gets all the Touring-L's equipment, plus a navigation system and upgraded leather upholstery with faux-suede accents.
In line-topping Limited Platinum you'll get xenon headlights, power-folding exterior mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, driver memory functions, heated front and second-row seats, power folding and recline for the third-row seat, a nine-speaker premium audio system and the S model's Blu-ray entertainment system.
Individual features and option packages can be added to some of the 2015 Town & Country's lower trim levels. The Safety Tec package that incorporates blind-spot detection, automatic headlights and wipers and other electronic safety features is standard for Touring-L, Limited and Limited Platinum models but can be added to the Touring and S trims. A sunroof can also be added to the Touring-L and Limited trims.
2015 Highlights
Performance & mpg
Every 2015 Chrysler Town & Country is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that generates 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is decent at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway), though the Odyssey and Sienna squeeze out 1 or 2 more mpg.
During Edmunds testing, a Town & Country in Touring-L trim went from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is average for the minivan class.
Safety
Standard on the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country are antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard. Blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-path detection system are standard on the Touring-L, Limited and Limited Platinum.
In Edmunds brake testing, the Town & Country came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, an impressive braking distance for a minivan.
In government crash tests, the Town & Country received five out of five stars for overall protection, with five stars awarded for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Town & Country earned the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS crash test for small-overlap frontal impacts, though, the Town & Country received the lowest possible score of "Poor."
Driving
Take a test-drive in the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country and you'll find the 3.6-liter V6 engine generates satisfying acceleration for most situations, while the Chrysler's handling is stable and sure. It's the T&C's overall refinement that runs behind the smoother Japanese competition. There is more ruckus from the V6, and its automatic transmission doesn't always shift as smoothly as we'd like. The van's ride quality can also get a little coarse at times. The Japanese minivans seem to have more thoroughly integrated all the moving parts, though this nuance can be difficult to notice.
Interior
Step into the 2015 Town & Country and you know you're not entering a strictly-for-the-school-runs people-hauler. The comfort of the leather upholstery and the high level of content is immediately evident. Some of the interior plastics are a little mundane to the touch, but the cabin generally is appealing and upscale in appearance.
We've found some drivers may have a hard time settling on an optimal seating position, however, as the relationship of the seat to the pedals and steering wheel seems a bit off-kilter. The power-adjustable pedals may help in this respect, but you can get them only with the Limited Platinum trim, unfortunately. Front-seat sight lines are excellent, though, and the gauge cluster is simple, uncluttered and easily read.
One of the Town & Country's strongest selling points is the Stow 'n Go functionality of the second-row seats, allowing them to fold flat into the floor at the simple tug of a lever. The 60/40-split third-row seat also folds flat (power-folding capability is optional), and it can also be flipped backward to create handy seating for tailgate parties. Seat comfort is acceptable, but some may find the deeply reclined seatback cushions in the second and especially third rows can make for an odd seating posture that adults, in particular, might find difficult to take for the long haul. Only those still growing will find adequate headroom in the third row, though such is the case for most minivans.
With all seats folded flat, the cargo area measures 143.8 cubic feet, a competitive figure for a minivan. With the seats in place, there are still a healthy 33 cubes behind the third row.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chrysler Town and Country.
Most helpful consumer reviews
Features & Specs
Safety
Sponsored cars related to the Town and Country
Related Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country info
Shop used vehicles in your area
- Used Audi A3 2015
- Used Ford Focus 2013
- Used Honda Pilot 2011
- Used Volvo XC90 2004
- Used Subaru BRZ 2013
- Used Honda Accord 2006
- Used Jeep Cherokee 2001
- Used Kia Sedona
- Used BMW ALPINA B7 2017
- Used Dodge Durango 2013
Popular new car reviews and ratings
- 2019 Audi RS 3
- 2020 CLA-Class
- Jaguar F-PACE 2019
- 2019 Land Rover Range Rover Evoque
- GMC Sierra 1500 2019
- 2019 Rolls-Royce Ghost Series II
- 2020 BMW X4 M
- 2021 Volkswagen ID.4 News
- 2019 Lexus GS 350
- 2019 Arteon
Vehicle rankings by type
- Best Hybrids
- Best Electric Cars
- Best Trucks
- Best Minivans
- Best Hatchbacks
- Best Convertibles
- Best Coupes
- Best Wagons