Consumer Rating
(25)
2015 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile rear seating and cargo bay configurations
  • plentiful standard and optional features.
  • Doesn't ride as well as competitors
  • limited driver legroom
  • occasional rough shifts from transmission.
Chrysler Town and Country for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

With its comprehensive equipment and nifty Stow 'n Go seats, the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country looks great on paper, but rival minivans are a little more refined on the road.

Vehicle overview

With so many vehicles now trying to "cross over" to be everything to everybody, true people- and cargo-hauling utility doesn't get much more honest than a minivan's. And since Chrysler more or less invented the minivan concept, it's only natural to assume its Town & Country would be a no-brainer choice in that segment. But you'd only be half right.

No question, the 2015 Town & Country is a well thought-out vehicle. Chrysler's long experience almost guarantees you won't be disappointed, either with the Town & Country's design and family-friendly touches, or with its value. Even the new base LX model comes almost lavishly equipped with life-easing standard equipment such as power sliding doors, leather seats, Chrysler's still-brilliant Stow 'n Go disappearing second-row passenger seats and a touchscreen audio interface.

Yet despite all that content and clever design, a husky V6 engine and its valuable heritage, the Town & Country loses the refinement game to its rivals from Japan. Honda's 2015 Odyssey and Toyota's 2015 Sienna are quieter, nicer to drive and slightly more fuel-efficient, the Nissan Quest has perhaps the segment's highest-quality interior furnishings and Kia's all-new 2015 Sedona looks great and is worth considering, too.

Nonetheless, the 2015 Town & Country covers all the bases and does so at what is generally a great value. We think the value quotient, plentiful content and that extremely useful Stow 'n Go seating certainly justify placing the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country on your consideration list.

2015 Chrysler Town and Country models

The 2015 Chrysler Town & Country minivan is offered in six trim levels: LX, Touring, S, Touring-L, Limited and Limited Platinum.

The entry-level Town & Country LX model comes packed with 17-inch alloy wheels, a roof rack, heated mirrors, dual power-sliding doors and a power tailgate. Inside you'll find remote keyless entry, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, tri-zone climate control, tilt and telescoping steering wheel with audio controls, leather upholstery, Stow 'n Go second-row seats, cruise control, full power accessories (including second-row power windows and third-row power vents), a conversation mirror, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and a 115-volt AC power outlet.

Electronic features include Bluetooth phone and audio connectivity, voice-command functionality, rear-seat USB charging ports, a 6.5-inch touchscreen with Chrysler's Uconnect system, a rearview camera and a six-speaker audio system with satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface and an auxiliary audio jack.

The Touring trim adds automatic headlights, foglights, eight-way power front seats, tri-zone automatic climate control with an air filter, and a rear seat single-DVD entertainment system with a second-row screen and an HDMI input.

Select the Town & Country S Trim and in addition to all of the above, you'll receive black-painted 17-inch wheels, a darkened grille, a performance-tuned suspension, leather upholstery with unique cloth inserts, an upgraded center storage console, a dual-DVD/Blu-ray player and a flip-down entertainment screen for the third row of seats.

Moving to the Touring-L trim means giving up the S model's specific trim, performance suspension and standard DVD/Blu-ray system (you can get the rear-seat entertainment equipment in the optional dual-DVD package). But the Touring-L adds automatic headlight high-beam control, rain-sensing windshield wipers, rear parking sensors, blind-spot monitoring and rear cross-path detection, auto-dimming and heated outside mirrors, remote ignition and second- and third-row window shades.

The Limited gets all the Touring-L's equipment, plus a navigation system and upgraded leather upholstery with faux-suede accents.

In line-topping Limited Platinum you'll get xenon headlights, power-folding exterior mirrors, a sunroof, keyless ignition and entry, power-adjustable pedals, a heated steering wheel, driver memory functions, heated front and second-row seats, power folding and recline for the third-row seat, a nine-speaker premium audio system and the S model's Blu-ray entertainment system.

Individual features and option packages can be added to some of the 2015 Town & Country's lower trim levels. The Safety Tec package that incorporates blind-spot detection, automatic headlights and wipers and other electronic safety features is standard for Touring-L, Limited and Limited Platinum models but can be added to the Touring and S trims. A sunroof can also be added to the Touring-L and Limited trims.

2015 Highlights

The 2015 Chrysler Town & Country receives a new, entry-level LX trim level, while the former Limited trim is split up in to the Limited and Limited Platinum trim levels. As a result, there is some minor rearranging of feature content.

Performance & mpg

Every 2015 Chrysler Town & Country is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 that generates 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels through a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is decent at 20 mpg combined (17 city/25 highway), though the Odyssey and Sienna squeeze out 1 or 2 more mpg.

During Edmunds testing, a Town & Country in Touring-L trim went from zero to 60 mph in 8.1 seconds, which is average for the minivan class.

Safety

Standard on the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country are antilock disc brakes, stability control, active front head restraints, front seat side-impact airbags, a driver knee airbag and full-length side curtain airbags. A rearview camera is also standard. Blind-spot monitoring and a rear cross-path detection system are standard on the Touring-L, Limited and Limited Platinum.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Town & Country came to a stop from 60 mph in 120 feet, an impressive braking distance for a minivan.

In government crash tests, the Town & Country received five out of five stars for overall protection, with five stars awarded for overall frontal-impact protection and five stars for overall side-impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Town & Country earned the top score of "Good" in the moderate-overlap frontal-offset impact test as well as the side-impact, roof-strength and head restraint (whiplash protection) tests. In the IIHS crash test for small-overlap frontal impacts, though, the Town & Country received the lowest possible score of "Poor."

Driving

Take a test-drive in the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country and you'll find the 3.6-liter V6 engine generates satisfying acceleration for most situations, while the Chrysler's handling is stable and sure. It's the T&C's overall refinement that runs behind the smoother Japanese competition. There is more ruckus from the V6, and its automatic transmission doesn't always shift as smoothly as we'd like. The van's ride quality can also get a little coarse at times. The Japanese minivans seem to have more thoroughly integrated all the moving parts, though this nuance can be difficult to notice.

Interior

Step into the 2015 Town & Country and you know you're not entering a strictly-for-the-school-runs people-hauler. The comfort of the leather upholstery and the high level of content is immediately evident. Some of the interior plastics are a little mundane to the touch, but the cabin generally is appealing and upscale in appearance.

We've found some drivers may have a hard time settling on an optimal seating position, however, as the relationship of the seat to the pedals and steering wheel seems a bit off-kilter. The power-adjustable pedals may help in this respect, but you can get them only with the Limited Platinum trim, unfortunately. Front-seat sight lines are excellent, though, and the gauge cluster is simple, uncluttered and easily read.

One of the Town & Country's strongest selling points is the Stow 'n Go functionality of the second-row seats, allowing them to fold flat into the floor at the simple tug of a lever. The 60/40-split third-row seat also folds flat (power-folding capability is optional), and it can also be flipped backward to create handy seating for tailgate parties. Seat comfort is acceptable, but some may find the deeply reclined seatback cushions in the second and especially third rows can make for an odd seating posture that adults, in particular, might find difficult to take for the long haul. Only those still growing will find adequate headroom in the third row, though such is the case for most minivans.

With all seats folded flat, the cargo area measures 143.8 cubic feet, a competitive figure for a minivan. With the seats in place, there are still a healthy 33 cubes behind the third row.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2015 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(48%)
4(28%)
3(8%)
2(8%)
1(8%)
4.0
25 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Company car, putting lots of miles on it.
Rick,02/02/2016
LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I was supplied this vehicle from the company I work for. I was extremely happy about this because I was driving a 2006 Dodge caravan at the time. When I switched to the new Town and Country I noticed such an improvement in luxury and technology. The immediate negative I noticed is how the dodge had a more consistent transmission. The town and country had weird hiccups when changing gears. It wasnt a huge issue but it was noticeable. I drive a lot for work so the audio was a big improvement for me. My personal car has bluetooth and a decent sound system. This van is actually pretty sweet when it comes to listening to music and podcasts. The handsfree system is very convenient. The DVD seems to work well....I do not use this very much. The room inside is what you would expect from vans now a days. Doors open smoothly, and the seats in the rear fold up pretty easy. Overall, pretty cool van.
The car clearly gets little love from the company
Dan,05/02/2016
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Rented the car for 3-4 days. Town and country is not a bad car, but notwithstanding some sprinkling of some technological features, it feels dated in many aspects. The interior materials are so-so, the thin rear passenger seats are amusing. But the biggest surprise to me was the transmission used on that car. Even the AT transmission in 2009 Toyota Camry is more advanced and intelligent then in this "luxury" van. The transmission has no hill grade logic at all. Going up or down the hill or during the times when engine braking would be beneficial it acts as all the old typical AT transmission do - it either doesn't do anything at all or constantly hunts gears. The engine power is adequate however and the ride is pleasantly comfortable and smooth.
Lemon
Lisa,09/27/2019
Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Chrysler denies that there is a mechanical defect with my 2015 Town and Country van. On two separate occasions the van accelerated on it's own, the first time crashing into the brick wall of the bank, the second time, approximately a year later, it rammed into a concrete porch. I reported both incidents to the NHTSD. There are multiple stories of similar incidents with this make and model. The transmission frequently does not shift smoothly at all. I literally hate this van!! Chrysler Corp. should be honest and admit when there is a defect with their product!!
If you are considering buying, Not worth the buy
Katie,03/30/2016
LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
My friend and I rented this van for a week long road trip to California from the Midwest. The van was very comfortable. The reason I am giving it a 2 star is because of 2 specific reasons. Number one, is sometimes it didn't switch gears so smoothly. It only had 40,000 miles on it. I made the mistake of buying a car that doesn't switch gears smoothly. And believe me, if it's doing this at 40,000 miles it's not worth your money. Number 2 is because my friends fiancé happened to be road tripping with the same exact minivan (similar mileage) to Florida with some buddies and their alternator blew on the way back. We loved the stow and go seats though! As well as the technology in the van, although I didn't love the way the steering wheel technological controls were set up. Overall, it lasted us on our trip and was a smooth ride for the most part but didn't last her fiancé and his buddies so I don't think it's an investment to choose. I regularly drive a new Toyota Sienna for work and I would think the average person would get the better end of a deal with that or a Honda Odyssey (which my parents used to own).
Features & Specs

MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
283 hp @ 6400 rpm
Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2015 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Limited Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country Touring is priced between $8,389 and$16,800 with odometer readings between 40366 and137990 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L is priced between $13,999 and$18,500 with odometer readings between 30718 and68303 miles.
  • The Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country S is priced between $11,977 and$13,000 with odometer readings between 98577 and104279 miles.

Which used 2015 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2015 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. There are currently 17 used and CPO 2015 Town and Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $8,389 and mileage as low as 30718 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2015 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 2015 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 10 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $13,711.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $24,004.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 12 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $21,028.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $13,737.

Should I lease or buy a 2015 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

