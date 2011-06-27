Vehicle overview

With so many vehicles now trying to "cross over" to be everything to everybody, true people- and cargo-hauling utility doesn't get much more honest than a minivan's. And since Chrysler more or less invented the minivan concept, it's only natural to assume its Town & Country would be a no-brainer choice in that segment. But you'd only be half right.

No question, the 2015 Town & Country is a well thought-out vehicle. Chrysler's long experience almost guarantees you won't be disappointed, either with the Town & Country's design and family-friendly touches, or with its value. Even the new base LX model comes almost lavishly equipped with life-easing standard equipment such as power sliding doors, leather seats, Chrysler's still-brilliant Stow 'n Go disappearing second-row passenger seats and a touchscreen audio interface.

Yet despite all that content and clever design, a husky V6 engine and its valuable heritage, the Town & Country loses the refinement game to its rivals from Japan. Honda's 2015 Odyssey and Toyota's 2015 Sienna are quieter, nicer to drive and slightly more fuel-efficient, the Nissan Quest has perhaps the segment's highest-quality interior furnishings and Kia's all-new 2015 Sedona looks great and is worth considering, too.

Nonetheless, the 2015 Town & Country covers all the bases and does so at what is generally a great value. We think the value quotient, plentiful content and that extremely useful Stow 'n Go seating certainly justify placing the 2015 Chrysler Town & Country on your consideration list.