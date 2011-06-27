My wife and I just purchased a new 2013, and have under 1,000 miles on it. We compared the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, and the T&C. We loved the ride of the Honda, the 2nd row leg room of the Toyota, but the likes really stopped there for anything outside the T&C. Options on the T&C are more plentiful for less money (rear entertainment, nav, heated seats...). Of note, the T&C is the ONLY one to offer remote start. The DVD in the Sienna looked like a shotty 3rd-party install, while both the Odyssey and Sienna dashboards felt very poorly and/or cheaply designed. UPDATE 6/2016 So 40k miles in, still no real issues. Complaints are still road noise and rougher ride (could be OEM hard tires however). Fuel mileage isn't the best around town, but good power is a trade off. Have an issue where the nav won't update, paid (yes paid, no free map updates) $150 for an update and the unit would 't accept it, Garmin couldn't figure it out and actually said to have the head unit replaced so they can inspect. Still haven't had the time to do that so no word on how it worked out. Bought an inexpensive HDMI media player that I could plug into the rear 110V power and use an IR extender so I can load a bunch of our movies I put on an SD card, so we don't have to mess with changing DVD's and Disney super long menu intros - so we love the media connectivity! It'd be nice to be able to directly load movies to the HDD, but I'm sure that's to come. Transmission: haven't had problems other than when using Econ mode. Then the reverse to drive and vice versa are delayed and very hard. Coupled with the very low 3-4 (I think) gear shift RPM and no torque, we usually don't use Econ and it's fine - use it for road trips and we get 1.5-2 mpg higher and don't worry about the low speed shifting so win-win there! Stow-N-Go has been great, lots of extra storage on trips if the mid row is up, and rear seats can be configured for nice holding spots or jump seats, whatever way we want. All-in-all very happy!

