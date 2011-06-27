  1. Home
2013 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile rear seating configurations
  • attractive interior, generous standard features.
  • Drivetrain lacks refinement
  • limited driver legroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The 2013 Chrysler Town & Country offers a strong engine, confident handling and a well-trimmed cabin, but still trails the minivan competition in overall refinement.

Vehicle overview

Many vehicle model names past and present tend to be nonsensical. Consider the Sprinter, a huge van that's anything but an acceleration champ, or the Aspire, a tiny, cheap economy car. But the 2013 Chrysler Town & Country minivan is no such automotive oxymoron. This plush people mover is equally suited to shuttling a group of businessmen to the Ritz-Carlton across town as it is to taking the family across the country to the Grand Canyon.

Essentially a twin to the Dodge Caravan, the Chrysler Town & Country features unique styling tweaks and a more upscale interior to bolster its premium position. This year brings a new style-focused Town & Country S model, along with a few more upgrades. Chief among these is the industry's only Blu-ray-compatible DVD player and a pair of USB ports for rear seat passengers who might otherwise despair about their phones' low battery charge. Befitting its uptown status, the Town & Country offers other niceties including keyless ignition/entry and heated front and second-row seats, even a heated steering wheel.

A powerful V6 and confident handling make the Town & Country an alert minivan, yet it still doesn't feel as dynamic or responsive as the class leaders. The engine can also get loud and abrasive when pushed hard, and over broken pavement, the T&C's ride isn't as compliant as its rivals.

The 2013 Chrysler Town & Country isn't the only choice if you want the trimmings of a touring sedan with the greater passenger and cargo capacities of a minivan. Top trim levels of the 2013 Honda Odyssey, 2013 Nissan Quest and 2013 Toyota Sienna are all pretty posh and offer superior refinement in some areas. We still suggest putting it on your test-drive list, as its price is competitive, but you may find the Town & Country outclassed by more polished efforts.

2013 Chrysler Town and Country models

The 2013 Chrysler Town & Country minivan is offered in four trim levels: Touring, S, Touring-L and Limited.

The entry-level Touring model comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, a roof rack, power sliding doors and a power tailgate. Inside you'll find triple-zone automatic climate control, leather upholstery, a power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals, Stow 'n Go second-row seats, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power accessories (including second-row power windows and third-row power vents), a conversation mirror, a back-up camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and a 115-volt AC power outlet. Electronic features include a rear-seat DVD entertainment center (with a second-row screen), Bluetooth, rear-seat USB charging ports and a six-speaker CD sound system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, a USB/iPod interface, an auxiliary audio jack and digital music storage.

The S adds to the Touring equipment special black-accented 17-inch alloy wheels, a darkened grille, a performance-tuned suspension, additional interior storage, black leather upholstery with gray contrast stitching, and a rear seat entertainment system with an HDMI input, a DVD/Blu-Ray player and screens for the second and third rows.

The Touring-L also starts with the regular Touring equipment, but instead augments it with different 17-inch alloy wheels, rear parking sensors, auto-dimming outside mirrors, remote ignition, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated front seats and second- and third-row window shades.

The top-of-the-line Limited model adds to the Touring-L xenon headlights, power-folding sideview mirrors, keyless ignition/entry, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, Bluetooth audio, a navigation system, a nine-speaker premium audio system and the S model's extra storage and entertainment system.

Some of the standard features found on the upper Town & Country trim levels can be added to the lower trims via optional packages. Other major options include a sunroof, a towing package (with trailer sway control) and a power-folding third-row seat.

2013 Highlights

For 2013, the Chrysler Town & Country receives an upgraded rear seat entertainment system. The base entertainment system includes a higher-resolution screen, while the premium system now includes a Blu-ray player and an HDMI input. Rear-seat USB ports (for charging electronic devices), trailer sway control and the stylish S model are also new this year.

Performance & mpg

The 2013 Chrysler Town & Country is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that puts out 283 horsepower and 260 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined.

In Edmunds testing, the Town & Country accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, about a half-second slower than the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna.

Safety

The 2013 Chrysler Town & Country comes with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, full-length side curtain airbags, front seat side-impact airbags and a driver knee airbag. A back-up camera, blind-spot monitor and a rear cross-path detection system are also standard. In Edmunds brake testing, the Town & Country came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, an average distance for a minivan.

In government crash tests, the T&C received four out of five stars for overall protection, with four stars awarded for overall frontal impact protection and five stars for overall side impact protection. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety crash testing, the Town & Country earned the highest score of "Good" in frontal offset, side impact and roof strength tests.

Driving

The muscular engine and confident handling on winding roads make the 2013 Chrysler Town & Country a contender. But segment leaders like the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna still offer more refinement. The Chrysler's V6 engine, while powerful and fairly smooth, can get noisy under hard acceleration. The six-speed automatic transmission does an admirable job of keeping power on tap, but gearchanges can be abrupt. Finally, some drivers may find the steering effort slightly heavier than other minivans.

Interior

Within the two lower trims of the Town & Country, you'll find a cabin nicely trimmed with quality materials and a classic design. Springing for the Limited brings an interior that is downright posh.

Unlike other minivans that require the awkward removal of the middle-row seats to achieve maximum cargo capacity, the Chrysler's Stow 'n Go seats fold flat into the floor. Operating these surprisingly comfortable seats is fairly simple; only a quick tug of a strap and a few gentle yanks make them disappear into the floor.

The third-row seats are also comfortable, but taller passengers might find headroom a bit tight. Shorter riders, on the other hand, may find the aggressive tilt of the seat cushion akin to sitting in a dentist's chair. The 60/40-split third-row seat offers a slick power-folding option and can also be flipped backwards to create comfortable seating for tailgate parties and the kids' soccer games. Several Edmunds editors of different heights noticed that the pedals are mounted close to the seat, limiting legroom for taller drivers even when the power-adjustable pedals are moved as far forward as possible.

With all three rows of seats in use, the Town & Country offers a healthy 33 cubic feet of cargo room. Folding down the second- and third-row seats creates a flat load floor with a competitive 143.8 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2013 Chrysler Town and Country.

Most helpful consumer reviews

World's most versatile vehicle
sbrown12,08/10/2013
Where to start? Well, for all the hype given to SUV's in recent years, I think the critics should emphasize the truth about today's mini-vans. They have all the bells and whistles now. They might not be as stylish or "cool looking" on the exterior as many SUV's, but if you're older than 16, you can probably live with it. The critics should emphasize the truth about the T&C and Caravan; there is no other family vehicle with more versatility. The stow 'n' go feature is second to none! How nice is it to be able to go from a 7-passenger van to a large cargo van in just minutes? Guess! Ever heard of a van that's actually fun to drive and has a great ride? They make them now!
Transmission defect
gfcarl,10/08/2013
Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
Our 2013 Town & Country van is great in many ways but the transmission has a noise that is caused by a redesign in the square cut gears. Between 15-20 mph it makes an irritating noise that Chrysler has no fix for. They basically say it is driveable so I have to live with it. The dealership has found that this is common with other new vans on their lot. This noise is persistent and louder than when we first noticed it (7200 miles now). No repair, no replacement, nothing but a continual noise. I would have looked at other vehicles if I had known that this would be an ongoing nuisance.
Just purchased, a few thoughts
jds9571,12/19/2013
Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
My wife and I just purchased a new 2013, and have under 1,000 miles on it. We compared the Honda Odyssey, Toyota Sienna, and the T&C. We loved the ride of the Honda, the 2nd row leg room of the Toyota, but the likes really stopped there for anything outside the T&C. Options on the T&C are more plentiful for less money (rear entertainment, nav, heated seats...). Of note, the T&C is the ONLY one to offer remote start. The DVD in the Sienna looked like a shotty 3rd-party install, while both the Odyssey and Sienna dashboards felt very poorly and/or cheaply designed. UPDATE 6/2016 So 40k miles in, still no real issues. Complaints are still road noise and rougher ride (could be OEM hard tires however). Fuel mileage isn't the best around town, but good power is a trade off. Have an issue where the nav won't update, paid (yes paid, no free map updates) $150 for an update and the unit would 't accept it, Garmin couldn't figure it out and actually said to have the head unit replaced so they can inspect. Still haven't had the time to do that so no word on how it worked out. Bought an inexpensive HDMI media player that I could plug into the rear 110V power and use an IR extender so I can load a bunch of our movies I put on an SD card, so we don't have to mess with changing DVD's and Disney super long menu intros - so we love the media connectivity! It'd be nice to be able to directly load movies to the HDD, but I'm sure that's to come. Transmission: haven't had problems other than when using Econ mode. Then the reverse to drive and vice versa are delayed and very hard. Coupled with the very low 3-4 (I think) gear shift RPM and no torque, we usually don't use Econ and it's fine - use it for road trips and we get 1.5-2 mpg higher and don't worry about the low speed shifting so win-win there! Stow-N-Go has been great, lots of extra storage on trips if the mid row is up, and rear seats can be configured for nice holding spots or jump seats, whatever way we want. All-in-all very happy!
Engine repairs at 40k
Midview132,02/02/2016
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
If you buy a 2011 through 2013 tc you will be having the engine fixed. The engines have a flaw in them and right about 40 miles the left engine head will start failing. If you question me google problems with penta star engine heads or missfire on penta star engine. Even after they fixed it it still ran rough. The electric sliding doors are a pain in the rear. It's a good value but my wife and I usually keep a car 10 years but we took on another car payment just to get rid of it.
See all 31 reviews of the 2013 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    Overall4 / 5
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    Overall5 / 5
  • Side Barrier Rating
    Overall5 / 5
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front Seat5 / 5
    Back Seat5 / 5
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Good
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Good
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A), and Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Touring is priced between $5,388 and$12,995 with odometer readings between 77808 and155634 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L is priced between $10,206 and$13,269 with odometer readings between 61226 and114930 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country Limited is priced between $12,998 and$12,998 with odometer readings between 78209 and78209 miles.
  • The Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country S is priced between $10,499 and$10,499 with odometer readings between 92787 and92787 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2013 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2013 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. There are currently 19 used and CPO 2013 Town and Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,388 and mileage as low as 61226 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2013 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 2013 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 8 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $11,052.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $19,108.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $13,822.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 11 great deals out of 15 listings starting at $9,266.

