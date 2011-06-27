  1. Home
  2. Chrysler
  3. Chrysler Town and Country
  4. Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country
  5. Review
Consumer Rating
(50)
Appraise this car

1999 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Class-leading design. Loaded with standard equipment.
  • Less than stellar reliability history.
Other years
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
1999
1998
1997
1996
1995
1994
1993
1992
1991
1990
Chrysler Town and Country for Sale
2016
2015
2014
2013
2012
2011
2010
2009
2008
2007
2006
2005
2004
2003
2002
2001
2000
List Price Estimate
$892 - $1,533
Used Town and Country for Sale
None for sale nearby. Instead:
See all for sale
Get More For Your Trade-In

Get More For Your Trade-In

Edmunds shoppers get on average $235 more for their trade-in.
Find out what your car is really worth in minutes.
See your car's value

Edmunds' Expert Review

Vehicle overview

Elegance and expressiveness. Grace and grandeur. These are the words that describe Chrysler's posh rendition of the Dodge/Plymouth minivan.

Oh sure, you get the same fresh shape and interior space in a lower-priced Caravan or Voyager, the same car-like ride and handling qualities, the same practical virtues as a people and cargo hauler. What Chrysler adds to that mix is luxury, and plenty of it , and that's enough to attract a fair share of extra customers to the Chrysler end of the minivan spectrum. In fact, Chrysler has sold almost 300,000 of these luxury vans since 1990.

In the past, Town and Country customers have had three distinct models to choose from: the LX model, an "ultimate" LXi that promises features ordinarily found only on luxury cars, and the short-wheelbase (113.3-inch) SX version. This year, the highest trim level is called "Limited." Don't let the name fool you: they'll make enough to go around.

All-wheel drive is available on the TandC. Since these minivans only have five inches of ground clearance, they aren't meant for serious off-road adventure. They do, however, give drivers the security of knowing that their traction is improved when driving on slippery surfaces. They also make piloting the extended-length minivans a little more fun by evening out the weight distribution and providing some rear-wheel motive power. Chrysler's AWD minivans also replace the standard rear drum brakes with discs.

All Chrysler minivans feature seven-passenger seating, with an "Easy-Out" rollaway back seat. A recently revised 3.8-liter V-6 offers 180 horsepower and 240 foot-pounds of torque. This engine is standard in the Limited, and optional in its mates, which otherwise come with a 3.3-liter engine. Both engines drive a four-speed automatic transmission, which delivers neat and smooth gearchanges. Minivanners who do lots of highway cruising and Interstate hopping might be happier with the bigger engine, which lets the TandC pass and merge into traffic with greater confidence and briskness.

Extras in the new Limited edition include dual zone control heat/air conditioning, eight-way leather trimmed driver and passenger seats, plus a memory for both the seats and outside mirrors. A body-colored roof rack is standard on the Limited, and optional on the others. If you want luxury and spaciousness, but you just can't abide the thought of a boxy Volvo wagon or lethargic Audi A6, drop by your local Chrysler store and try the Town and Country on for size.

1999 Highlights

The top-of-the-line trim level is now called "Limited," and it offers more standard equipment (hence less options) than any other Chrysler minivan. Leather upgrades, steering wheel-mounted stereo controls and a center armrest in the rear bench are new this year, and the exterior features such details as 16-inch 15-spoke chrome wheels and chrome door handles.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 1999 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(50%)
4(40%)
3(8%)
2(2%)
1(0%)
4.4
50 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 50 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

My experience better than most reviews
joseph humphrey,12/01/2015
LXi 4dr Ext Minivan
I bought this used for cash when I needed something to transport my elderly father in a wheelchair. I also haul a lot of gear in my jobs as a freelance photographer and part time live sound engineer. Other than std junk that needs replacing like starters, brakes the only issue has been some odd electrical quirks. The remote door control stopped working, not because of fob, but the onboard computer. The alarm would trigger about 1/3 of the time when entering. Finally gave up and pulled fuse on horn. Utterly boring vehicle to drive, but its a van. Mine way more reliable than reports suggest. I did run full synthetic oil and think that may have helped get 200K+ miles on it. You can haul a ton of stuff and it's fairly comfortable. The Infinity sound system is not bad at all. The 3.8 makes decent power. But it's a bit thirsty. With conservative driving I could only manage 20 mpg. maybe not terrible considering size of vehicle. And for a minivan, I think this version looked pretty good. I like the curvy design better than the new ones. I had some fancy SUV's prior to this and while they may have looked 'better' the van was ultimately more practical. Serously, way more usable space than 'midsize' SUV I didn't enjoy driving it, but it totally fulfilled it's mission. year later update. The van is being stored in a garage at the family farm. It needs an alternator, but it still will be useful down the road, so I'm going to keep it. I stand by earlier review. Boring to drive, but comfy, tons of cargo space and really pretty reliable. I expect things like alternators and starters to need replacing. But never any major engine or tranny problems. It leaks a little oil, but does not smoke even with 200Kplus miles. But I take care of my cars. I replaced with a 2012 VW Sportwagen which I love. It's pretty much my dream car. Practical but a riot to drive. I always wanted a GTI but the wagon handles great. I have GTI sport suspension components ready to install. Sorry off topic. I can highly recommend the Chrysler van to someone needing that type of vehicle. Maybe not as slick as the Honda or Toyota, but you can pick em up used pretty cheaply. If you get one that was serviced properly they seems to last. I do think Chrysler unfortunately tends to build vehicle that seems sort of cheap and tacky, but I've been impressed by usefulness and reliablity of this van. My VW may be entry level, but it just exudes class. Doesn't have all the luxury features of audi, but every bit an nice of interior and ride. Same as before. Still parked. but I haven't sold or junked because it can still be useful when I get it fixed. Great vehicle for the intended purpose. I can't say I 'enjoyed' it, but I have no regrets on purchase. These can be had on the cheap. Even the new ones, as no one wants them. (which is too bad IMHO) Well, the van has sat now for nearly 3 years. I'm finally going to sell it for scrap. RIP. To paraphrase Tolstoy....'it was the worst of cars, it was the best of cars'. Boring to drive, tacky interior, but very practical, comfortable, cheap to own other than fuel consumption. Still have no regrets on purchase. It was a tool that did the job.
Excellant Car
V Stanley,08/21/2009
This has been the best car I have ever owned !!!! It's electrical contacts for the seats and the window locks have a bit of a glitch.As well as we are very tall people and the drivers side leg room could be a little more spacious. But other than that I have been thrilled with the handling and performance of this vehicle. As a matter of fact. My oldest son took a defensive driving class with the local Sheriff's Dept where we had to provide our own vehicle for the course. This is where they had to put the vehicle into slides, emergency stopping, etc. We were told by the Sheriff instructor that this was an excellent vehicle that handled far past their expectations. Great Vehicle...
Great Vehicle
Kentuckian,08/29/2009
Bought this vehicle used with 60,000 miles on it. It has without a doubt been the best most reliable vehicle we have ever owned. It now has 140,000 miles on it and still going strong. Very reliable, practically no repairs outside of normal wear ie breaks, etc. Fuel mileage is very acceptable for such a large vehicle and 6 cylinder - about 25 on the highway. Also, I don't know how to explain it better, but it is just geared perfectly. It is a solid road vehicle, but when you need to pass or get extra power quickly - it will immediately gear down and give you the appropriate power and drive you need; better than any other vehicle I've owned. You can't go wrong with this vehicle.
Enjoyed this model for 8 years!
Female_Driver,01/12/2007
We purchased this Town & Country Limited All Wheel Drive new in February 1999. It served us well unti we sold it in December 2006 with 108K. It was a great family hauler and it handled very well in the snow with studless snow tires (and the all wheel drive). Comfy interior and plenty of cargo room! This '99 was our third Chrysler minivan and the best of all of them. We replaced it with a 2007 Chrysler Pacifica because Chrysler does not now offer AWD option on their minivans. If you find a used one that has been well maintained, don't hesitate to buy it :-)
See all 50 reviews of the 1999 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Flex-fuel (ffv)
158 hp @ 4850 rpm
MPG
14 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
MPG
15 city / 22 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 4400 rpm
See all Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger3 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Marginal
More about the 1999 Chrysler Town and Country
More About This Model

Minivans have been enjoying a resurgence of sorts, thanks to a wave of new products coming to market the last few years from a variety of manufactures. Dull, utilitarian, bare-bones family haulers are out. Better-looking, more-powerful, feature-laden people movers are in.

When it comes to a history of leadership in minivan design, Chrysler has certainly earned the right to lay claim to the title. After all, the company invented the market 15 years ago, and has been busy tying to reinvent it ever since. DaimlerChrysler says it sells about 700,000 minivans worldwide every year, and has moved nearly 7 million of them since 1983.

Minivan sales account for about 8 percent of all new vehicles sold in the United States, and Chrysler owns a 45-percent share of the North American market. But when you're the sales king -- everybody comes gunning for you. That's why new entries from Honda and Toyota, as well as revamped domestic challengers from Ford and General Motors, are so darn good: they HAVE to be good to topple the leader.

But DaimlerChrysler doesn't seem worried. Perhaps that's because the company is too busy expanding the market into niche segments. Take the high-end of the minivan market, for example. Chrysler introduced the first "luxury minivan" with the debut of its Town &Country model back in 1990. And it hasn't looked back since.

"Positioned as the perfect luxury car alternative or luxury car garage-mate, our Town &Country minivans continue to be a tremendous success in the marketplace," said Ralph Sarotte, DaimlerChrysler's director of minivan operations. "Since 1995, Town &Country minivan sales have increased 117 percent. We have virtually created a segment within a segment."

On pure styling alone, the Chrysler Town &Country has to rank among the most attractive minivans ever built. A bold grille, flowing bodylines and muscular flanks make it almost car-like in proportion, and with a graceful greenhouse, low snout and large fog lamps, it begs for a double take. But because it boasts a laundry list of clever features, standard equipment and upscale amenities, the Town &Country's beauty is more than skin deep. It is marketed as a more practical alternative to a luxury sedan, and comes equipped to play the part.

Standard goodies abound, from dual rear sliding doors to things like power locks, windows and outside mirrors (the latter with heat and memory to boot) plus tilt, cruise and keyless illuminated entry. A 200-watt Infinity AM/FM-cassette-CD-equalizer powers a total of 10 speakers throughout the cabin. The rear window has both a defroster and wiper/washer, while the front glass features a windshield wiper deicer - a real plus during Michigan-type winters.

But it's the extras that really set Town &Country apart. Load-leveling and height-control suspension is standard. So is a full-size spare tire. There's a handy array of storage bins, cupholders and cubbyholes, plus a fully featured overhead console. They even thought of adding front and rear power outlets, a cargo net between the front driver and passenger seats - and, of course, those really neat grocery bag hooks built into the back of the rear bench. (Those hooks proved amazingly competent after a shopping trip that included 2-liter bottles of pop and canned goods that simply were not allowed to roll around back there on every turn. How did we ever live without this feature?)

For 1999, Chrysler raises the bar even higher with the addition of what it calls "the ultimate luxury minivan" -- the Town &Country Limited. This new, top-end version blends a monochromatic paint scheme with tasteful chrome accents and 16-inch spoked wheels. Inside, the Limited touts upmarket features such as eight-way power heated front seats, steering wheel-mounted radio controls and dual-zone temperature controls.

The muted blue-green Deep Slate Pearl Coat metallic paint on our Town &Country Limited AWD test car was as flawless as we've seen on any Chrysler product. Set off by distinctive badging - including Chrysler's winged logo on the liftgate - the look is one of rich elegance, not practical utility. And its new-for-'99 Taupe interior debuts upgraded perforated leather seats with "Preferred Suede" trim, a new rear bench seat design with center armrest and "Limited" embossed floor mats covering plush, 18-ounce carpeting.

Limited AWD comes standard with a 3.8-liter V6, good for 180 horsepower. Its 240 foot-pounds of torque is delivered to a four-speed automatic transmission that feeds power to all four wheels all of the time for superb road-holding traction. (With this system, there is no need for an additional traction control unit.) The tradeoff is that a full-time AWD drivetrain tends to sap engine power and exacts a fuel-economy penalty. (One tankful netted us a mere 15.8 miles-per-gallon in a city/highway mix of somewhat spirited driving - but we realize high mileage isn't the point of a premium vehicle like this.)

Around-town performance was adequate even with a full complement of passengers, and shifts were quite smooth -- the reputation of Chrysler minivan transmissions notwithstanding. The Limited's four-wheel antilock disc brakes were easy to modulate and steering was surprisingly direct. Ride quality is as good as most big sedans, and while overall handling could be described as confident, we must admit that only the occasional freeway on-ramp afforded the opportunity for enthusiastic cornering.

One concern we have about the Town &Country in general is this platform's spotty crash-test results. While newer minivan models from other manufacturers are garnering five-star ratings in government crash tests, DaimlerChrysler's minis continue to underwhelm in both frontal-, side- and offset-crash scores. If crash safety ratings are a big issue for you, you may want to consider highly optioned models from another automaker.

The only option on our test vehicle was seven-passenger Quad Command seating with a new, integrated reclining child seat designed into the mid-row buckets, adding $125 to the sticker. We tested the "Easy Out Roller Seats" and found them to be somewhat easier to take out than put back in, but suspect the procedure would become easier with practice.

Overall, we enjoyed our time in the Town &Country Limited AWD luxo-van. There's very little to dislike about this vehicle, from design to execution, and build quality was impressive. The only negative to report, aside from the aforementioned fuel economy and crash-test scores, is the fact that all these features and luxury touches will exact a heavy toll on your wallet. This model lists for nearly $37,000 -- that's a big chunk of change for a minivan, no matter how nice they've dressed it up.

But luxury is a relative term, especially when you compare a minivan with a luxury sedan. Chrysler officials might ask, and rightly so, just how many big luxury sedans can seat seven, provide as much transportation flexibility and cost under $40K? Good question.

For now, the flagship of the Chrysler minivan fleet can rest easy in the lap of luxury.

Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include SX 4dr Minivan, LX 4dr Ext Minivan, LX 4dr Ext Minivan AWD, Limited 4dr Ext Minivan, LXi 4dr Ext Minivan, LXi 4dr Ext Minivan AWD, and Limited 4dr Ext Minivan AWD.

What's a good price on a Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country?

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 1999 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 1999 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 1999 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 2 great deals out of 11 listings starting at $25,175.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 8 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $8,797.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 11 great deals out of 23 listings starting at $23,657.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 16 listings starting at $16,384.

Should I lease or buy a 1999 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

Check out Chrysler lease specials
Check out Chrysler Town and Country lease specials

Related Used 1999 Chrysler Town and Country info

Shop used vehicles in your area

Popular new car reviews and ratings

Vehicle rankings by type

Other models to consider

Research Similar Vehicles