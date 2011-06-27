I recently purchased the 2005 T&C Limited after owning a 2001 since is was new (retired it after 145,670 miles). I purchased another one because I so enjoyed the use I received from the 2001 model. I like the new and improved features on the 05, especially the stow and go seats (no more lugging 35 lbs plus seats out of the van). This is the best part of the 05 for me.. I can drop the seats, load up and still know that after my haul, I do not have to return home to get the seats or worse, on a long trip, do without the seats. Mechanically, I do wish the transmission would react a little quicker (the 01 had the same issue). Lots of competition out there, but the Chrysler wins for me

