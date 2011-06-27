2005 Chrysler Town and Country Review
Pros & Cons
- Excellent ride and handling, good low-end pull from 3.8-liter V6, roomy and luxurious interior, innovative fold-flat second- and third-row seats.
- Unimpressive reliability history, major safety features remain optional on lower-level models, no stability control.
Other years
List Price
$3,995
Edmunds' Expert Review
Pleasing to drive and ride in, the T&C has finally come to the table with the all-important fold-flat third seat, allowing families to get the most out of its expansive interior. While it still can't match the rock-solid reliability of import rivals, this otherwise well-qualified van is worth consideration.
2005 Highlights
The Town & Country gets revised styling, a handful of new features, a much lower base price and -- oh yeah, the Stow 'n Go fold-flat second- and third-row seating system.
Consumer reviews
Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country.
Most helpful consumer reviews
happy2cu,01/30/2011
I purchased an 05 T&C with 24000 miles on it 4 years ago. I did not pay for a luxury vehicle, but felt I got an exceptional value for the money. It has been very comfortable to drive and very reliable. It now has 44,000 miles and I am still very happy with the handling, maintence, comfort and gas mileage. Love the stow and go!
ndchic77,02/25/2015
Limited 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
We bought this minivan used with 118,000 miles on it. Nothing has ever gone with it mechanically. the only thing we have replaced is a power steering reservoir. It has always started even in ND winters without being plugged in. It now has 235,000 miles on it and still going strong. I think that if your looking for a vehicle that you can get your moneys worth out of this is the minivan for you.
outtascope,09/03/2012
Purchased the vehicle new. 70K+ miles later, it is the only vehicle I have ever owned that I feel is worth the money. The ONLY problems we have had with it are the EGR valve and brakes wearing out sooner than they should. Everything else works like new on. No electronic failures whatsoever. Starts runs and drives like a car with only 10k miles. Have driven across country twice with it, drive it daily and it is perfectly suited to both tasks.
bowlermilton,12/31/2012
I recently purchased the 2005 T&C Limited after owning a 2001 since is was new (retired it after 145,670 miles). I purchased another one because I so enjoyed the use I received from the 2001 model. I like the new and improved features on the 05, especially the stow and go seats (no more lugging 35 lbs plus seats out of the van). This is the best part of the 05 for me.. I can drop the seats, load up and still know that after my haul, I do not have to return home to get the seats or worse, on a long trip, do without the seats. Mechanically, I do wish the transmission would react a little quicker (the 01 had the same issue). Lots of competition out there, but the Chrysler wins for me
Features & Specs
Features & Specs
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
Safety
