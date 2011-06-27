  1. Home
2005 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Excellent ride and handling, good low-end pull from 3.8-liter V6, roomy and luxurious interior, innovative fold-flat second- and third-row seats.
  • Unimpressive reliability history, major safety features remain optional on lower-level models, no stability control.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasing to drive and ride in, the T&C has finally come to the table with the all-important fold-flat third seat, allowing families to get the most out of its expansive interior. While it still can't match the rock-solid reliability of import rivals, this otherwise well-qualified van is worth consideration.

2005 Highlights

The Town & Country gets revised styling, a handful of new features, a much lower base price and -- oh yeah, the Stow 'n Go fold-flat second- and third-row seating system.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(60%)
4(22%)
3(14%)
2(3%)
1(1%)
4.4
270 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 270 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Great Vehicle!
happy2cu,01/30/2011
I purchased an 05 T&C with 24000 miles on it 4 years ago. I did not pay for a luxury vehicle, but felt I got an exceptional value for the money. It has been very comfortable to drive and very reliable. It now has 44,000 miles and I am still very happy with the handling, maintence, comfort and gas mileage. Love the stow and go!
Best Minivan EVER
ndchic77,02/25/2015
Limited 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
We bought this minivan used with 118,000 miles on it. Nothing has ever gone with it mechanically. the only thing we have replaced is a power steering reservoir. It has always started even in ND winters without being plugged in. It now has 235,000 miles on it and still going strong. I think that if your looking for a vehicle that you can get your moneys worth out of this is the minivan for you.
Owned from new
outtascope,09/03/2012
Purchased the vehicle new. 70K+ miles later, it is the only vehicle I have ever owned that I feel is worth the money. The ONLY problems we have had with it are the EGR valve and brakes wearing out sooner than they should. Everything else works like new on. No electronic failures whatsoever. Starts runs and drives like a car with only 10k miles. Have driven across country twice with it, drive it daily and it is perfectly suited to both tasks.
My Second T&C Limited
bowlermilton,12/31/2012
I recently purchased the 2005 T&C Limited after owning a 2001 since is was new (retired it after 145,670 miles). I purchased another one because I so enjoyed the use I received from the 2001 model. I like the new and improved features on the 05, especially the stow and go seats (no more lugging 35 lbs plus seats out of the van). This is the best part of the 05 for me.. I can drop the seats, load up and still know that after my haul, I do not have to return home to get the seats or worse, on a long trip, do without the seats. Mechanically, I do wish the transmission would react a little quicker (the 01 had the same issue). Lots of competition out there, but the Chrysler wins for me
See all 270 reviews of the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    RolloverNot Rated
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Poor
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2005 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Limited 4dr Ext Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and LX 4dr Ext Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A).

What's a good price on a Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country Limited is priced between $3,995 and$3,995 with odometer readings between 175386 and175386 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2005 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2005 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. There are currently 1 used and CPO 2005 Town and Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,995 and mileage as low as 175386 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2005 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 2005 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 3 great deals out of 18 listings starting at $22,358.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 12 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $19,923.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 9 great deals out of 19 listings starting at $16,315.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 8 great deals out of 20 listings starting at $19,268.

Should I lease or buy a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

