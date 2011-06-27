  1. Home
2011 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Versatile rear seating configurations
  • attractive interior.
  • Drivetrain lacks refinement
  • limited driver legroom.
Edmunds' Expert Review

The Chrysler Town & Country gets a host of mechanical, styling and interior improvements for 2011, but it still trails the competition in terms of refinement.

Vehicle overview

If the phrase "luxury minivan" strikes you as an oxymoron, allow us to suggest you have a look at the 2011 Chrysler Town & Country. Though minivans have long been among the most utilitarian vehicles out there, the folks at Chrysler decided there's room at the top of this segment for a decidedly more upscale version that combines luxury car amenities with the minivan's many practical benefits.

To achieve that goal, Chrysler started with a subtle exterior makeover. While you might not be able to put your finger on all of the changes, taken together the host of new styling details here do a lot to set the Town & Country apart from its more working-class sibling, the Dodge Grand Caravan.

The biggest change to this substantially revised Town & Country is inside, however. The outgoing model's low-budget passenger cabin has been replaced with an elegant new design and upgraded materials that both look and feel noticeably richer. There have also been a number of functional improvements here too, including Stow-n-Go second-row seats that have been redesigned with greater comfort in mind.

Less obvious, but no less important, are the mechanical changes lurking beneath the updated sheet metal. The combination of an all-new 283-horsepower 3.6-liter V6 engine and a nicely recalibrated suspension make driving this new Town & Country a much more enjoyable experience.

Of course the Town & Country isn't the only new model chasing well-heeled buyers. Top trim levels of the redesigned 2011 Honda Odyssey, 2011 Nissan Quest and 2011 Toyota Sienna are especially nice and also benefit from more refined drivetrains. But the 2011 Chrysler Town & Country's combination of meaningful upgrades and upscale optional features make us think that Chrysler calling its T&C a luxury minivan might not be much of a stretch after all.

2011 Chrysler Town and Country models

The 2011 Chrysler Town & Country minivan is offered in three trim levels: Touring, Touring-L and Limited.

The entry-level Touring model comes with 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlights, foglights, automatic wipers, a roof rack, power sliding doors, a power tailgate and rear parking sensors. Inside you'll find air-conditioning, cloth upholstery, a power driver seat, power-adjustable pedals, Stow 'n Go second-row seats, cruise control, an auto-dimming rearview mirror, full power accessories (including second-row power windows and third-row power vents), a conversation mirror, a back-up camera, a leather-wrapped steering wheel, 115-volt AC power outlet, steering-wheel-mounted audio controls and a six-speaker CD sound system with a 6.5-inch touchscreen, satellite radio, an auxiliary audio jack and digital music storage.

Moving up to the Touring-L model gets you 17-inch alloy wheels, auto-dimming side mirrors, remote ignition, leather upholstery, a power-adjustable front passenger seat, heated front seats and second- and third-row window shades. The top-of-the-line Limited model adds xenon headlights, keyless ignition/entry, upgraded leather upholstery, a heated steering wheel, heated second-row seats, Bluetooth, a navigation system, a rear-seat DVD entertainment center with twin display screens, Sirius Backseat TV and a nine-speaker premium audio system.

Some of the standard features found on the upper Town & Country trim levels can be added to the lower trims via optional packages. Other major options include a sunroof, a power-folding third-row seat, second- and third-row window shades, Bluetooth, Sirius Travel Link satellite data service, a rear-seat DVD entertainment center with dual video screens and Sirius Backseat TV.

2011 Highlights

The 2011 Chrysler Town & Country receives a restyled exterior and a greatly improved cabin. An all-new 3.6-liter V6 and a retuned suspension also make it a lot better to drive. The Swivel 'n Go seating option has been dropped.

Performance & mpg

The 2011 Chrysler Town & Country is powered by a 3.6-liter V6 engine that puts out 283 hp and 260 pound-feet of torque. The engine drives the front wheels via a six-speed automatic transmission. EPA-estimated fuel economy is 17 mpg city/25 mpg highway and 20 mpg combined. In Edmunds testing, the Town & Country accelerated from zero to 60 mph in 8.3 seconds, about a half-second slower than the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna.

Safety

The 2011 Chrysler Town & Country comes with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front head restraints, full-length side curtain airbags, front seat side-impact airbags and a driver knee airbag. A blind-spot monitor and a rear cross-path detection system are also standard.

In Edmunds brake testing, the Town & Country came to a stop from 60 mph in 128 feet, an average distance for a minivan.

Driving

The multiple mechanical changes make the 2011 Chrysler Town & Country a contender. But segment leaders like the Honda Odyssey and Toyota Sienna are still steps ahead through their enhancements for 2011. By comparison, the T&C lacks some of the refinement found in the Honda and Toyota. The Chrysler's engine, while powerful, sounds and feels rougher, and there's an odd whistling noise under deceleration. The six-speed automatic transmission does an admirable job of keeping power on tap, but gearchanges can be jarring. The steering effort is slightly heavier and the suspension is a bit less compliant as well. On the highway, we've also noticed some creaks and squeaks, although nothing compared to the outgoing model.

Interior

For 2011, the Chrysler Town & Country's interior gets a major makeover. While the dimensions remain largely unchanged, virtually everything else is new and improved, resulting in a passenger cabin that seems downright posh on the top-of-the-line Limited trim level.

There are some notable functional changes here as well, including redesigned versions of Chrysler's Stow 'n Go second-row seats that are more comfortable than before. Unlike other minivans that require the removal of the middle row of seats to achieve maximum cargo capacity, the Stow 'n Go seats fold flat into the floor. Operating these seats is fairly simple, and only a quick tug of a strap and a few gentle yanks are required to make them disappear into the floor.

The third-row seats are also comfortable, but headroom may be tight for taller folks and shorter folks may find the aggressive tilt of the seat cushion to be like sitting in a dentist's chair. The 60/40-split third-row seat can be had with a slick power-folding option and can also be flipped backward to create comfortable seating for tailgate parties and the kids' soccer games. Several Edmunds editors of different heights, however, noticed that the driver seat and pedals are mounted too close together, even when moved to the widest setting offered by the power adjustments.

With all three rows of seats in use, the Town & Country offers a healthy 33 cubic feet of cargo room. Folding down the second- and third-row seats creates a flat load floor with a competitive 143.8 cubic feet of space.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2011 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(45%)
4(16%)
3(16%)
2(10%)
1(13%)
3.7
31 reviews
Write a review
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

LOVE OUR MINIVAN!
nickel7,12/02/2013
With 3 kids now we needed something with more room. We exhausted every other option, from large cars to Suburbans and everything in between. Trying desperately to avoid becoming a "minivan family," yet find a semi-economic solution, we even tried the smaller SUVs with the tini-wini, worthless 3rd row seats. After all that waisted time and effort, we finally brought ourselves to just "look" at some minivans. Opening the doors for the first time on our Town & Country Limited was as if the clouds in the sky separated and Heavenly, magical rays of light shown through. We were in love instantly and have never looked back. Rides like a luxury car and hauls everything we need in total comfort.
Most versitile vehicle I have ever owned
Donovan,01/05/2017
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A)
I bought mine used with 29k miles on it. After 2 years, I have just over 71k. The only problems I have had were an issue with an engine head that was taken care of by Chrysler as a known issue (including extending the warranty on the redesigned head) and the rear blower for the climate control system is getting flaky on me. Overall I love this thing! the engine is POWERFUL and has lots of good low end torque. I put a class 3 receiver on and I can tow 3500lbs with NO STRAIN. MPGs are terrific. Around town, when using ECON mode, I can get 20-22MPG. On the interstate, I can average 29MPG. If I use cruise control, and keep my speed to around 55MPH on the interstate, I can get 36MPG!!! Stow and go is a game changer. Frankly, it is the main reason I didn't go with Toyota or Honda. Within about 2min, I can transform my 7 passenger family hauler into a cargo van, or any stage in between. The backup camera is amazing and the stereo may be the best non-premium option stereo I have ever seen as an OEM build. FCA really thought things thru with this design. Starting in 2011, the internal redesign is gorgeous. The previous version of this generation has an interior that reminded me of a 1986 LeBaron. My 2 kids have plenty of space in the middle row captains chairs, but could have used some better cup holder options, as the only ones actually made for that row are at the bottom of the sliding doors, and cant be reached by small kids in car seats. As for cup holders, there are 6 available up front (not including the doors)! Plenty of storage (especially with stow-n-go). Also the interior has green light bars in the ceiling that spread a nice glow at night that makes it far more comfortable for small kids who get scared in the dark. Handling is great. I only with it had a AWD option for winter weather. If you take ECON mode off, this thing has some guts to it, and is at home doing 80MPH. Acceleration is really good for a heavy van, too. I personally think that this vehicle may be the best value available in America today due to its price, features, performance and versatility.
Wife loves it
oldbaldy454,02/14/2011
We have had the 2011 for about 500 miles now, as they were late coming on the market. Was worth the wait. Many things we like about this compared to our old pre-stow and go T&C. Miss a few things too, like the flat folding rear seats. Low end torque of the 3.6 L Pentastar is awsome. Seats are better than the 2010 models we test drove. Hiway mileage seems a bit better than our old 3.8 L, but city is probably about the same due to the heavier weight of the vechicle. With 7 adult passengers, we were getting 25-26 mpg on our first road trip on winter gas in MN.
First MiniVan
rubyblue,08/23/2011
We took our T&C Touring on a road trip from Philadelphia suburbs to Myrtle Beach and we couldn't be more pleased. We averaged 27mpg at 70-75 mph on cruise, in economy mode. Advised by dealer to take out of economy mode when accelerating/merging onto highway. It helped. Very comfortable, plenty of room. We bought Touring 'base' model. Wished we had gone for some of the 'bells and whistles' - DVD, etc... My last few vehicles have been SUVs...this is so much more comfortable.
See all 31 reviews of the 2011 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

See all Used 2011 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    DriverNot Rated
    PassengerNot Rated
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of Rollover16.4%
