I bought mine used with 29k miles on it. After 2 years, I have just over 71k. The only problems I have had were an issue with an engine head that was taken care of by Chrysler as a known issue (including extending the warranty on the redesigned head) and the rear blower for the climate control system is getting flaky on me. Overall I love this thing! the engine is POWERFUL and has lots of good low end torque. I put a class 3 receiver on and I can tow 3500lbs with NO STRAIN. MPGs are terrific. Around town, when using ECON mode, I can get 20-22MPG. On the interstate, I can average 29MPG. If I use cruise control, and keep my speed to around 55MPH on the interstate, I can get 36MPG!!! Stow and go is a game changer. Frankly, it is the main reason I didn't go with Toyota or Honda. Within about 2min, I can transform my 7 passenger family hauler into a cargo van, or any stage in between. The backup camera is amazing and the stereo may be the best non-premium option stereo I have ever seen as an OEM build. FCA really thought things thru with this design. Starting in 2011, the internal redesign is gorgeous. The previous version of this generation has an interior that reminded me of a 1986 LeBaron. My 2 kids have plenty of space in the middle row captains chairs, but could have used some better cup holder options, as the only ones actually made for that row are at the bottom of the sliding doors, and cant be reached by small kids in car seats. As for cup holders, there are 6 available up front (not including the doors)! Plenty of storage (especially with stow-n-go). Also the interior has green light bars in the ceiling that spread a nice glow at night that makes it far more comfortable for small kids who get scared in the dark. Handling is great. I only with it had a AWD option for winter weather. If you take ECON mode off, this thing has some guts to it, and is at home doing 80MPH. Acceleration is really good for a heavy van, too. I personally think that this vehicle may be the best value available in America today due to its price, features, performance and versatility.

