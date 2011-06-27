1995 Chrysler Town and Country Review
Other years
Used Town and Country for Sale
Edmunds' Expert Review
1995 Highlights
There are no changes for the 1995 Town and Country.
Consumer reviews
Most helpful consumer reviews
colorist,06/12/2007
Car had 89,000 miles when we bought it. It replaced a Ford Aerostar with 249,000 that still ran good with low maintenance. Fuel filter imeadiatley quit working in hot weather--found out this is a common problem. The following year the ABS unit went out-- they only used this particular model for 2 years. A new ABS unit was listed at $2,700, and it took 4 weeks to find a usable one from a wrecking yard. Now the transmission is going out-some pin fell out and cracked the case. It does get pretty good fuel economy 21-27 mpg. I hate this car.
charles,06/29/2008
Build quality-dealer repainted the roof and tailgate because of peeling, plastic coated ext trim began to yellow(due to harsh high altitude sunshine), replaced right fog light because glass lens fell off. Reliability-Radio CD player-replaced at 75,000mi, Fuel pump failed at 120,000 mi, Transmission started to slip at 175,000 mi(then had it rebuilt). <note to get this mileage out of the overdrive transmission-turnoff/shift-out of over drive when climbing any hill, don't wait for the transmission to shift; this allows transmission pump to run, keeping transmission fluid cooler under the stress of hill climbing in overdrive>. Fuel economy constant 22 mpg. Sold after 11 years at 198,543 mi.
eholtzman,12/30/2003
Bought in 97 with 40K based on CR at the time stating trans problems only plagued 92-94 T&C. Van now has 111K and we are now contemplating a 2nd overhaul or reman-trans. Discuss w/ other Chry owners as well as our local mechanic reveal that Chry cannot make a reliable trans. My recomm is buy a Honda or Toyota. Also, the rear ac/heat system is not protected from road salt and has a tendency to rust very quickly. We've replaced this system twice in the last 5 yrs. Finally, the top of the van started to peel/rust after 6 yrs. The local paint & body shop offers a Chry "rooftop special" -- a good sign that this happens way too often.
Rickst75,05/26/2004
I bought my Town and Country used from a person who used it to commute alot. It's a very comfortable car, But we have spent a good deal of money working on the Fuel system. The fuel filter went, the fuel pump went. And it sputters in the rain. The rear A/C heater core also broke, but that wasn't all that critical. I may have just gotten a car with a lot of use on it. All in all I am currently looking at buying a newer one.
Features & Specs
MPG
15 city / 21 hwy
Seats 0
4-speed automatic
Gas
162 hp @ 4400 rpm
Related Used 1995 Chrysler Town and Country info
