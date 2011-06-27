Car had 89,000 miles when we bought it. It replaced a Ford Aerostar with 249,000 that still ran good with low maintenance. Fuel filter imeadiatley quit working in hot weather--found out this is a common problem. The following year the ABS unit went out-- they only used this particular model for 2 years. A new ABS unit was listed at $2,700, and it took 4 weeks to find a usable one from

a wrecking yard. Now the transmission is going out-some pin fell out and cracked the case. It does get pretty good fuel economy 21-27 mpg. I hate this car.