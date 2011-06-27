  1. Home
2010 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Innovative rear seating options, kid-friendly entertainment options, loads of space, powerful 4.0-liter V6 engine, superb safety scores.
  • Subpar build quality, substandard interior materials, Stow 'n Go seats aren't very comfortable, confusing options packages, slow and inefficient base engines.
List Price Range
$3,500 - $11,995
Used Town and Country for Sale
Select your model:
See all for sale
Edmunds' Expert Review

Despite loads of innovative, family-friendly features, the 2010 Chrysler Town & Country doesn't come recommended due to its shoddy build quality and interior.

Vehicle overview

The 2010 Chrysler Town & Country is an example of something that looks great on paper but is a letdown when experienced over some time in the real world. Before we took ownership of the Town & Country's corporate twin, the Dodge Grand Caravan, for a yearlong test of a 2008 model, we had high hopes for this luxury-themed minivan. After all, it offered many impressive, family-friendly features including a powerful 4.0-liter V6 engine, versatile seating and cargo configurations, and a comfortable interior. Although we thought some of the cabin's materials were lackluster, we felt we could live with that, given the van's other strong points.

However, our happy tune quickly changed to one of disappointment. Unless the Town & Country's fancy wood accents and analog clock somehow make a miraculous difference, both vans have gone from being top choices to resting at the bottom of the barrel when it comes to overall quality. In that long-term Grand Caravan we encountered a number of problems, ranging from a finicky radio and passenger sliding door to constant creaks and rattles. The build quality was disappointing as well, with one instance of the rear bumper plastic warping to the point where we couldn't open the tailgate. It wasn't just us, either; our consumer reviews of the Grand Caravan reveal many similar complaints.

As you've figured out by now, the 2010 Chrysler Town & Country is not exactly a paragon of the automaker's art. Yes, it has a number of unique and useful features such as Swivel 'n Go seating, Stow 'n Go seating, a dual-screen rear entertainment system and even Sirius Satellite TV. But sadly, in our opinion, none of that is enough to overcome its subpar build and materials quality. Competing minivans like the Honda Odyssey, Kia Sedona and Toyota Sienna and full-size crossovers like the Buick Enclave and Ford Flex would be much better choices for a family-oriented hauler.

2010 Chrysler Town and Country models

The 2010 Chrysler Town & Country minivan is available in three trim levels: LX, Touring, Touring Plus and Limited.

The base LX comes standard with 16-inch steel wheels, full power accessories (including second-row power windows and third-row power vents), front and rear air-conditioning, cruise control, Stow 'n Go second-row seating, stain-repellent cloth upholstery, a tilt steering wheel, a flip-down kiddie mirror and a CD/MP3 player. The optional Power Convenience Group adds power-sliding doors, a power tailgate and a power driver seat. The LX's optional Entertainment Group 1 comes with a rear-seat entertainment system with two wireless headphones, satellite radio and a touchscreen stereo interface with 30GB of digital music storage.

The T&C Touring comes standard with the Power Convenience Group as well as a larger V6 engine, 16-inch alloy wheels, automatic headlamps, foglamps, power-adjustable pedals, overhead storage bins with mood lighting, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob and satellite radio. The Family Value Group adds second- and third-row sunshades, a sliding front center console and remote ignition. The Media Center 430 package adds a touchscreen stereo interface, digital music storage and a rearview camera. The Touring's Entertainment Group 2 adds a third-row screen (swivels with Swivel 'n Go) to the Entertainment Group 1. Also optional are heated first- and second-row seats. The Touring Plus includes all this optional equipment standard.

The Premium Group available on both Touring and Touring Plus adds 17-inch wheels, rain-sensing wipers, automatic climate control, an iPod control, leather upholstery, a power-folding third-row seat, an auto-dimming rearview mirror and Bluetooth.

The T&C Limited is equipped like the Touring Plus with the Premium Group, but doesn't include the Entertainment Group items. You will, however, get 17-inch chrome-clad alloy wheels, xenon headlights, rear parking assist, an auto-dimming driver mirror, driver memory settings, rear climate control and a nine-speaker stereo. The Limited's optional Entertainment Group 3 includes Sirius Backseat TV in the Limited. This is a stand-alone option on the Touring trims.

Optional on all trims is an upgraded Media Center package that includes (if not already equipped) a touchscreen interface, navigation, real-time traffic, rearview camera, auto-dimming mirror, Bluetooth, iPod interface, digital music storage and satellite radio. Also optional on all trim levels is Swivel 'n Go seating with a fold-away table. If equipped with the latter, second-row integrated child booster seats are optional. Optional on all but the LX is a sunroof, and the power-folding third-row seat is a stand-alone option on the Limited.

2010 Highlights

For 2010, the Chrysler Town & Country adopts active front-seat headrests and midway through the year, a new Touring Plus trim debuts.

Performance & mpg

The front-wheel-drive 2010 Chrysler Town & Country can be equipped with one of three V6 engine choices. The base LX trim gets a 3.3-liter V6 good for 175 horsepower and 205 pound-feet of torque. A four-speed automatic is standard. Fuel economy for this engine is disappointing, given its meager output -- 17 mpg city/24 mpg highway and 19 mpg combined.

The Touring and Touring Plus come standard with a 3.8-liter V6 that produces 197 hp and 230 lb-ft of torque. Optional on the Touring Plus and standard on the Limited is a more modern 4.0-liter V6 making 251 hp and 259 lb-ft of torque. Both of these engines come with a six-speed automatic. Despite their differing power outputs, they also get the same fuel economy at 16 city/23 highway and 18 mpg combined. The T&C Limited goes from zero to 60 mph in 8.8 seconds, which is rather quick for a minivan.

Safety

The 2010 Town & Country comes standard with antilock disc brakes, traction and stability control, active front-seat headrests and full-length side curtain airbags. Optional on all trims are second-row integrated child booster seats (requires Swivel 'n Go). Optional on all but the LX is the Security Group, which adds rear parking sensors (standard on Limited), a blind-spot monitoring system and Rear Cross Path. The latter feature aids drivers any time the vehicle is in reverse by warning of cross traffic in both directions to prevent the minivan from being T-boned.

In government crash tests, the 2010 Chrysler Town & Country scored a perfect five stars in all frontal- and side-impact categories. In Insurance Institute for Highway Safety testing, the Grand Caravan also scored the best possible rating of "Good" in the frontal-offset and side-impact crash tests.

Driving

Minivans are not intended to be sports cars, so the T&C's handling is about what you'd expect and midpack for the segment. This Chrysler is easy to drive and park, but the overall driving experience hardly matches that of the highly refined Honda Odyssey. The interior remains quiet even at highway speeds, and the 4.0-liter V6 makes the 2010 Chrysler Town & Country Limited one of the swiftest minivans available. The 3.8-liter V6 delivers adequate, if not spectacular, acceleration. The 3.3-liter engine, however, is a slug and doesn't provide any significant fuel economy benefit.

Interior

The Town & Country's design theme is rather utilitarian, although dollops of faux wood trim, chrome accents and an analog clock brighten things up. Audio controls are mounted up high for easy use and viewing (although the optional touchscreen and its menus can be cumbersome). The climate controls are located a little too low on the center stack and require a downward glance away from the road. As indicated earlier, the Town & Country's materials quality is worse than all its competitors, while build quality is shoddy at best.

Like all minivans, the Town & Country has its share of innovative convenience features. The most notable are the various second-row seating choices. Standard Stow 'n Go features a pair of captain's chairs that disappear into the floor (as does the third row) creating a perfectly flat load floor with no hernia-causing seat lifts. Unfortunately, due to their short seatbacks, the Stow 'n Go chairs aren't as comfortable as conventional chairs. Those offered by the Swivel 'n Go system feature higher seatbacks and are thus more comfortable. As the name suggests, these seats can be spun around to create a trainlike face-to-face traveling experience for second- and third-row passengers. Fittingly, a pole-mounted table can be placed between both rows with Swivel 'n Go.

Other innovative features include two rear video screens (one swivels), a power-folding third row, under-floor storage, Sirius Satellite TV, ambient cabin lighting, a pop-out cargo-area-mounted flashlight and a driver-door umbrella holder. With all the rear seating flat, the T&C can carry up to 140 cubic feet of cargo.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2010 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(45%)
4(26%)
3(19%)
2(4%)
1(6%)
4.0
62 reviews
62 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Good Car but Chrysler should be ashamed of a few things
owner18,08/07/2014
Good car. Gas mileage is not as good as advertised but the van is a heavy/big van. Two things that are a joke that they are an issue. First, the Y connection from the heater core is made out of plastic. This apparently goes bad about 4 years/80k mile range. It will crack and leak where the molded plastic comes together. I fixed with a metal plumbing T connection, some connectors, and new heater hose for about $8. This should be a recalled defect. Also, there is a rattle that sounds like it's coming from the doors. It's not. It's coming from the brake lines. I added 5/8" rubber hose to help cushion the two lines from squeaking. I replace these bad engineer designs for about $10.
Family owned van
schooby,03/25/2013
We bought this Van new in 2010 with the 4.0 V-6. The van has been very reliable. We achieve 26 MPG highway doing 70MPH on flat level road. In the rolling hills and mountains of Tennessee and Montana we made 22 MPG hwy. City driving averages 16-18MPG in Charleston SC. The van comfortably tows my boat weighting 3,500lbs. Climate control & DVD system work great. I recommend either full synthetic or synthetic blend oil changed at 4-5k intervals. Transmission shifts smooth and feels solid. The front wheel drive operates well in deep snow and slushy ice. This van has been driven to Arizona, Washington, Montana, South Carolina, Tennessee, and Florida without any problems. Money well spent.
Always wanted one
dawnco,05/23/2011
I always admired the T&C whenever I rode in them and knew that whenever the need arose I would get one. From carting around fishing poles to wheelchair and long trips on the road (with an airbed in back)- it was the perfect solution for us. This van came with a Sirius sat. and the remaining warranty from the dealer. We don't use the 2/3rd row seats that often and don't have room to store seats, so this worked perfect for our situation. Van came with 23k miles and got it for 19.9k
Electronic failure is expensive to fix
Carolyn,08/20/2018
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
I bought this van at 42,000 miles for its cargo space. It has a comfortable ride, great for hauling 8 people around town, and was a joy to own.. for the first year. Then we had brake issues. Not the normal rotor & pad repair, but had to have the the front end rebuilt. Cost was about $800. On to year three.. same problem with back end , rebuilt the back end as well. Year 4, car is now worth $8000 according to my insurance adjustors. I hit a deer and did about 6K worth of damage. Got the car home from the repair shop, then my headlights started to fail. Then the engine started running rough . There is a electrical control unit ( i think its called the IVM) that has to be replaced; $1300. There also has been fluid leaking into parts of the engine and the spark plugs, so all that area (forgive me I dont remember the exact parts) has to be replaced. Another $1000. Within 3 months and 102000 miles this car has literally self destructed. Repair shop says the current problems are not related to the deer accident as they have had other vans come in with the same issue. So.. this is a KNOWN issue with Chrysler. I owned one Chrysler minivan about 20 years ago and swore I would never purchase another... shame on me. I did not heed my instincts.
See all 62 reviews of the 2010 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
251 hp @ 6000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed shiftable automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
See all Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Good
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Marginal
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Good
More about the 2010 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), Touring Plus 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), Limited 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), LX Fleet 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 02/10 (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and Limited Fleet 4dr Minivan w/Prod. End 02/10 (4.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Touring is priced between $3,500 and$8,995 with odometer readings between 91295 and196226 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country LX is priced between $8,287 and$11,995 with odometer readings between 31206 and90994 miles.
  • The Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Fleet is priced between $3,950 and$5,949 with odometer readings between 156218 and156696 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2010 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2010 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. There are currently 11 used and CPO 2010 Town and Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $3,500 and mileage as low as 31206 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2010 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 2010 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 1 great deals out of 6 listings starting at $16,249.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 21 listings starting at $18,401.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 12 great deals out of 13 listings starting at $25,573.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 7 great deals out of 17 listings starting at $22,229.

Should I lease or buy a 2010 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

