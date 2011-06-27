  1. Home
2002 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Pros & Cons

  • Limousine-like comfort (in Limited models), DVD-video option, refined drivetrain, impressive handling performance.
  • No fold-flat third-row seat, unimpressive reliability history, potentially pricey.
Edmunds' Expert Review

Pleasant to drive and ride in, but lacking a few key features and the rock-solid reliability of certain rivals.

Vehicle overview

Redesigned last year, the Chrysler minivans sport a number of neat features, such as a moveable center bin equipped with power points and a power rear liftgate.

Still, a few key conveniences are missing, such as a hide-away third seat and a navigation system, which can be found on competitors such as the Honda Odyssey.

Make no mistake, the Town & Country has many charms, among them a plush interior, classy looks, plenty of power and crisp handling that belies the size of the vehicle. Depending on what trim level is selected, driver and passengers will be ensconced in soft, gathered leather seats while triple zone climate control keeps everyone comfortably cool or warm. Making it easier for parents to entertain the kids is the option of a DVD video system that is integrated into the dash.

The Town & Country is available in eight trim levels, ranging from the base eL to the leather-lined Limited with all-wheel drive. All Town & Countrys are long-wheel-base versions (similar to a Dodge Grand Caravan) as opposed to the Chrysler Voyager, which shares its platform with the shorter-wheelbase Caravan.

LX and LXi both come with the 3.3 V6, however the AWD versions have the more powerful (215 horsepower) 3.8-liter V6. An LX is essentially a dressed-up Grand Caravan only with more standard equipment, such as antilock brakes and power windows, locks and mirrors. The eL, which comes only in Bright Silver Metallic, is equipped like the LX and even adds a trip computer, yet costs nearly a grand less.

Next up is the EX, introduced late in 2001 and positioned squarely against Honda's Odyssey EX (what a coincidence!). To battle the Honda, the T&C EX is similarly priced and boasts standard equipment that includes the 3.8 V6, alloy wheels, triple-zone climate control, power driver seat, CD player and power liftgate door.

In a classic "shot myself in the foot" move, the more expensive LXi inexplicably comes with a few downgrades compared to the EX, such as the 3.3 V6 versus the 3.8 and wheel covers in lieu of alloys. The LXi does however, come with a superior sound system (a 10-speaker Infinity job) and a trip computer. A different marketing scheme for the EX (comes one way -- no options, and there are no rebates or incentives) is the reason for the strange hierarchy.

Those who want a sumptuous and elegant minivan must choose the Limited. This leather-lined cocoon has chrome wheels, auto-dimming mirrors, dual power seats, power-adjustable pedals, steering wheel audio controls and side airbags.Be forewarned: a Limited's price tag is north of 35 big ones.

In the Town & Country lineup, the EX is perhaps the best choice, as it has most of the features one could want in a minivan (save for a disappearing third seat and the option of a navigation system). But in spite of the Chrysler's superior driving dynamics and more upscale appearance, Honda's Odyssey offers those two gizmos not available on the T&C and has something else that Chrysler won't be able simply to bolt in: a long-standing reputation for exemplary reliability and build quality.

2002 Highlights

Chrysler makes this already opulent minivan more luxurious with the availability of power-adjustable pedals, rear-seat audio with wireless headsets and a DVD video system for the rear seat that also includes wireless headsets. A value-leader eL model is introduced that lists for around $24,000.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2002 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(55%)
4(31%)
3(6%)
2(7%)
1(1%)
4.3
104 reviews
Write a reviewSee all 104 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

239,785 and still going strong
kahler93,06/12/2012
I have had this van for a while now and besides the normal tune ups no major problem never broke down once and when driving you would not know that it has almost 240,000 miles on it rides smooth awesome throttle response and doesent even feel like your driving a van almost feels like a car by the way it handles id give it a 10 out of 10
Great Van
dsmooth,08/17/2010
We bought the van as an extra family spare. It is fun to drive and spacious enough to accommodate 6 adults on a 3 hour trip without any complaints. The van is usually driven around town to run errands and I enjoy driving it to work as much as my SUV. The van has 120,000 miles and you can't hear the engine run and it is quiet on the road. The left side automatic door doesn't operate but besides that we haven't had any problems. One of the best car purchases I've ever made.
Wife loves it, mechanicals are good
billgrissom,03/30/2013
Limited AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A)
Bought at 150K mi, currently 260K. Top of line w/ features that are costly new, but little extra in a used vehicle. AWD, about the last year that was offered. Engine is dependable pushrod type. Changed spark plugs and all cylinders measured >200 psig compression (like new). Only major problem was a cracked flex-plate, requiring transmission removal, so I rebuilt the tranny at 190K. Perfect inside w/ <2 mil wear on all clutch plates. Perhaps rebuilt before we bought it (no sticker). Engine injector wiring degraded near exhaust, causing erratic misfires. Common high-end problems - erratic electric doors, auto-temp blower "resistor" failed, power steering cooler hoses leaked (dealer-installed tow package), seat heaters failed, TPMS dings fussy messages (not paying $50/wheel to change batteries every 5 years). Power steering pump (Toyota type) has leaked several times at fitting and split body and is very hard to access. Changed all coolant hoses to silicone and waterless coolant so hopefully no more corrosion, rear valve cover has leaked several times. Changed timing chain at 255K, a bit worn but still in-spec, so not needed, and oil pump still in spec, but good time to replace the rubber O-rings (oil & coolant passages). Join //forum.chryslerminivan.net to learn tips and fixes, even if you rely on shops. Gazillions sold so parts are easy and cheap, except for special options like my AWD and Nivomat leveling shocks.
A well enginnered car
mattersnot,05/28/2011
I have had this van for 8 years. Everything is still original, less tires, water pump, and tune-ups. It has 230,000 miles on it. Does NOT use oil, and still runs perfectly. I am purchasing another Chrysler van next year if I can allow myself to sell this one. I read the reviews above and concluded the vans were abused and not taken care of. I know of two other people who also have this van, and they LOVE them. These vans are used by N.Y.C. Taxis, and other companies as fleet vehicles because they are so dependable. Med Van, has 300 of them and use them as transport vehicles for patients. thus, very dependable.
See all 104 reviews of the 2002 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 20 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
215 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
16 city / 22 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
180 hp @ 5000 rpm
See all Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver4 / 5
    Passenger4 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover3 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
IIHS Rating
The Insurance Institute of Highway Safety uses extensive crash tests to determine car safety.
  • Side Impact Test
    Not Tested
  • Roof Strength Test
    Not Tested
  • Rear Crash Protection / Head Restraint
    Not Tested
  • IIHS Small Overlap Front Test
    Not Tested
  • Moderate Overlap Front Test
    Acceptable
More about the 2002 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2002 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include LX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), EX Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), Limited Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), eL Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), Limited AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), LXi Fwd 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), LXi AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A), and LX AWD 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 4A).

