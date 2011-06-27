Close

Introducing our **2009**Chrysler**Town and Country**Touring**Aluminum Wheels**Remote Keyless Entry** presented in Light Sandstone Metallic! Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 that generates 197hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive is easy to maneuver and provides a smooth ride while earning near 23mpg highway and showing off great-looking wheels. The cabin in our Touring trim provides seating for up to seven people while you enjoy creature comforts like cruise control, rich seating materials, a power lift-gate, multi-zone climate control, and multi-function steering wheel. Rest assured that your loved ones are safe in our Chrysler with features such as ABS, brake assist, airbags, and traction control. In fact, the IIHS gave our Town and Country its highest rating for front and side collisions.

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : Yes Accident History : No Reported Accidents Number of Previous Owners : 2 Reported Owners Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2A8HR54X69R675442

Stock: A14680A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 06-27-2020