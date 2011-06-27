Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country for Sale Near Me
- $5,999Great Deal | $2,686 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring13,910 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Your Choice Auto Sales of Posen - Posen / Illinois
This 2009 Chrysler Town & Country 4dr 4dr Wagon Touring features a 3.8L V6 OHV 12V 6cyl Gasoline engine. It is equipped with a 3 Speed Manual transmission. The vehicle is Red with a Gray interior. It is offered As-Is, extended warranty is available. - Air Conditioning, Cruise Control, Tinted Windows, Power Steering, Power Mirrors, Leather Steering Wheel, Power Drivers Seat, Roof Rack, Rear Air Conditioning, Wood Trim, Clock, Tilt Steering Wheel, Steering Wheel Radio Controls, Driver Airbag, Passenger Airbag, Keyless Entry, ABS Brakes, Traction Control, Dynamic Stability, Rear Defogger, Fog Lights, Intermittent Wipers, AM/FM, CD Player, 115V Power Outlet, 3rd Row Seating, Aux. Audio Input, Body Side Moldings, Center Console, Child Proof Door Locks, Compass And Temperature Display, Compass And Temperature Display, Heated Mirrors, Power Adjustable Pedals, Power Lift Gate, Rear Wipers, Remote Trunk Lid, Roll Stability Control, Side Curtain Airbags, Tire Pressure Monitor, Vanity Mirrors - Contact Neil Bianco at 708-769-7305 or neil@trexmarketing.com for more information. -
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54159R527990
Stock: JYC-527990
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-01-2020
- $4,997Great Deal | $3,259 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring79,753 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
Honda of Tenafly - Tenafly / New Jersey
Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 34325 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Local Trade, Premium Alloy Wheels, And many more features!, We are selling this vehicle as-is. We welcome your pre-purchase inspection., TEST DRIVE AT HOME! WE WILL BRING THE CAR TO YOU!, medium slate Leather. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat FWD 2009 Chrysler Town & Country Touring 3.8L V6 OHV Medium slate Leather **WE ARE A 2020 DEALER RATER CONSUMER SATISFACTION AWARD WINNER *** WE BUY CARS!!!Honda of Tenafly is New Jersey's First Honda dealership established in 1971. Family owned and operated for 48 years, we proudly serve all of New Jersey, New York, Connecticut, Pennsylvania and the entire world. * WE FINANCE * WE SHIP WORLDWIDE * Not all pre-owned vehicles come with 2 keys. Expect pre-owned vehicles to have minor nicks, chips. All prices plus tax, title, lic, and $599 documentary fee. Pre-owned internet prices exclude $895 Pre-delivery Service Inspection Fee.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54169R629508
Stock: U13047A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-08-2020
- $4,504Great Deal | $2,015 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Limited151,295 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Serra Toyota Saginaw - Saginaw / Michigan
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR64X89R625230
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,999Great Deal | $1,669 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring100,652 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Budget Car Mart - Barberton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54109R665534
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,995Great Deal | $1,492 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring132,242 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Long Brothers Car Company - Cleveland / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54179R645944
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $4,275Great Deal | $3,496 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring94,300 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Plattners Palm Auto Mall - Punta Gorda / Florida
Experience driving perfection in the 2009 Chrysler Town Country! Packed with features and truly a pleasure to drive! This 7 passenger van has just over 90,000 miles. Chrysler prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: 1-touch window functionality, an overhead console, and remote keyless entry. Smooth gearshifts are achieved thanks to the refined 6 cylinder engine, and for added security, dynamic Stability Control supplements the drivetrain. Our team is professional, and we offer a no-pressure environment. They'll work with you to find the right vehicle at a price you can afford. Call now to schedule a test drive.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR541X9R507394
Stock: 5507394A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-03-2020
- Price Drop$6,995Good Deal | $1,857 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring96,793 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Gregg Young Chevrolet of Omaha - Omaha / Nebraska
Introducing our **2009**Chrysler**Town and Country**Touring**Aluminum Wheels**Remote Keyless Entry** presented in Light Sandstone Metallic! Powered by a 3.8 Liter V6 that generates 197hp connected to a 6 Speed Automatic transmission. Our Front Wheel Drive is easy to maneuver and provides a smooth ride while earning near 23mpg highway and showing off great-looking wheels. The cabin in our Touring trim provides seating for up to seven people while you enjoy creature comforts like cruise control, rich seating materials, a power lift-gate, multi-zone climate control, and multi-function steering wheel. Rest assured that your loved ones are safe in our Chrysler with features such as ABS, brake assist, airbags, and traction control. In fact, the IIHS gave our Town and Country its highest rating for front and side collisions. Pack up the family and beat the rush to see this gorgeous Town and Country! Print this page and call us Now... We Know You Will Enjoy Your Test Drive Towards Ownership! We offer PRE-APPROVAL programs so call (402) 572-8080 to get started today! At Gregg Young Chevrolet... We'll Go The Extra Mile For You. We have an app for that! Download the Gregg Young Chevrolet application directly to your iPhone or Android.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54X69R675442
Stock: A14680A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-27-2020
- $5,977Good Deal | $893 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring100,275 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
AutoPlaza - Manassas / Virginia
***COMPLIMENTARY 3 MONTHS/3,000 MILES ENGINE, TRANSMISSION, DIFFERENTIALS WARRANTY INCLUDED*** * GUARANTEED FINANCING * * VA INSPECTION * * CLEAN IN AND OUT * * V6, 3.8 Liter * * WELL MAINTAINED * * GREAT CONDITION* * AUTOMATIC HEADLIGHTS * * BLUETOOTH COMPATIBILITY * * ICE COLD A/C * * AM/FM RADIO * * THIRD RAW SEATS * * AUX INPUT * * LUGGAGE RACK * * FOG LIGHTS * * POWER WINDOWS * * POWER DOOR LOCK * Autoplaza offers car buyers competitively priced vehicles and service with a smile. Our friendly and experienced staff will help you find a vehicle that fits your budget and lifestyle. Call us today to schedule a test
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 3 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Rental Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54189R674627
Stock: 8039A1
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 10-05-2018
- $5,990Good Deal | $1,032 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country LX137,544 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Rydell Chevrolet Buick GMC - Grand Forks / North Dakota
As Is - No warranty available, 7 day exchange policy
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR44E99R617320
Stock: G40585GA
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-12-2020
- $8,438Good Deal | $789 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Limited71,748 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Beyond Motors - Manassas / Virginia
Excellent
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: No
Usage Type: Corporate Fleet Vehicle
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR64X09R594264
Stock: 10851
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 03-23-2020
- $4,900Good Deal | $995 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring154,142 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Louie Herron Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Madison / Georgia
Step into the 2009 Chrysler Town Country! You'll appreciate its safety and technology features! This 7 passenger van provides exceptional value! Chrysler prioritized practicality, efficiency, and style by including: heated door mirrors, adjustable pedals, and cruise control. It features a front-wheel-drive platform, an automatic transmission, and a refined 6 cylinder engine. Our experienced sales staff is eager to share its knowledge and enthusiasm with you. We'd be happy to answer any questions that you may have. Come on in and take a test drive!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54129R528417
Stock: 5005
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 07-24-2020
- $6,599Good Deal | $650 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring131,116 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Ron Sayer Dodge Chrysler Jeep Ram - Idaho Falls / Idaho
This used 2009 Chrysler Town & Country in Idaho Falls, IDAHO is worth a look. The way this van runs, you might think it's ageless. Drivers can find the following equipment: ENTERTAINMENT GROUP #2 -inc: ParkView rear back-up camera, single disc DVD player, 2nd & 3rd row 9' video screen, MyGig multimedia system, video remote control, wireless headphones, hard disc drive (REQ: 25K CPOS Pkg) , 2ND ROW STOW N' GO BUCKETS (STD) and 25M TOURING 25TH ANNIVERSARY PKG CUSTOMER PREFERRED ORDER SELECTION PKG -inc: 3.8L V6 engine, 6-speed auto trans, 17' x 6.5' alloy wheels, P225/65R17 all-season touring Bridgestone BSW tires, 2nd & 3rd row window shades, heated front & 2nd row seats, dark slate gray leather seat trim, ParkView rear back-up camera, MyGig multimedia system, pwr front passenger seat, front seat removable center console, single disc DVD player, 2nd & 3rd row overhead 9' video screens, video remote control, wireless headphones, remote start system, tire pressure monitoring display, vehicle info center, hard disc drive *GROSS* . It's a 6 cylinder Bright Silver Metallic van that can balance family and work. Buy with peace of mind at Ron Sayer Dodge Chrysler Jeep. All of our vehicles are priced below market value to save you money. The Sale Price is only available for a buyer who obtains an auto loan through our dealership. The cash price will be $500 higher. See a Sales Consultant for details. Click the BuyNow button to buy this car completely online! Experience the 'Amazon-like' check out experience that only Ron Sayer Auto Group can offer.
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR541X9R661023
Stock: C236165A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-30-2020
- $29,980
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring13,073 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
East Carolina Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram FIAT - Greenville / North Carolina
Just in! Serviced and ready to go! Wheel Chair Accessible with Braun Power Ramp. Cloth interior, power side doors and lift gate.100% CARFAX guaranteed! For questions, please text us at 252-220-9361. Dont hesitate to call East Carolina, this Chrysler Town Country Wheel Chair Accessible van wont be here long!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 4 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54189R652725
Stock: P6515
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 02-04-2020
- $5,329Good Deal | $837 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring158,275 milesDelivery available*
White Allen Audi - Dayton / Ohio
�
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Unavailable.
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR541X9R573105
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- $8,795Fair Deal | $573 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Limited97,466 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Hekhuis Motorsports - Rockford / Michigan
2009 CHRYSLER TOWN AND COUNTRY - LOW MILES - RUST FREE - SOUTHERN VAN - LOADED - Leather Heated Seats - Power Moonroof - DVD - Touchscreen - Bluetooth - Cruise Control - Bucket Seats - Navigation - Power Doors - and MORE! We offer a very low pressure approach with a fun laid back atmosphere. We pride ourselves in providing you with the best car buying experience. We work indirect with over 20 different Lenders to offer financing for ALL types of credit! Rates as low as 2.99%! Our vehicles go through a full safety and mechanical Inspection that include 3 Month / 5,000 Mile Warranty with Extended Warranties Available! Fill out your credit application and get approved today! Call us @ 616-884-5575 for more information and to check availability! www.hmsautos.com HOURS OF OPERATION: Mon & Wed: 10am-7pm / Tues, Thurs, Fri: 9am-6pm / Sat: 10am-3pm
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Limited with Remote Start, Stability Control, Auto Climate Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR64X89R517335
Stock: H-517335
Certified Pre-Owned: No
- Price Drop$7,495Fair Deal | $356 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Limited98,561 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Seaview Buick GMC - Lynnwood / Washington
Rare budget-priced minivan in excellent overall condition! Class leading Chrysler Town&Country with Limited package- including leather, sunroof, power sliding doors, fold down back seat, and much more! Just serviced and now priced below market comps for a quick sale- HURRY- won't last!! 425-742-1920 for more info
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Limited with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Stability Control, Heated seats.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
20 Combined MPG (17 City/25 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR64X39R635146
Stock: 276P20
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-22-2020
- $7,488Fair Deal | $233 below market
2009 Chrysler Town and Country LX127,614 milesNo AccidentsDelivery available*
Brown's Sales and Leasing Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram - Elkader / Iowa
This Town & Country is located in Elkader. Your hometown dealer, no matter where your hometown may be!
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: Yes
Accident History: No Reported Accidents
Number of Previous Owners: 1 Reported Owner
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country LX with Tire Pressure Warning, Rear Bench Seats, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Third-row seating, Stability Control.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
19 Combined MPG (17 City/24 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR44E39R617331
Stock: BL303A
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 06-19-2020
- $7,041
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring127,040 miles1 AccidentDelivery available*
D-Patrick Volkswagen - Evansville / Indiana
2009 Chrysler Town & Country Touring Recent Arrival! We want you to shop confidently for your next used car at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars. Our premium vehicles are put through an extensive inspection before hitting the lot. Because of this, we are able to offer a 30-day warranty on all used vehicles, unless clearly offered as-is . We also offer extended warranties, additional protection plans, and offer a free to you CarFax vehicle history report. We have a large selection of all makes and models, all in one location with sale prices starting as low as $2500. Including a large selection of certified, Audi, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Porsche, Volkswagen, Ford, Lincoln, Honda, and Nissan. Get pre-approved with us, and get financing offers like no payments for 60 days. Get more for your trade at D-Patrick #1 Used Cars where we buy cars for cash. New for 2020, we are Evansville’s Kelley Blue Book Instant Cash Offer Buying Center. *Disclaimer - Price listed does not include a $199 documentation fee, applicable tax, title, tags, license, destination charges, $150 service and preparation, and any dealer installed options. medium slate Cloth, 16 x 6.5 Aluminum Wheels, 2nd Row Buckets w/Fold-In-Floor, 3.246 Axle Ratio, 3rd row seats: split-bench, 4-Wheel Disc Brakes, 6 Speakers, ABS brakes, Adjustable pedals, Air Conditioning, AM/FM CD MP3 Radio, AM/FM radio: SIRIUS, Bodyside moldings, Brake assist, Bumpers: body-color, CD player, Cloth Low-Back Bucket Seats, Compass, Delay-off headlights, Driver door bin, Driver vanity mirror, Driver's Seat Mounted Armrest, Dual front impact airbags, Electronic Stability Control, Front anti-roll bar, Front Bucket Seats, Front dual zone A/C, Front fog lights, Front reading lights, Front wheel independent suspension, Fully automatic headlights, Garage door transmitter, Heated door mirrors, Illuminated entry, Leather Shift Knob, Low tire pressure warning, Medium Slate Seats, MP3 decoder, Normal Duty Suspension, Outside temperature display, Overhead air
AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary
Accident Free Vehicle: No
Accident History: 1 Reported Accident
Number of Previous Owners: 2 Reported Owners
Personal Use Only: Yes
Usage Type: Personal Use Only
History Provider: AutoCheck
Title Details: Clean Title
Salvage Vehicle: No
Frame Damage: No
Theft History: No
Lemon Status: No
Free History Report: No
Features and Specs:
Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Stability Control, Power Driver Seat, Power Liftgate/Trunk.
Engine: 6-cylinders
Transmission: Automatic
Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive
18 Combined MPG (16 City/23 Highway)
Listing Information:
VIN: 2A8HR54179R521172
Stock: L6774
Certified Pre-Owned: No
Listed since: 08-13-2020