Priced below KBB Fair Purchase Price! Odometer is 34325 miles below market average! CARFAX One-Owner. Local Trade, Premium Alloy Wheels, medium slate Leather. Bright Silver Metallic Clearcoat FWD 2009 Chrysler Town & Country Touring 3.8L V6 OHV Medium slate Leather

AutoCheck Vehicle History Summary Accident Free Vehicle : No Accident History : 1 Reported Accident Number of Previous Owners : 1 Reported Owner Personal Use Only : Yes Usage Type : Personal Use Only History Provider : AutoCheck Title Details : Clean Title Salvage Vehicle : No Frame Damage : No Theft History : No Lemon Status : No Free History Report : No

Features and Specs:

Description: Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring with Tire Pressure Warning, Audio and cruise controls on steering wheel, Remote Start, Heated seats, Stability Control .

Engine: 6 -cylinders

Transmission: Automatic

Drive Wheel Configuration: front wheel drive

18 Combined MPG ( 16 City/ 23 Highway)

Listing Information:

VIN: 2A8HR54169R629508

Stock: U13047A

Certified Pre-Owned: No

Listed since: 08-08-2020