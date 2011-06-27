They probably had you at navigation and bluetooth. Plus those stow and go seats seemed nifty. Your kids were probably captivated by the dual screen dvd player, neon mood lights, and the second row heated seats. Not to mention the ability to hook up a game system in the back seat, but all of the luster of the technology starts to wear off with use. The acceleration is disgusting while interior cabin noise can't be overlooked (especially in the back). Eventually you get a recall notice in the mail for something that shouldn't have been messed up. Then more and more. The dealership is now uninterested in your cars problems, after all they made the sale, right? Now you're stuck with a death trap that has sliding doors that sound like chainsaws when they latch and cheap plastic trim that seems to become more and more generic looking. After 114,000 miles your van won't shift out of 3rd gear because the transmission failed. A transmission on a 7 year old car that was regularly serviced and cared for. The dealership wants $6,000 which is how much the car is worth at this point because it's depreciation is so severe. This is what we went through. It now sits in a junkyard. A seven year old van that's in perfect structural condition along with the interior. The van may look cool, but Chrysler isn't concerned about the wellbeing of your family. The crash tests look startling and the unreliableness could leave your family on the side of the road. Don't be captivated by cool features for an unbeatable price.

