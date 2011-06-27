  1. Home
2009 Chrysler Town and Country Review

Edmunds’ Expert Review – Coming Soon

Stay tuned for the full Edmunds’ review of the 2009 Chrysler Town and Country. It’s in the works, so check back here for all the details and our expert analysis.

Consumer reviews

Read what other owners think about the 2009 Chrysler Town and Country.

5(59%)
4(20%)
3(10%)
2(8%)
1(3%)
4.2
60 reviews
60 reviews
Trending topics in reviews

Most helpful consumer reviews

Transmission Problems
Carol P,04/14/2010
Love my van accept for clunking in transmission when I slow down to around 25 to 20 MPH, it jerks and clunks. Taken to dealer twice, they of course can find nothing wrong. I accelerated the van last week (passing a car) the van started jerking and losing power, when I slowed up the jerking stopped and, when I accelerated, the I got the same jerking, again dealer could find nothing wrong. They rebooted the transmission on their computer which did nothing. Very disappointed that a new car clunks and jerks and the sad thing is that I can't get it fixed. If it isn't doing it when I bring it in, they can't help me. I have to live with annoying problems everyday on a new Car!
Don't buy the Town and Country
05/23/2012
We purchased a 2009 Town and Country LX with extended warranty and a few months after we got it, the transmission didn't want to downshift. It cleared up a few days later. Recently we went across country with our van and the transmission acted up! Took it to Chrysler and they gave us a brand new 2012 version for a rental. Bad mistake. Had problems with that too. Engine light came on and the red lighting bolt light too while driving on the highway. It went away a week later. Stayed on for a few days and it went away again! After picking up our van from Chrysler, the transmission went out while we were on the highway! Dealer told me they changed the soloenid pack, so what now?
Very nice family mover!
rscott68,05/18/2013
We bought our 09 T&C used about 1 year ago. It had 43k miles then and has about 58k now. During that time we've been pleased with the vehicle. It's comfortable, quiet, and gets mileage you would expect for a fairly heavy minivan. We're getting about 23 mpg highway, 19 mpg town. We traded on 05 base T&C that we'd owned for about 6 yrs. It had nearly 170,000 miles and could have gone further with it but thought it was time to move on.
A flashy car sure to fly off the lot, but...
Forrest,01/08/2017
Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A)
They probably had you at navigation and bluetooth. Plus those stow and go seats seemed nifty. Your kids were probably captivated by the dual screen dvd player, neon mood lights, and the second row heated seats. Not to mention the ability to hook up a game system in the back seat, but all of the luster of the technology starts to wear off with use. The acceleration is disgusting while interior cabin noise can't be overlooked (especially in the back). Eventually you get a recall notice in the mail for something that shouldn't have been messed up. Then more and more. The dealership is now uninterested in your cars problems, after all they made the sale, right? Now you're stuck with a death trap that has sliding doors that sound like chainsaws when they latch and cheap plastic trim that seems to become more and more generic looking. After 114,000 miles your van won't shift out of 3rd gear because the transmission failed. A transmission on a 7 year old car that was regularly serviced and cared for. The dealership wants $6,000 which is how much the car is worth at this point because it's depreciation is so severe. This is what we went through. It now sits in a junkyard. A seven year old van that's in perfect structural condition along with the interior. The van may look cool, but Chrysler isn't concerned about the wellbeing of your family. The crash tests look startling and the unreliableness could leave your family on the side of the road. Don't be captivated by cool features for an unbeatable price.
See all 60 reviews of the 2009 Chrysler Town and Country
Write a review

Features & Specs

MPG
16 city / 23 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
197 hp @ 5200 rpm
MPG
17 city / 24 hwy
Seats 7
4-speed automatic
Gas
175 hp @ 5000 rpm
MPG
17 city / 25 hwy
Seats 7
6-speed automatic
Gas
251 hp @ 6000 rpm
See all Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country features & specs

Safety

NHTSA Overall Rating

The National Highway Transportation Safety Administration offers independent analysis.
  • Frontal Barrier Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Side Crash Rating
    OverallNot Rated
  • Side Barrier Rating
    OverallNot Rated
    Driver5 / 5
    Passenger5 / 5
  • Combined Side Barrier & Pole Ratings
    Front SeatNot Rated
    Back SeatNot Rated
  • Rollover
    Rollover4 / 5
    Dynamic Test ResultNo Tip
    Risk Of RolloverNot Rated
More about the 2009 Chrysler Town and Country

Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Overview

The Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country is offered in the following submodels: Town and Country Minivan. Available styles include Touring 4dr Minivan (3.8L 6cyl 6A), LX 4dr Minivan (3.3L 6cyl 4A), and Limited 4dr Minivan (4.0L 6cyl 6A).

What's a good price on a Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country?

Price comparisons for Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country trim styles:

  • The Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Touring is priced between $5,500 and$7,988 with odometer readings between 82085 and153439 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country LX is priced between $10,991 and$13,850 with odometer readings between 79629 and81130 miles.
  • The Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country Limited is priced between $8,000 and$8,438 with odometer readings between 71748 and103943 miles.

Shop with Edmunds for perks and special offers on used cars, trucks, and SUVs near Ashburn, VA. Doing so could save you hundreds or thousands of dollars. Edmunds also provides consumer-driven dealership sales and service reviews to help you make informed decisions about what cars to buy and where to buy them.

Which used 2009 Chrysler Town and Countries are available in my area?

Shop Edmunds' car, SUV, and truck listings of over 6 million vehicles to find a cheap new, used, or certified pre-owned (CPO) 2009 Chrysler Town and Country for sale near. There are currently 8 used and CPO 2009 Town and Countries listed for sale in your area, with list prices as low as $5,500 and mileage as low as 71748 miles. Simply research the type of car you're interested in and then select a used car from our massive database to find cheap prew-owned vehicles for sale near you. Once you have identified a used vehicle you're interested in, check the AutoCheck vehicle history reports, read dealer reviews, and find out what other owners paid for the Used 2009 Chrysler Town and Country.

Can't find a used 2009 Chrysler Town and Countrys you want in your area? Consider a broader search.

Find a used Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 7 great deals out of 8 listings starting at $9,011.

Find a used Chrysler for sale - 3 great deals out of 5 listings starting at $23,748.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler Town and Country for sale - 3 great deals out of 12 listings starting at $9,397.

Find a used certified pre-owned Chrysler for sale - 5 great deals out of 9 listings starting at $17,708.

Should I lease or buy a 2009 Chrysler Town and Country?

Is it better to lease or buy a car? Ask most people and they'll probably tell you that car buying is the way to go. And from a financial perspective, it's true, provided you're willing to make higher monthly payments, pay off the loan in full and keep the car for a few years. Leasing, on the other hand, can be a less expensive option on a month-to-month basis. It's also good if you're someone who likes to drive a new car every three years or so.

