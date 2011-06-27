Estimated values
2015 Chrysler Town and Country Limited 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$11,972
|$14,560
|$17,173
|Clean
|$11,657
|$14,177
|$16,681
|Average
|$11,028
|$13,409
|$15,699
|Rough
|$10,399
|$12,642
|$14,716
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler Town and Country S 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,134
|$12,812
|$15,498
|Clean
|$9,868
|$12,474
|$15,054
|Average
|$9,336
|$11,799
|$14,167
|Rough
|$8,803
|$11,124
|$13,280
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler Town and Country LX 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,242
|$11,695
|$14,153
|Clean
|$8,999
|$11,386
|$13,748
|Average
|$8,513
|$10,770
|$12,938
|Rough
|$8,028
|$10,154
|$12,128
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler Town and Country Limited Platinum 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$12,611
|$15,339
|$18,090
|Clean
|$12,280
|$14,935
|$17,572
|Average
|$11,617
|$14,126
|$16,537
|Rough
|$10,955
|$13,318
|$15,502
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler Town and Country Touring-L 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$10,896
|$13,510
|$16,139
|Clean
|$10,610
|$13,154
|$15,677
|Average
|$10,038
|$12,442
|$14,753
|Rough
|$9,465
|$11,730
|$13,830
Estimated values
2015 Chrysler Town and Country Touring 4dr Minivan (3.6L 6cyl 6A) with no options
Values based on 12,000 miles driven per year, with no color or options selected
|Condition
|Trade-In
|Private Party
|Dealer Retail
|Outstanding
|$9,179
|$11,484
|$13,799
|Clean
|$8,938
|$11,181
|$13,404
|Average
|$8,456
|$10,576
|$12,615
|Rough
|$7,973
|$9,971
|$11,825